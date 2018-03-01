Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Zambian Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating (12887 Views)

My Wife Enjoyed Sex With Armed Robbers Instead Of Crying For Help. / Man Harasses His Female Neighbour By Masturbating Constantly In Her Presence / "They Tried Raping Me, But I Enjoyed It" - Lady Says On Facebook (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





A worker at a named lodge in Matero Township in Zambia reported that Joe together with the children two children booked a room on Tuesday around 22:00 Hours.



Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi says the staff at the lodge noticed that the guests were not coming out despite knocking on the door several times in the evening of 20thMarch, 2018 around 20:00hrs.



Joe took pictures of the children before killing them and sent to his wife who he complained that was masturbating a lot and deprived him sexual pleasures.



According to the audio, the two have been married for 8 years but his wife only wanted masturbation instead of sex with his husband.



The wife was never home as she was reportedly sleeping with unknown people.



Source; A 30 year old man identified as Joe Tembo has committed suicide by poisoning himself and two of his children because his wife masturbated a lot. Joe reportedly committed suicide and poisoned his two kids after sending pictures and a voice note to his cheating wife.A worker at a named lodge in Matero Township in Zambia reported that Joe together with the children two children booked a room on Tuesday around 22:00 Hours.Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi says the staff at the lodge noticed that the guests were not coming out despite knocking on the door several times in the evening of 20thMarch, 2018 around 20:00hrs.Joe took pictures of the children before killing them and sent to his wife who he complained that was masturbating a lot and deprived him sexual pleasures.According to the audio, the two have been married for 8 years but his wife only wanted masturbation instead of sex with his husband.The wife was never home as she was reportedly sleeping with unknown people.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/joe-tembo-kills-two-of-his-children-because-his-wife-enjoyed-masturbating.html

So, because of your wife deprive you of her pussy, you decided to take the life of those innocent kids?







May your soul continue to suffer in pains and may Belzebub torment your soul endlessly. Bastard. 27 Likes 3 Shares



Two innocent kids.

Just imagine.Two innocent kids. 2 Likes

Till death did them apart





Why kill the innocent kids Sickfucks everywhere!Why kill the innocent kids 4 Likes

This man do not need burial ceremony..... Just grind his corpse and use it for manure. 10 Likes

oh my 1 Like 1 Share

when you believe women are angels.....

IDK why I feel this is in fact the perfect punishment for the neglectful woman. The death of those kids will haunt her for the rest of her life. Some people don't deserve to have children. You leave the kids alone with their father, while you're living la vida loca without a care. Selfish human being.



I kinda get what drove him to commit this atrocious act. Imagine if he'd killed himself alone, who would have taken care of those children, when their mother barely has time for them? If he had chosen the divorce route, the courts can sometimes be biased. Often times, the primal custody will be given to the mother, even when she's unfit to raise a gerbil!



I feel sorry for the poor kids, they never stood a chance. Perhaps it's better this way. 9 Likes 1 Share

I don't even know where to start, did he had to kill the children ? Mumu, no wonder d wife d masturbate up and down 1 Like

chai, a very different brand of madness.... 2 Likes

unfortunate

He wasted those innocent children

When u think u HV seen it all.

Sick fu"k ends the life of two innocent children. The look on the elder child's face tho, almost like she knew what was coming. May their innocent souls rest in peace. 3 Likes

foolish man, wasted his life and that of his children 2 Likes

XhosaNostra:

IDK why I feel this is in fact the perfect punishment for the neglectful woman. The death of those kids will haunt her for the rest of her life. Some people don't deserve to have children. You leave the kids alone with their father, while you're living lavida loca without a care. Selfish human being.



I kinda get what drove him to commit this atrocious act. Imagine if he'd killed himself alone, who would have taken care of those children, when their mother barely has time for them? If he had chosen the divorce route, the courts can sometimes be biased. Often times, the primal custody will be given to the mother, even when she's unfit to raise a gerbil!



I feel sorry for the poor kids, they never stood a chance. Perhaps it's better this way.



whatever happened to human beings.

it seems rationality is relative whatever happened to human beings.it seems rationality is relative 4 Likes

this is fishy, but it proves once again that the view of animals are correct, we humans are the animals and they are the humans. we are a specie that sleep with same sex, use other humans to make money, sell each other for sex and forced labour and finally now kill innocent children simply because their mama likes to play her Spanish guitar. Wetin concern them inside that matter? has the woman not given birth to kids for you, what is your busines with what she does with her privates. if you did a good job maybe she won't be such a masturbation gold medalist. anyway such a useless man has been rid of the world and he took his possibly cursed genes along with him. adios motherfucker 2 Likes

This madness!

Mental Health is not to be joked with mhen..Shey na depression we go call this one? As people say "Many are mad, few are roaming' 1 Like

He's mad or was mad.

Why take the lives of the innocent children?

JasonScolari:

So, because of your wife deprive you of her pussy, you decided to take the life of those innocent kids?







May your soul continue to suffer in pains and may Belzebub torment your soul endlessly. Bastard.

Seconded Seconded 1 Like

AFTER GOD, MY BROTHER.... FEAR ANYTHING UNDER SKIRT 2 Likes

Shithole continent





They only cares about sex





Useless people 2 Likes

XhosaNostra:

IDK why I feel this is in fact the perfect punishment for the neglectful woman. The death of those kids will haunt her for the rest of her life. Some people don't deserve to have children. You leave the kids alone with their father, while you're living lavida loca without a care. Selfish human being.



I kinda get what drove him to commit this atrocious act. Imagine if he'd killed himself alone, who would have taken care of those children, when their mother barely has time for them? If he had chosen the divorce route, the courts can sometimes be biased. Often times, the primal custody will be given to the mother, even when she's unfit to raise a gerbil!



I feel sorry for the poor kids, they never stood a chance. Perhaps it's better this way.

You've just been 'waow'ed, and that's rich coming from me, as am not easily impressed.

Once again wow. You've just been 'waow'ed, and that's rich coming from me, as am not easily impressed.Once again wow. 2 Likes

I swear on all the quality beer on this earth both Sober and Drunk are beyond shocked by this story