|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by Automotive1(m): 12:36pm
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has showed off his extravagant supercar collection which is blocking out a section of a hotel car park as he finds a London home.
After joining the Gunners for £56m in January from Borussia Dortmund, the 28-year-old Gabon international has hit three goals already.
The Arsenal star is currently staying in a luxury hotel which is keeping part of his expensive passion roped off for him.
The four cars they have total around £810,000 (N413m) and include Aubameyang's prized possession a Lamborghini Aventador worth £270,000 alone.
A Porsche, Ferrari and Range Rover, all covered in a metallic gold paint job ,round off the collection that will be the envy of his team-mates.
Aubameyang's collection stretches further with the rest (thought to be worth another £2m) outside of the UK, but the four-car selection should be enough for the time being.
Aubameyang's insane collection of super cars
Porsche Panamera Turbo Techart - £140,000
Lamborghini Aventador - £270,000
Ferrari 812 Superfast - £250,000
Range Rover Sport Mansory - £150,000
His other cars:
Audi R8 V10 Plus - £128,000
Aston Martin DB9 Volante 2 - £140,000
Ferrari 488 Spider - £205,000
Porsche Panamera Mansory C One - £113,000
Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet - £22,000
Porsche Cayenne Techart Magnum - £60,000
Ferrari 458 Italia - £200,000
Audi R8 2013 - £128,000
Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 - £141,000
Gunners fans will be excited to see them continue their positive influence on the club on April 1 for their next game at home to Stoke.
What do you think?
Source https://autojosh.com/arsenal-star-pierre-emerick-aubameyang-shows-off-supercar-collection-worth-n413m/
4 Likes
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by Queenslary(f): 1:10pm
OK
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by chriskosherbal(m): 1:16pm
Weldone Pierre....you you have done well for yourself
But I think you should concentrate more on scoring goals ....the reason why you were bought ..no hating .
2 Likes
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by thorpido(m): 1:20pm
Maybe if I had all this money,I would probably buy these very expensive cars.
...but there is a sense of being morally unjust when I see someone pack quite a handful of very expensive cars while people can barely feed.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by itspzpics(m): 1:25pm
See money
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by NwaAmaikpe: 2:03pm
And his brother here Phyno won't let us sleep with his mortgaged car photoshoots.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by Sirpaul(m): 2:03pm
your head correct
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by judecares1(m): 2:03pm
how many can u drive at a time?
2 Likes
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by beajjay(m): 2:04pm
Yo Pierre!
1 Like
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by TheNigerianMan: 2:04pm
chriskosherbal:
no wonder they go broke when them wan retire
3 Likes
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by stevodot22(m): 2:04pm
Walahi my son must play football. Chai see wealth
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by Godsent4life: 2:04pm
If your mom named you lucky just know you survived an abortion�����
Argue with ur ancestors...am not ur mate�������
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by IgbosAreOsus: 2:04pm
Really?
He deserves an award
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by iphenon: 2:04pm
NwaAmaikpe:Mad man
8 Likes
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by spartan50(m): 2:04pm
How many can you drive.. Poverty of the mind.. An African would always be an African.. No hate but just been curious
1 Like
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by Gten(m): 2:05pm
Topics on front-page lately are torturing. Nairaland is gradually declining to the status of a blog.
Signed : addicted member
1 Like
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by ruggedtimi(m): 2:05pm
so if client if pay £813000 omo. ...what does he need all these cars for?
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by inoki247: 2:05pm
Sha buy goal with moni too so arsenal go win premiership this season
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by KingAdeOluomo1(m): 2:05pm
Make him try get enough strength n more goals
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by safemagneticlas(f): 2:06pm
Hmmm... Glamorous Auba!
I'm sure Wenger won't mind if he trades all those cars for goals
Check my siggy please.
1 Like
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by divinehand2003(m): 2:07pm
Life is good
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by lollyheart: 2:08pm
spartan50:chai, how many can he drive? All my dear ALL
365 days in a year and you're asking how many he can drive.
For the first time in my life I've seen someone who is not just thoughtless, mindless and silly but demonic... *Spits*
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by toluxa1(m): 2:09pm
So all he's using his weekly/monthly income to buy are cars. Issokay
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by Tolzeal(m): 2:09pm
I know some Nigerian would start typing Vanity
2 Likes
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by GOFRONT(m): 2:09pm
His cars dey learn work for where our senators cars dey
Our senators be like: See this one, for im mind now im think say e get cars......If not for Nigerian witchunters, if he see our car park he go fear
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by levelss(m): 2:10pm
Good for him. I hope he has a lot of investment to.
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by HoodBillionaire: 2:10pm
shame on e money
hushpuppy im vewi disapointed
oh fuc davido hide your face shaps
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by QuitNotice(m): 2:10pm
Offside man
Me when I spot the mod that banned me...
6 Likes
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by MISTAICEY02288(m): 2:11pm
inoki247:
This season last year abi
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by Gangster1ms: 2:11pm
Ugly cars
|Re: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Flaunts His Supercar Collection Worth N413m by HORLADSTAR(m): 2:11pm
I can't believe this
