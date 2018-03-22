₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by Feranmicharless: 9:59am
With the look of things, we can boldly say that kiss Daniels new piece cost exactly 14M (naira) according to the makers comment on his page.
Nice one kiss
Cc lalasticlala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by miracool946: 10:31am
ftc
chai av made it in life.this malivehood guy is promoting his piece with style like am also promoting my arts.
3 Likes
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by krissconnect(m): 10:36am
14million just for jewellery? While I'm looking for just 1m to move abroad?
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by miqos02(m): 11:40am
Wow
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 11:42am
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by simonlee(m): 11:42am
I need to set up an investigation committee on these yeyebrities walahi... This is becoming to much for my fight against corruption!
10 Likes
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by TissuePaper: 11:42am
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by simonlee(m): 11:42am
Hanging 14M chain on your neck...feeling like one expensive dog
If snakes start visiting his house now, Nigerians will say its his village people
8 Likes
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by dynicks(m): 11:43am
my crew an I heading for d studios!
this intimidation gats stop!!
2 Likes
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by DollarAngel(m): 11:43am
I thought he said was on #50K monthly at under his former label, where did he garner all this money he is spending recklessly lately. Bought a house, Car and now #14million Chain.
Whoelse feels Kiss Daniel is contemptuous and unscrupulous
3 Likes
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by engrrichie92(m): 11:43am
krissconnect:
Will 1m be enough to move abroad with?
1 Like
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by Guapismo: 11:43am
14 million ko
These artistes are not as rich as they portray themselves
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by Najyin(m): 11:43am
Hmmm..... Vanity upon........ Chop the life of your head. I no be hater.
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by medolab90(m): 11:43am
14 million
I don't believe this. Is this not the same guy that earns 30,000 thousand.
4 Likes
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by eleojo23: 11:43am
14million for necklace alone
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by faorex(m): 11:43am
14 kini?
Chai... money is really good oo
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by Boss13: 11:44am
I will consider this hype because that is what these entertainers are known for; to hype their brand for more recognition.
1 Like
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by Acidosis(m): 11:44am
Those who believe kiss actually earned 30k/month dumb small sha.
This guy sings better than WizKid, so he deserves it all, including the recent hype
5 Likes
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by Sirpaul(m): 11:44am
I smell poo in there....
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by Ryda(m): 11:45am
dynicks:
simonlee:
miracool946:
miqos02:
simonlee:
You all need jesus
Modified: how he chose to spend his money is none of my business.
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by soberdrunk(m): 11:46am
Ladies and gentlemen this right here is one of the major reasons why the "African Nation' may forever remain 'underdeveloped'. When i tell people that 'Bad government' is the least of our problems in Africa, people look at me like i am mad but if you are a thinking man you will realize that 'selfish interests' is the biggest curse hindering development in Africa. A lot of people will come up with the defense that "it is his money' and he can do whatever he likes with it but what value will "14 million" on his neck add to the society in any way?
4 Likes
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by obowunmi(m): 11:46am
krissconnect:
God will provide.
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by krissconnect(m): 11:46am
engrrichie92:Won't it be enough for visa applications and the rest? Well, u can help with anything u have. Thanks in advance bro
1 Like
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by emeejinsm: 11:46am
This people should invest an help poor masses
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by LesbianBoy(m): 11:46am
krissconnect:
After voting buhari you want to move abroad don't provoke me o
8 Likes
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by Jiang(m): 11:47am
My signature says everything
I like how just 3K chicken with chilled malt make me happy, while one idiot requires 14 million to be close to happiness. This life sweet who
1 Like
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by krissconnect(m): 11:47am
medolab90:Stale
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by blesskewe(f): 11:47am
For the same music industry
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by HoodBillionaire: 11:47am
dnt be fooled bro
i have 4of these
they cost 25$ each afta shipping and every.
abegi
fake life
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by shegzan(m): 11:47am
I'm happy for him!
|Re: Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" by nairaman66(m): 11:48am
Every body calm down! The guy actually mean 14M pesos!!
2 Likes
