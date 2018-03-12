Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release (2922 Views)

Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah / The Full Story of Chibok Girls' Release and Ransom Paid - Wall Street Journal / Nigeria Paid €2million Ransom For 82 Chibok Girls' Release - BBC Source (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







The National Coordinator of Peoples Democratic Party National Youth League, Hon Inioribo Tamunotonye described the purported abduction and release of the Dapchi school girls as fraud perpetrated by the federal government.





"The so-called abduction and release of the school Yobe girls (this morning) was a well calculated script orchestrated by the federal government and All Progressive Congress to divert Nigeria's scarce resources and deceive unsuspecting members of the public"





"Firstly, since the news of the purported abduction broke out, Boko Haram never came out to admit attacking or being in possession of the girls unlike what was transpired in 2014 after the Chibok girls kidnap.





Secondly, there are reports that the military and other security agencies were preinformed of the invasion militiamen in military uniform to Dapchi but they did nothing.





Thirdly, the purported kidnap only happened just when the APC corrupt military dismantled their checkpoint in the area"





"The truth of the matter is that the girls have always been in the detention of government mercenaries and agents. President Buhari and APC know that they have lost goodwill so they had to recruit their mercenaries to act their script and reward them with part of government resources in the guise of ransom while the bulk of it is diverted into prosecuting the President's reelection.





The aims are to divert public attention from the growing insecurity in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara and other states where death has been going nonstop due to farmers and herdsmen feud and divert public resources. But Nigerians can't be fooled the second time", Tamunotonye stated.





He described the action of the federal government as evil and wicked and demand investigation by the international community.





https://politicsngr.com/pdp-youths-fault-fg-dapchi-girls-release/ Youths of opposition Peoples Democratic Party units has faulted claims by the federal government that school girls of Dapchi, Yobe state that were kidnapped a couple of weeks ago have regained their freedom.The National Coordinator of Peoples Democratic Party National Youth League, Hon Inioribo Tamunotonye described the purported abduction and release of the Dapchi school girls as fraud perpetrated by the federal government."The so-called abduction and release of the school Yobe girls (this morning) was a well calculated script orchestrated by the federal government and All Progressive Congress to divert Nigeria's scarce resources and deceive unsuspecting members of the public""Firstly, since the news of the purported abduction broke out, Boko Haram never came out to admit attacking or being in possession of the girls unlike what was transpired in 2014 after the Chibok girls kidnap.Secondly, there are reports that the military and other security agencies were preinformed of the invasion militiamen in military uniform to Dapchi but they did nothing.Thirdly, the purported kidnap only happened just when the APC corrupt military dismantled their checkpoint in the area""The truth of the matter is that the girls have always been in the detention of government mercenaries and agents. President Buhari and APC know that they have lost goodwill so they had to recruit their mercenaries to act their script and reward them with part of government resources in the guise of ransom while the bulk of it is diverted into prosecuting the President's reelection.The aims are to divert public attention from the growing insecurity in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara and other states where death has been going nonstop due to farmers and herdsmen feud and divert public resources. But Nigerians can't be fooled the second time", Tamunotonye stated.He described the action of the federal government as evil and wicked and demand investigation by the international community.

Buhari and APC shall pay for this wicked act 4 Likes 1 Share

FP material.. man I siddon here de look

I talk am, FP don show!!

Something is not clear here ,is it that Nigerians don't want these girls to be released or what? The same people who were shouting RELEASE OUR GIRLS are now blaming FG for their release. I FEAR WHO NO FEAR UNA 9 Likes 1 Share

Seems PDP do not have anything sensible to oppose APC. 2019 is around the corner and they are still weeping for their loss.



What strategies do they have on ground to win the next election?



Absolutely nothing! 4 Likes 2 Shares

JackBaueress1:

Seems PDP do not have anything sensible to oppose APC. 2019 is around the corner and they are still weeping for their loss.



What strategies do they have on ground to win the next election?



Absolutely nothing! so what exactly is your point?

That this whole episode isn't a movie?? so what exactly is your point?That this whole episode isn't a movie?? 10 Likes

TonyeBarcanista:

Buhari and APC shall pay for this wicked act Stop saying what you don't know .bokoharam have been masterminded by some powerful people in the north before buhari become a president this assumption can't help us. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Lipscomb:

Stop saying what you don't know .bokoharam have been masterminded by some powerful people in the north before buhari become a president this assumption can't help us.

Did Boko Haram ever claim responsibility? Did Boko Haram ever claim responsibility? 1 Like

JackBaueress1:

Seems PDP do not have anything sensible to oppose APC. 2019 is around the corner and they are still weeping for their loss.



What strategies do they have on ground to win the next election?



Absolutely nothing! So this one that PDP Publicity Secretary is doing is what? For the first time since 2015 we have the best ever NPS. So this one that PDP Publicity Secretary is doing is what? For the first time since 2015 we have the best ever NPS.

I don't trust Buhari government, they may have staged the whole abduction and release so that Nigerians can say their government has done well in terms of security but there we have Fulanis killing everyday without being put into order and prosecuted 2 Likes 1 Share

TonyeBarcanista:



So this one that PDP Publicity Secretary is doing is what? For the first time since 2015 we have the best ever NPS.

Don't be a disappointment, PDP is not coming back to power in the foreseable future...



However, this crude, insensitive and tribal form of opposition will further alienate the North from PDP...



If you have taken time to guage the feelings around the country, Every notherner whether in PDP or APC, has come out to applaud the FG for the release Of the girls while sympathizing with the victims, but you are in one safe location shouting Buhari this, Buhari that.



Don't be an ipob yoot! Don't be a disappointment, PDP is not coming back to power in the foreseable future...However, this crude, insensitive and tribal form of opposition will further alienate the North from PDP...If you have taken time to guage the feelings around the country, Every notherner whether in PDP or APC, has come out to applaud the FG for the release Of the girls while sympathizing with the victims, but you are in one safe location shouting Buhari this, Buhari that.Don't be an ipob yoot! 6 Likes 2 Shares

TonyeBarcanista:

Youths of opposition Peoples Democratic Party units has faulted claims by the federal government that school girls of Dapchi, Yobe state that were kidnapped a couple of weeks ago have regained their freedom.





The National Coordinator of Peoples Democratic Party National Youth League, Hon Inioribo Tamunotonye described the purported abduction and release of the Dapchi school girls as fraud perpetrated by the federal government.





"The so-called abduction and release of the school Yobe girls (this morning) was a well calculated script orchestrated by the federal government and All Progressive Congress to divert Nigeria's scarce resources and deceive unsuspecting members of the public"





"Firstly, since the news of the purported abduction broke out, Boko Haram never came out to admit attacking or being in possession of the girls unlike what was transpired in 2014 after the Chibok girls kidnap.





Secondly, there are reports that the military and other security agencies were preinformed of the invasion militiamen in military uniform to Dapchi but they did nothing.





Thirdly, the purported kidnap only happened just when the APC corrupt military dismantled their checkpoint in the area"





"The truth of the matter is that the girls have always been in the detention of government mercenaries and agents. President Buhari and APC know that they have lost goodwill so they had to recruit their mercenaries to act their script and reward them with part of government resources in the guise of ransom while the bulk of it is diverted into prosecuting the President's reelection.





The aims are to divert public attention from the growing insecurity in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara and other states where death has been going nonstop due to farmers and herdsmen feud and divert public resources. But Nigerians can't be fooled the second time", Tamunotonye stated.





He described the action of the federal government as evil and wicked and demand investigation by the international community.





https://politicsngr.com/pdp-youths-fault-fg-dapchi-girls-release/









It is clear that madness have afflicted the rank and file of pdp It is clear that madness have afflicted the rank and file of pdp 7 Likes 1 Share

do we need to wait for them until they claim the responsibility? Or are you? TonyeBarcanista:





Did Boko Haram ever claim responsibility?



do we need to wait for them until they claim the responsibility? Or are you? 2 Likes 1 Share

TonyeBarcanista:

Buhari and APC shall pay for this wicked act Bros na you post,na you issue statement. common FTC u still collect am.





Maka why? Bros na you post,na you issue statement. common FTC u still collect am.Maka why?

Okoroawusa:

Bros na you post,na you issue statement. common FTC u still collect am.



Maka why? Hahaha Okoro you no go kill person ooo... Hahaha Okoro you no go kill person ooo... 2 Likes

Clerverly:





Don't be a disappointment, PDP is not coming back to power in the foreseable future...



However, this crude, insensitive and tribal form of opposition will further alienate the North from PDP...



If you have taken time to guage the feelings around the country, Every notherner whether in PDP or APC, has come out to applaud the FG for the release Of the girls while sympathizing with the victims, but you are in one safe location shouting Buhari this, Buhari that.



Don't be an ipob yoot!



Northerners are for PDP Northerners are for PDP 2 Likes

TonyeBarcanista:

Buhari and APC shall pay for this wicked act You too will be paid with serious wickedness if Buhari and the APC is innocent of what you accuse them of. You too will be paid with serious wickedness if Buhari and the APC is innocent of what you accuse them of. 5 Likes 2 Shares

jaymichael:

You too will be paid with serious wickedness if Buhari and the APC is innocent of what you accuse them of.

Amen Amen 3 Likes 1 Share

jaymichael:

You too will be paid with serious wickedness if Buhari and the APC is innocent of what you accuse them of. Is your conscience pricking you? Is your conscience pricking you? 1 Like

Who else is tired of this country? This country needs to die a natural death.

Queen of England, pls do one last good thing before u die: DIVIDE THIS COUNTRY! we are never meant to be one. pls break this country, let us all go our separate ways. 3 Likes 1 Share

Greatken007:

Something is not clear here ,is it that Nigerians don't want these girls to be released or what? The same people who were shouting RELEASE OUR GIRLS are now blaming FG for their release. I FEAR WHO NO FEAR UNA

Why were the girls kidnapped in the first instance Why were the girls kidnapped in the first instance 1 Like

Firgemachar:



Why were the girls kidnapped in the first instance The poster is just confused The poster is just confused

The only state PDP is sure of now is Enugu and nothing else





God bless Buhari 5 Likes 1 Share

OGAMINISTER:

The only state PDP is sure of now is Enugu and nothing else





God bless Buhari You will be shocked to realised that Buhari will only be restricted to part of Kano. Not even Katsina will vote for him You will be shocked to realised that Buhari will only be restricted to part of Kano. Not even Katsina will vote for him

Ok









Check my Siggy to Bring in your Goods from China now at $5/kg

The simple truth is that both pdp and apc are bad for business

Ok

The same government that said BOKO HARAM has been defeated is the same government that is negociating with BOKO HARAM. Is APC not wonderful.

They should keep on blaming till eternity who Care's









PMB till 2023

The person wey write this kidnapping story no learn work finish...