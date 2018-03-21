======>Shocking Question<======



Who signed the 1914 Amalgamation?

Nnamdi Azikiwe was born in 1904(was 10years old when the 1914 treaty was signed)



Obafemi Awolowo was born in 1909(was 5years old when the 1914 treaty was signed)

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was born in 1912(was 2years old before it was signed)



Ahmadu Bello was born in 1910(was 4years old before it was signed)

Michael Okpara was born in 1920(the treaty has been signed 6years before he was born)

Who and who signed these papers on 1914 and called it amalgamation of the Northern Region and Southern Region, that we shall live together as one family without War, Marginalization, Conflict of interest and crisis?

These Nationalists I mentioned above are still sucking breast at the time of this agreement.

You can't mix Red Oil and Palm kernel Oil together to get a good result.



You can't play Jazz and Etigi or skelewu in the club house at the same time and expect a good dance.

Is it that we are learning how to spell Democracy in our country or the teacher does not know how to teach?

Our problems started in 1914 because we don't know who signed it and there names and there intentions for signing it.

If they so called imperialists white signed it in the midnight while we were sleeping, the rooster has crown, we have brushed our teeth, and taken our bath. Our eyes have opened to look for the amalgamation treaty and do something about it.



No Northerner can sleep with his eyes closed in the Southern part of Nigeria and no Southerner can do the same in the North. Inter marriage is a Taboo.

After 100years we are still importing toothpicks, going abroad for medical checkup, our lucrative cash crops has gone to moribund, Education for all by the year 2050, Unemployment is a baptismal name for graduates, a police officer cannot boast of his work because of vestige of his salary, our Obasanjo Space Center and Satellite Office at Abuja can not trace the location of Sambisa Forest.



And I repeat it again, who and who signed this treaty?



