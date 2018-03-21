₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by Clerverly: 8:15pm
Same characters who pretended to be d loudest in grieving with d Dapchi parents now refuse to be d loudest in rejoicing with them. It’s typical hypocrisy exposed. It’s d way of politics. It’s like witches who wail d loudest during burials, but can’t remember d name of d deceased.
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by Clerverly: 8:15pm
Just like the Herdsmen /Farmers clashes, They are not really interested in the welfare of the girls, but The political capital they would make from it... They Never wanted the girls home hence their disappointment..
Ipob miscreants are cursed elements..They will surely retire to their shells after March next year, and Nigeria will continue to progress!
May God Punish all the independent pigs of Biafra and their useless regional Party called PDP.
10 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by Thewesterner(m): 8:18pm
It's time for REACTIONS... Awon omo science student
1 Like
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by Orodje(m): 8:30pm
Nor worry e go set for you one day na just time
#backtodaura
23 Likes
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by NOC1(m): 8:30pm
But that's just the fact. Same person that said it was stage managed is same person saying FG paid 5 million USD to free the girls.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by EKITI001: 8:54pm
Y not go stage "one man protest " in sambisa
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by Homeboiy: 8:57pm
I dont understand him
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by ifeegee(f): 9:03pm
The rate at which you lots insult your fellow Nigerians , it's so disheartening .
Especially if they have a contrary opinion.
I pray Rwanda does not fall on us one of these days.
My mind has just refused to process this kidnap of a thing. I can't imagine the trauma , pain and uncertainty.
I just can't deal I beg!
4 Likes
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by OpanachiOzohve: 9:07pm
One day the hunter will become the hunted. The enemies of Nigeria like Festus will be stoned on the street. They will not be able to show thier faces on the street, thier generation will be wiped out and thier names will be a curse that will only be mentioned in whispers.
The faceless ones on forums like this will also meet thier waterloo.
15 Likes
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by Flexherbal(m): 9:36pm
The most important thing is that the girls have been reunited with their families.
2 Likes
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by emeijeh(m): 9:36pm
See how short-hand has spoilt this lawyer's english
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by money121(m): 9:36pm
Ok
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by jerflakes(m): 9:36pm
When this guy become SAN?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by Authoreety: 9:37pm
Just imagine the rubbish ds guy dumped here;
Clerverly:
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by Kezifils(m): 9:37pm
Homeboiy:
I really don’t as well.
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by cana882(m): 9:37pm
Every action results to equal or opposite reaction..
This statement though "It's like witches who wail the loudest during burial but can't remember the name of the deceased".
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by Gossiplover: 9:37pm
dats his business
1 Like
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by corperscorner: 9:37pm
Ogun go kill you @Keyamo
1 Like
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by Kingspin(m): 9:38pm
Some people views president Buhari as a imam and not president of the country. Because the role of any president is clear and if such refused to happen then the people also have greater role to play and that is ''KICK HIM/HER OUT OF OFFICE''. Nigeria has been reduce to the barest minimum.
2 Likes
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by soberdrunk(m): 9:38pm
Bar man!!! Give my Learned friend 3 'ice cold' bottles of GULDER!!!
1 Like
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by Fvckyopk: 9:38pm
Gh
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by Oblang(m): 9:39pm
OpanachiOzohve:
God knows who the real enemies of Nigeria are...
1 Like
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:39pm
Reactions everywhere.
It is well.
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by Penalty82(m): 9:39pm
Boko Haram lawyer
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by A1dgentle(m): 9:39pm
NOC1:
Both is possible, staged it so that people will hail the govt while they paid for the release ( mind u the money goes to their pocket, that's another way to embezzled money with the knowledge of the people
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by BafanaBafana: 9:40pm
Same way they rejoiced when Buhari fell ill and were almost died of frustration when he returned.
Same way they celebrated when Yusuf Buhari had an accident and almost died of frustration when he survived.
It is the same way they jubilated when dapchi girls were kidnapped. Now they can't bear the pain anymore.
Shame on wailers.
You will keep being frustrated till 2023 and beyond. (That's if you survive)
2 Likes
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by jeeqaa7(m): 9:40pm
When the truth comes out... I will rejoice
#Read
1) An Islamic State-backed faction led by Abu Musab al-Barnawi--& not Boko Haram leader Abubakr Shekau - was responsible for the Dapchi kidnap.
2) We reviewed encrypted comms showing Barnawi's faction in regular contact with Islamic State emirs in Syria, Iraq and Libya. They have their own slickly-produced news channel (al-Hakik - or "credible" distributed on Telegram.
3) Shekau has been shunned by Islamic State since 2016 - he sent eight letters to Al-Baghdadi through emissaries that were ignored. His unpredictability and use of child suicide bombers was too much, even for ISIS.
4) One reason the factions were at odds was over the Chibok girls. Shekau, paranoid about a coup, repeatedly refused Nigerian govt deals to release top commanders, infuriating Barnawi and his allies.
5) IS began to cultivate Barnawi--son of Boko founder Muhammad Yusuf--who had risen to senior commander and propaganda chief. He had backing of many seasoned commanders who felt sidelined by Shekau.
6) In August 2016 the split became formalized: IS publicly declared Barnawi as leader of Lake Chad jihad (ISIS-West Africa) and began helping the group with military / comms training / opsec.
7) In the months that followed, the factions turned their guns on each other: more than 400 people were killed in intra-Boko fighting. At one point Barnawi's group tried to wrestle Shekau's most prized asset - the Chibok girls.
8 ) Under pressure, Shekau ransomed 103 Chibok girls - for millions of euros and five loyal, more junior, commanders. His group has increased attacks, particularly suicide bombings.
9) From the end of last year, the Barnawi faction also launched more brazen attacks -- kidnapping oil workers, teachers and UN employees. Also launching assaults on police and military bases.
10) On February 19th militants loyal to Barnawi drove up to the Dapchi Science and Technology College, and kidnapped 110 girls, the youngest aged 10. Nigeria - and its political leadership - is stunned.
11) Nigeria's government say they want a negotiated solution - understood to mean an exchange &/or ransom. Backchannel talks have already begun. Dozens more schools across the north have been closed.
12) One only hopes the kidnapping of schoolgirls - which offers jihadists a route to money, profile and political leverage - does not happen again.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Kidnapping school girls is new way Boko Haram gets $$$ from Nigeria to fund its operations.
We are indeed sitting on a time bomb. Unfortunately, we are very careless in Nigeria if not Dapchi wouldn't have happened after the Chibok experience. I hope the Buhari government would be smart enough to prevent further kidnaps.
#dAPChiGirls!
1 Like
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by asobo: 9:40pm
It's not your fault mr charge and bail lawyer, I blame the cursed party APC for giving you an unmerited SAN. So are free to talk trash
1 Like
|Re: Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts by utenwuson: 9:40pm
it is audible to the deaf, visible to the blind, and more glaring to the ignorance that this whole shambles of dapchi girls is a script,,,, the girls went on excursion
1 Like 1 Share
