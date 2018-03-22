₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by imhotep: 5:39am On Mar 22
The Minister of Transportation, Hon Chibuike Amaechi, in a surprising move yesterday took the campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term to Anambra State, urging Igbo people to vote for him (Buhari) for a second term as a way of giving him the chance to serve out the term of the North.
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2018/03/22/amaechi-begins-buharis-second-term-campaign-in-anambra/
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by Toosure70: 5:41am On Mar 22
chai! Igbo Don surfer
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by Bane2020: 5:46am On Mar 22
Mo. ron
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by izzou(m): 6:08am On Mar 22
We are talking about good governance and how to get rid of corruption, and someone is talking about Buhari's support
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by guterMann: 6:11am On Mar 22
Delusion of grandeur.
Unlike some regions, the igbos can not be tricked with 'Igbo presidency'.
The north that loves power but don't know how to rule what did the region have to show for being in power for more than 40 years?
What did OBJ do for an average Yoruba man?
What did GEJ do for Niger deltans ?
Please stop, the politics 2nd Niger bridge roads and railway lines in the SE are now stale.
Amaechi doesn't know what the Igbos want.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by orisa37: 6:22am On Mar 22
Amaechi's ears are already growing looking like a hypnotised Lucifer.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by Hector09: 6:24am On Mar 22
Even when this man go to church he talks politice, every in nigeria is all abt politice
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by focus7: 6:53am On Mar 22
Hmmmn!!!
I guess the igbos will be feeling important now with their 5% votes.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by Homeboiy: 6:54am On Mar 22
Are u for real?
Thought igbo votes don't count
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by olabrad: 6:59am On Mar 22
Yes, Igbos will support Buhari. They are more concerned about becoming president in 2023 than anything else. By the time the 2019 elections are over, we would know who is the real slave to the north
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by imhotep: 7:05am On Mar 22
olabrad:Says a real slave to the north
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by lastempero: 7:05am On Mar 22
Amaechi respect ur self,igbos are not interested in the leadership of this shithole.you n your boss should do the right thing.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by unohbethel(m): 7:09am On Mar 22
guterMann:I ALWAYS LOVE UR COMMENTS SIR
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by kernel504(m): 7:13am On Mar 22
olabrad:
Hahahaha... Igbos aren't Yorubas, we can't give Buhari 20%, we aren't deceived by such offers.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by Herdsmen: 7:21am On Mar 22
Vote buhari and die...
Hunger depression go just end your life with suicide.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by olabrad: 7:37am On Mar 22
kernel504:
Your opinion doesn't matter. The opinion controllers in igboland are your political leaders, who already have their eyes on aso rock.
For all we know, you don't even have PVC. And here you are commenting as if you hold the voting destiny of igboland.
Even if you have PVC, has your vote ever counted in Nigeria?
Oga wake up to reality
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by Paperwhite(m): 7:39am On Mar 22
izzou:You said my mind.Thank you.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by Robisky001: 7:45am On Mar 22
Successive government bubus own inclusive have used this Second Niger Bridge as a leverage just to get the Southeast vote. I'm not surprised if they'd use it again in the course of their campaign.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by olabrad: 7:47am On Mar 22
imhotep:
You mean like
Lauretta Onochie
Joe Igbokwe
Rochas Okorocha
Rotimi Amechi
Iwuanyanwu, etc?
Your igbo tribe is the definition of true slaves to the north. Stop being stupid
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by Yoshy: 7:50am On Mar 22
I thought this idiot said he is not Igbo.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by kernel504(m): 7:54am On Mar 22
olabrad:
I'm sorry to announce to you that we (Igbos), don't follow politicians, our respect has boundaries.
Tinubu can decide your votes, but he can't try that with us.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by imhotep: 8:01am On Mar 22
olabrad:two pictures are worth 2,000 words
cc lzaa onyeoga
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by olabrad: 8:28am On Mar 22
imhotep:
I don't need any picture to prove that Igbos are slaves to the north. If you are in doubt, goan ask Lauretta Onochie
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by saaron: 8:29am On Mar 22
The lizard of Rivers can continue deceiving himself. We rather support a rat than support a terrorist.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by Gozbrown: 8:32am On Mar 22
Amaechi, thunder fire u ryt now.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by olabrad: 8:33am On Mar 22
imhotep:
I don't need any picture to prove that Igbos are slaves to the north. If you are in doubt, goan ask Lauretta Onochie
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by gidgiddy: 8:53am On Mar 22
Deluded Igbo men like Chibuike Amaechi still think that what will solve the problems of Igbos is the presidency of $hithole like Nigeria?
Only full independence as a separate nation will save Igbos.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by OnyeOGA(m): 8:58am On Mar 22
imhotep:
This man has concluded in disgracing Rivers. So, upon the killing you still want us to vote the dulardinho.
Instead of looking up to the independence of ur people, they keep telling us to vote as if we are their willing tools.
Onye Iberibe.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by Lot13(m): 9:02am On Mar 22
Yoshy:Yes, he even refered to Igbo as "you people" at the ceremony. Nwodo in his speech begged Amaechi to talk to his people to stop treating Igbos as conquered people reminding the Minister that the war is over. The Igbo leadership are working round the clock to regain the respect of Nigerians, but the lots of these online miscreants are not helping matters.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi: "Igbos Should Confess & Apologize For Not Voting For Buhari" by imhotep: 9:04am On Mar 22
olabrad:I thought Lauretta Onochie is from SS and is not Igbo
cc lzaa onyeoga
