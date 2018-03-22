₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by dre11(m): 9:23pm On Mar 21
by Mazino Dickson
https://www.thecable.ng/fg-asks-court-to-freeze-ekweremadus-undeclared-assets
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by BabaOwen(m): 9:25pm On Mar 21
Can't we just go our different ways in this country, if the Yoruba's were never part of Nigeria, we would have been in the league of countries like south Africa by now
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by Clerverly: 9:30pm On Mar 21
Buhari should be very brutal going forward...His leniency with those who stole our common patrimony, is his hisghest undoing... The more he goes soft, the more they become emboldened...
Ipob Pigs come and defend Corruption in empty stomachs... Useless never do wells..
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by madridguy(m): 9:31pm On Mar 21
Okay
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by madridguy(m): 9:32pm On Mar 21
Wetin the Yoruba's do again?
BabaOwen:
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by aworatak: 9:36pm On Mar 21
The apc led federal government are toothless bull dogs who are only interested in fighting their opponents via media trial. If those idiots got balls let them come close to ekweremadu.
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by Clerverly: 9:37pm On Mar 21
aworatak:
Empty chest beater... The likes that led Nnamdi cownu to his early grave.
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by doctokwus: 9:38pm On Mar 21
I believe the deputy senate president has and wanted to conceal these assets.
I also believe they were all fraudulently acquired as with those of Saraki and most present and past occupiers of most government and legislative positions.
What is annoying and where the support for such action wanes is that the government of Buhari is not interested in fighting any corruption with this move.
It's instead using it as a political and vendetta tool,otherwise the Buratai's,Dambazzau's,etc with clearly documented evidence of same false asset declaration and fraudulent acquisition of property would also be slated to have their own days in court.
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by madridguy(m): 9:46pm On Mar 21
You too sabi dem
Clerverly:
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by EKITI001: 9:51pm On Mar 21
Buhari no get hidden assets too?
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by Clerverly: 10:15pm On Mar 21
doctokwus:
Now is the time for the Likes of Ekweremmadu... By the time your loved party comes back to power the likes of Buratai and dambazzau will also have time in court.
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by Homeboiy: 10:17pm On Mar 21
This country sef and they kept deaf ear when buratai Dubai assets was exposed
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by Yorubaskullmine: 10:22pm On Mar 21
When will the demonic apc clean it's cobweb of corrupt members. Why is this so called buhari's anti corruption war one sided.
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by GavelSlam: 11:15pm On Mar 21
Only a dunce would lend support to Ekweremadu.
You shameless goats would yet again on another thread, complain about the state of the economy even when a public official acquires and refuses to declare properties around the world.
He is your bloder no be so?
Poverty must follow you and your household all the days of your life.
Amen.
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by americanigga(m): 11:16pm On Mar 21
Yorubaskullmine:
you cannot put 2 tooth brush in the mouth at the same time.
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by perez100: 11:28pm On Mar 21
Festus Keyamo has since made himself a fool. Buhari refused to make his declaration open. Fulanis/Hausas are greedy fo*ls
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by Lipscomb(m): 4:46am
why yebo always defending common thief just because of their own.
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by jayson87: 4:48am
Keyamo is so happy with this government because they are keeping his chambers running.
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by OGAMINISTER: 4:51am
aworatak:
They close already
Ike is wicked...........
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by TroubleMaker47(m): 9:24am
Lol.
As expected.
But sieraki dickson's own was given back.
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by IgbosAreOsus: 9:24am
OSU PEOPLE AND THIEVERY
THE THIEF SHOULD BE JAILED.
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by amiibaby(f): 9:24am
Temporary ke temporary nii
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by Penalty82(m): 9:25am
Lipscomb:
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by NothingDoMe: 9:25am
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by shugamummy: 9:25am
The term is witch-hunting the igbos till they succumb
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by ifyan(m): 9:25am
Watch and see different theories about this topic. Hmm FG should extend this to others
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by costail: 9:26am
Ok
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by maduxs: 9:26am
Ojoro
|Re: FG Seeks Temporary Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s ‘hidden Assets’ by SoNature(m): 9:26am
aworatak:
Mechie eze ure gi!
Okacha mara!
Someone steals the wealth meant for national development and you are busy defending him.
Senseless youths everywhere
All undeclared assets are stolen assets, and they belong to Nigeria's government
The war against corruption should be total, probing both APC and PDP members!
