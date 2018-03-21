₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,150 members, 4,146,941 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 07:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries (5921 Views)
Remembering Nurse Justina Ejelonu Who Died During The Ebola Outbreak (Photos) / Gonorrhoea Is Becoming Untreatable, WHO Warns / Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by Gangster1ms: 6:22pm
�
World Health Organisation on Wednesday warned Nigeria and 15 other African countries of a listeriosis outbreak that started in South Africa in 2017, confirming its support for their preparedness and response to the disease. The other African countries are Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
Listeriosis is a bacterial infection most commonly caused by Listeria monocytogenes. It can cause severe illness, including severe sepsis, meningitis, or encephalitis, sometimes resulting in lifelong harm and even death. Listeria is ubiquitous and is primarily transmitted via the oral route after ingestion of contaminated food products
According to WHO numbers, nearly 200 South Africans have died since January 2017 as a result of contaminated ready-to-eat meat products that are widely consumed in the country and may also have been exported to two West African countries and 14 members of the South African Development Community. South African health authorities recently declared the source of the outbreak as a factory in Polokwane, in the country’s northeast prompting a global recall of the food products.
http://thenationonlineng.net/warns-nigeria-15-others-listeriosis-outbreak/
1 Like
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by miqos02(m): 6:25pm
Government should do the needful
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by Toscarel: 6:26pm
Wetin be dis again oooo
1 Like
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by abiodunalasa: 6:26pm
While we are still battling with APC
God Whats this one again
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by Bossontop(m): 6:26pm
We for Africa no dey even kuku hear word sef so.....
1 Like
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by mustmust(m): 6:26pm
this is not our portion
1 Like
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by pankere(m): 6:27pm
Toscarel:
When you use too much of Listerine mouth wash
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by sirteayeni: 6:27pm
God help and protect us
1 Like
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by maxiuc(m): 6:27pm
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by agbonkamen(f): 6:28pm
May God protect us
1 Like
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by Acecards: 6:28pm
pankere:what's Listerine
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by NwaNimo1(m): 6:28pm
Nothing can drive Africans away from meat.
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by Cardinaljossy(m): 6:29pm
They don start again, anyway, check out my siggy
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by Iseoluwani: 6:30pm
Acecards:
A mouth odour cleaner
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by Acecards: 6:30pm
Iseoluwani:thanks
2 Likes
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by ShukuShaker: 6:30pm
Which kind wahala be this one now?
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by emeejinsm: 6:31pm
God help us
Always eat fresh meals
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by kolidave: 6:33pm
Acecards:you have a phone and good internet, learn to use it wisely. No allow anybody to dey tell you rubbish. It's people like you that eat words hook line and sinker. No offence
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by free2ryhme: 6:33pm
Gangster1ms:
Stop eating shawarma or anything that has beef filling in them
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by geekybabe(f): 6:34pm
i
free2ryhme:
its not shawarma. its from processed meat products like ham, polony, hotdogs, burger patties, etc. We rarely eat them in Nigeria. The people who should be careful the most are people who feed on restaurant food.
1 Like
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by free2ryhme: 6:35pm
Acecards:
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by free2ryhme: 6:35pm
geekybabe:
Shawarma has sausage inside
Can't you reason like normal person
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by Judolisco(m): 6:40pm
Be careful of how u purchase meat oh
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by bedspread: 6:40pm
MAY THUNDER FROM ABOVE DECEND ON AMBODE AND HIS ENVIRONMENTAL TEAM.....
These Guys are Mean....
Everywhere you enter in Lagos Stinks Shi.....t
AMBODE May the Cholera and any disease outbreak start and end with your Family
1 Like
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by geekybabe(f): 6:41pm
free2ryhme:
This is why some of you are so close-minded. hasty to jump into discussions you know nothing about.
Not every shawarma has sausage in it Oga. if you need to be enlightened just ask. simple. Oversabi
1 Like
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by Acecards: 6:42pm
kolidave:lolz... You are right. Well it's unlike me to ask when I could just browse... But I'm quite aware of the brains we have (or used to have) here on Nairaland and just felt like getting the right info from an individual. No offence taken Sire. But you could have passed same info in another form.
2 Likes
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by Acecards: 6:42pm
[quote author=free2ryhme post=66037309][/quote] Guy wetin I do you now
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by free2ryhme: 6:45pm
geekybabe:
Which shawarma not get sausage
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by Redoil: 6:45pm
miqos02:which kain goferment
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by kolidave: 6:45pm
Acecards:no vess sir. My bad
1 Like
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by thorpido(m): 6:49pm
Hmm,the world will keep grappling with diseases as it has been written.
|Re: Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries by Axis313(m): 6:49pm
The source of the outbreak as a factory in Polokwane, in the
country’s northeast.
NORTHEAST again!
1 Like
Why Are Babies These Days Born With Their Eyes Open? / Medication For Halitosis (Bad Breath) / Top Ten Fruits In Nigeria And Its Benefits
Viewing this topic: Kimsunh, Lilnikee(m), Dapromzy333(m), Abydokie(f), pizapato(m), Dadmos(m), FiiahnAuto(f), Pharoh, LionInZion, asksteve(m), Chineseface1(f), Chuga, spartanx(m), Captain8, twosquare, dhardline(m), Obascoetubi, pappy2000, Wisebird22(m), Pebcak, eaddyboy(m), RafaelPLANET(m), bobkezel(m), maryann04, Rachelzree, godfatherx, Acecards, moscyt(m), SULPHUROXIDE, dollarnaira, Lanre12388(m), greatme2good(f), greatrealtors, Seenyo, Laconfidential(m), computer0810, ozoneamani02, Osinachyi(m), EddieCAD, Jesse4mu(m), Chimmyjeph(m), acorntree(m), youngcizza(m), zealguy40, topladeus, Ksslib(m), Olorichubby(f), amuijiji, Evinsco(m), meresse, Singapore1(m), Simbrixton(m), iphunanya(f), Troublemaker007(m), Youngboss54(m), lordopsy2018, yinkeys(m), delikay4luv, dubylhover(m), jodeci01, NairaMaster1(m), obinna58(m), ICEMAN(m), sunnymighty(m), eExclusif, brendan007 and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20