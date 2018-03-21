₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,214 members, 4,147,180 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 10:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno (3567 Views)
Lai Mohammed Leads Other Ministers As They Visit Borno State Governor (Photos) / Fake Rice Pyramid Busted In Ogun State (pics) / Giant Tilapias, Huge Cows, Rice Pyramid & Others Shown To Osinbajo In Kebbi (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by ManirBK: 7:59pm
President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to, on March 27, personally visit Borno state to unveil the Wal-Wanne rice pyramid at Ramat Muhammad Square, Maiduguri.
Confirming this development, the Senior Special Adviser, Media, to the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Garba Dangida, said the feat showed the commitment of the present administration to the campaign promise of reducing poverty in the country and boost agriculture.
The feat,according to him, is a testament to the effort by the government to stimulate increased earnings from agriculture and diversify the economy from reliance on oil accruals.
Following this development,Borno joins about five other states that have made giant strides in the Buhari administration efforts to make Nigeria self-sufficient in rice production.
Borno joins other states like Kebbi, Ebonyi,Ogun and Jigawa, to key into the Central Bank (CBN) funded Anchor Borrowers Scheme.
https://leadership.ng/2018/03/21/pmb-storms-borno-for-wal-wanne-rice-pyramid/?
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by softmind24: 8:01pm
1 Like
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by usba: 8:04pm
In IPoB yoot voice .... This is a very bad news.
2 Likes
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by ManirBK: 8:38pm
Dapchi girls Kidnapped!
Wailers: PMB shouldn't be walking on red carpet. The kidnapped girls and the parents deserve empathy.
Dapchi girls released!
Wailers: They were not kidnapped. It was an 'arrangee' by the government. 'Its a Government magic' it's a movie. oh! We knew it was the plan. The anguish of Jonathan's defeat shall remain with them.all what we knows remain 14 months for Buhari to take Oath for second tenure.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by EKITI001: 9:16pm
Lol.. Can he storm?
2 Likes
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by ZombieTAMER: 9:32pm
Buhari remains a terrorist
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by xmanco42: 9:33pm
Buhari govt. have done well in agriculture sector. like him or not, "give the devil it due".
4 Likes
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by ZombieTAMER: 9:33pm
ManirBK:
1 Like
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by deji17: 9:33pm
Hmmm
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by Built2last: 9:33pm
Another red carpet loading
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by ZombieTAMER: 9:33pm
usba:
1 Like
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by Joseunlimited(f): 9:34pm
Just like that of Ogun state
2 Likes
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by eleojo23: 9:34pm
Since we started complaining about his excessive overseas trips, Bubu has resorted to local tourism.
Issokay..!
3 Likes
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by yeyerolling: 9:35pm
All this propaganda rice who dey chop am na
2 Likes
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by madridguy(m): 9:35pm
Ok
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by money121(m): 9:35pm
Ok
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by fa4dmike(m): 9:36pm
Bubu again, I hail o.. it's good provided the rice will be cheaper and stone free
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by Babagboju(m): 9:36pm
Story story story
2 Likes
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by Flexherbal(m): 9:36pm
Ok.
Hope one day, Nigeria will be able to produce the amount of rice she needs to feed her citizens, locally!
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by EsotericMonk: 9:36pm
Another red carpet reception
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by ZombieTAMER: 9:36pm
1 Like
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by EsotericMonk: 9:37pm
Sometimes you wonder at the level of nepotism from Mr President. Not saying he shouldn't visit Borno or wherever but Buhari has visited northern states in multiples of the time he has visited southern states.
Its not like the northern states contribute more to the GDP , it's just partisanism and nepotism
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by Enemyofpeace: 9:38pm
That's all he knows, travelling up and down while innocent people are being killed by his brothers mtcheeeeeeeeeeew
3 Likes
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by madridguy(m): 9:39pm
ZombieTAMER:
1 Like
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:41pm
Ok. It is noted.
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by HORLADSTAR(m): 9:41pm
Packs of fools.mtcheew
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by usba: 9:41pm
ZombieTAMER:
spotted
2 Likes
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by ZombieTAMER: 9:42pm
madridguy:
I don't know when Boko Haram began rice business in Borno
2 Likes
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by ZombieTAMER: 9:43pm
usba:
1 Like
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by nwaanambra1: 9:45pm
the secret of rice pyramid in APC govrnment
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by kurupt1: 9:49pm
This President has visited the south east and southwest once,never visited the south south in his presemt tenure but I've lost count how many times he has visited northern regions.So much for a President!
1 Like
|Re: Wal-Wanne Rice Pyramid Maiduguri: Buhari To Visit Borno by Bossontop(m): 9:52pm
The Records Of All Living Ex-leaders Past And Present - at a glance / Why Is Ahmadu Bello Still Held In High Esteem As Moral Compass Of Socieity? / 2015: PDP Elders Move To Stop Jonathan
Viewing this topic: xmanco42, Mumofnations, Elcid1(m), SUPERPACK, deomelo, Youngs(m), OboOlora(f), lobbyist(m), rhamses, davelon(m), Muyee(m), femu(m), ebixy(m), kogiguy(m) and 37 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32