₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,213 members, 4,147,178 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 10:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos (8259 Views)
The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today / President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) / 43 Surrendered Boko Haram Terrorists Airlifted For Deradicalization(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:45pm
The Federal Government said a total of 106 abducted persons, comprising 104 Daphi schoolgirls, one other girl and a boy were freed by insurgents in the early hours of Wednesday.
Briefing journalists in Maiduguri, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said all the 106 persons were freed unconditionally, contrary to reports in a section of the media that ransom was paid and that some insurgents were swapped for the freed persons.
''It is not true that we paid ransom for the release of the Dapchi girls, neither was there a prisoner swap to secure their release.
''What happened was that the abduction itself was a breach of the ceasefire talks between the insurgents and the government, hence it became a moral burden on the abductors. Any report that we paid ransom or engaged in prisoner swap is false,'' he said.
Meanwhile, the freed persons have been formally handed over to the Federal Government.
The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, handed over the girls and one boy to the four-member Federal Government Delegation at the Nigerian Air Force base in Maiduguri on Wednesday evening
The delegation comprised the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazau (retired); the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajia Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim and Hon. Goni Lawan Bukar, a member of House of Representatives from Dapchi.
The girls were immediately airlifted to Abuja aboard a military transport plane.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/federal-government-delegates-meet-rescued-dapchi-schoolgirls-photos.html
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by EKITI001: 8:49pm
Hmmm.. Na wa oo
2 Likes
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by Kingwizzy16(m): 8:50pm
Nigeria is a joke
Is it because we don't criticize much, or because we don't protest or because we are much busy watching BBnaija
That made these politicians to take us as fools
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by JasonScolari: 8:51pm
And after meeting with the president, credit alert will follow next for a job well done.
If you can recall, the just concluded CHAN tournament where the Home based Eagles came second behind the Morrocans, the president in his senseless behavior delayed so much in hosting the team for doing us proud, postponing them up and down like beggars.
8 Likes
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by Solidkay(m): 8:51pm
Buhari is a Vagabond,
It's obvious the whole kidnap charade was politically orchestrated simply to score some marks against the previous administration.
But come 2019,
Straight to Daura.....
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by Kingwizzy16(m): 8:54pm
All I can do is to keep apologizing to GEJ and his Wife
When mama peace was shading tears we could see in her tears was her grammatical blunders instead of the real truth
God have mercy
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by xreal: 9:03pm
Another millions wasted.
He should go and meet them instead.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by Okoroawusa: 9:09pm
Thank you Mr President
5 Likes
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by henrixx(m): 10:03pm
Buhari the joker
Dapchi ko ogechi ni
2 Likes
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by Newbiee: 10:03pm
Had it been GEJ reacted with vigour in this manner, our Chibok girls would have been enjoying freedom now.
Thank you Baba
4 Likes
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by chima014(m): 10:04pm
Strange things Happening in our Land
1 Like
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by sunnysunny69(m): 10:04pm
This is purely arranged, its like watching Nollywood movie. Nigeria is a joke as a country, a few individual and an 80 year old pensioner is taking us all for a fool. Only this fake kidnaping arrangement am sure this government spent billions to arrange it.
1 Like
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by livinus009(m): 10:04pm
Nigeria is Finished!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by Built2last: 10:04pm
What a script
6 Likes
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by okerekeikpo: 10:04pm
The kind things wey dey happen for that north ehn e no go beta for Buhari and Apc
4 Likes
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by BruncleZuma: 10:05pm
OMG: Okon Must Go!
1 Like
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by Turks: 10:05pm
Waste of time and resources.
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by PossibleUN(m): 10:05pm
APC is a joke
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by Penalty82(m): 10:05pm
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by Ngokafor(f): 10:05pm
Same as the Chibok script..
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by obaataaokpaewu: 10:05pm
''What happened was that the abduction itself was a breach of the ceasefire talks between the insurgents and the government, hence it became a moral burden on the abductors. Any report that we paid ransom or engaged in prisoner swap is false,'' he said
Lol..... It is "annoyingly funny" reading the emboldened. Ceasefire but suicide bombers are still bombing.
Can anyone share any news link here showing when this ceasefire agreement was reached? At least I know with Niger Delta Militants, their ceasefire talks always make headlines.
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by bayaar(m): 10:05pm
Hehe ...To Meet With They Hero.
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by IME1: 10:06pm
Ok
It's well
1 Like
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by Dat9jakid(m): 10:06pm
I thought BH said they were returned and not rescued, why is the Nigerian government claiming credit for it
What do I know sef?
1 Like
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by corperscorner: 10:06pm
Cant Buhari goan meet them instead of wasting money to fly them all....
Well.....he started the whole thing and they say thugs feel safest at home.
Yours faithfully,
President of a Non Sheeeethole Country
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by babdap: 10:07pm
a
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by costail: 10:07pm
Ok
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by tokrizy(m): 10:07pm
I really don't know why all dis northerners(HAUSA) people dey go school self..what are they learning...
3 Likes
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by tballeyy(m): 10:07pm
U need to see what ur millions of dollas has done, keep on investing on boko haram
1 Like
|Re: Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos by fakeprophet(m): 10:07pm
probably to ask the children about his footsoldiers.
to the sane nairalanders, is high time we start ignoring the likes of sarrki, madridguy, ugene whatsoever. those guys are sicks in the Brain.
1 Like
Kidnappers Strike Again In Kaduna / I’ve Huge Respect For Jonathan, Says Amaechi / Boko Harams Abubakar Shekau NOT DEAD
Viewing this topic: ChocolateBunny, lilprinze, prince4pro(m), Kinggnicole(f), spores99(m), potterlite, Adigizia, musaisakkr, redangel2017, tbagjames(m), harmbhrosz(m), ChuckD1(m), Meetleader, yankeedodo(m), mannycrown, fayvoor(m), unearthed(m), Phils, ppotter, oluwasegun1809(m), CeeKay17, krysto(m), Ihsan6(m), ekwuemendinso(m), lokozoni(m), ORIGENAL(m), haywhy17(m), hinograce, donsteady(m), Femolacaster(m), ganjaman, Naslee(m), Alighoda2(m), gidlight(m), ch3ckm8, webmastern(m), Ajixegun, Esetim(f), enibimpe(m), exgray, royalzee, holuwamosey(m), Aonkuuse(m), dantyboy, maisauki, sassyangel1(f), theemy(m), Bamifash, earthstronaut, Oloriokokan, confun, princee7(m), smithcmball(m), blacksteel(m), la1(m), temibanks(m), holuphisayor(m), shalomj(m), Luckyomon(m), Alaska90(m), Michaellegend(m), kenuti, kenazuu(m), managermahmud, titusenes, BanevsJoker(m), Chigold101(m), Generica(m), harriet412(f), SaiPapa, cleanshaven(m), danniyal(m), peeps4u, Dannyblaze4040(m), Saks23, life2017, femaks(m), Noftaj, Vuvuzela101, kerryiyke(m), dohyn(m), melomelo, tipssy1 and 146 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5