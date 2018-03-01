



Wizkid made this revelation while talking about his private life on Beat FM.



According to Wizkid, he really did not choose or design his life but things have happened. He made it clear that with the look of things, monogamy is not his thing since he already has women in his life. -



He also told his host that his parents found out about his last son on the social media.



