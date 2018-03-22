Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m (14703 Views)

Obafemi Martins Flaunts His N162M Lamborghini (Photos) / Arsenal Sign Pierre-emerick Aubameyang From Borussia Dortmund / Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)













Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has showed off his extravagant supercar collection which is blocking out a section of a hotel car park as he finds a London home.



After joining the Gunners for £56m in January from Borussia Dortmund, the 28-year-old Gabon international has hit three goals already.



The Arsenal star is currently staying in a luxury hotel which is keeping part of his expensive passion roped off for him.















The four cars they have total around £810,000 (N413m) and include Aubameyang's prized possession a Lamborghini Aventador worth £270,000 alone.



A Porsche, Ferrari and Range Rover, all covered in a metallic gold paint job ,round off the collection that will be the envy of his team-mates.



Aubameyang's collection stretches further with the rest (thought to be worth another £2m) outside of the UK, but the four-car selection should be enough for the time being.



Aubameyang's insane collection of super cars



Porsche Panamera Turbo Techart - £140,000



Lamborghini Aventador - £270,000



Ferrari 812 Superfast - £250,000



Range Rover Sport Mansory - £150,000



His other cars:



Audi R8 V10 Plus - £128,000



Aston Martin DB9 Volante 2 - £140,000



Ferrari 488 Spider - £205,000



Porsche Panamera Mansory C One - £113,000



Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet - £22,000



Porsche Cayenne Techart Magnum - £60,000



Ferrari 458 Italia - £200,000



Audi R8 2013 - £128,000



Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 - £141,000



Gunners fans will be excited to see them continue their positive influence on the club on April 1 for their next game at home to Stoke.



What do you think?



Source https://autojosh.com/arsenal-star-pierre-emerick-aubameyang-shows-off-supercar-collection-worth-n413m/ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has showed off his extravagant supercar collection which is blocking out a section of a hotel car park as he finds a London home.After joining the Gunners for £56m in January from Borussia Dortmund, the 28-year-old Gabon international has hit three goals already.The Arsenal star is currently staying in a luxury hotel which is keeping part of his expensive passion roped off for him.The four cars they have total around(N413m) and include Aubameyang's prized possession a Lamborghini Aventador worthalone.paint job ,round off the collection that will be the envy of his team-mates.Aubameyang's collection stretches further with the rest (thought to be worth another £2m) outside of the UK, but the four-car selection should be enough for the time being.- £140,000- £270,000- £250,000- £150,000Audi R8 V10 Plus - £128,000Aston Martin DB9 Volante 2 - £140,000Ferrari 488 Spider - £205,000Porsche Panamera Mansory C One - £113,000Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet - £22,000Porsche Cayenne Techart Magnum - £60,000Ferrari 458 Italia - £200,000Audi R8 2013 - £128,000Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 - £141,000Gunners fans will be excited to see them continue their positive influence on the club on April 1 for their next game at home to Stoke. 4 Likes

OK

Weldone Pierre....you you have done well for yourself









But I think you should concentrate more on scoring goals ....the reason why you were bought ..no hating . 2 Likes

Maybe if I had all this money,I would probably buy these very expensive cars.



...but there is a sense of being morally unjust when I see someone pack quite a handful of very expensive cars while people can barely feed. 18 Likes 2 Shares

See money







And his brother here Phyno won't let us sleep with his mortgaged car photoshoots. And his brother here Phyno won't let us sleep with his mortgaged car photoshoots. 14 Likes 2 Shares

your head correct

how many can u drive at a time? 2 Likes

Yo Pierre! 1 Like

chriskosherbal:

Weldone Pierre....you you have done well for yourself



But I think you should concentrate more on scoring goals ....the reason why you were bought ..no hating .

no wonder they go broke when them wan retire no wonder they go broke when them wan retire 3 Likes

Walahi my son must play football. Chai see wealth

If your mom named you lucky just know you survived an abortion�����

Argue with ur ancestors...am not ur mate�������

Really?



He deserves an award 5 Likes 2 Shares

NwaAmaikpe:







And his brother here Phyno won't let us sleep with his mortgaged car photoshoots.





Mad man Mad man 8 Likes

How many can you drive.. Poverty of the mind.. An African would always be an African.. No hate but just been curious 1 Like

Topics on front-page lately are torturing. Nairaland is gradually declining to the status of a blog.

Signed : addicted member 1 Like

...what does he need all these cars for? so if client if pay £813000 omo....what does he need all these cars for?

Sha buy goal with moni too so arsenal go win premiership this season

Make him try get enough strength n more goals





I'm sure Wenger won't mind if he trades all those cars for goals









Check my siggy please. Hmmm... Glamorous Auba!I'm sure Wenger won't mind if he trades all those cars for goalsCheck my siggy please. 1 Like

Life is good

spartan50:

How many can you drive.. Poverty of the mind.. An African would always be an African.. No hate but just been curious chai, how many can he drive? All my dear ALL



365 days in a year and you're asking how many he can drive.



For the first time in my life I've seen someone who is not just thoughtless, mindless and silly but demonic... *Spits* chai, how many can he drive? All my dear ALL365 days in a year and you're asking how many he can drive.For the first time in my life I've seen someone who is not just thoughtless, mindless and silly but demonic... *Spits* 4 Likes 1 Share

So all he's using his weekly/monthly income to buy are cars. Issokay

I know some Nigerian would start typing Vanity 2 Likes

His cars dey learn work for where our senators cars dey



Our senators be like: See this one, for im mind now im think say e get cars......If not for Nigerian witchunters, if he see our car park he go fear

Good for him. I hope he has a lot of investment to.

shame on e money

hushpuppy im vewi disapointed

oh fuc davido hide your face shaps





Me when I spot the mod that banned me... Offside manMe when I spot the mod that banned me... 6 Likes

inoki247:

Sha buy goal with moni too so arsenal go win premiership this season

This season last year abi This season last year abi

Ugly cars