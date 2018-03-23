₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,840 members, 4,149,655 topics. Date: Friday, 23 March 2018 at 08:58 AM

Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread - Phones - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread (2527 Views)

Infinix Hot S3 Update Releases Face Unlock Feature / #happeningnow: The Official Launch Of The Iphone X In Nigeria / Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 10:09am On Mar 22
Hi Xfans,
Stay tuned to this threazd for the live launch of the Infinix express your self campaign countdown.
Infinix shall today be launching the next device in the HOT S Series which is powered by the unique 1.4GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and also 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

more updates coming !



Stay tuned to our social media pages

http://www.infinix.club/forum/197/264924

Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 10:15am On Mar 22
Fanatique madgoat willemania dayspringer and coolshegs will love to pay attenttion to this

Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 10:24am On Mar 22
Guest and fans cant wait to have this device

Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Fanatique: 10:31am On Mar 22
Kalapizim:
Fanatique madgoat willemania dayspringer and coolshegs will love to pay attenttion to this
I really do not appreciate you putting my name alongside That of a Human being that have lowered himself to the status of an insane animagus thus calling himself mad goat. being a goat is already a bad condition as it is but to be mad and still be a goat...that one is something else.

Yes we will be interested in the launch of this Mobile Megalomania, I call it this because the infinix range if device have a very long lasting battery capacity. Those who know us know that our opinion on such issues are very well thought out and are not to be ignored

2 Likes

Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 10:38am On Mar 22
Fanatique:
Yes we will be interested. Those who know us know that our opinion on such issues are very well thought out and are not to be ignored
your inputs are always welcomed.
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 10:41am On Mar 22
Trivia time grin grin
Who can guess the device been launched today ?
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 10:56am On Mar 22
Facial recognition never got better than now

Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by madgoat(m): 11:03am On Mar 22
Fanatique:
I really do not appreciate you putting my name alongside That of a Human being that have lowered himself to the status of an insane animagus thus calling himself mad goat. being a goat is already a bad condition as it is but to be mad and still be a goat...that one is something else.

Yes we will be interested in the launch of this Mobile Megalomania, I call it this because the infinix range if device have a very long lasting battery capacity. Those who know us know that our opinion on such issues are very well thought out and are not to be ignored

For ur mind u feel u have said something intelligent abi.
Person wey use him hand scratch him anus, na only him go knw say hand dey smell angry
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by sinaj(f): 11:08am On Mar 22
Sd 430, 3/32g?

Ha!

Infinix av woken up frm their slumber.

1 Like

Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 11:27am On Mar 22
wink

Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Phythondancer(f): 11:30am On Mar 22
sinaj:
Ha!

Infinix av woken up frm their slumber.
slumber ke, i wonder wetin LG and co dey if dem they sleep grin grin grin
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Phythondancer(f): 11:31am On Mar 22
sinaj:
Ha!

Infinix av woken up frm their slumber.
slumber ke, i wonder wetin LG and co dey if dem they sleep grin grin grin .
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 11:36am On Mar 22
Our Country Manager Jay Lu just delivered the opening speech for the #HotS3Launch. And it is official #ExpressYourself
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 11:40am On Mar 22
The marketing manager from slot limited just gave a speech on the partnership for preorder of the #HotS3 #ExpressYourself, You can preorder your HOT S3 from Slot
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 11:46am On Mar 22
It is happening already! The introduction and official unveiling of the magnificent Infinix Hot S3.
Are you ready to #ExpressYourself without limits?

1 Like

Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by sinaj(f): 12:08pm On Mar 22
Phythondancer:
slumber ke, i wonder wetin LG and co dey if dem they sleep grin grin grin .
Lg is better off

1 Like

Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 12:12pm On Mar 22
Cross section of fans who cant wait to #Expressthemselves grin grin

Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by calddon(m): 12:13pm On Mar 22
Thats a step...next they should work on is basing their device on stock os...their ui is wack
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 12:20pm On Mar 22
calddon:
Thats a step...next they should work on is basing their device on stock os...their ui is wack
noted what features do you like about infinix ?
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 12:22pm On Mar 22
Break the limits of your view with the 18:9 infinity display. What are you waiting for? #ExpressYourself #HotS3Launch
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by pat077: 12:35pm On Mar 22
Better than tecno
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by calddon(m): 12:39pm On Mar 22
Kalapizim:
noted what features do you like about infinix ?
Build/hardware
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 12:39pm On Mar 22
live streaming link https://www.facebook.com/InfinixNigeria/videos/922660214525117/
please note you can pre-order in any SLOT store across the federation
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by calddon(m): 12:39pm On Mar 22
pat077:
Better than tecno
Na de same people
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 1:14pm On Mar 22
calddon:

Build/hardware
cool, do you know the Hot s3 comes with a qalcomm snapdragon 430 processor.
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Phythondancer(f): 1:15pm On Mar 22
i dont think so oh
sinaj:
Lg is better off
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Sunkyphil(m): 1:22pm On Mar 22
dis one go reach like 150k
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by calddon(m): 1:27pm On Mar 22
Kalapizim:
cool, do you know the Hot s3 comes with a qalcomm snapdragon 430 processor.
Ouch i said i like d build, however i suggest u guys should put pure stock android on one of ur devices...it will sell beta...am sure there lots of folks around dat wont get ur devices no matter the hardware u use simply because of the UI.
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by blaizy: 2:00pm On Mar 22
how much abeg
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 2:02pm On Mar 22
Lucky winner of an HOT S3 device shocked shocked

Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Ayebaeapretai(f): 2:03pm On Mar 22
blaizy:
how much abeg
62,200 you can preorder from SLOT
Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Ayebaeapretai(f): 2:07pm On Mar 22
Beautiful ladies from SLOT, SLOT is partnering with Infinix for the launch and after sales of Infinix HOT S3

(0) (1) (Reply)

How Access Wap To My Phone / Help!pls I Need Help On Messenger That Would Work On Vmobile Gprs / Help Me Out With Opera Mini

Viewing this topic: savagefinder1, M3A16, hadecunleh, Olaoladimeji(m), Tianahbey(f), Debastin, handsomebolanle, olayinkajnr(m), nnanyereugo, funshint(m), MIA72, Logan101, Princeadebayo11(m), ossy7881, eneji50(m), Honorableabiodun, Jonwesley(m), Kalapizim(m), aroxself, sugaslim, chidx27(m), timexkaka, Josh64(m), loluadebayo, billtommy(m), Lexusgs430, emmagom(m), kenechi072, Runky, Ayebaeapretai(f), chinachris111(m), ezendiezetony, rhymz(m), HighQue007, chisiudeh, frankIzuchukwu(m), sewa36447(m), louis95(m), hashman(m), DaBillionnaire, Rootprof, senatoradeolaa, orijintv(m), Peezie07(m), holuphisayor(m), dippleee1, JefLonDon(m), Justbright(m), Meta4element(m), genius43(m), kenneth4000, flexclusive(m), swagdopey, pawesome(m), moshood44(m), Lisaint(m), lilbest4(m), tetula123(m), Davidlekkzy(m), slamstanlee(m), lovelylad(m), ogundokun, tkonmoney, lovere, nurexbaba(m), kuffy05(m), hopowers, Olalekank(m) and 79 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.