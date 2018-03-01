Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. (16785 Views)

Edo Police Kill Man Over 100; Mob Kills Policeman, Set Police Van Ablaze (Graphi / Police Kill Ihechi Nwankwo, Most Wanted Imo Robber (Photo) / Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics

According to reports gathered by Nairaplus, The police shot clark 20 times after they mistook his cellphone he was holding for a Gun.



Same old poo just a different niggar



20 times?



Haba police 32 Likes





This poo happened probably because he's a black.



Why didn't the cops shoot the hand with which he was holding the mistaken "gun"? Don't they have rule of engaging and disarming a guy wielding fellow even if he had a real gun on him.This poo happened probably because he's a black.Why didn't the cops shoot the hand with which he was holding the mistaken "gun"? 41 Likes

So this blood sucking demon lives in every policeman 20 Likes





☣ ☠





∆ I would have loved to know what the cellphone looks like. 20times?



Bone talk. This is a racial attack ∆







☣ ☠ 48 Likes

And some dimwits are packing their hard end monies to depart there....





Nigeria forever... 11 Likes

.

The whites don't give a damn about Africans. We respect and honor them like gods yet we are treated like parasites.





If only we had good governance,and leaders with vision and mission who care about the masses Africa as a whole will become a better place. Rip dude. 41 Likes

Putting your hand into your pocket for your phone after being stopped by a police is a recipe for untimely death.



Folks should learn to obey the police first and complain later. 7 Likes

When you read stories like this you just want to drive to the nearest police station and hug all the Nigerian policemen on duty. How the hell do you shoot one person "20 times"?? Even if he was holding the switch to lauch a nuclear weapon!!! 20 times!!!!?? Haba!!! 22 Likes 1 Share

Just because he is a nigga 6 Likes

You see that force called police, na de same thing everywhere when you travel out you will agree with me. The only thing that is checking those of them in the western world is technology if not they will be collecting egunje like Nigerian and Ghanaian police.

Blacks are treated without respect most times. They insult you with the worst offensive words you can think of ones they are off camera.



But this shooting was a deliberate act. 20 times!

They killed him to cover something or they where bought over. 2 Likes

Shot him 20 times

I knew there was No mistake

It's Not possible to make a 'mistake' 20 times jo 6 Likes

The whites don't give a damn about Africans. We respect and honor them like gods yet we are treated like parasites.





If only we had good governance,and leaders with vision and mission who care about the masses Africa as a whole will become a better place. Rip dude. uv said it all bro uv said it all bro 5 Likes

20 times chisos shey na target practice em B? chai police don start again 5 Likes

Police in America == fulani herdsmen in Nigeria 5 Likes

Really crazy

Blacks are suffering

And the nation is smiling 2 Likes 1 Share







The police man will not be fired.



The dead guys family has made it.



Settlement can't be less than $2 million. Diallo DialloBut in the end..The police man will not be fired.The dead guys family has made it.Settlement can't be less than $2 million. 3 Likes

His family is guaranteed to get millions.



In Nigeria the family will have to pay a bribe to get his corpse, that is if they are not arrested.



THAT IS THE BIG DIFFERENCE. 9 Likes 1 Share

Definitely this world is not our home, we are just passing by. 1 Like 1 Share

Racism.



Few days ago on Nairaland one inferiority challenged Nairalander created a stupid thread asking the whites to come rule us some more.



Dude thought that those men who colonised Nigeria cared about the people they lumped together to form the heterogenous country. Pathetic!



The officers who killed Eric Garner and Trevor Martin are still walking free and in Ferguson Police Department they treat them like kings.



The truth is, after the whites raped our psyche, the fools they gave power to also join hands to further violate us. We failed blacks all over the world.



If the racists escaped in Obama's admin. Trump's will drive a nail in their coffin. We failed these guys. Garvey saw this and tried the BTA movement. We failed our race. 12 Likes 3 Shares

The whites don't give a damn about Africans. We respect and honor them like gods yet we are treated like parasites.





If only we had good governance,and leaders with vision and mission who care about the masses Africa as a whole will become a better place. Rip dude.

So sad but true So sad but true 4 Likes 1 Share

It's a crime being black 3 Likes 1 Share

The whites don't give a damn about Africans. We respect and honor them like gods yet we are treated like parasites.





If only we had good governance,and leaders with vision and mission who care about the masses Africa as a whole will become a better place. Rip dude.

Read the thread bross. It said black america and not Africa. Read the thread bross. It said black america and not Africa. 1 Like

Im speechless. So APC govt don reach obodo oyinbo. 1 Like

Damn!



He would never have been brutally murdered in this manner if he was white.



When people say racism is dead, I just shake my head because they're obviously living in a bubble. 1 Like 1 Share

Most of us will appreciate the Nigerian Police if we know how much American police officers kill unharmed civilians over there.



Despite what people say, they do not discriminate between blacks and whites. They shoot like it's no one business. It's just that the death of blacks tend to make the news.



And they don't even attempt to lie and call it accidental discharge like ours do over here.



Rather, they accuse the victim of one hilarious [and often false] wrongdoing that doesn't justify their excessive use of force just like in this instance.



Even if this guy had a gun, there is no reason why he should have been shot 20 times.



Rest In Peace Nigga. 1 Like 1 Share

... and where are the "this can not happen in AmeLica" zombies?



They always assume it's a weapon if it has to do with blacks.



An akin white colored guy who engages in Killing spree is always seen as " a teenager with an unbalanced mental health history". 2 Likes 2 Shares





stupid racist

NOT trying to be judgmental but, I got this to say...



The thing is very sad indeed BUT I kinda get sick and tired of the way these Akata folks behave for the most part. They're very disrespectful, belligerent, unnecessarily arrogant coupled with a negative behavior/demeanor.



They tend to pass across a negative message and perception. They get unnecessarily defensive and always trying to prove something just to score some stupid points. They never listen to simple instructions.. animals @ best hence, they're regarded as "Akata".



They fail to realize these sometimes trigger-happy cops (sometime over-zealous) have had enough of their colleagues being killed for honorably and innocently performing their daily responsibilities. Other than the Diallo dude killed by a NY cop (listen to the Wyclef song "Diallo"...for those that cares to know) how many other blacks (immigrants) that have fallen prey to this form of violence? Very few!



Just an FYI... These Akata folks are the laziest bunch of humans on the planet! . They're a disgrace to the black race and of course... we blacks aren't good for anything anyways..



R.I.P to the dead! I'm not so sure of what happened and, of course, it's very sad. Nevertheless.... I'mtrying to be judgmental but, I got this to say...The thing is very sad indeedI kinda get sick and tired of the way these Akata folks behave for the most part. They're verycoupled with aThey tend to pass across aand. They getand always trying to prove something just to score some stupid points.They never listen to simple instructions.. animals @ best hence, they're regarded asThey fail to realize thesecops (sometime over-zealous) have had enough of their colleagues being killed for honorably and innocently performing their daily responsibilities. Other than the Diallo dude killed by a NY cop (listen to the Wyclef song "Diallo"...for those that cares to know) how many other blacks (immigrants) that have fallen prey to this form of violence? Very few!Just an FYI.... They're a disgrace to the black race and of course... we blacks aren't good for anything anyways..R.I.P to the dead!