Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by samysamy: 8:21pm
Fulani herdsmen and their cattle have taken over the premises of Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education Sagbama Bayelsa State.They were pictured grazing freely with their cattle in the school
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by samysamy: 8:22pm
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by Treasure17(m): 8:25pm
Fulani herdsmen everywhere and the government is not ready to curb their excessive impunity.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:30pm
Get your voters card, then we can say goodbye to Buhari who has been a curse on Nigeria
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by Homeboiy: 8:48pm
since the school no gree Cut the grass
cow come do the work for them nah
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by EKITI001: 8:52pm
Dem no dey hear word
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by NonsoWow: 9:02pm
Homeboiy:My thoughts as well. I believe the school authorities allowed the cows in for that purpose.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by jared007: 9:05pm
These cattle needs to be fattened. The long distance Nomadic trek is too much for them.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 9:39pm
How did the herdsmen and their cows enter the school compound?
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by uchman48(m): 9:40pm
Cow sef wan go school since their master is not educated.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by cescky(m): 9:40pm
jared007:
Aboki get that kind sense?
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by ModsWillKillNL: 9:40pm
hahahahahahhaaha
Funny topic.
If it were somewhere in the SW, the piggyyeasterners would have gone into wild jubilation with lunatic rants like:
"Tinubu sold Yorubas to Fulanis"
"That is the reward for voting Buhari"
"Afonjas are slaves"
Now that it concerns their Ijaw masters, they are sounding diplomatic...
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by ifex370(m): 9:41pm
F
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by inereunwa1(m): 9:42pm
that compound e no even resemble school self ����
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:44pm
It is well.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by conductorl6: 9:45pm
ModsWillKillNL:Bleat all you can, the above bolded is the truth. Steewpid garnished yoromoozlem
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by Ojuororun: 9:48pm
DNT BE SUPRISE NA BABA BUHARI SEND THEM.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by obowunmi(m): 9:48pm
Buhari is BokoHoram.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by no1madman(m): 9:49pm
uchman48:D results go be f9. . .
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by xmanco42: 9:49pm
?
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by ModsWillKillNL: 9:50pm
conductorl6:
E pain am
Atole!
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by Billyonaire: 9:50pm
The Cattles are innocent please.
Blame your leaders who own the cows.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by uchman48(m): 9:51pm
no1madman:are you the lecturer. What is Buhari ruling us with, f9 plenty for the result so no be about A1 ooooo
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by SparrowNet(m): 9:51pm
lols! Allow dem to chop and cut d grasses jhoor! #B2D
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by Godyke(m): 9:52pm
I don't see anything wrong with this kind of grazing. As long as it is not in a food crop farm or vegetable garden it is ok. This is just an ordinary green grass. They are even helping to mow the grass from over growing. There are herdsmen and herds of cattle grazing freely near NLNG yard in Bonny Island
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by Ucheosefoh(m): 9:53pm
I wouldn't be surprised if they graze in a church premises next.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by Skepticus: 9:53pm
You know what I hate about Southerners?
They are a true bunch of stupid, coward people lumped together.
Lord Lugard was a smart ass motherfucker to have recognized this, and pair them up.
Bayelsa State, before now, was the only state in Nigeria, known not to have suffered a major "herdsman" crisis before now.
With this, I gladly welcome them to the club of the victims of genocidal ethnic cleansing and empty chest beaters.
Just watch how the foolish southerners would mention this comment in defending their stupidity against their fellow southern brothers.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by okeynelson: 9:54pm
#mypvcmyright go get ur PVC today
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by chakula(m): 9:54pm
Atleast they are assisting the school and bring it clean, since the management responsible for sanitation within the school is relax for discharging its duties.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by IME1: 9:54pm
No need for lawn mower
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by obonujoker(m): 9:55pm
I see nothing wrong in this... the thing is that guns be collected from them.....
Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) by conductorl6: 9:56pm
ModsWillKillNL:This one well so? Have they mined your brain in one Osobo shrine?
