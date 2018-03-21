₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by AutoJoshNIG:
Anyone that plies most of the important bridges in Lagos would by now be familiar with the sights of parked trailers on them.
Some of these bridges include Ojuelegba, Abati, Stadium, Ijora, Iganmu, Eko, Carter and Jibowu bridges.
The trailers are parked on these bridges due to the overstretched Apapa port and the absence of loading bays for these trucks.
These parked articulated vehicles are also the cause of the chaotic traffic flow on and around these bridges.
Besides the traffic gridlocks that these parked trailers cause, there is also an issue that deserves urgent attention.
These bridges are currently suffering enormous strain from the weight of these heavy-duty vehicles.
Note that some of these bridges were built in the early 1970s. By their design, they were constructed to carry moving loads within seconds. They were not built to retain loads for a prolong period. Sometimes, some of these trucks stay parked on the bridges for days and even weeks.
Daily, hundreds of these parked articulated vehicles of various sizes can be counted on these bridges.
It is also important to note that an empty 20-feet container weighs 2,000kg. A 40-feet container weighs twice that amount.
With an average truck weighing about 14,000kg, the total weight of 25 stationary trucks on the Ojuelegba Bridge could be around 450,000kg. Mind you, this does not include the weight of other vehicles that travel on these bridges.
What this means is that the 4 bridges on Western Avenue -– Ijora, Stadium, Ojuelegba and Abati Barracks – pack a massive 1.53 million kg on an average day.
Does anyone need to inform us that there is a disaster waiting to occur here?
https://autojosh.com/see-how-parked-trailers-are-causing-damage-lagos-bridges-photos/
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by BendTheKnee:
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by Treasure17(m):
This issue is a big menace to Lagos state as a whole and failure to stem the tide is a disaster awaiting to happen. I think the government should collaborate with owners of these trucks by providing alternative parking space.
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by daewoorazer(m):
One of the problems haunting down the little progress made by the meager percentage of Nigeria’s politicians is common sense.
You did well by constructing roads and bridges, but he didn’t plan about maintenance to make it last.
In no time, we’d start seeing potholes and all that notwithstanding the already made hassle caused by huge traffic and congestion.
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by ghost3040:
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by esthy86:
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by cosby02(m):
Anyway...there was a country.
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by Follygunners:
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by Kobicove(m):
This is as a result of poor planning...
The town planning authorities should have anticipated this and made adequate parking facilities available for large trucks
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by lionel4power(m):
autojoshnig your website images do not show up on opera on mobile.
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by Pepsi101:
This is a disaster waiting to happen.
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by kingthreat(m):
Ambode will not do anything about this one. If it is to tax innocent Lagosians on Land Use charge and other ridiculous charges, he won't waste time.
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by kereman1(m):
Stupid fulani trailer driver, thinks they own every road in lagos state
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by BedLam:
Problem: Truck drivers have no parking space so they use of the roadside.
Solution: Govt builds parking lot specific of trailers and charge them per day/night ( This should be automatic like you have in shopping malls).
Simple thing but Govt de wait until disaster go happen then use am score cheap political points and their employed rabbles would come here to hail them while telling use how the useless govt is a country on its own.
What a life.
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by sirusX(m):
I though there was a shuffle system of going to the port when it's your turn to load
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by Bede2u(m):
Nigerian pictures and landscape always look local. Smh
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by nairavsdollars(f):
Ambode seems powerless. Even the military that threatens to remove them are powerless
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by hakeem4(m):
They’ve been designed for the worst case scenario
Pepsi101:
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by Lincoln275(m):
no be lie
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by shepherd003:
ibom sea port will help decongest apapa sea port
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by marunga(m):
I'm here to observe what is happening under the bridge.
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by Yinxies(f):
Nawa oooo
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by oluwasegun007(m):
dey won't act until things go bad....
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by Stevengerd(m):
Ijora Olopa, naso dangote trucks full that area. the place kon be like garage. Ambode govt na scam
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by misano(m):
Kobicove:
They are waiting for the 1960 white men to construct parks for them.
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by Delivar(m):
The Engineers are expected to put that into consideration during the design of the bridge. The bridge may actually be designed to carry 3 times the weight of those trucks.
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by youngsahito(m):
This is the disadvantages of small land scale of Lagos state.land is just wasting here I'm Benue state.
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by miqos02(m):
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by vickzie(m):
op that line on that flyover is known as expansion joint and not necessarily a sign of failure, nevertheless it's still not a good idea packing such much tonnes on the flyover for such a long time
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by calddon(m):
stagnant load....some bridges are preparing to fall
Re: Parked Trucks Are Causing Damage To Lagos Bridges (PHOTOS) by calddon(m):
stagnant load.
.some bridges are preparing to fall
