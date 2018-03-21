Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Release Of The Abducted Dapchi Girls: Festus Keyamo Reacts (8799 Views)

Return Of The Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls: PDP Reacts / Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls / Festus Keyamo Reacts To Photos Of Crowd Welcoming Buhari In Different States (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Same characters who pretended to be d loudest in grieving with d Dapchi parents now refuse to be d loudest in rejoicing with them. It’s typical hypocrisy exposed. It’s d way of politics. It’s like witches who wail d loudest during burials, but can’t remember d name of d deceased. 6 Likes 3 Shares

Just like the Herdsmen /Farmers clashes, They are not really interested in the welfare of the girls, but The political capital they would make from it... They Never wanted the girls home hence their disappointment..



Ipob miscreants are cursed elements..They will surely retire to their shells after March next year, and Nigeria will continue to progress!



May God Punish all the independent pigs of Biafra and their useless regional Party called PDP. 10 Likes 5 Shares

It's time for REACTIONS... Awon omo science student 1 Like

Nor worry e go set for you one day na just time

#backtodaura 23 Likes

But that's just the fact. Same person that said it was stage managed is same person saying FG paid 5 million USD to free the girls. 6 Likes 1 Share

Y not go stage "one man protest " in sambisa

I dont understand him

The rate at which you lots insult your fellow Nigerians , it's so disheartening .

Especially if they have a contrary opinion.

I pray Rwanda does not fall on us one of these days.





My mind has just refused to process this kidnap of a thing. I can't imagine the trauma , pain and uncertainty.

I just can't deal I beg! 4 Likes

One day the hunter will become the hunted. The enemies of Nigeria like Festus will be stoned on the street. They will not be able to show thier faces on the street, thier generation will be wiped out and thier names will be a curse that will only be mentioned in whispers.

The faceless ones on forums like this will also meet thier waterloo. 15 Likes

The most important thing is that the girls have been reunited with their families. 2 Likes

See how short-hand has spoilt this lawyer's english 1 Like 1 Share

Ok

When this guy become SAN? 2 Likes 1 Share







Clerverly:

Just like the Herdsmen /Farmers clashes, They are not really interested in the welfare of the girls, but The political capital they would make from it... They Never wanted the girls home hence their disappointment..



Ipob miscreants are cursed elements..They will surely retire to their shells after March next year, and Nigeria will continue to progress!



May God Punish all the independent pigs of Biafra and their useless regional Party called PDP.



Just imagine the rubbish ds guy dumped here; 17 Likes 1 Share

Homeboiy:

I dont understand him

I really don’t as well. I really don’t as well.





This statement though "It's like witches who wail the loudest during burial but can't remember the name of the deceased". Every action results to equal or opposite reaction..This statement though "It's like witches who wail the loudest during burial but can't remember the name of the deceased".

dats his business 1 Like

Ogun go kill you @Keyamo 1 Like

Some people views president Buhari as a imam and not president of the country. Because the role of any president is clear and if such refused to happen then the people also have greater role to play and that is ''KICK HIM/HER OUT OF OFFICE''. Nigeria has been reduce to the barest minimum. 2 Likes

Bar man!!! Give my Learned friend 3 'ice cold' bottles of GULDER!!! 1 Like

Gh

OpanachiOzohve:

One day the hunter will become the hunted. The enemies of Nigeria like Festus will be stoned on the street. They will not be able to show thier faces on the street, thier generation will be wiped out and thier names will be a curse that will only be mentioned in whispers.

The faceless ones on forums like this will also meet thier waterloo.

God knows who the real enemies of Nigeria are... God knows who the real enemies of Nigeria are... 1 Like

Reactions everywhere.

It is well.

Boko Haram lawyer Boko Haram lawyer 2 Likes 1 Share

NOC1:

But that's just the fact. Same person that said it was stage managed is same person saying FG paid 5 million USD to free the girls.

Both is possible, staged it so that people will hail the govt while they paid for the release ( mind u the money goes to their pocket, that's another way to embezzled money with the knowledge of the people Both is possible, staged it so that people will hail the govt while they paid for the release ( mind u the money goes to their pocket, that's another way to embezzled money with the knowledge of the people 7 Likes 1 Share

Same way they rejoiced when Buhari fell ill and were almost died of frustration when he returned.



Same way they celebrated when Yusuf Buhari had an accident and almost died of frustration when he survived.



It is the same way they jubilated when dapchi girls were kidnapped. Now they can't bear the pain anymore.

Shame on wailers.

You will keep being frustrated till 2023 and beyond. (That's if you survive) 2 Likes













#Read



1) An Islamic State-backed faction led by Abu Musab al-Barnawi--& not Boko Haram leader Abubakr Shekau - was responsible for the Dapchi kidnap.



2) We reviewed encrypted comms showing Barnawi's faction in regular contact with Islamic State emirs in Syria, Iraq and Libya. They have their own slickly-produced news channel (al-Hakik - or "credible" distributed on Telegram.



3) Shekau has been shunned by Islamic State since 2016 - he sent eight letters to Al-Baghdadi through emissaries that were ignored. His unpredictability and use of child suicide bombers was too much, even for ISIS.



4) One reason the factions were at odds was over the Chibok girls. Shekau, paranoid about a coup, repeatedly refused Nigerian govt deals to release top commanders, infuriating Barnawi and his allies.



5) IS began to cultivate Barnawi--son of Boko founder Muhammad Yusuf--who had risen to senior commander and propaganda chief. He had backing of many seasoned commanders who felt sidelined by Shekau.



6) In August 2016 the split became formalized: IS publicly declared Barnawi as leader of Lake Chad jihad (ISIS-West Africa) and began helping the group with military / comms training / opsec.



7) In the months that followed, the factions turned their guns on each other: more than 400 people were killed in intra-Boko fighting. At one point Barnawi's group tried to wrestle Shekau's most prized asset - the Chibok girls.



8 ) Under pressure, Shekau ransomed 103 Chibok girls - for millions of euros and five loyal, more junior, commanders. His group has increased attacks, particularly suicide bombings.



9) From the end of last year, the Barnawi faction also launched more brazen attacks -- kidnapping oil workers, teachers and UN employees. Also launching assaults on police and military bases.



10) On February 19th militants loyal to Barnawi drove up to the Dapchi Science and Technology College, and kidnapped 110 girls, the youngest aged 10. Nigeria - and its political leadership - is stunned.



11) Nigeria's government say they want a negotiated solution - understood to mean an exchange &/or ransom. Backchannel talks have already begun. Dozens more schools across the north have been closed.



12) One only hopes the kidnapping of schoolgirls - which offers jihadists a route to money, profile and political leverage - does not happen again.



---------------------------------------------------------------



Kidnapping school girls is new way Boko Haram gets $$$ from Nigeria to fund its operations.



We are indeed sitting on a time bomb. Unfortunately, we are very careless in Nigeria if not Dapchi wouldn't have happened after the Chibok experience. I hope the Buhari government would be smart enough to prevent further kidnaps.



#dAPChiGirls! When the truth comes out... I will rejoice#Read1) An Islamic State-backed faction led by Abu Musab al-Barnawi--& not Boko Haram leader Abubakr Shekau - was responsible for the Dapchi kidnap.2) We reviewed encrypted comms showing Barnawi's faction in regular contact with Islamic State emirs in Syria, Iraq and Libya. They have their own slickly-produced news channel (al-Hakik - or "credible"distributed on Telegram.3) Shekau has been shunned by Islamic State since 2016 - he sent eight letters to Al-Baghdadi through emissaries that were ignored. His unpredictability and use of child suicide bombers was too much, even for ISIS.4) One reason the factions were at odds was over the Chibok girls. Shekau, paranoid about a coup, repeatedly refused Nigerian govt deals to release top commanders, infuriating Barnawi and his allies.5) IS began to cultivate Barnawi--son of Boko founder Muhammad Yusuf--who had risen to senior commander and propaganda chief. He had backing of many seasoned commanders who felt sidelined by Shekau.6) In August 2016 the split became formalized: IS publicly declared Barnawi as leader of Lake Chad jihad (ISIS-West Africa) and began helping the group with military / comms training / opsec.7) In the months that followed, the factions turned their guns on each other: more than 400 people were killed in intra-Boko fighting. At one point Barnawi's group tried to wrestle Shekau's most prized asset - the Chibok girls.8 ) Under pressure, Shekau ransomed 103 Chibok girls - for millions of euros and five loyal, more junior, commanders. His group has increased attacks, particularly suicide bombings.9) From the end of last year, the Barnawi faction also launched more brazen attacks -- kidnapping oil workers, teachers and UN employees. Also launching assaults on police and military bases.10) On February 19th militants loyal to Barnawi drove up to the Dapchi Science and Technology College, and kidnapped 110 girls, the youngest aged 10. Nigeria - and its political leadership - is stunned.11) Nigeria's government say they want a negotiated solution - understood to mean an exchange &/or ransom. Backchannel talks have already begun. Dozens more schools across the north have been closed.12) One only hopes the kidnapping of schoolgirls - which offers jihadists a route to money, profile and political leverage - does not happen again.---------------------------------------------------------------Kidnapping school girls is new way Boko Haram gets $$$ from Nigeria to fund its operations.We are indeed sitting on a time bomb. Unfortunately, we are very careless in Nigeria if not Dapchi wouldn't have happened after the Chibok experience. I hope the Buhari government would be smart enough to prevent further kidnaps.#dAPChiGirls! 1 Like

It's not your fault mr charge and bail lawyer, I blame the cursed party APC for giving you an unmerited SAN. So are free to talk trash 1 Like