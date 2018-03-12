₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:05pm On Mar 21
Youths of opposition Peoples Democratic Party units has faulted claims by the federal government that school girls of Dapchi, Yobe state that were kidnapped a couple of weeks ago have regained their freedom.
The National Coordinator of Peoples Democratic Party National Youth League, Hon Inioribo Tamunotonye described the purported abduction and release of the Dapchi school girls as fraud perpetrated by the federal government.
"The so-called abduction and release of the school Yobe girls (this morning) was a well calculated script orchestrated by the federal government and All Progressive Congress to divert Nigeria's scarce resources and deceive unsuspecting members of the public"
"Firstly, since the news of the purported abduction broke out, Boko Haram never came out to admit attacking or being in possession of the girls unlike what was transpired in 2014 after the Chibok girls kidnap.
Secondly, there are reports that the military and other security agencies were preinformed of the invasion militiamen in military uniform to Dapchi but they did nothing.
Thirdly, the purported kidnap only happened just when the APC corrupt military dismantled their checkpoint in the area"
"The truth of the matter is that the girls have always been in the detention of government mercenaries and agents. President Buhari and APC know that they have lost goodwill so they had to recruit their mercenaries to act their script and reward them with part of government resources in the guise of ransom while the bulk of it is diverted into prosecuting the President's reelection.
The aims are to divert public attention from the growing insecurity in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara and other states where death has been going nonstop due to farmers and herdsmen feud and divert public resources. But Nigerians can't be fooled the second time", Tamunotonye stated.
He described the action of the federal government as evil and wicked and demand investigation by the international community.
https://politicsngr.com/pdp-youths-fault-fg-dapchi-girls-release/
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:09pm On Mar 21
Buhari and APC shall pay for this wicked act
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by sujexy(m): 7:19pm On Mar 21
FP material.. man I siddon here de look
I talk am, FP don show!!
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by Greatken007(m): 7:25pm On Mar 21
Something is not clear here ,is it that Nigerians don't want these girls to be released or what? The same people who were shouting RELEASE OUR GIRLS are now blaming FG for their release. I FEAR WHO NO FEAR UNA
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by JackBaueress1(f): 7:30pm On Mar 21
Seems PDP do not have anything sensible to oppose APC. 2019 is around the corner and they are still weeping for their loss.
What strategies do they have on ground to win the next election?
Absolutely nothing!
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by sujexy(m): 7:49pm On Mar 21
JackBaueress1:so what exactly is your point?
That this whole episode isn't a movie??
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by Lipscomb(m): 8:07pm On Mar 21
Stop saying what you don't know .bokoharam have been masterminded by some powerful people in the north before buhari become a president this assumption can't help us.
TonyeBarcanista:
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:20pm On Mar 21
Lipscomb:
Did Boko Haram ever claim responsibility?
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:22pm On Mar 21
JackBaueress1:So this one that PDP Publicity Secretary is doing is what? For the first time since 2015 we have the best ever NPS.
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:22pm On Mar 21
I don't trust Buhari government, they may have staged the whole abduction and release so that Nigerians can say their government has done well in terms of security but there we have Fulanis killing everyday without being put into order and prosecuted
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by Clerverly: 8:29pm On Mar 21
TonyeBarcanista:
Don't be a disappointment, PDP is not coming back to power in the foreseable future...
However, this crude, insensitive and tribal form of opposition will further alienate the North from PDP...
If you have taken time to guage the feelings around the country, Every notherner whether in PDP or APC, has come out to applaud the FG for the release Of the girls while sympathizing with the victims, but you are in one safe location shouting Buhari this, Buhari that.
Don't be an ipob yoot!
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by usba: 8:34pm On Mar 21
TonyeBarcanista:
It is clear that madness have afflicted the rank and file of pdp
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by Lipscomb(m): 8:37pm On Mar 21
do we need to wait for them until they claim the responsibility? Or are you?
TonyeBarcanista:
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by Okoroawusa: 8:40pm On Mar 21
TonyeBarcanista:Bros na you post,na you issue statement. common FTC u still collect am.
Maka why?
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:02pm On Mar 21
Okoroawusa:Hahaha Okoro you no go kill person ooo...
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:03pm On Mar 21
Clerverly:Northerners are for PDP
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by jaymichael(m): 9:09pm On Mar 21
TonyeBarcanista:You too will be paid with serious wickedness if Buhari and the APC is innocent of what you accuse them of.
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by usba: 9:39pm On Mar 21
jaymichael:
Amen
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:53pm On Mar 21
jaymichael:Is your conscience pricking you?
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by adadike(f): 11:35pm On Mar 21
Who else is tired of this country? This country needs to die a natural death.
Queen of England, pls do one last good thing before u die: DIVIDE THIS COUNTRY! we are never meant to be one. pls break this country, let us all go our separate ways.
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by Firgemachar: 11:38pm On Mar 21
Greatken007:
Why were the girls kidnapped in the first instance
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:12am
Firgemachar:The poster is just confused
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by OGAMINISTER: 5:06am
The only state PDP is sure of now is Enugu and nothing else
God bless Buhari
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:14pm
OGAMINISTER:You will be shocked to realised that Buhari will only be restricted to part of Kano. Not even Katsina will vote for him
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by ezex(m): 7:18pm
Ok
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by CriticMaestro: 7:38pm
The simple truth is that both pdp and apc are bad for business
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by Firefire(m): 7:38pm
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by Flexherbal(m): 7:39pm
Ok
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by Joshuaoseoboh(m): 7:39pm
The same government that said BOKO HARAM has been defeated is the same government that is negociating with BOKO HARAM. Is APC not wonderful.
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by fk001: 7:41pm
They should keep on blaming till eternity who Care's
PMB till 2023
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by talk2percy(m): 7:43pm
The person wey write this kidnapping story no learn work finish...
|Re: PDP Youths Fault FG On Dapchi Girls Release by Nasir123(m): 7:44pm
Greatken007:
Unfortunately, this is the kind of a country we found ourselves.
Citizens, confused.
Leaders,criminals.
