₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,556 members, 4,148,540 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 03:38 PM

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m (14703 Views)

Obafemi Martins Flaunts His N162M Lamborghini (Photos) / Arsenal Sign Pierre-emerick Aubameyang From Borussia Dortmund / Stephen Appiah Flaunts His Massive Mansion (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by Automotive1(m): 12:36pm






Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has showed off his extravagant supercar collection which is blocking out a section of a hotel car park as he finds a London home.

After joining the Gunners for £56m in January from Borussia Dortmund, the 28-year-old Gabon international has hit three goals already.

The Arsenal star is currently staying in a luxury hotel which is keeping part of his expensive passion roped off for him.







The four cars they have total around £810,000 (N413m) and include Aubameyang's prized possession a Lamborghini Aventador worth £270,000 alone.

A Porsche, Ferrari and Range Rover, all covered in a metallic gold paint job ,round off the collection that will be the envy of his team-mates.

Aubameyang's collection stretches further with the rest (thought to be worth another £2m) outside of the UK, but the four-car selection should be enough for the time being.

Aubameyang's insane collection of super cars

Porsche Panamera Turbo Techart - £140,000

Lamborghini Aventador - £270,000

Ferrari 812 Superfast - £250,000

Range Rover Sport Mansory - £150,000

His other cars:

Audi R8 V10 Plus - £128,000

Aston Martin DB9 Volante 2 - £140,000

Ferrari 488 Spider - £205,000

Porsche Panamera Mansory C One - £113,000

Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet - £22,000

Porsche Cayenne Techart Magnum - £60,000

Ferrari 458 Italia - £200,000

Audi R8 2013 - £128,000

Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 - £141,000

Gunners fans will be excited to see them continue their positive influence on the club on April 1 for their next game at home to Stoke.

What do you think?

Source https://autojosh.com/arsenal-star-pierre-emerick-aubameyang-shows-off-supercar-collection-worth-n413m/

4 Likes

Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by Queenslary(f): 1:10pm
OK
Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by chriskosherbal(m): 1:16pm
Weldone Pierre....you you have done well for yourself




But I think you should concentrate more on scoring goals ....the reason why you were bought ..no hating .

2 Likes

Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by thorpido(m): 1:20pm
Maybe if I had all this money,I would probably buy these very expensive cars.

...but there is a sense of being morally unjust when I see someone pack quite a handful of very expensive cars while people can barely feed.

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by itspzpics(m): 1:25pm
See money
Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by NwaAmaikpe: 2:03pm
shocked


And his brother here Phyno won't let us sleep with his mortgaged car photoshoots.

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by Sirpaul(m): 2:03pm
your head correct
Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by judecares1(m): 2:03pm
how many can u drive at a time?

2 Likes

Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by beajjay(m): 2:04pm
Yo Pierre! cool

1 Like

Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by TheNigerianMan: 2:04pm
chriskosherbal:
Weldone Pierre....you you have done well for yourself

But I think you should concentrate more on scoring goals ....the reason why you were bought ..no hating .

no wonder they go broke when them wan retire

3 Likes

Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by stevodot22(m): 2:04pm
Walahi my son must play football. Chai see wealth
Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by Godsent4life: 2:04pm
If your mom named you lucky just know you survived an abortion�����
Argue with ur ancestors...am not ur mate�������
Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by IgbosAreOsus: 2:04pm
Really?

He deserves an award

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by iphenon: 2:04pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


And his brother here Phyno won't let us sleep with his mortgaged car photoshoots.


Mad man grin

8 Likes

Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by spartan50(m): 2:04pm
How many can you drive.. Poverty of the mind.. An African would always be an African.. No hate but just been curious

1 Like

Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by Gten(m): 2:05pm
Topics on front-page lately are torturing. Nairaland is gradually declining to the status of a blog.
Signed : addicted member

1 Like

Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by ruggedtimi(m): 2:05pm
so if client if pay £813000 omo. shocked...what does he need all these cars for?
Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by inoki247: 2:05pm
Sha buy goal with moni too so arsenal go win premiership this season
Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by KingAdeOluomo1(m): 2:05pm
Make him try get enough strength n more goals
Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by safemagneticlas(f): 2:06pm
Hmmm... Glamorous Auba!

I'm sure Wenger won't mind if he trades all those cars for goals grin




Check my siggy please.

1 Like

Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by divinehand2003(m): 2:07pm
Life is good
Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by lollyheart: 2:08pm
spartan50:
How many can you drive.. Poverty of the mind.. An African would always be an African.. No hate but just been curious
chai, how many can he drive? All my dear ALL

365 days in a year and you're asking how many he can drive.

For the first time in my life I've seen someone who is not just thoughtless, mindless and silly but demonic... *Spits*

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by toluxa1(m): 2:09pm
So all he's using his weekly/monthly income to buy are cars. Issokay
Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by Tolzeal(m): 2:09pm
I know some Nigerian would start typing Vanity grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by GOFRONT(m): 2:09pm
His cars dey learn work for where our senators cars dey

Our senators be like: See this one, for im mind now im think say e get cars......If not for Nigerian witchunters, if he see our car park he go fear
Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by levelss(m): 2:10pm
Good for him. I hope he has a lot of investment to.
Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by HoodBillionaire: 2:10pm
shame on e money
hushpuppy im vewi disapointed
oh fuc davido hide your face shaps
Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by QuitNotice(m): 2:10pm
Offside man grin grin grin

Me when I spot the mod that banned me...

6 Likes

Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by MISTAICEY02288(m): 2:11pm
inoki247:
Sha buy goal with moni too so arsenal go win premiership this season

This season last year abi grin
Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by Gangster1ms: 2:11pm
Ugly cars
Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by HORLADSTAR(m): 2:11pm
I can't believe this

(0) (1) (Reply)

Any Prophesy Concerning Zambia Vs Nigeria Match? / U-20 WC: Nigeria Vs England On Wednesday 10th August @ 11pm / Paul Arkwright Meets With Ajose-Olusegun & Ekundayo In Lagos (Photos)

Viewing this topic: Debhans, ricktnum(f), prospero5(m), petereddy(m), Mbilla(m), LazyBoi(m), chukwuma1234, habayommy, JUHABACH, emmanueloti65, datsammy, akandi4u(m), paramedic, great03(m), legaci, slamstanlee(m), k2fresh, jahbiz, akwaibomite, casmir378, phlamesG, sleekysol(m), NaijaTalkTown(m), Zikyke(m), Spoilt4toto, thorpido(m), chenzen(m), Eluala(m), wi5dom(m), Rigel95(m), sistasmiley, grovethoery(m), ADRIAN88(m), sweetgala(m), wckabuoh(m), Benjom(m), infohenry(m), dwizy(m), Morikaih, GoodBoi1(m), Jaywilzee(m), Lawd23, lekankolade(m), funnynation(m), dabiriy(m), eitsei(m), abalee(m), abitex577(m), emekaCEO(m), konvict0111(m), topclem(m), DeadRat(m), Marshall2010, lovelylad(m), prince4pro(m), kaokao2015, Bunmeski(m), iheartellah(m), Bnladan(m), larylyriq11, toosoon(m), adamooye, olufemijason and 124 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.