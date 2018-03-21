Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Listeriosis Outbreak: WHO Warns Nigeria, 15 Other African Countries (5921 Views)

World Health Organisation on Wednesday warned Nigeria and 15 other African countries of a listeriosis outbreak that started in South Africa in 2017, confirming its support for their preparedness and response to the disease. The other African countries are Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.



Listeriosis is a bacterial infection most commonly caused by Listeria monocytogenes. It can cause severe illness, including severe sepsis, meningitis, or encephalitis, sometimes resulting in lifelong harm and even death. Listeria is ubiquitous and is primarily transmitted via the oral route after ingestion of contaminated food products



According to WHO numbers, nearly 200 South Africans have died since January 2017 as a result of contaminated ready-to-eat meat products that are widely consumed in the country and may also have been exported to two West African countries and 14 members of the South African Development Community. South African health authorities recently declared the source of the outbreak as a factory in Polokwane, in the country’s northeast prompting a global recall of the food products.



Government should do the needful

When you use too much of Listerine mouth wash When you use too much ofmouth wash

Nothing can drive Africans away from meat.

A mouth odour cleaner A mouth odour cleaner

Always eat fresh meals

Stop eating shawarma or anything that has beef filling in them Stop eating shawarma or anything that has beef filling in them

its not shawarma. its from processed meat products like ham, polony, hotdogs, burger patties, etc. We rarely eat them in Nigeria. The people who should be careful the most are people who feed on restaurant food. its not shawarma. its from processed meat products like ham, polony, hotdogs, burger patties, etc. We rarely eat them in Nigeria. The people who should be careful the most are people who feed on restaurant food. 1 Like

its not shawarma

Shawarma has sausage inside



Can't you reason like normal person Shawarma has sausage insideCan't you reason like normal person

Be careful of how u purchase meat oh

This is why some of you are so close-minded. hasty to jump into discussions you know nothing about.

Not every shawarma has sausage in it Oga. if you need to be enlightened just ask. simple. Oversabi This is why some of you are so close-minded. hasty to jump into discussions you know nothing about.Not every shawarma has sausage in it Oga. if you need to be enlightened just ask. simple. Oversabi 1 Like

you have a phone and good internet, learn to use it wisely. No allow anybody to dey tell you rubbish. It's people like you that eat words hook line and sinker. No offence lolz... You are right. Well it's unlike me to ask when I could just browse... But I'm quite aware of the brains we have (or used to have) here on Nairaland and just felt like getting the right info from an individual. No offence taken Sire. But you could have passed same info in another form. lolz... You are right. Well it's unlike me to ask when I could just browse... But I'm quite aware of the brains we have (or used to have) here on Nairaland and just felt like getting the right info from an individual. No offence taken Sire. But you could have passed same info in another form. 2 Likes

Which shawarma not get sausage Which shawarma not get sausage

Hmm,the world will keep grappling with diseases as it has been written.