https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_ruoUgOaoE She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating, crazy ladies everywhere

Subhanalah some ladies are devil incarnate. 1 Like

nothing new. We've seen that couple of times. If she swallowed the car, that will be new 23 Likes

Kids play 1 Like

the outcome of what happens when juveniles indulge in relationships





as for them ladies screaming yes ooo; yes ooo....remember all guys ain't the same......observe before u act! don't be deceived by what u watch on screens!.. some dudes don't take poo!! 17 Likes

There are good girls everywhere... Girls who still believe in love, girls who can still have good sex and keep your kids for you academically sound... They exist.. Don't waste your life by hurrying into the hands of a girl who doesn't value you or believe that you can be imperfect.. Again I say there are still good girls.. Search for them 11 Likes

After she is done and calm....Regrets will follow 2 Likes

To all ladies that will cheer on this...please do not try this at home.



In abroad the order of the family is Woman, Children, pet, and man.

In Nigeria, the order is Man, his family, children, woman, pets.

Don't allow this video trick you into waking up your village people. 20 Likes 2 Shares

better than pouring him acid 1 Like

My type of girl









He's not your husband yet, you are destroying his property all because he cheated, as if you are a saint.....



Some ladies are so dumb no wonder oxford dictionary characterised such ladies as BIMBO





My uncle told me one day that when a woman cheats, men forgives but when a man cheats hell get loosed..... He's not your husband yet, you are destroying his property all because he cheated, as if you are a saint.....Some ladies are so dumb no wonder oxford dictionary characterised such ladies as BIMBOMy uncle told me one day that when a woman cheats, men forgives but when a man cheats hell get loosed..... 3 Likes 1 Share





Modified:: wait is that a BMW? An e60 at that? Make ogun strike that girl someone I know will say "preek no get bone but e dey do women strong tin"Modified:: wait is that a BMW? An e60 at that? Make ogun strike that girl 3 Likes

I know God wouldn't want me to come to hell so he won't allow me to encounter such lady. Because if any lady pull this stunt on me...hmmm...God..let me just keep kwayet 1 Like

After watching American movies they will want to try it here in Nigeria.



Any girl that try this nonsense with me ehn.. 4 Likes







Some people wonder why folks can't be in a relationship without cheating.



While I still don't know why ladies can't accept that cheating is part of relationships. Some people wonder why folks can't be in a relationship without cheating.While I still don't know why ladies can't accept that cheating is part of relationships. 1 Like 1 Share

What is wrong with the guys up there





Expectedly, it would always be an African-American or someone of African descent.



Cursed race! Expectedly, it would always be an African-American or someone of African descent.Cursed race! 1 Like

Drama. Seems the guy escaped for his life... 1 Like

Basirat Baseje

The story is incomplete..

Technically, who owns that car - the guy or his lady?.. Let's start from here

??





Ordinary girlfriend





Make I see the useless girl wey go try this rubbish with me...





To love na by force? Can you imagine??Ordinary girlfriendMake I see the useless girl wey go try this rubbish with me...To love na by force?

.. This can't happen in Nigeria ..just close your eyes and Imagine Amaka destroying brother Seguns 2009 tokunboh Toyota Camry that has become the pride of his manhood since he bought it.. 5 Likes

The insurance company will be delighted. 1 Like

You have no right to cheat on your girlfriend I hope this serves as a lesson to other guys This is so sweetYou have no right to cheat on your girlfriend I hope this serves as a lesson to other guys

She is going to jail right? She has to.



That's a felony offense on tape. The crazy b¡tch is going away. 1 Like

Isaacpyo04:

She is going to jail right? She has to Go and drag her to jail Go and drag her to jail

If na she buy am no problem.

Romantic madness! He is just your boyfriend. So if he has no car, would she had even destroyed his life then? Do that in naija...and see the anger of family, friends, imams, herbalists and pastors-plus police 1 Like