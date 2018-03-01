₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,214 members, 4,147,180 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 10:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) (10190 Views)
Hired Killer Caught While Trying To Strangle Woman To Death In Lagos (Photos) / Nigerian Man, Henry Esin Killed Outside A Nightclub In The UK. Photos / Soldiers Beat A Muscular Guy In Lagos For Flexing His Muscles In Armless Outfit (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:12pm
A young man who disguised as a lady in order to flex in nightclub - was caught in the process of his shameful act. According to an online report, the man was caught in a nightclub after eating Sharwama, Suya and consuming enough beer. He was humiliated and disgraced after his act was uncovered as his photos were taken to show his real ''manh00d''.
Facebook user lives in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Simeon Nsirim Chukwu shared the pictures and wrote;
Please our young men should beware of who they mingle at night with. This young man who disguise himself as a woman was caught in a night club after eating sharwama, suya and consuming enough beer. Poverty in the land.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/young-man-caught-disguising-lady-flex-nightclub-photos.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:13pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:13pm
Bobrisky is his role model
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by JasonScolari: 9:14pm
He looks like a famous nairalander called Cruzita.(f).
I will be observant from now and forever. So help me God.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by badmrkt(m): 9:15pm
damn he is girl!! upcoming Bobrisky!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by godfatherx: 9:16pm
Why not?! When Nairaland won't stop celebrating Bobrisky.
Oya see what e yaff cause now.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by LORDOFAFONJAS: 9:16pm
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:17pm
According to an online report, the man was caught in a nightclub after eating Sharwama, Suya and consuming enough beer.
Over brain dey worry some people.
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by Ever8054: 9:17pm
hehehe...its all good...any which way to survive is worth giving it a trial....times are bad...
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by purem(m): 9:19pm
PrettyCrystal you're a liar
This story is a cooked up one
It's doesn't a valid evidence
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by jared007: 9:20pm
hmmm fine girl. this dude looks feminine. he must be a gay. bobrisky is giving them mind.
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by hammer6F: 9:20pm
Bobrisky apprentice.
Bobrisky na influencing spirit but people dont know.
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by iAudio: 9:21pm
Why him no meet Bob risky for tutorials?
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 9:21pm
☣ ☠
∆
THERE IS HUNGER IN THE LAND OF THE LIVING.
THIS ONE WEY THIS MAN DEY USE NO BE COMMON SENSE AGAIN NA "RARE SENSE"
The guy no be gay. Na poverty jare.
∆
☣ ☠
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by dkronicle(m): 9:24pm
Lols see face like watery poo
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by EKITI001: 9:27pm
Chei
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by Gossiplover: 9:38pm
this guy na scam oo..
lalasticlala and mynd44 what do you feel about this.
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by Kooldon(m): 9:42pm
See His/her Tiny Shawama's Mouth? S/He Can Suck Anything Suckable. What A Waste Of Brown Powder?
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by itchie: 10:06pm
Lol, I can only Imagine the face of the man that paid for the shawarma and suya that he ate
4 Likes
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:14pm
This is shameful!
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 10:14pm
.
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by profjustine458(m): 10:14pm
SEE WHAT BUHAR! HAS CAUSED.......HUNGER BAD
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by BlackAdam55(m): 10:14pm
he look like wan nairalander
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by maberry(m): 10:14pm
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 10:14pm
Bobs role model.
I guess after seeing what Bob earns to venture into the Business will not be a bad idea for he.
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by Abeyjide: 10:14pm
eleyi gidigan oooo
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by blaqroy: 10:14pm
Let married men be jamming this type
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by Lasta(m): 10:15pm
OMO AKE
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by Chuukwudi(m): 10:15pm
Lol
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by money121(m): 10:15pm
And Bobrisky dey walk freely..
Something is not right
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by Hapigirlxoxo(f): 10:15pm
Lol. Beautiful slaying man.
The hustle is real
|Re: Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) by maberry(m): 10:16pm
So someone cannot dress like woman in peace again?
Edo Police Kill 7 Suspected Robbers / Rapists To Serve Life Imprisonment In Katsina / EFCC Arrests Kano Speaker, 10 Otherlawmakers
Viewing this topic: topeolu1, Mayflowa(m), NLEFCC(m), Chukwu222222(m), Solidkay(m), jiggaz(m), ERockson, Donas12(m), Lesage, geroland(m), devindevin2000, Noccerino(m), Fixed, mistakay, Mightyify(m), nitt, promez, mayze, AFONJAPIG(f), RiseAbove, Iyalayaibomaku, tpwealth(m), Nedfed(m), 8keens(m), coldsummer, tmeg, boyestic, musamuzamil, Kenxxy(m), IRockALot(m), Tosinville(m), madenigga(m), Mekanus(m), koolcat, papaejima1, kkkp, devdanArthur98, hardbody, Salmoneus(m), ArinzeRaph, klinlad(m), Mammi18, chijindu34(m), Philistine(m), samusonite, Figs(m), Cool4face(m), cooldipo(m), nairapower, Freewt(f), jaybanfa(m), bababodmas(m), pat1612(m), DukeLad(m), phymeon(m), rhajaan(m), mperoakeem(m), toyetade, chibby1485, Techhybabe, IVORY2009(m), Dramadiddy(m), Lee84, EmmaMsc(m), ife2ray, Emma4Jesu(m), calliope(f), Seanjay(m), adem30, pyyxxaro, holarmy10(m), PortableToDynam(m), royalsgist, Charlieoyi, LotusFan, oluwabrawn, RomanticBob, ojtech, mystery1979, BIGDADDY000(m), jamoskky(m), lonelydude, Bitradepay, ahzeezat(f), wilsonAlo, Reeb2244, shepherd003, Akonimohate12, bosstim(m), Ezeromeoil01(m), AxceX(m), daejavuu, maryoladayo, Dpearlz, KlausMike, chukkass, bankole200(m), cnc(m), efec(m), Stevtina, kingolovich(m), ableguy(m), adminlo, icejoel(m), MEGAdime(m), chikachike86(m), Rollins777(m), sidnen, alani74(m), nahzyla, SaiPapa, Ajacent(m), magnetik(m), Emmyjah50, wow90(m), Timsezeh(m), realchik9(f), karkinase(m) and 223 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13