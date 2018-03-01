₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,472 members, 4,148,245 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 01:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode (2551 Views)
Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent / The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today / Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by Emmalez(m): 11:00am
I am happy that the Dapchi girls are all back home but I am deeply troubled by the fact that one of them was left behind and by the assertion that 5 of them died whilst in captivity.
The day the truth coes out about what really happened to the Chibok and Dapchi girls and those that were behind these two scams, Nigerians will be shocked and they will spit on the graves of Buhari and his collaborators.
Meanwhile I saw the pictures and watched the video of Dapchi residents cheering on and waving at Boko Haram insurgents as they dropped off the “missing” girls. It was clear to me that they regarded the terrorists as heroes and I was compelled to ask myself the following question, “are we really one country?”
So many questions need to be answered. For example how do you explain the Ghana Must Go bags that the girls were carrying on their return? Did they go shopping in Sambisa Forest? Or is it that when they abducted them they gave them time to pack all their clothes and allowed them to bring them back when freed?
Another question that needs to be answered is this: why did the Federal Government lie to the international media that the girls were dropped off in Dapchi at 3.00am in the morning when the footage and pictures of their return prove that the whole thing was done in broad daylight.
Finally why did the government inflate the number of the girls that were abducted when the kidnapping took place six weeks ago. They claimed that 110 girls were missing after which the school and the parents set the record straight and said that 105 girls were kidnapped and not 110.
Could it be that they knew that in order to make their story more credible after money had changed hands and the girls were returned they had to be able to say that at least 5 of the girls died whilst in captivity without having to actually kill any of them?
This seems to me to be the only plausible reason for telling this lie and sticking to it to the end even though it had been exposed for what it was from the outset by the parents of the girls and the school authorities.
Finally why are the government telling the whole world more lies by saying that no ransom was paid in return for the girls?
It is common knowledge in intelligence and security circles that vast sums of money was paid to the terrorists and quite a lot of that money was sent back to some of the govermmrnt officials that were involved in the negotiations and the scam as a kickback.
The point is that the whole thing was planned and agreed on well before the abduction ever took place. That is why our Minister of Defence could tell the Nigerian people just a few days ago that the girls would definately be released within 2 weeks at the most.
A few days later they were dropped off by their terrorist abductors in Dapchi after all the soldiers and security personnel that had been deployed to the area were withdrawn.
As the terrorists entered the town with the girls they were hailed as heroes and received like freedom fighters by the locals and not as if they were terrorists.
Some reports suggest that the massive crowd that received them were even chanting “holy warriors” in hausa as they marched through the streets.
This reminds me of the words of the massive crowds that welcomed Fidel Castro, Che Guevera and their rebel fighters in Batitsa’s pre-communist Cuba as they and their rebel fighters went from town to town during the days of the revolution.
In those turbulent days and despite Batista’s efforts to crush the revolution with full American support, as the communist rebels went from town to town they were met and encouraged with chants of “Viva Fidel! Viva Che!” by ecstatic crowds and the rest is history.
Today in Dapchi and parts of northern Nigeria the crowds chant “holy warriors” as Boko Haram march through their villages and the streets of their towns. The implications of this are obvious and clear to the discerning.
When they arrived in Dapchi the Boko Haram insurgents not only interacted with the crowd openly with smiles on their faces but they also spoke to the parents of the girls, apologised to them about what happened and told them not to allow their children to go to school again.
Apart from the fact that they made vast sums of money in their deal with Buhari, which they will now use to buy more arms and organise more abductions, it is clear that this whole thing is the gratest public relations stunt for Boko Haram ever since it began its operations 7 years ago and they have won many friends and admirers as a consequence of it.
The narrative that they would not have abducted the girls had they known they were Muslims, though false, seems to have resonated with the local Muslim population in the north and this can only help Boko Haram and swell its ranks.
Someone is giving them very good advice and counsel and I suspect that that person or group of persons are in government and are also in one or more of our intelligence and security agencies.
They are working with Boko Haram in the same way that the dreaded Pakistani intelligence agency, known as the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), works covertly and in collaboration and collusion with the jihadist terrorist organisation that is known as the Taliban.
Whichever way you look at it and whatever you believe, there can be little doubt that a terrible precedent has now been set and we can expect many more Boko Haram abductions in the next few months after which money will change hands again and the girls, as long as they are Muslims, will be released and returned.
This is especially so because the 2019 elections are approaching and the government needs to raise funds to build up its war chest.
Meanwhile, due to the massive amount of cash that they are receiving from these exercises, the numbers and strength of Boko Haram itself will increase enormously over the next few months until they become one of the most effective and wealthy terrorist organisations in the world.
The Nigerian people and and indeed the people of the West African sub-region do not know it yet but the truth is that we are in trouble.
What Buhari and his friends have foisted on us is something that few can comprehend and imagine and the truth is that we simply cannot handle it.
Add that to the scourge of the Fulani herdsmen that has blighted the country and afflicted our people and you will accept that unless something gives and changes very quickly the future of our country is bleak.
A terrible precedent has been set and we shall rue the day that this was done. The government believes that it will boost its ratings and increase its popularity by these shameless scams, manouverings and subterfuge but as the truth begins to unfold, and be rest assured that it eventually will, the whole exercise will backfire badly. In the end it will lead to more enmity, more division, more bitterness and more violence.
The truth is that the Dapchi incident is the biggest and most dangerous scam and money-making venture in the history of Nigerian politics and those poor little girls are just pawns in a much bigger game and wider picture.
The fact of the matter is that the Buhari administration are the owners of both Boko Haram and the Fulani herdsmen. They trade in blood, death and terror.
And if you really believe that a President and government that is capable of pulling off the Dapchi scam with Boko Haram will allow a free and fair election next year then you need to have your head examined.
The truth is that there is no law and there is no democracy in Nigeria.
This is a lawless and dangerous country where
anything can happen and anything is possible because the machinery of government has been highjacked by the emissaries of hell and the Kingdom of Darkness.
The Guardian Newspaper reported that,
“Boko Haram shook hands with the parents and apologised for abducting them.They said if they knew they were Muslim girls, they wouldn’t have abducted them”.
Can you imagine the implications of that?
I have been reliably informed that 15 year old Miss Liya Sharibu, the only Christian among the Dapchi girls, has not been released simply because she refused to renounce her faith and convert to Islam whilst in captivity.
The Buhari government told their Boko Haram friends to return the Dapchi girls yet Liya Sharibu, the only Christian amongst them, was not released because of her faith.
105 girls and one boy were taken and, according to CNN and BBC TV, 104 girls and one boy were returned home. But little Liya was not allowed to come home. They decided to keep her in captivity.
I pray for her and her family. May God console them, give them strength and avenge them. If she is still alive I pray that God touches their hearts and that they release her.
I call on the Christian God, the Lord of the Universe, the Ancient of Days, the Lord of Hosts, the Great Avenger and the God of all Flesh, to avenge us and remove these cow lovers and sons of the Bonded Woman from the seat and corridors of power.
I pray that the Lord delivers us and wipes away our tears and collective shame.
Permit me to conclude this contribution with the words of Mr. Nata Sharibu, who is Liya’s father. He spoke the following words to Raypower Radio and they were published in the Cable. He said,
“All of them were released. They said some were dead there and my daughter is alive but they cannot release her because she is a Christian. They gave her the option of converting in order to be released but she said she will never become a Muslim. I am very sad but I am also jubilating too because my daughter did not denounce her faith”.
This is a courageous man and a great soldier of Christ. May the Lord return his daughter, gladden his heart and grant him peace and joy. God be with the young and beautiful Liya. God be with us all.
Source
http://www.femifanikayode.org/the-dapchi-scam-what-about-leah/
6 Likes
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by EASY39(m): 11:13am
Buhari You Are evil incarnate.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by Built2last: 12:44pm
ok
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by Laple0541(m): 12:44pm
The screw that holds Fani Kayode's loose lips is loose again, it gat to be screwed back. I don't believe in whatever the political prostitute says, if he's being given a little post by bubu tomorrow you will see him calling the fulani herdsman the best président Nigeria ever had.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by XVIER(m): 12:44pm
Naija tire me
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by DONSMITH123(m): 12:44pm
1 Like
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by DrRasheed(m): 12:44pm
The only thing u are good at is politicizing anything with yr dead brain cells.
You said the military were in dapchi when the girls returned, I believe the federal government already said that its part of the negotiations to safely return those girls home. so military offensive was totally shutdown during their period of captivity.
If this huge development is a scam, it wll have been uncovered since abduction by those political enemies of Pmb who are hell bent on bringing him down, by the international community who supervise every efforts of the government, and by the united nations who constantly monitor such moves.
Sir, You have stop even writing of Kanu who you used and dumped for your political gains.
Plz Shut up and allow us to jubilate the return of our sisters.
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by SuperBlack: 12:44pm
You mean d'APC'hi kidnapped girls? Forget it, Buhari and his boys knew what they're doing. .
1 Like
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by Nairalanddist: 12:44pm
Those useless biafrans will rejoice over this nonsense written by this irresponsible charlatan. Instead of looking for their loud mouthed albino agama lizard leader called Nnamdiot kanu, they are busy sucking ffk's balls
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by obowunmi(m): 12:45pm
Buhari is BokoHoram.
2 Likes
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by xxxsoonest77: 12:45pm
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by sotall(m): 12:45pm
Ok
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by MetroBaba1(m): 12:45pm
Remove DHI from DAPCHI you will know the people that kidnapped DAPCHI girls.
5 Likes
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by emmasege: 12:46pm
I curse the day Ishmael was born.
I curse the day Lord Lugard forced the southern protectorate into an unholy marriage called Nigeria with the Northern protectorate.
Imagine a world without Ishmaelites or a Nigeria without them.
1 Like
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by habibest06(m): 12:46pm
nigeria should have develope than south africa but the people in it refused it.my point last week a thread was open saying (tell me something that as happen under GEJ that has not happpen in this regime)many were fast to comment,now the girls are back this 1 is now asking were is liya sharibu? Sir with due respect ask GOOGLE
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by BabyApple(m): 12:47pm
Fani Elenu Gbongbo
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by greenjones: 12:48pm
Movie with a bad script, bad director and lousy actors!
1 Like
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by judecares1(m): 12:48pm
buhari your tenth generation will pay for this
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by cecymiammy(f): 12:48pm
Somebody summarize...this thing too long abeg
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by BabyApple(m): 12:49pm
Fani Elenu oshi
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by brobro: 12:49pm
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by Emu4life(m): 12:49pm
BUHARI!! Give this IDIOT Food and he will keep queit.
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by EsotericMonk: 12:49pm
The Nigerian situation can be summarised as "the more you look, the less you see"
I am really irritated by the silence from Osinbajo, PFN, CAN etc etc, are they 'studying the situation' or they wanna set up a committee to look into the immediate and remote cause of why Liya was not released?
And to think DSS , an apparatus of state negotiated the release but accepted terms to leave a xtian girl behind is maddening.
If CAN do not speak up today about this and demand her immediate and unconditional release, then I'd know that the organisation is filled with serving douchebags.
No apologies to those of you who worship so-called Men of God
2 Likes
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by korel9: 12:50pm
The D APC HI scam
1 Like
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by Freshbank: 12:50pm
The script writer lacks ideas, hence the quick release of the dapchi girls forgetting they left one behind & that is their doom... And for does of u in support of this administration, think again #apcmustgo2019
1 Like
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by Sheffilee: 12:51pm
Smh �♀️
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by rossyc(f): 12:51pm
I thought am the only one reasoning towards that direction, all this rooster and bull story just to make the whole plan seem real. Good a thing Nigerians have awakened to reality..Dapchi girls were set free by bokoharam indeed. This people actually think we are stupid, they should kontinu..
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by Reader530(m): 12:51pm
This is very superb. It is clear that, it is a war against Christians. I am only concerned about Christian girl now. Where is Liya Sharubu?
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:51pm
ok
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by Passy089(m): 12:53pm
Nairalanddist:
zombie... even David de gea cannot save you from this your predicament.
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by mybes: 12:53pm
we know
|Re: The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode by technuel: 12:54pm
I love this film please when will part two be out
We Killed More Than 10 Soldiers – Mend / News:- Court Stops FG From Renaming Unilag To Maulag Check! / 15-yr-old Twins Slaughtered In Yobe
Viewing this topic: Edet08(m), fabre4, Cmyname(m), youngies(m), lilytender, Verytall(m), endi4real, emmanuelcrawler(m), sheguy(m), Doctore9(m), Iblad0994(m), anizy(f), Lorenx(m), felixzo1(m), AntiWailer, kosiemma(m), oxbowlake, balogz(m), maestroferddi, Mikykris, Robbin7(m), ARIYO, Nltaliban(m), Penalty82(m), Nymeria247(m), dimeji1(m), iamrosheed, EmmyMaestro(m), matrixmuzi, Mrchippychappy(m), uwani(f), Sunnysteve009(m), Pozzy(m), yaksdavirus, Samanza89(m), asobo, chuhill(m), Chomsky1967(f), koolbe(m), Ishaq717(m), damilare442, ogbeiwi(m), dante101, im0Cartzneh, Authentic12, chloedogie(m), Cope1(m), agoodman(m), Tintinnoty(m), Slim4u, FortifiedCity, Speedo17(m), Yubee40(m), dieBYfire, Enouwem(m), winnersmith, Oduwils222(m), Europe(f), ufotty2001, Iampriceless(f), Iyalayaibomaku, samolu1, bankylan, babylonjah, busky101(m), megafem1, iduzebaba, iambijo(m), silastemplar, samirus, nkem12345(m), Femijohn198, Drkingsley(m), godstoch, Kedro(m), bams2999(m), Cretaceous, bekpo(m), olokeluv, IykeChukz(m), timay(m), Analog95(m), oglalasioux(m), benstar(m), Anuoluwap(m), Romeo3(m), smithoo(m), DebateNigeria, justinaa2012, dimeji248(m), greygoblings(m), Oziens, millomaniac, princetigris(m), ejifranks(m), Gudcity, Skanas(m), victorisreal02, kevoh(m), agabaI23(m), DeviIhimself, Ify4Christ, 7Alexander(m), richboi20, judecares1(m), Iliyasdass(f), cjbaba2011, BadBradley, Youngadvocate, chikeze(m), Henry240, soulsurvivor123(m), tanteta(m), obaataaokpaewu, Nairalane, obrigado080, Nagasaki7, kennieG(m), olaposii, Number999, Pblessing, originalomobaba, LAZAREY, 2T215, blackbeau1(f), coolcentbigman(m), benoo(m), selectedhero(m), TippyTop(m), subchris(m), Csami(m), chichar1(f), rationalmind(m), Imoy(m), josessybj, kpakungu001(m) and 246 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30