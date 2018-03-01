Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today (15727 Views)

The government said the army allowed the militants through, so "lives were not lost", but denied paying a ransom.



However, reports suggest at least five girls died during their kidnapping, and that a Christian girl remains captive.



A health personnel identified as Ya'u Ubaliyo Abubakar took to Facebook to share pictures of some of the returned girls.



Here are pictures showing some of the schoolgirls who were released after being kidnapped by Boko Haram militants in the town of Dapchi, Yobe state last month. It was reported that some of the schoolgirls were dropped back in the town in the early hours of Wednesday.The government said the army allowed the militants through, so "lives were not lost", but denied paying a ransom.However, reports suggest at least five girls died during their kidnapping, and that a Christian girl remains captive.A health personnel identified as Ya'u Ubaliyo Abubakar took to Facebook to share pictures of some of the returned girls.

Sai Baba and his security advisers have completely lost it on security matter.

Paying ransoms to the rag group is fueling the whole scenario.



Awaiting for another faction of the group to pack another set of girls. Nonsense







Buhari is senile.

Congratulation to the government...shows they learnt from the mistakes of the past... 3 Likes

D gal in d first and last photos looks to have suffered d most 3 Likes

After bleeping them for a month + daris God ooh 1 Like

It will never be well with anybody that has hand in this naijawood movie. 27 Likes

This is pure definition of crocodile tears.

Happy For Them



May God Continue To Protect All Nigerians Irrespective Of Religion, Tribe & Gentle 3 Likes

Congratulation to the government...shows they learnt from the mistakes of the past...

DUMB DUMB





No, python tears.

Some moves are quite wrong, as they create more problems and questions without answering any.



What did the FG hope to achieve with this move? So that by 2019 during election campaign they can tell us how they returned girls that were kidnapped? Is that it?



And why weren't the B'Haram fellas captured on their way back?



So it actually means that the FG knows who these people are but won't do anything meaningful to curtail their moves. This is quite depressing and I must say I'm very ashamed to be a Nigerian.

They must have been fuckedd silly

God will judge those playing politics with the lives of these young girls. 2 Likes

I rejoice with their parents and loved ones..



APC , thank you for quick resolution to this scripted comedy...

They should be interviewed when they are stable

WAR AGAINST BOKO BOYS IS WAR AGAINST THE NORTH

Playing politics with Human lives you all failed us–Kahli Abdu



Let's assume the FG is not playing games or planned the whole thing, wouldn't there be a geometric, rather than an arithmetic, proliferation of the sect's destruction? If they keep kidnapping and getting paid, how then can they be depleted?



The truth is, our military and government do not really want to see this war end.

Na so 1 Like

Hmmmmm

Mr integrity, if u like go and rescue the remaining chibok girls, ur a gunner come 2019.......







enough of all these propaganda







enough of all these propaganda

hope y'all have ur PVC ready to send this clueless and dullardino of a president back to where he craws out from

Thank God for their lives...



I hear a girl is yet to be released... 1 Like

You guys are welcome.



I really want to comment but I will have to buy data for my post.



If Buhari wins in 2019 am living this cornthree to United States of Mbaise.

see what they've done to these innocent girls



see what they've done to these innocent girls

God please help me test your thunder on Boko Haram for this evil they've done!

,since when have you joined the wailing club



Nigerians should remember that Boko Haram didn't take any responsibility of the abduction of the girls. The present govt has a lot to answer at the right time.



Nigerians should remember that Boko Haram didn't take any responsibility of the abduction of the girls. The present govt has a lot to answer at the right time.

We are watching the drama