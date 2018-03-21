₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by agbotikuyo(f): 8:54pm
Kano is a state with a high number of electorates and is also a state that influences the NW. mostly any candidate that is popular in Kano is also popular in other NW states.
As 2019 approaches, there is a battle for the heart of Kano between former governor Kwankwaso and his former ex turned governor, Gaduje. This has cause a lot of bad blood and even a physical fight between supporter.
This video puts some insight on the relationship between the parties involved.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t11QgL-XWkQ
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by simple250: 9:40pm
I really don't understand OBJ interest in presidential race..
Abi baba wan come out for 3rd term
What is special about FTC
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by Aladine(m): 9:40pm
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by Dwizeone: 9:40pm
2019 will be interesting
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by Anijay1212(m): 9:42pm
Abeg i no get mb to watch the video joor i dey hungry , but wetin i know be say the pesin wey go win the election come 2019 dey one corner dey observe tins.
If the electorate like make dem fight kill themselves finish before the election e no concern me at all.
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by Proudlyngwa(m): 9:42pm
Rubbish video about rubbish men with rubbish ambitions from a very rubbish op.
I just wasted data, time, battery and high expectations to watch this rubbish, you posted that was pushed to front page by a mod.
Bia OP don't allow me invoke amadioha and sango on this your case.
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by senatordave1: 9:43pm
Buhari will get 3 to 4 million votes here.
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by Ratello: 9:44pm
senatordave1:
With all the nonsense he did to this country? I don't think you are really living.
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by Flexherbal(m): 9:48pm
Why do politicians behave as if they have the final say, and not the people!
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by elhbb: 9:50pm
Baba will scatter kwankwasiyya cult
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by BafanaBafana: 9:51pm
Kano state is for Buhari. He will get more votes there than he even got in 2015
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by ZombieTAMER: 9:51pm
senatordave1:
Is your brain still in tact?
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by BafanaBafana: 9:56pm
Ratello:
There is no politician in Nigeria that can defeat Buhari in an election.
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by degamemaster(m): 9:57pm
Anybody hoping that buhari will conduct a credible election where the masses would speak their mind through their votes is wasting time. But whatever be the case, buhari must go back to daura by fire by thunder.
Enough of his nonsense!
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by asobo: 9:58pm
OBJ MUST HAVE MADE MISTAKES BEFORE, THAT DOESN'T MEAN WHEN THINGS ARE GOING WRONG HE SHOULD REMAIN SILENT
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by Jones4190: 10:00pm
======>Shocking Question<======
Who signed the 1914 Amalgamation?
Nnamdi Azikiwe was born in 1904(was 10years old when the 1914 treaty was signed)
Obafemi Awolowo was born in 1909(was 5years old when the 1914 treaty was signed)
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was born in 1912(was 2years old before it was signed)
Ahmadu Bello was born in 1910(was 4years old before it was signed)
Michael Okpara was born in 1920(the treaty has been signed 6years before he was born)
Who and who signed these papers on 1914 and called it amalgamation of the Northern Region and Southern Region, that we shall live together as one family without War, Marginalization, Conflict of interest and crisis?
These Nationalists I mentioned above are still sucking breast at the time of this agreement.
You can't mix Red Oil and Palm kernel Oil together to get a good result.
You can't play Jazz and Etigi or skelewu in the club house at the same time and expect a good dance.
Is it that we are learning how to spell Democracy in our country or the teacher does not know how to teach?
Our problems started in 1914 because we don't know who signed it and there names and there intentions for signing it.
If they so called imperialists white signed it in the midnight while we were sleeping, the rooster has crown, we have brushed our teeth, and taken our bath. Our eyes have opened to look for the amalgamation treaty and do something about it.
No Northerner can sleep with his eyes closed in the Southern part of Nigeria and no Southerner can do the same in the North. Inter marriage is a Taboo.
After 100years we are still importing toothpicks, going abroad for medical checkup, our lucrative cash crops has gone to moribund, Education for all by the year 2050, Unemployment is a baptismal name for graduates, a police officer cannot boast of his work because of vestige of his salary, our Obasanjo Space Center and Satellite Office at Abuja can not trace the location of Sambisa Forest.
And I repeat it again, who and who signed this treaty?
Please share this post till we get the right answer
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by Franzinni: 10:01pm
Buhari
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by pamells: 10:15pm
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by fk001: 10:15pm
Buhari owns Kano state
Buhari own the entire North
Buhari will surely win 2019 election
Mark my words
I can bet with anything.
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by 0monnak0da: 10:16pm
We need to correct the misconceptions of many young people who have a tendency to imagine life started the day they were born.
Historically Kano has not gone with the NW politically that simply is not true
Studying polittial historry should be more than academic exercise
Study the history of the Northern Elements Progressive Union in the 50s and PRP People's Redemption Party in the 70s.
Shagari did not win Kano(Now Kano and Jigawa) in the 70s and did not even win Kaduna whichh is what has today become Kaduna and Katsina. Indeed not only did he not win Kano he failed to secure 25% of the votes ar constitutionally required geting just 19% which led to the infamous 12 2/3 Supreme Court judgment.
Again Abiola won in Kano even though his opponent was from Kano( including Jigawa then)
Kano has always been a liberal centre and not as conservative as Sokoto
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by unicat21: 10:21pm
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by Newbiee: 10:32pm
Kwankwaso is on a political suicide, the moment he lives APC to pursue presidential ambition in another party.
2 - 0 for him. He can never match Buhari's popularity in Kano and any Nigerian's state.
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by Charly68: 10:37pm
simple250:Truth be told every god fathers have monthly allocation from govt house . .real millions that has no documentation..that is part of their security votes expenses ..so the power brokers are used to free money so to say & that is where Obj's interest lies
|Re: 2019: Between Gaduje, Kwakanso, Buhari And Obasanjo. Video by StaffofOrayan(m): 10:44pm
You mean beside the last few times he ran and lost? yinmu
BafanaBafana:
