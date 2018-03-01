₦airaland Forum

The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today

The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by dainformant(m): 5:14pm
Here are pictures showing some of the schoolgirls who were released after being kidnapped by Boko Haram militants in the town of Dapchi, Yobe state last month. It was reported that some of the schoolgirls were dropped back in the town in the early hours of Wednesday.

The government said the army allowed the militants through, so "lives were not lost", but denied paying a ransom.

However, reports suggest at least five girls died during their kidnapping, and that a Christian girl remains captive.

A health personnel identified as Ya'u Ubaliyo Abubakar took to Facebook to share pictures of some of the returned girls.

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by dainformant(m): 5:15pm
Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by dainformant(m): 5:15pm
Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by LORDOFAFONJAS: 5:16pm
grin Make I sit here they watch this sweet comedy show cheesy

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by madridguy(m): 5:17pm
Sai Baba and his security advisers have completely lost it on security matter.
Paying ransoms to the rag group is fueling the whole scenario.

Awaiting for another faction of the group to pack another set of girls. Nonsense

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by IgbosAreOsus: 5:20pm
... Been through hell grin


Buhari is senile.

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by ibotic(f): 5:21pm
Congratulation to the government...shows they learnt from the mistakes of the past...

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by eTECTIVe(m): 5:28pm
D gal in d first and last photos looks to have suffered d most

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Kingbet: 5:34pm
After bleeping them for a month + daris God ooh

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Penalty82(m): 5:40pm
It will never be well with anybody that has hand in this naijawood movie.

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Penalty82(m): 5:45pm
madridguy:
Sai Baba and his security advisers have completely lost it on security matter.
Paying ransoms to the rag group is fueling the whole scenario.

Awaiting for another faction of the group to pack another set of girls. Nonsense

This is pure definition of crocodile tears.

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Eggcelent(m): 5:47pm
Happy For Them

May God Continue To Protect All Nigerians Irrespective Of Religion, Tribe & Gentle

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Penalty82(m): 5:49pm
ibotic:
Congratulation to the government...shows they learnt from the mistakes of the past...

DUMB

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by teekay213(m): 5:56pm
shocked
Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by madridguy(m): 5:59pm
No, python tears. shocked

Penalty82:


This is pure definition of crocodile tears.

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by HeyCorleone(m): 6:02pm
Some moves are quite wrong, as they create more problems and questions without answering any.

What did the FG hope to achieve with this move? So that by 2019 during election campaign they can tell us how they returned girls that were kidnapped? Is that it?

And why weren't the B'Haram fellas captured on their way back?

So it actually means that the FG knows who these people are but won't do anything meaningful to curtail their moves. This is quite depressing and I must say I'm very ashamed to be a Nigerian.

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by swiz123(m): 6:02pm
They must have been fuckedd silly

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Quoran: 6:02pm
God will judge those playing politics with the lives of these young girls.

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by ajebuter(f): 6:02pm
I rejoice with their parents and loved ones..

APC , thank you for quick resolution to this scripted comedy...

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Pepsi101: 6:02pm
They should be interviewed when they are stable
Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by mike404(m): 6:02pm
madridguy:
Sai Baba and his security advisers have completely lost it on security matter.
Paying ransoms to the rag group is fueling the whole scenario.

Awaiting for another faction of the group to pack another set of girls. Nonsense
WAR AGAINST BOKO BOYS IS WAR AGAINST THE NORTH

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Sapiosexuality(m): 6:03pm
Playing politics with Human lives you all failed us–Kahli Abdu

Let's assume the FG is not playing games or planned the whole thing, wouldn't there be a geometric, rather than an arithmetic, proliferation of the sect's destruction? If they keep kidnapping and getting paid, how then can they be depleted?

The truth is, our military and government do not really want to see this war end.

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by iAudio: 6:03pm
Na so

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by kereman1(m): 6:03pm
Hmmmmm
Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by prinsam30(m): 6:04pm
Mr integrity, if u like go and rescue the remaining chibok girls, ur a gunner come 2019.......



enough of all these propaganda



hope y'all have ur PVC ready to send this clueless and dullardino of a president back to where he craws out from

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Yinxies(f): 6:04pm
Thank God for their lives...

I hear a girl is yet to be released...

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 6:04pm
You guys are welcome.

I really want to comment but I will have to buy data for my post.

If Buhari wins in 2019 am living this cornthree to United States of Mbaise.
Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Kizyte(m): 6:04pm
Wanlahi, this is not good! cry see what they've done to these innocent girls cry

God please help me test your thunder on Boko Haram for this evil they've done! cry
Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by Grinch(m): 6:05pm
madridguy:
Sai Baba and his security advisers have completely lost it on security matter.
Paying ransoms to the rag group is fueling the whole scenario.

Awaiting for another faction of the group to pack another set of girls. Nonsense
Common snap out of it grin cheesy zai baba till 2023
Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by LUGBE: 6:05pm
madridguy:
Sai Baba and his security advisers have completely lost it on security matter.
Paying ransoms to the rag group is fueling the whole scenario.

Awaiting for another faction of the group to pack another set of girls. Nonsense

shocked,since when have you joined the wailing club

Nigerians should remember that Boko Haram didn't take any responsibility of the abduction of the girls. The present govt has a lot to answer at the right time.

We are watching the drama

Re: The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today by texazzpete(m): 6:05pm
Shameless.

