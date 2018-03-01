₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by muckross(m): 10:51am
A 22 years old black Americans identified as "Stephon Clark" Who lived with his grandparents and siblings was shot and kill In his backyard by the California police.
According to reports gathered by Nairaplus, The police shot clark 20 times after they mistook his cellphone he was holding for a Gun.
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by stefanweeks: 10:53am
Same old poo just a different niggar
20 times?
Haba police
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by noblealuu: 10:55am
Don't they have rule of engaging and disarming a guy wielding fellow even if he had a real gun on him.
This poo happened probably because he's a black.
Why didn't the cops shoot the hand with which he was holding the mistaken "gun"?
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by sinaj(f): 11:05am
So this blood sucking demon lives in every policeman
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by OrestesDante(m): 11:15am
☣ ☠
∆ I would have loved to know what the cellphone looks like. 20times?
Bone talk. This is a racial attack ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by DrRasheed(m): 11:34am
And some dimwits are packing their hard end monies to depart there....
Nigeria forever...
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by muckross(m): 3:18pm
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by ConAir(m): 3:40pm
The whites don't give a damn about Africans. We respect and honor them like gods yet we are treated like parasites.
If only we had good governance,and leaders with vision and mission who care about the masses Africa as a whole will become a better place. Rip dude.
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by superior1: 4:15pm
Putting your hand into your pocket for your phone after being stopped by a police is a recipe for untimely death.
Folks should learn to obey the police first and complain later.
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by soberdrunk(m): 4:16pm
When you read stories like this you just want to drive to the nearest police station and hug all the Nigerian policemen on duty. How the hell do you shoot one person "20 times"?? Even if he was holding the switch to lauch a nuclear weapon!!! 20 times!!!!?? Haba!!!
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by iyke926(m): 4:16pm
Just because he is a nigga
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by Leetunechi: 4:16pm
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by NOC1(m): 4:17pm
You see that force called police, na de same thing everywhere when you travel out you will agree with me. The only thing that is checking those of them in the western world is technology if not they will be collecting egunje like Nigerian and Ghanaian police.
Blacks are treated without respect most times. They insult you with the worst offensive words you can think of ones they are off camera.
But this shooting was a deliberate act. 20 times!
They killed him to cover something or they where bought over.
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by yebzman: 4:17pm
When I saw
Shot him 20 times
I knew there was No mistake
It's Not possible to make a 'mistake' 20 times jo
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by dynicks(m): 4:17pm
ConAir:uv said it all bro
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by AlphaStyles(m): 4:18pm
20 times chisos shey na target practice em B? chai police don start again
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by Franzinni: 4:18pm
Police in America == fulani herdsmen in Nigeria
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by don4real18(m): 4:18pm
X 20
Really crazy
Blacks are suffering
And the nation is smiling
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by chloride6: 4:18pm
Diallo Diallo
But in the end..
The police man will not be fired.
The dead guys family has made it.
Settlement can't be less than $2 million.
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by ameri9ja: 4:18pm
His family is guaranteed to get millions.
In Nigeria the family will have to pay a bribe to get his corpse, that is if they are not arrested.
THAT IS THE BIG DIFFERENCE.
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by Flyingngel(m): 4:18pm
Definitely this world is not our home, we are just passing by.
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by Sapiosexuality(m): 4:19pm
Racism.
Few days ago on Nairaland one inferiority challenged Nairalander created a stupid thread asking the whites to come rule us some more.
Dude thought that those men who colonised Nigeria cared about the people they lumped together to form the heterogenous country. Pathetic!
The officers who killed Eric Garner and Trevor Martin are still walking free and in Ferguson Police Department they treat them like kings.
The truth is, after the whites raped our psyche, the fools they gave power to also join hands to further violate us. We failed blacks all over the world.
If the racists escaped in Obama's admin. Trump's will drive a nail in their coffin. We failed these guys. Garvey saw this and tried the BTA movement. We failed our race.
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by Queenserah26(f): 4:19pm
ConAir:
So sad but true
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by yztak: 4:19pm
It's a crime being black
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by Ironlion1(m): 4:19pm
ConAir:
Read the thread bross. It said black america and not Africa.
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by MTKbudapest(m): 4:19pm
Im speechless. So APC govt don reach obodo oyinbo.
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by lookatew: 4:19pm
Damn!
He would never have been brutally murdered in this manner if he was white.
When people say racism is dead, I just shake my head because they're obviously living in a bubble.
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by Mobsync(m): 4:19pm
Most of us will appreciate the Nigerian Police if we know how much American police officers kill unharmed civilians over there.
Despite what people say, they do not discriminate between blacks and whites. They shoot like it's no one business. It's just that the death of blacks tend to make the news.
And they don't even attempt to lie and call it accidental discharge like ours do over here.
Rather, they accuse the victim of one hilarious [and often false] wrongdoing that doesn't justify their excessive use of force just like in this instance.
Even if this guy had a gun, there is no reason why he should have been shot 20 times.
Rest In Peace Nigga.
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by KanuJEWSarePIGS: 4:19pm
... and where are the "this can not happen in AmeLica" zombies?
They always assume it's a weapon if it has to do with blacks.
An akin white colored guy who engages in Killing spree is always seen as " a teenager with an unbalanced mental health history".
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by PedroEastman: 4:19pm
[quote author=muckross post=66054889]A 22 years old black Americans identified as "Stephon Clark" Who lived with his grandparents and siblings was shot and kill In his backyard by the California police.
According to reports gathered by Nairaplus, The police shot clark 20 times after they mistook his cellphone he was holding for a Gun.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/california-police-shoot-and-kill-black.html
stupid racist
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by Follygunners: 4:20pm
I'm not so sure of what happened and, of course, it's very sad. Nevertheless.... I'm NOT trying to be judgmental but, I got this to say...
The thing is very sad indeed BUT I kinda get sick and tired of the way these Akata folks behave for the most part. They're very disrespectful, belligerent, unnecessarily arrogant coupled with a negative behavior/demeanor.
They tend to pass across a negative message and perception. They get unnecessarily defensive and always trying to prove something just to score some stupid points. They never listen to simple instructions.. animals @ best hence, they're regarded as "Akata".
They fail to realize these
Just an FYI... These Akata folks are the laziest bunch of humans on the planet! . They're a disgrace to the black race and of course... we blacks aren't good for anything anyways..
R.I.P to the dead!
|Re: California Police Kill A Black Man After Mistaken His Cellphone For A Gun. by kennynelcon(m): 4:20pm
Village people dey work everywhere o
