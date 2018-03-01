₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,150 members, 4,146,941 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 07:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today (15727 Views)
Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari / Dapchi Schoolgirls: Stephanie Hegarty Slams Lai Mohammed For Attending Golf Game / How Boko Haram Kidnapped Dapchi Schoolgirls - Residents, School Staff (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by dainformant(m): 5:14pm
Here are pictures showing some of the schoolgirls who were released after being kidnapped by Boko Haram militants in the town of Dapchi, Yobe state last month. It was reported that some of the schoolgirls were dropped back in the town in the early hours of Wednesday.
The government said the army allowed the militants through, so "lives were not lost", but denied paying a ransom.
However, reports suggest at least five girls died during their kidnapping, and that a Christian girl remains captive.
A health personnel identified as Ya'u Ubaliyo Abubakar took to Facebook to share pictures of some of the returned girls.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/photos-dapchi-schoolgirls-release-boko-haram-today.html
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by dainformant(m): 5:15pm
see more; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/photos-dapchi-schoolgirls-release-boko-haram-today.html
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by dainformant(m): 5:15pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by LORDOFAFONJAS: 5:16pm
Make I sit here they watch this sweet comedy show
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by madridguy(m): 5:17pm
Sai Baba and his security advisers have completely lost it on security matter.
Paying ransoms to the rag group is fueling the whole scenario.
Awaiting for another faction of the group to pack another set of girls. Nonsense
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by IgbosAreOsus: 5:20pm
... Been through hell
Buhari is senile.
5 Likes
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by ibotic(f): 5:21pm
Congratulation to the government...shows they learnt from the mistakes of the past...
3 Likes
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by eTECTIVe(m): 5:28pm
D gal in d first and last photos looks to have suffered d most
3 Likes
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Kingbet: 5:34pm
After bleeping them for a month + daris God ooh
1 Like
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Penalty82(m): 5:40pm
It will never be well with anybody that has hand in this naijawood movie.
27 Likes
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Penalty82(m): 5:45pm
madridguy:
This is pure definition of crocodile tears.
8 Likes
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Eggcelent(m): 5:47pm
Happy For Them
May God Continue To Protect All Nigerians Irrespective Of Religion, Tribe & Gentle
3 Likes
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Penalty82(m): 5:49pm
ibotic:
DUMB
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by teekay213(m): 5:56pm
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by madridguy(m): 5:59pm
No, python tears.
Penalty82:
1 Like
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by HeyCorleone(m): 6:02pm
Some moves are quite wrong, as they create more problems and questions without answering any.
What did the FG hope to achieve with this move? So that by 2019 during election campaign they can tell us how they returned girls that were kidnapped? Is that it?
And why weren't the B'Haram fellas captured on their way back?
So it actually means that the FG knows who these people are but won't do anything meaningful to curtail their moves. This is quite depressing and I must say I'm very ashamed to be a Nigerian.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by swiz123(m): 6:02pm
They must have been fuckedd silly
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Quoran: 6:02pm
God will judge those playing politics with the lives of these young girls.
2 Likes
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by ajebuter(f): 6:02pm
I rejoice with their parents and loved ones..
APC , thank you for quick resolution to this scripted comedy...
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Pepsi101: 6:02pm
They should be interviewed when they are stable
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by mike404(m): 6:02pm
madridguy:WAR AGAINST BOKO BOYS IS WAR AGAINST THE NORTH
6 Likes
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Sapiosexuality(m): 6:03pm
Playing politics with Human lives you all failed us–Kahli Abdu
Let's assume the FG is not playing games or planned the whole thing, wouldn't there be a geometric, rather than an arithmetic, proliferation of the sect's destruction? If they keep kidnapping and getting paid, how then can they be depleted?
The truth is, our military and government do not really want to see this war end.
3 Likes
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by iAudio: 6:03pm
Na so
1 Like
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by kereman1(m): 6:03pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by prinsam30(m): 6:04pm
Mr integrity, if u like go and rescue the remaining chibok girls, ur a gunner come 2019.......
enough of all these propaganda
hope y'all have ur PVC ready to send this clueless and dullardino of a president back to where he craws out from
8 Likes
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Yinxies(f): 6:04pm
Thank God for their lives...
I hear a girl is yet to be released...
1 Like
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 6:04pm
You guys are welcome.
I really want to comment but I will have to buy data for my post.
If Buhari wins in 2019 am living this cornthree to United States of Mbaise.
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Kizyte(m): 6:04pm
Wanlahi, this is not good! see what they've done to these innocent girls
God please help me test your thunder on Boko Haram for this evil they've done!
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Grinch(m): 6:05pm
madridguy:Common snap out of it zai baba till 2023
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by LUGBE: 6:05pm
madridguy:
,since when have you joined the wailing club
Nigerians should remember that Boko Haram didn't take any responsibility of the abduction of the girls. The present govt has a lot to answer at the right time.
We are watching the drama
4 Likes
|Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by texazzpete(m): 6:05pm
Shameless.
2 Likes
SSS Officer's Children Killed In Their Mother’s Presence / Fresh Deployment In North-east: Police Lobby For Exemption / 8 Feared Dead As APC, PDP Clash In Kaduna
Viewing this topic: Maxymilliano(m), Nihao, rossay(m), Ije004, Taiofil(m), timmiezone, Ushafaiza(m), princeFAD, eltata(m), Kingson01(m), paulstrings(m), cmt1(m), eddysernal(m), Prince4mic, Alikote, Abadea2007, santa62(m), bigwig10(m), Rhyzer, NAVTINO45, ayophil25(m), grace133, Temmywalex, ozodigboo(m), neutrotoba(m), mrjojo, icnsystem(m), foxychev(m), smoother(m), Arisheloaded(m), Mumiteoluwa, Kenola(m), abassa01(m), Domance(m), Henry240, HeroicMeastro, gustav25, Goldenrichard(m), MMMuazu(m), abhosts(m), Gettygirl, omoalayo(m), usbcable(m), sorextee(m), bpalace(m), Chykeboss(m), Mohderry(m), Kelvinprinzyy(m), tokrizy(m), Peterpan007(m), hamzyyyy, Olajohn5, ttomexy(f), corrall(f), chide7(f), jaytime(m), bigfish3k and 129 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12