Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ (4294 Views)

Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture Of Diezani Alison-Madueke's $37.5m Mansion / Looted Funds: FG Seeks Extradition Of 311 Powerful Nigerians / Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Patience Jonathan’s $5.8m (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

by Mazino Dickson







The federal government is seeking a temporary forfeiture of alleged undeclared assets traced to Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president.



The ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/284/2018 was filed at an Abuja high court.



The government requested an interim court order “temporarily attaching/forfeiting the properties listed in schedule B here under, to the federal government of Nigeria, pending the conclusion of further inquiry/investigation by the special presidential investigation panel for the recovery of public property and/or possible arraignment of the respondent”.



The motion was filed on behalf of the government by Festus Keyamo, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).



Thirteen properties were reportedly traced to Ekweremadu; nine are in Nigeria, two in the UK, eight in Dubai and three are in the US.



Following the purported discovery, TheCable reported that Abubakar Malami, attorney general of the federation (AGF), had filed a false declaration of assets charge against Ekweremadu before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).



Ekweremadu is said to have failed to disclose the foreign assets in his declarations to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).





EKWEREMADU: NO ASSETS TO FORFEIT



Reacting to the motion exparte, the deputy senate president said he has no asset to be forfeited to the government as he has declared all his assets with the CCB as required by law.

Uche Anichukwu, his special adviser on media, made this known in a statement.



He said: “The attention of the office of the deputy president of the senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has been drawn to a motion exparte filed by Festus Keyamo Chambers on behalf of the special presidential investigation panel for the recovery of public property.



“The motion is for an order to temporarily forfeit assets it claimed the senator did not declare with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).



“The so-called panel sought and obtained his assets declaration forms, but could not look at them since it is clearly out on a vendetta and smear campaign.



“Again, Sen. Ekweremadu wishes to assure all his supporters and well-wishers that there is nothing to worry about.”







https://www.thecable.ng/fg-asks-court-to-freeze-ekweremadus-undeclared-assets 1 Like

Can't we just go our different ways in this country, if the Yoruba's were never part of Nigeria, we would have been in the league of countries like south Africa by now 22 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari should be very brutal going forward...His leniency with those who stole our common patrimony, is his hisghest undoing... The more he goes soft, the more they become emboldened...



Ipob Pigs come and defend Corruption in empty stomachs... Useless never do wells.. 10 Likes 4 Shares

Okay





BabaOwen:

Can't we just go our different ways in this country, if the Yoruba's were never part of Nigeria, we would have been in the league of countries like south Africa by now Wetin the Yoruba's do again? 2 Likes

The apc led federal government are toothless bull dogs who are only interested in fighting their opponents via media trial. If those idiots got balls let them come close to ekweremadu. 18 Likes 2 Shares

aworatak:

The apc led federal government are toothless bull dogs who are only interested in fighting their opponents via media trial. If those idiots got balls let them come close to ekweremadu.

Empty chest beater... The likes that led Nnamdi cownu to his early grave. Empty chest beater... The likes that led Nnamdi cownu to his early grave. 6 Likes 2 Shares

I believe the deputy senate president has and wanted to conceal these assets.

I also believe they were all fraudulently acquired as with those of Saraki and most present and past occupiers of most government and legislative positions.

What is annoying and where the support for such action wanes is that the government of Buhari is not interested in fighting any corruption with this move.

It's instead using it as a political and vendetta tool,otherwise the Buratai's,Dambazzau's,etc with clearly documented evidence of same false asset declaration and fraudulent acquisition of property would also be slated to have their own days in court. 15 Likes 6 Shares

You too sabi dem



Clerverly:





Empty chest beater... The likes that led Nnamdi cownu to his early grave. You too sabi dem 1 Like

Buhari no get hidden assets too? 8 Likes 1 Share

doctokwus:

I believe the deputy senate president has and wanted to conceal these assets.

I also believe they were all fraudulently acquired as with those of Saraki and most present and past occupiers of most government and legislative positions.

What is annoying and where the support for such action wanes is that the government of Buhari is not interested in fighting any corruption with this move.

It's instead using it as a political and vendetta tool,otherwise the Buratai's,Dambazzau's,etc with clearly documented evidence of same false asset declaration and fraudulent acquisition of property would also be slated to have their own days in court.

Now is the time for the Likes of Ekweremmadu... By the time your loved party comes back to power the likes of Buratai and dambazzau will also have time in court. Now is the time for the Likes of Ekweremmadu... By the time your loved party comes back to power the likes of Buratai and dambazzau will also have time in court. 3 Likes

This country sef and they kept deaf ear when buratai Dubai assets was exposed 13 Likes 1 Share

When will the demonic apc clean it's cobweb of corrupt members. Why is this so called buhari's anti corruption war one sided. 7 Likes

Only a dunce would lend support to Ekweremadu.



You shameless goats would yet again on another thread, complain about the state of the economy even when a public official acquires and refuses to declare properties around the world.



He is your bloder no be so?



Poverty must follow you and your household all the days of your life.



Amen.

4 Likes

Yorubaskullmine:

When will the demonic apc clean it's cobweb of corrupt members. Why is this so called buhari's anti corruption war one sided.

you cannot put 2 tooth brush in the mouth at the same time. you cannot put 2 tooth brush in the mouth at the same time. 1 Like

Festus Keyamo has since made himself a fool. Buhari refused to make his declaration open. Fulanis/Hausas are greedy fo*ls 3 Likes

why yebo always defending common thief just because of their own. why yebo always defending common thief just because of their own. 2 Likes

Keyamo is so happy with this government because they are keeping his chambers running. 1 Like

aworatak:

The apc led federal government are toothless bull dogs who are only interested in fighting their opponents via media trial. If those idiots got balls let them come close to ekweremadu.



They close already



Ike is wicked........... They close alreadyIke is wicked...........

Lol.

As expected.

But sieraki dickson's own was given back.







THE THIEF SHOULD BE JAILED. OSU PEOPLE AND THIEVERYTHE THIEF SHOULD BE JAILED.

Temporary ke temporary nii

Lipscomb:

why yebo always defending common thief just because of their own. 1 Like

The term is witch-hunting the igbos till they succumb

Watch and see different theories about this topic. Hmm FG should extend this to others 1 Like

Ok

Ojoro