|Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 10:09am On Mar 22
Hi Xfans,
Stay tuned to this threazd for the live launch of the Infinix express your self campaign countdown.
Infinix shall today be launching the next device in the HOT S Series which is powered by the unique 1.4GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and also 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
more updates coming !
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 10:15am On Mar 22
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 10:24am On Mar 22
Guest and fans cant wait to have this device
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Fanatique: 10:31am On Mar 22
Kalapizim:I really do not appreciate you putting my name alongside That of a Human being that have lowered himself to the status of an insane animagus thus calling himself mad goat. being a goat is already a bad condition as it is but to be mad and still be a goat...that one is something else.
Yes we will be interested in the launch of this Mobile Megalomania, I call it this because the infinix range if device have a very long lasting battery capacity. Those who know us know that our opinion on such issues are very well thought out and are not to be ignored
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 10:38am On Mar 22
Fanatique:your inputs are always welcomed.
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 10:41am On Mar 22
Trivia time
Who can guess the device been launched today ?
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 10:56am On Mar 22
Facial recognition never got better than now
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by madgoat(m): 11:03am On Mar 22
Fanatique:
For ur mind u feel u have said something intelligent abi.
Person wey use him hand scratch him anus, na only him go knw say hand dey smell
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by sinaj(f): 11:08am On Mar 22
Sd 430, 3/32g?
Ha!
Infinix av woken up frm their slumber.
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 11:27am On Mar 22
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Phythondancer(f): 11:30am On Mar 22
sinaj:slumber ke, i wonder wetin LG and co dey if dem they sleep
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Phythondancer(f): 11:31am On Mar 22
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 11:36am On Mar 22
Our Country Manager Jay Lu just delivered the opening speech for the #HotS3Launch. And it is official #ExpressYourself
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 11:40am On Mar 22
The marketing manager from slot limited just gave a speech on the partnership for preorder of the #HotS3 #ExpressYourself, You can preorder your HOT S3 from Slot
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 11:46am On Mar 22
It is happening already! The introduction and official unveiling of the magnificent Infinix Hot S3.
Are you ready to #ExpressYourself without limits?
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by sinaj(f): 12:08pm On Mar 22
Phythondancer:Lg is better off
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 12:12pm On Mar 22
Cross section of fans who cant wait to #Expressthemselves
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by calddon(m): 12:13pm On Mar 22
Thats a step...next they should work on is basing their device on stock os...their ui is wack
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 12:20pm On Mar 22
calddon:noted what features do you like about infinix ?
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 12:22pm On Mar 22
Break the limits of your view with the 18:9 infinity display. What are you waiting for? #ExpressYourself #HotS3Launch
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by pat077: 12:35pm On Mar 22
Better than tecno
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by calddon(m): 12:39pm On Mar 22
Kalapizim:Build/hardware
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 12:39pm On Mar 22
live streaming link https://www.facebook.com/InfinixNigeria/videos/922660214525117/
please note you can pre-order in any SLOT store across the federation
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by calddon(m): 12:39pm On Mar 22
pat077:Na de same people
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 1:14pm On Mar 22
calddon:cool, do you know the Hot s3 comes with a qalcomm snapdragon 430 processor.
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Phythondancer(f): 1:15pm On Mar 22
i dont think so oh
sinaj:
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Sunkyphil(m): 1:22pm On Mar 22
dis one go reach like 150k
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by calddon(m): 1:27pm On Mar 22
Kalapizim:Ouch i said i like d build, however i suggest u guys should put pure stock android on one of ur devices...it will sell beta...am sure there lots of folks around dat wont get ur devices no matter the hardware u use simply because of the UI.
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by blaizy: 2:00pm On Mar 22
how much abeg
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Kalapizim(m): 2:02pm On Mar 22
Lucky winner of an HOT S3 device
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Ayebaeapretai(f): 2:03pm On Mar 22
blaizy:62,200 you can preorder from SLOT
|Re: Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread by Ayebaeapretai(f): 2:07pm On Mar 22
Beautiful ladies from SLOT, SLOT is partnering with Infinix for the launch and after sales of Infinix HOT S3
