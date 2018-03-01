Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm College Of Education Bayelsa (Pics) (7761 Views)

Source: Fulani herdsmen and their cattle have taken over the premises of Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education Sagbama Bayelsa State.They were pictured grazing freely with their cattle in the schoolSource: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/herdsmen-take-over-isaac-jasper-boro.html?m=1

Fulani herdsmen everywhere and the government is not ready to curb their excessive impunity. 6 Likes 1 Share

Get your voters card, then we can say goodbye to Buhari who has been a curse on Nigeria 14 Likes 2 Shares

since the school no gree Cut the grass

cow come do the work for them nah 12 Likes 1 Share

Dem no dey hear word

Homeboiy:

since the school no gree Cut the grass



cow come do the work for them nah My thoughts as well. I believe the school authorities allowed the cows in for that purpose. My thoughts as well. I believe the school authorities allowed the cows in for that purpose. 6 Likes 2 Shares

These cattle needs to be fattened. The long distance Nomadic trek is too much for them.





Cow sef wan go school since their master is not educated. 4 Likes

jared007:

These cattle needs to be fattened. The long distance Nomadic trek is too much for them.



Aboki get that kind sense? Aboki get that kind sense? 4 Likes





Funny topic.



If it were somewhere in the SW, the piggyyeasterners would have gone into wild jubilation with lunatic rants like:



"Tinubu sold Yorubas to Fulanis"



"That is the reward for voting Buhari"



"Afonjas are slaves"



Funny topic.

If it were somewhere in the SW, the piggyyeasterners would have gone into wild jubilation with lunatic rants like:

"Tinubu sold Yorubas to Fulanis"

"That is the reward for voting Buhari"

"Afonjas are slaves"

Now that it concerns their Ijaw masters, they are sounding diplomatic... hahahahahahhaahaFunny topic.

F

that compound e no even resemble school self ���� 1 Like

It is well.

ModsWillKillNL:

hahahahahahhaaha



Funny topic.



If it were somewhere in the SW, the piggyyeasterners would have gone into wild jubilation with lunatic rants like:



" Tinubu Afonja, Awolowo and Tinubu, sold Yorubas to Fulanis"



"That is the reward for voting Buhari"



"Afonjas are slaves"



Bleat all you can, the above bolded is the truth. Steewpid garnished yoromoozlem

DNT BE SUPRISE NA BABA BUHARI SEND THEM.

Buhari is BokoHoram.

uchman48:

Cow sef wan go school since their master is not educated. D results go be f9. . . D results go be f9. . .

?

conductorl6:



Bleat all you can, the above is the truth. Steewpid garnished yoromoozlem



E pain am



Atole! E pain amAtole! 7 Likes 2 Shares

The Cattles are innocent please.



Blame your leaders who own the cows. 1 Like

no1madman:



D results go be f9. . . are you the lecturer. What is Buhari ruling us with, f9 plenty for the result so no be about A1 ooooo are you the lecturer. What is Buhari ruling us with, f9 plenty for the result so no be about A1 ooooo

lols! Allow dem to chop and cut d grasses jhoor! #B2D

I don't see anything wrong with this kind of grazing. As long as it is not in a food crop farm or vegetable garden it is ok. This is just an ordinary green grass. They are even helping to mow the grass from over growing. There are herdsmen and herds of cattle grazing freely near NLNG yard in Bonny Island 1 Like

I wouldn't be surprised if they graze in a church premises next.





You know what I hate about Southerners?



They are a true bunch of stupid, coward people lumped together.



Lord Lugard was a smart ass motherfucker to have recognized this, and pair them up.



Bayelsa State, before now, was the only state in Nigeria, known not to have suffered a major "herdsman" crisis before now.



With this, I gladly welcome them to the club of the victims of genocidal ethnic cleansing and empty chest beaters.



Just watch how the foolish southerners would mention this comment in defending their stupidity against their fellow southern brothers. You know what I hate about Southerners?They are a true bunch of stupid, coward people lumped together.Lord Lugard was a smart ass motherfucker to have recognized this, and pair them up.Bayelsa State, before now, was the only state in Nigeria, known not to have suffered a major "herdsman" crisis before now.With this, I gladly welcome them to the club of the victims of genocidal ethnic cleansing and empty chest beaters.Just watch how the foolish southerners would mention this comment in defending their stupidity against their fellow southern brothers. 1 Like

#mypvcmyright go get ur PVC today 1 Like

Atleast they are assisting the school and bring it clean, since the management responsible for sanitation within the school is relax for discharging its duties.

No need for lawn mower

I see nothing wrong in this... the thing is that guns be collected from them.....