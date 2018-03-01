Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos (8259 Views)

Briefing journalists in Maiduguri, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said all the 106 persons were freed unconditionally, contrary to reports in a section of the media that ransom was paid and that some insurgents were swapped for the freed persons.



''It is not true that we paid ransom for the release of the Dapchi girls, neither was there a prisoner swap to secure their release.



''What happened was that the abduction itself was a breach of the ceasefire talks between the insurgents and the government, hence it became a moral burden on the abductors. Any report that we paid ransom or engaged in prisoner swap is false,'' he said.



Meanwhile, the freed persons have been formally handed over to the Federal Government.



The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, handed over the girls and one boy to the four-member Federal Government Delegation at the Nigerian Air Force base in Maiduguri on Wednesday evening



The delegation comprised the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazau (retired); the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajia Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim and Hon. Goni Lawan Bukar, a member of House of Representatives from Dapchi.



The girls were immediately airlifted to Abuja aboard a military transport plane.



Is it because we don't criticize much, or because we don't protest or because we are much busy watching BBnaija



That made these politicians to take us as fools Nigeria is a jokeIs it because we don't criticize much, or because we don't protest or because we are much busy watching BBnaijaThat made these politicians to take us as fools 31 Likes 2 Shares

And after meeting with the president, credit alert will follow next for a job well done.







If you can recall, the just concluded CHAN tournament where the Home based Eagles came second behind the Morrocans, the president in his senseless behavior delayed so much in hosting the team for doing us proud, postponing them up and down like beggars. 8 Likes

Buhari is a Vagabond,



It's obvious the whole kidnap charade was politically orchestrated simply to score some marks against the previous administration.



But come 2019,



Straight to Daura..... 24 Likes 2 Shares

All I can do is to keep apologizing to GEJ and his Wife









When mama peace was shading tears we could see in her tears was her grammatical blunders instead of the real truth







God have mercy 45 Likes 1 Share

Another millions wasted.



He should go and meet them instead. 6 Likes 1 Share

Thank you Mr President 5 Likes

Buhari the joker





Dapchi ko ogechi ni 2 Likes

Had it been GEJ reacted with vigour in this manner, our Chibok girls would have been enjoying freedom now.

Thank you Baba 4 Likes

Strange things Happening in our Land 1 Like

This is purely arranged, its like watching Nollywood movie. Nigeria is a joke as a country, a few individual and an 80 year old pensioner is taking us all for a fool. Only this fake kidnaping arrangement am sure this government spent billions to arrange it. 1 Like

Nigeria is Finished!!! 5 Likes

What a script 6 Likes

The kind things wey dey happen for that north ehn e no go beta for Buhari and Apc 4 Likes





OMG: Okon Must Go! 1 Like

Waste of time and resources.

APC is a joke

Same as the Chibok script..



''What happened was that the abduction itself was a breach of the ceasefire talks between the insurgents and the government, hence it became a moral burden on the abductors. Any report that we paid ransom or engaged in prisoner swap is false,'' he said

Lol..... It is "annoyingly funny" reading the emboldened. Ceasefire but suicide bombers are still bombing.

Can anyone share any news link here showing when this ceasefire agreement was reached? At least I know with Niger Delta Militants, their ceasefire talks always make headlines.

Hehe ...To Meet With They Hero.

What do I know sef? I thought BH said they were returned and not rescued, why is the Nigerian government claiming credit for itWhat do I know sef? 1 Like

Cant Buhari goan meet them instead of wasting money to fly them all....



Well.....he started the whole thing and they say thugs feel safest at home.



Yours faithfully,



President of a Non Sheeeethole Country 3 Likes 1 Share

I really don't know why all dis northerners(HAUSA) people dey go school self..what are they learning... 3 Likes

U need to see what ur millions of dollas has done, keep on investing on boko haram 1 Like