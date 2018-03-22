₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by miracool946: 12:42pm
Popular Malaysia based socialite hushpupi, took to Instagram to react to hypocrites who supported daddy freeze post and then also bashed him when he said the Same last year. Here is what he posted below
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgn4BwUFYbJ/?hl=en
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by Queenslary(f): 1:04pm
lunch time
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by mikeweezy(m): 1:23pm
Your message maybe right but the way you present or the medium or words or maybe ur presentation was just rude or...............
5 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by Vinstel: 1:27pm
I support hushpuppi. Nigerians are a bunch of hypocrites
20 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by VERQUEST111: 2:01pm
telli person
lolss
wetin concern me......
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by jameyjaggs: 2:40pm
hushpuppy longtime no see,,,,y u com chilax, abeg continue ur blastin na abi u don trend finish?? Bcaus dose ur snap videos don dey reduce oooo.................hushpuppy of last year august-september na blast ooo bt dis tryin times wat dey happen............person for here say make i ask u weda moni don de finish?? Na person for here ask o no b me all d hushpuppy fans i no talk anitin oo!!!!!!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by 4hys: 2:57pm
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by Nwaohafia1(f): 2:58pm
Fam...forget. This hushpuppi is rich. Go to his Instagram page and see. It's not easy to borrow all the things he posts, even if its borrow.
Hushpuppi and E- money my crush!
6 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by cecymiammy(f): 2:58pm
,
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by thatabokiboiy: 2:59pm
Telli person
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by phranklyn92(m): 2:59pm
Waaaawu.....
Hushpuppi is absolutely right! The way those artists blasted and lambasted him was really savage. Now those artists aren't saying anything. I wonder if they'll also make a diss track, or threaten freeze
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by Bossontop(m): 2:59pm
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by Jh0wsef(m): 2:59pm
.
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by demsid(m): 2:59pm
Gucci gucci afi bi hushpuppi
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by oyoyoyo: 2:59pm
hush puppi
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by Wapkoshcom(m): 2:59pm
Fake niggä, fake lifer
Everything about this dude is fake
Tell him to show off his cars he wouldnt be able..
Olofo na only wrist watch and fake clothes he go dey show off...
Niggä be going to Gucci store to test wear the clothe and snap for us...
No cars to show na no homes (only hotels)
Werey ponbele
Ass lickers can quote me i get unna time...
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by mamadsquare: 3:00pm
booked
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by corperscorner: 3:00pm
Sole distributor of all Codeine flying in from Dubai to Liberia...
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by tosyne2much(m): 3:00pm
Oga
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by MrMoney007: 3:00pm
whether real or fake, the guy dey sample materials gan
3 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by Kinggnicole(f): 3:00pm
true talk hushpuppi
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by swiz123(m): 3:01pm
I stand with hushpuppi on this.
An average Nigerian is a hypocrite. Their yeyebrities, the bigger hypocrites.
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:01pm
MrMoney007:
I dey tell you
3 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by gaby(m): 3:01pm
Queenslary:
I'm coming along
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by VanjoshIII(m): 3:02pm
So hushpuppi is afraid of davido's threat?
Okay ooo
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by papi22(m): 3:02pm
Both original and fake are made in china
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by sirBLUNT(m): 3:02pm
hmmm so hotpuppy is now relevant too...he even command the mathew effect smh for nairaland mods
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by EsotericMonk: 3:02pm
Nigerians worship celebrities, and that's very very irritating.
Even graduates can't reason for themselves, they'd rather their favourite celebrity who has nothing upstairs and prolly scaled through the university with a pass do the reasoning for them. Its sad, very sad.
There is one mumu in waiting who happens to be my neighbour, she'd run her generator after work for 6hrs, watching BBN. She is the kinda person who would ask her bf for 1k5 credit just to vote on eviction night. Indeed she is a representation of a good number of our girls. Its just unfortunate, the man who would walk her back from the aisle.
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by tyconcepts(f): 3:03pm
The PUPPY refused to be HUSHed
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by oluwaahmed: 3:04pm
So I should read that long thing that hush puppy wrote
|Re: Hushpuppi Reacts To Daddy Freeze Calling Out Celebrities With Fake Wristwatches by BlueRayDick: 3:05pm
See the way the guy finish phyno
2 Likes
