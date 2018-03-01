₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by 1Ebisco: 5:07pm
Ayo Balogun Wizkid has revealed his greatest desire when it comes to fatherhood.The 27 year old father of three boys with three baby mamas recently spilled on a talk show that as much as he loves and adores his boys, he now craves to have a girl to pamper.
Wizkid made this revelation while talking about his private life on Beat FM.
According to Wizkid, he really did not choose or design his life but things have happened. He made it clear that with the look of things, monogamy is not his thing since he already has women in his life. -
He also told his host that his parents found out about his last son on the social media.
http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2018/03/i-wantto-pamper-girl-after-fathering.html
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by Flexherbal(m): 5:12pm
"According to Wizkid, he really did not choose or design his life but things have happened. He made it clear that with the look of things, monogamy is not his thing since he already has women in his life. -"
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by cana882(m): 9:00pm
Ok
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by BabyApple(m): 9:00pm
Bobo yi o ti like ponmo ju
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by Kingwizzy16(m): 9:00pm
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by greatefa1011(m): 9:00pm
Flexherbal:Noted
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by salbis(m): 9:01pm
Not a bad idea
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by ableguy(m): 9:01pm
Your business.
If u like born 1 million of them.
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by OboOlora(f): 9:01pm
He should swap with frog voice!
On a more serious note, Wizkid is gonna be worse than Bode D Way and Alex O the way he’s going. Firstly he doesn’t have US papers, he’s not married to a citizen and his kids can’t file for him till they are 18.
When his songs are no longer hits, he will go back to shitta to be eating Amala olaiya and smoking weed with Lekan Killa, Ola Omo Mummy and Gododo Shitta at Abe Igi
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by miqos02(m): 9:01pm
E no consine me
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by DonCrust(m): 9:01pm
Who cares?
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by codemaster2much: 9:02pm
Kwantinue
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by Emvico34: 9:02pm
h
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by Tynasparks(f): 9:02pm
So
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by willi926(m): 9:02pm
wizzy wizzy.
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by miqos02(m): 9:03pm
BabyApple:ponmo ijebu abi ilesha
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by calddon(m): 9:03pm
More baby mamas to ur elbow
Crooked generation......
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by deebrain(m): 9:03pm
Wow
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by Fvckyopk: 9:03pm
Available
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by thelifepagesng: 9:04pm
Lol
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by sisisioge: 9:04pm
Bet I love him regardless... Daddy yoo
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by dust144(m): 9:04pm
Wizkid, try your first baby mama for a female baby.
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by sabbiboi: 9:04pm
Finally,someone is following the steps of 2baba. Kwantinu
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by EmekaBlue(m): 9:04pm
Tuale
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by emeijeh(m): 9:05pm
SHAMELESS GENERATION
|Re: Wizkid: I Want To Have A Girl Child After Fathering Three Boys by tolulope1990(m): 9:06pm
My Only Concern Now Is How God Wil Give Me Power 2 Rewind Back To 1930 TO GIVE BUHARI FATHER CONDOM
