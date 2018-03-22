Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry "N14M No Be Small Tin O" (10335 Views)

Malivelihood Gives Car And A Home To Deola Smart For Valentine / Davido Acquires Diamond Chain And Watch From Malivelihood (Photo) / Malivelihood Mocks CLA Owners: My Girlfriend's Bag Is The Same Price As Your Car (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

With the look of things, we can boldly say that kiss Daniels new piece cost exactly 14M (naira) according to the makers comment on his page.







Nice one kiss

Cc lalasticlala 1 Like 1 Share

ftc



chai av made it in life.this malivehood guy is promoting his piece with style like am also promoting my arts. 3 Likes

14million just for jewellery? While I'm looking for just 1m to move abroad? 28 Likes 1 Share

Wow

I need to set up an investigation committee on these yeyebrities walahi... This is becoming to much for my fight against corruption! 10 Likes





If snakes start visiting his house now, Nigerians will say its his village people Hanging 14M chain on your neck...feeling like one expensive dogIf snakes start visiting his house now, Nigerians will say its his village people 8 Likes

my crew an I heading for d studios!



this intimidation gats stop!! 2 Likes

I thought he said was on #50K monthly at under his former label, where did he garner all this money he is spending recklessly lately. Bought a house, Car and now #14million Chain.



Whoelse feels Kiss Daniel is contemptuous and unscrupulous 3 Likes

krissconnect:

14million just for jewellery? While I'm looking for just 1m to move abroad?

Will 1m be enough to move abroad with? Will 1m be enough to move abroad with? 1 Like

14 million ko

These artistes are not as rich as they portray themselves 9 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm..... Vanity upon........ Chop the life of your head. I no be hater.







I don't believe this. Is this not the same guy that earns 30,000 thousand. 14 millionI don't believe this. Is this not the same guy that earns 30,000 thousand. 4 Likes

14million for necklace alone

14 kini?



Chai... money is really good oo

I will consider this hype because that is what these entertainers are known for; to hype their brand for more recognition. 1 Like

Those who believe kiss actually earned 30k/month dumb small sha.



This guy sings better than WizKid, so he deserves it all, including the recent hype 5 Likes

I smell poo in there....

dynicks:

r simonlee:

re miracool946:

f miqos02:

Wow simonlee:

5w

You all need jesus





Modified: how he chose to spend his money is none of my business. You all need jesusModified: how he chose to spend his money is none of my business.

Ladies and gentlemen this right here is one of the major reasons why the "African Nation' may forever remain 'underdeveloped'. When i tell people that 'Bad government' is the least of our problems in Africa, people look at me like i am mad but if you are a thinking man you will realize that 'selfish interests' is the biggest curse hindering development in Africa. A lot of people will come up with the defense that "it is his money' and he can do whatever he likes with it but what value will "14 million" on his neck add to the society in any way? 4 Likes

krissconnect:

14million just for jewellery? While I'm looking for just 1m to move abroad?

God will provide. God will provide.

engrrichie92:





Will 1m be enough to move abroad with? Won't it be enough for visa applications and the rest? Well, u can help with anything u have. Thanks in advance bro Won't it be enough for visa applications and the rest? Well, u can help with anything u have. Thanks in advance bro 1 Like

This people should invest an help poor masses

krissconnect:

14million just for jewellery? While I'm looking for just 1m to move abroad?

After voting buhari you want to move abroad don't provoke me o After voting buhari you want to move abroad don't provoke me o 8 Likes





I like how just 3K chicken with chilled malt make me happy, while one idiot requires 14 million to be close to happiness. This life sweet who My signature says everythingI like how just 3K chicken with chilled malt make me happy, while one idiot requires 14 million to be close to happiness. This life sweet who 1 Like

medolab90:

14 million





I don't believe this. Is this not the same guy that earns 30,000 thousand. Stale Stale

For the same music industry

dnt be fooled bro

i have 4of these

they cost 25$ each afta shipping and every.

abegi



fake life 7 Likes 1 Share

I'm happy for him!