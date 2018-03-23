Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Launch Of The Infinix HOT S3 In Nigeria: Live Thread (2527 Views)

Stay tuned to this threazd for the live launch of the Infinix express your self campaign countdown.

Infinix shall today be launching the next device in the HOT S Series which is powered by the unique 1.4GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and also 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.



more updates coming !







Stay tuned to our social media pages



Fanatique madgoat willemania dayspringer and coolshegs will love to pay attenttion to this

Guest and fans cant wait to have this device

Kalapizim:

I really do not appreciate you putting my name alongside That of a Human being that have lowered himself to the status of an insane animagus thus calling himself mad goat. being a goat is already a bad condition as it is but to be mad and still be a goat...that one is something else.

Yes we will be interested in the launch of this Mobile Megalomania, I call it this because the infinix range if device have a very long lasting battery capacity. Those who know us know that our opinion on such issues are very well thought out and are not to be ignored



Fanatique:

your inputs are always welcomed.



Who can guess the device been launched today ? Trivia timeWho can guess the device been launched today ?

Facial recognition never got better than now

Fanatique:

I really do not appreciate you putting my name alongside That of a Human being that have lowered himself to the status of an insane animagus thus calling himself mad goat. being a goat is already a bad condition as it is but to be mad and still be a goat...that one is something else.



For ur mind u feel u have said something intelligent abi.

For ur mind u feel u have said something intelligent abi.

Person wey use him hand scratch him anus, na only him go knw say hand dey smell

Sd 430, 3/32g?



Ha!



Infinix av woken up frm their slumber. 1 Like

sinaj:

Ha!



slumber ke, i wonder wetin LG and co dey if dem they sleep

sinaj:

Ha!



Our Country Manager Jay Lu just delivered the opening speech for the #HotS3Launch. And it is official #ExpressYourself

The marketing manager from slot limited just gave a speech on the partnership for preorder of the #HotS3 #ExpressYourself, You can preorder your HOT S3 from Slot

It is happening already! The introduction and official unveiling of the magnificent Infinix Hot S3.

Are you ready to #ExpressYourself without limits? 1 Like

Phythondancer:

slumber ke, i wonder wetin LG and co dey if dem they sleep . Lg is better off Lg is better off 1 Like

Cross section of fans who cant wait to #Expressthemselves

Thats a step...next they should work on is basing their device on stock os...their ui is wack

calddon:

noted what features do you like about infinix ?

Break the limits of your view with the 18:9 infinity display. What are you waiting for? #ExpressYourself #HotS3Launch

Better than tecno

Kalapizim:

noted what features do you like about infinix ? Build/hardware Build/hardware



please note you can pre-order in any SLOT store across the federation

live streaming link https://www.facebook.com/InfinixNigeria/videos/922660214525117/

pat077:

Na de same people

calddon:



cool, do you know the Hot s3 comes with a qalcomm snapdragon 430 processor.

sinaj:

Lg is better off i dont think so oh

dis one go reach like 150k

Kalapizim:

Ouch i said i like d build, however i suggest u guys should put pure stock android on one of ur devices...it will sell beta...am sure there lots of folks around dat wont get ur devices no matter the hardware u use simply because of the UI.

how much abeg

Lucky winner of an HOT S3 device

blaizy:

62,200 you can preorder from SLOT