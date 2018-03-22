₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,374 members, 4,147,830 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 10:06 AM

FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ (4294 Views)

Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture Of Diezani Alison-Madueke's $37.5m Mansion / Looted Funds: FG Seeks Extradition Of 311 Powerful Nigerians / Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Patience Jonathan’s $5.8m (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by dre11(m): 9:23pm On Mar 21
by Mazino Dickson



The federal government is seeking a temporary forfeiture of alleged undeclared assets traced to Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president.

The ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/284/2018 was filed at an Abuja high court.

The government requested an interim court order “temporarily attaching/forfeiting the properties listed in schedule B here under, to the federal government of Nigeria, pending the conclusion of further inquiry/investigation by the special presidential investigation panel for the recovery of public property and/or possible arraignment of the respondent”.

The motion was filed on behalf of the government by Festus Keyamo, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Thirteen properties were reportedly traced to Ekweremadu; nine are in Nigeria, two in the UK, eight in Dubai and three are in the US.

Following the purported discovery, TheCable reported that Abubakar Malami, attorney general of the federation (AGF), had filed a false declaration of assets charge against Ekweremadu before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Ekweremadu is said to have failed to disclose the foreign assets in his declarations to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).


EKWEREMADU: NO ASSETS TO FORFEIT

Reacting to the motion exparte, the deputy senate president said he has no asset to be forfeited to the government as he has declared all his assets with the CCB as required by law.
Uche Anichukwu, his special adviser on media, made this known in a statement.

He said: “The attention of the office of the deputy president of the senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has been drawn to a motion exparte filed by Festus Keyamo Chambers on behalf of the special presidential investigation panel for the recovery of public property.

“The motion is for an order to temporarily forfeit assets it claimed the senator did not declare with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

“The so-called panel sought and obtained his assets declaration forms, but could not look at them since it is clearly out on a vendetta and smear campaign.

“Again, Sen. Ekweremadu wishes to assure all his supporters and well-wishers that there is nothing to worry about.”




https://www.thecable.ng/fg-asks-court-to-freeze-ekweremadus-undeclared-assets

1 Like

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by BabaOwen(m): 9:25pm On Mar 21
Can't we just go our different ways in this country, if the Yoruba's were never part of Nigeria, we would have been in the league of countries like south Africa by now

22 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by Clerverly: 9:30pm On Mar 21
Buhari should be very brutal going forward...His leniency with those who stole our common patrimony, is his hisghest undoing... The more he goes soft, the more they become emboldened...

Ipob Pigs come and defend Corruption in empty stomachs... Useless never do wells..

10 Likes 4 Shares

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by madridguy(m): 9:31pm On Mar 21
Okay
Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by madridguy(m): 9:32pm On Mar 21
Wetin the Yoruba's do again?

BabaOwen:
Can't we just go our different ways in this country, if the Yoruba's were never part of Nigeria, we would have been in the league of countries like south Africa by now

2 Likes

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by aworatak: 9:36pm On Mar 21
The apc led federal government are toothless bull dogs who are only interested in fighting their opponents via media trial. If those idiots got balls let them come close to ekweremadu.

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by Clerverly: 9:37pm On Mar 21
aworatak:
The apc led federal government are toothless bull dogs who are only interested in fighting their opponents via media trial. If those idiots got balls let them come close to ekweremadu.

Empty chest beater... The likes that led Nnamdi cownu to his early grave.

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by doctokwus: 9:38pm On Mar 21
I believe the deputy senate president has and wanted to conceal these assets.
I also believe they were all fraudulently acquired as with those of Saraki and most present and past occupiers of most government and legislative positions.
What is annoying and where the support for such action wanes is that the government of Buhari is not interested in fighting any corruption with this move.
It's instead using it as a political and vendetta tool,otherwise the Buratai's,Dambazzau's,etc with clearly documented evidence of same false asset declaration and fraudulent acquisition of property would also be slated to have their own days in court.

15 Likes 6 Shares

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by madridguy(m): 9:46pm On Mar 21
grin grin grin You too sabi dem

Clerverly:


Empty chest beater... The likes that led Nnamdi cownu to his early grave.

1 Like

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by EKITI001: 9:51pm On Mar 21
Buhari no get hidden assets too?

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by Clerverly: 10:15pm On Mar 21
doctokwus:
I believe the deputy senate president has and wanted to conceal these assets.
I also believe they were all fraudulently acquired as with those of Saraki and most present and past occupiers of most government and legislative positions.
What is annoying and where the support for such action wanes is that the government of Buhari is not interested in fighting any corruption with this move.
It's instead using it as a political and vendetta tool,otherwise the Buratai's,Dambazzau's,etc with clearly documented evidence of same false asset declaration and fraudulent acquisition of property would also be slated to have their own days in court.

Now is the time for the Likes of Ekweremmadu... By the time your loved party comes back to power the likes of Buratai and dambazzau will also have time in court.

3 Likes

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by Homeboiy: 10:17pm On Mar 21
This country sef and they kept deaf ear when buratai Dubai assets was exposed

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by Yorubaskullmine: 10:22pm On Mar 21
When will the demonic apc clean it's cobweb of corrupt members. Why is this so called buhari's anti corruption war one sided.

7 Likes

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by GavelSlam: 11:15pm On Mar 21
Only a dunce would lend support to Ekweremadu.

You shameless goats would yet again on another thread, complain about the state of the economy even when a public official acquires and refuses to declare properties around the world.

He is your bloder no be so?

Poverty must follow you and your household all the days of your life.

Amen.

4 Likes

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by americanigga(m): 11:16pm On Mar 21
Yorubaskullmine:
When will the demonic apc clean it's cobweb of corrupt members. Why is this so called buhari's anti corruption war one sided.

you cannot put 2 tooth brush in the mouth at the same time.

1 Like

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by perez100: 11:28pm On Mar 21
Festus Keyamo has since made himself a fool. Buhari refused to make his declaration open. Fulanis/Hausas are greedy fo*ls

3 Likes

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by Lipscomb(m): 4:46am
grin why yebo always defending common thief just because of their own.

2 Likes

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by jayson87: 4:48am
Keyamo is so happy with this government because they are keeping his chambers running.

1 Like

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by OGAMINISTER: 4:51am
aworatak:
The apc led federal government are toothless bull dogs who are only interested in fighting their opponents via media trial. If those idiots got balls let them come close to ekweremadu.


They close already

Ike is wicked...........
Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by TroubleMaker47(m): 9:24am
Lol.
As expected.
But sieraki dickson's own was given back.
Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by IgbosAreOsus: 9:24am
OSU PEOPLE AND THIEVERY


THE THIEF SHOULD BE JAILED. angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry angry
Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by amiibaby(f): 9:24am
Temporary ke temporary nii
Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by Penalty82(m): 9:25am
Lipscomb:
grin why yebo always defending common thief just because of their own.

1 Like

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by NothingDoMe: 9:25am
grin grin grin
Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by shugamummy: 9:25am
The term is witch-hunting the igbos till they succumb
Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by ifyan(m): 9:25am
Watch and see different theories about this topic. Hmm FG should extend this to others

1 Like

Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by costail: 9:26am
Ok
Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by maduxs: 9:26am
Ojoro
Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by SoNature(m): 9:26am
aworatak:
The apc led federal government are toothless bull dogs who are only interested in fighting their opponents via media trial. If those idiots got balls let them come close to ekweremadu.

Mechie eze ure gi!

Okacha mara!

Someone steals the wealth meant for national development and you are busy defending him.

Senseless youths everywhere

All undeclared assets are stolen assets, and they belong to Nigeria's government

The war against corruption should be total, probing both APC and PDP members!

2 Likes 2 Shares

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ls Obasanjo Worth N180 Billion, As Claimed By Daboh? / Chris Oyakhilome, Is He A Man Of God? / Police Versus Preachers

Viewing this topic: ogogoroNo1, Muritino(m), Jackeeh(m), lunacol(m), Rolings, okedoyinolabisi(f), kokosin, AFONJAPIG(f), bigfather(m), olasco2035, frenzymil, acqiusitions042(m), buchionwuazor(m), Megor, transferrase, justinaa2012, veraponpo(m), mamangoma, Bros1, olatade(m), paulchineduN(m), latosin and 83 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.