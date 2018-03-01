₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by PrettyCrystal: 7:17pm
A 30 year old man identified as Joe Tembo has committed suicide by poisoning himself and two of his children because his wife masturbated a lot. Joe reportedly committed suicide and poisoned his two kids after sending pictures and a voice note to his cheating wife.
A worker at a named lodge in Matero Township in Zambia reported that Joe together with the children two children booked a room on Tuesday around 22:00 Hours.
Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi says the staff at the lodge noticed that the guests were not coming out despite knocking on the door several times in the evening of 20thMarch, 2018 around 20:00hrs.
Joe took pictures of the children before killing them and sent to his wife who he complained that was masturbating a lot and deprived him sexual pleasures.
According to the audio, the two have been married for 8 years but his wife only wanted masturbation instead of sex with his husband.
The wife was never home as she was reportedly sleeping with unknown people.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/joe-tembo-kills-two-of-his-children-because-his-wife-enjoyed-masturbating.html
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by JasonScolari: 7:19pm
So, because of your wife deprive you of her pussy, you decided to take the life of those innocent kids?
May your soul continue to suffer in pains and may Belzebub torment your soul endlessly. Bastard.
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by Faceville: 7:21pm
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by Amarabae(f): 7:23pm
Just imagine.
Two innocent kids.
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by swiz123(m): 7:26pm
Till death did them apart
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by Lomprico2: 7:39pm
Sickfucks everywhere!
Why kill the innocent kids
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by Lonestar124: 7:40pm
This man do not need burial ceremony..... Just grind his corpse and use it for manure.
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by classicMan22(m): 7:40pm
oh my
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by ubunja(m): 7:44pm
when you believe women are angels.....
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by Nutase: 7:51pm
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by XhosaNostra(f): 8:00pm
IDK why I feel this is in fact the perfect punishment for the neglectful woman. The death of those kids will haunt her for the rest of her life. Some people don't deserve to have children. You leave the kids alone with their father, while you're living la vida loca without a care. Selfish human being.
I kinda get what drove him to commit this atrocious act. Imagine if he'd killed himself alone, who would have taken care of those children, when their mother barely has time for them? If he had chosen the divorce route, the courts can sometimes be biased. Often times, the primal custody will be given to the mother, even when she's unfit to raise a gerbil!
I feel sorry for the poor kids, they never stood a chance. Perhaps it's better this way.
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by CriticMaestro: 8:00pm
I don't even know where to start, did he had to kill the children ? Mumu, no wonder d wife d masturbate up and down
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by AngelicBeing: 8:01pm
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by Oblitz(m): 8:02pm
chai, a very different brand of madness....
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by Partnerbiz: 8:02pm
unfortunate
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by kapelvej: 8:03pm
He wasted those innocent children
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by afamaustin(m): 8:03pm
When u think u HV seen it all.
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by Theflint1(m): 8:03pm
Sick fu"k ends the life of two innocent children. The look on the elder child's face tho, almost like she knew what was coming. May their innocent souls rest in peace.
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by Opistorincos(m): 8:03pm
foolish man, wasted his life and that of his children
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by Oblitz(m): 8:04pm
XhosaNostra:
whatever happened to human beings.
it seems rationality is relative
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by Gourdoinc(m): 8:04pm
this is fishy, but it proves once again that the view of animals are correct, we humans are the animals and they are the humans. we are a specie that sleep with same sex, use other humans to make money, sell each other for sex and forced labour and finally now kill innocent children simply because their mama likes to play her Spanish guitar. Wetin concern them inside that matter? has the woman not given birth to kids for you, what is your busines with what she does with her privates. if you did a good job maybe she won't be such a masturbation gold medalist. anyway such a useless man has been rid of the world and he took his possibly cursed genes along with him. adios motherfucker
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by yesloaded: 8:04pm
This madness!
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by Readwarn(m): 8:05pm
Mental Health is not to be joked with mhen..Shey na depression we go call this one? As people say "Many are mad, few are roaming'
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by thorpido(m): 8:05pm
He's mad or was mad.
Why take the lives of the innocent children?
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by t12tosin: 8:06pm
JasonScolari:
Seconded
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by BOOMnaija(m): 8:06pm
AFTER GOD, MY BROTHER.... FEAR ANYTHING UNDER SKIRT
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by ZombieTAMER: 8:07pm
Shithole continent
They only cares about sex
Useless people
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by Proudlyngwa(m): 8:08pm
XhosaNostra:
You've just been 'waow'ed, and that's rich coming from me, as am not easily impressed.
Once again wow.
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by soberdrunk(m): 8:08pm
I swear on all the quality beer on this earth both Sober and Drunk are beyond shocked by this story
|Re: Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating by LastSurvivor11: 8:08pm
Just when I have concluded that buhari is the worst in Africa..
This Zambian lunatic showed up.
