https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgn4BwUFYbJ/?hl=en Popular Malaysia based socialite hushpupi, took to Instagram to react to hypocrites who supported daddy freeze post and then also bashed him when he said the Same last year. Here is what he posted below

Your message maybe right but the way you present or the medium or words or maybe ur presentation was just rude or............... 5 Likes

I support hushpuppi. Nigerians are a bunch of hypocrites 20 Likes

hushpuppy longtime no see,,,,y u com chilax, abeg continue ur blastin na abi u don trend finish?? Bcaus dose ur snap videos don dey reduce oooo.................hushpuppy of last year august-september na blast ooo bt dis tryin times wat dey happen............person for here say make i ask u weda moni don de finish?? Na person for here ask o no b me all d hushpuppy fans i no talk anitin oo!!!!!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

Fam...forget. This hushpuppi is rich. Go to his Instagram page and see. It's not easy to borrow all the things he posts, even if its borrow.



Hushpuppi and E- money my crush! 6 Likes

Telli person 1 Like



Hushpuppi is absolutely right! The way those artists blasted and lambasted him was really savage. Now those artists aren't saying anything. I wonder if they'll also make a diss track, or threaten freeze Waaaawu.....Hushpuppi is absolutely right! The way those artists blasted and lambasted him was really savage. Now those artists aren't saying anything. I wonder if they'll also make a diss track, or threaten freeze 1 Like

Gucci gucci afi bi hushpuppi

hush puppi 1 Like

Fake niggä, fake lifer

Everything about this dude is fake

Tell him to show off his cars he wouldnt be able..

Olofo na only wrist watch and fake clothes he go dey show off...

Niggä be going to Gucci store to test wear the clothe and snap for us...

No cars to show na no homes (only hotels)

Werey ponbele

Sole distributor of all Codeine flying in from Dubai to Liberia...

whether real or fake, the guy dey sample materials gan 3 Likes

true talk hushpuppi

I stand with hushpuppi on this.



An average Nigerian is a hypocrite. Their yeyebrities, the bigger hypocrites. 1 Like

MrMoney007:

I dey tell you I dey tell you 3 Likes

Queenslary:

I'm coming along I'm coming along

So hushpuppi is afraid of davido's threat?

Both original and fake are made in china 1 Like

hmmm so hotpuppy is now relevant too...he even command the mathew effect smh for nairaland mods

Nigerians worship celebrities, and that's very very irritating.

Even graduates can't reason for themselves, they'd rather their favourite celebrity who has nothing upstairs and prolly scaled through the university with a pass do the reasoning for them. Its sad, very sad.

There is one mumu in waiting who happens to be my neighbour, she'd run her generator after work for 6hrs, watching BBN. She is the kinda person who would ask her bf for 1k5 credit just to vote on eviction night. Indeed she is a representation of a good number of our girls. Its just unfortunate, the man who would walk her back from the aisle. 1 Like

The PUPPY refused to be HUSHed

So I should read that long thing that hush puppy wrote