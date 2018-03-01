Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Who Disguised As A Lady In A Nightclub In Port Harcourt, Caught (Photos) (10190 Views)

Facebook user lives in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Simeon Nsirim Chukwu shared the pictures and wrote;



Please our young men should beware of who they mingle at night with. This young man who disguise himself as a woman was caught in a night club after eating sharwama, suya and consuming enough beer. Poverty in the land.



Bobrisky is his role model Bobrisky is his role model 16 Likes 1 Share











He looks like a famous nairalander called Cruzita. (f) .





I will be observant from now and forever. So help me God. He looks like a famous nairalander called Cruzita.I will be observant from now and forever. So help me God. 7 Likes

damn he is girl!! upcoming Bobrisky!!!! 1 Like

Why not?! When Nairaland won't stop celebrating Bobrisky.

Oya see what e yaff cause now. 5 Likes

According to an online report, the man was caught in a nightclub after eating Sharwama, Suya and consuming enough beer.



Over brain dey worry some people. 1 Like

hehehe...its all good...any which way to survive is worth giving it a trial....times are bad...

PrettyCrystal you're a liar



This story is a cooked up one



It's doesn't a valid evidence 1 Like

hmmm fine girl. this dude looks feminine. he must be a gay. bobrisky is giving them mind.

Bobrisky apprentice.





Bobrisky na influencing spirit but people dont know.

Why him no meet Bob risky for tutorials?





☣ ☠





∆

THERE IS HUNGER IN THE LAND OF THE LIVING.



THIS ONE WEY THIS MAN DEY USE NO BE COMMON SENSE AGAIN NA "RARE SENSE"



The guy no be gay. Na poverty jare.



∆







☣ ☠ 2 Likes

Lols see face like watery poo

Chei

this guy na scam oo..



lalasticlala and mynd44 what do you feel about this.

See His/her Tiny Shawama's Mouth? S/He Can Suck Anything Suckable. What A Waste Of Brown Powder?

Lol, I can only Imagine the face of the man that paid for the shawarma and suya that he ate 4 Likes

This is shameful!

SEE WHAT BUHAR! HAS CAUSED.......HUNGER BAD

he look like wan nairalander





I guess after seeing what Bob earns to venture into the Business will not be a bad idea for he. Bobs role model.I guess after seeing what Bob earns to venture into the Business will not be a bad idea for he.

eleyi gidigan oooo

Let married men be jamming this type 1 Like

OMO AKE 1 Like

Lol



Something is not right And Bobrisky dey walk freely..Something is not right

Lol. Beautiful slaying man.



The hustle is real