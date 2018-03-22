₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by joseph6071: 10:34am
She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating, crazy ladies everywhere
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_ruoUgOaoE
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by madridguy(m): 10:39am
Subhanalah some ladies are devil incarnate.
1 Like
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by nairavsdollars(f): 12:25pm
nothing new. We've seen that couple of times. If she swallowed the car, that will be new
23 Likes
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by karnafiu03: 12:25pm
Kids play
1 Like
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by dynicks(m): 12:26pm
the outcome of what happens when juveniles indulge in relationships
as for them ladies screaming yes ooo; yes ooo....remember all guys ain't the same......observe before u act! don't be deceived by what u watch on screens!.. some dudes don't take poo!!
17 Likes
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by bsaying(m): 12:26pm
There are good girls everywhere... Girls who still believe in love, girls who can still have good sex and keep your kids for you academically sound... They exist.. Don't waste your life by hurrying into the hands of a girl who doesn't value you or believe that you can be imperfect.. Again I say there are still good girls.. Search for them
11 Likes
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by jy2kbeyond(m): 12:26pm
After she is done and calm....Regrets will follow
2 Likes
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:26pm
To all ladies that will cheer on this...please do not try this at home.
In abroad the order of the family is Woman, Children, pet, and man.
In Nigeria, the order is Man, his family, children, woman, pets.
Don't allow this video trick you into waking up your village people.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by ct2(m): 12:26pm
better than pouring him acid
1 Like
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by Leetunechi: 12:26pm
Buhari is a brainless goat
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by Emily22(m): 12:26pm
My type of girl
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by maxwell767(m): 12:26pm
He's not your husband yet, you are destroying his property all because he cheated, as if you are a saint.....
Some ladies are so dumb no wonder oxford dictionary characterised such ladies as BIMBO
My uncle told me one day that when a woman cheats, men forgives but when a man cheats hell get loosed.....
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by busky101(m): 12:26pm
someone I know will say "preek no get bone but e dey do women strong tin"
Modified:: wait is that a BMW? An e60 at that? Make ogun strike that girl
3 Likes
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by Xavier9ja(m): 12:26pm
I know God wouldn't want me to come to hell so he won't allow me to encounter such lady. Because if any lady pull this stunt on me...hmmm...God..let me just keep kwayet
1 Like
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by Giddymoney(m): 12:26pm
After watching American movies they will want to try it here in Nigeria.
Any girl that try this nonsense with me ehn..
4 Likes
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by NwaAmaikpe: 12:27pm
Some people wonder why folks can't be in a relationship without cheating.
While I still don't know why ladies can't accept that cheating is part of relationships.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by fapcrook(m): 12:27pm
What is wrong with the guys up there
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by Skepticus: 12:27pm
Expectedly, it would always be an African-American or someone of African descent.
Cursed race!
1 Like
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 12:27pm
Drama. Seems the guy escaped for his life...
1 Like
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by Ilefoaye(m): 12:28pm
Basirat Baseje
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by Dranatomy: 12:28pm
The story is incomplete..
Technically, who owns that car - the guy or his lady?.. Let's start from here
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by IgbosAreOsus: 12:28pm
Can you imagine??
Ordinary girlfriend
Make I see the useless girl wey go try this rubbish with me...
To love na by force?
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by FarahAideed: 12:28pm
This can't happen in Nigeria ..just close your eyes and Imagine Amaka destroying brother Seguns 2009 tokunboh Toyota Camry that has become the pride of his manhood since he bought it ..
5 Likes
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by tianshie(m): 12:28pm
The insurance company will be delighted.
1 Like
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by biacan(f): 12:28pm
This is so sweet You have no right to cheat on your girlfriend I hope this serves as a lesson to other guys
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by Isaacpyo04(m): 12:28pm
She is going to jail right? She has to.
That's a felony offense on tape. The crazy b¡tch is going away.
1 Like
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by biacan(f): 12:29pm
Isaacpyo04:Go and drag her to jail
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by polite2(m): 12:30pm
If na she buy am no problem.
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by oyetunder(m): 12:30pm
Romantic madness! He is just your boyfriend. So if he has no car, would she had even destroyed his life then? Do that in naija...and see the anger of family, friends, imams, herbalists and pastors-plus police
1 Like
|Re: She Destroyed Her Boyfriend's Car After Catching Him Cheating by Boss13: 12:30pm
Tough lady, nice one. I hope the boyfriend press charges and let’s see how tough she would be in front of a jury.
1 Like
