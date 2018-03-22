₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by DAILYNIGERIAN1(f): 1:23pm
Banking industry feelers say with over 20 years experience with global financial institutions such as Stanbic IBTC Bank, Zenith Bank PLC and Bank of New York Mellon, Diamond Bank PLC, the new CBN deputy governor-nominee, Aishah Ahmad, seems fully prepared for the position.
Mrs Ahmad was born on October 26, 1976, and hails from Niger State.
According to her profile in the most recent annual report of Diamond Bank, Mrs Ahmad was the Head, Consumer and Privilege Banking at the bank. She was previously the Head, Retail Banking Directorate.
She joined Diamond Bank in June 2014 as a Deputy General Manager and the Head, Retail Financial Services Division, overseeing Privilege Banking, Consumer Banking Group, Retail Assets, Cards and Customer Engagement & Insight.
Prior to joining Diamond Bank, Aishah worked with Stanbic IBTC Holdings where she served in various capacities as Head, High Net-worth Individuals; Head, Private Client Services and Deputy Head, Private Client Services between 2009 – 2014.
She had also worked with other companies such as Zenith Capital Limited as Head, Business Development, Bank of New York Mellon (UK), Synesix Financial Limited (UK), Zenith Bank Plc as Head, Retail Banking Unit, and NAL Bank Plc as Head, Private Banking.
https://dailynigerian.com/profile-aishah-ahmad-buharis-nominee-cbn-deputy-governor/
2 Likes
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by GudluckIBB(m): 1:26pm
Private Banking??
Now i see why she was nominated
17 Likes 1 Share
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by flokii: 1:36pm
She looks more like a high class ashawo than a professional banker to me..
I might be wrong tho.
24 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by NwaAmaikpe: 1:36pm
Well, I just know she's also very free with cute boys.
12 Likes 1 Share
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by papoudaupolos: 2:02pm
flokii:But it pays.
Unlike poverty slayed Queens
People like you hit on every female bank marketer
13 Likes
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by 4hys: 2:39pm
Naija Slay queens wont like this
More of her photos and how she became what she is
http://www.gistful.com/2018/03/22/see-the-41-year-old-new-cbn-deputy-governor-aishah-ahmad-pics/
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by Sanchez01: 2:39pm
Niger State? I see the hand of Ibrahim Gbadamosi Babaginda in this. The link shall be uncovered shortly.
6 Likes
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by nairavsdollars(f): 2:39pm
heard she is Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's nominee
Weh done sir
2 Likes
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by niceprof: 2:40pm
Unqualified like the rest,even the UK had to hire a canadian to man their apex bank,here in Nigeria,Bank marketers are elevated to D.G CBN.
Lest i forget,she is married to/has a Fulani General.
4 Likes
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by costail: 2:40pm
Cool
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by divinehand2003(m): 2:41pm
She is well connected ooooo
3 Likes
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by Nairalanddist: 2:41pm
No hijab and yet she claims to be a Muslim? These are the bad influences christains have over muslim women. I'm dissapointed in president Buhari for nominating this infidel
3 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by ishowdotgmail(m): 2:41pm
Oiling her engine don do for me, if she can ask me for that help .
2 Likes
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by mercytripletz: 2:41pm
flokii:.
Still better and richer than all your generations joined together.
4 Likes
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by dunkem21(m): 2:41pm
Congrats madam.
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by McAausim: 2:42pm
Good for her and her family
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by estolaB(f): 2:42pm
Congratulations to her
1 Like
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by lifestyle1(m): 2:42pm
And them say Hausa people no they educated but na them they everywhere...
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by ngwababe(f): 2:43pm
Nice one mama!!
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by Oblitz(m): 2:43pm
chai
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by Uruan2023: 2:43pm
Female aboki
One Nigeria indeed... Congratulations sha
1 Like
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by Luvlibee: 2:43pm
She's cute. Not the headtie tying Muslim. I like her style joor
2 Likes
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by Pidginwhisper: 2:43pm
Ounje awon agba!!
8 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by PearlStreet(m): 2:43pm
Fulani Republic of Nigeria LTD.
2 Likes
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by Donald7610: 2:44pm
Is she single?
How do I apply
Somebody help
2 Likes
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by hinograce: 2:44pm
flokii:frankly i dont think prostitution can bring u up to this level. she must definitely have stuff upstairs.. not all successful women use thier bodies to climb the ladder
9 Likes 1 Share
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by GOFRONT(m): 2:44pm
Boss!!!.... drop it na
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by GoodMuyis(m): 2:44pm
Here comes someone who has acct number of looters offhand
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by onadana: 2:44pm
GudluckIBB:Private indeed.Really private..
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by texazzpete(m): 2:44pm
I see this forum's position as one of the biggest havens of misogynists and sexist pigs is under no threat.
flokii:
She looks like someone who has achieved a level of success you will never attain in your life.
I hope everyone can see how a woman who appears modestly dressed in pictures can and will still get accused of being a 'prostitute' by jealous,never-do-well males. This woman is married, doesn't appear in revealing clothes publicly and has had many years of banking experience. But for the crime of being young, attractive and successful, she must be an 'ashawo'.
11 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by niggi4life(m): 2:45pm
chaii... i can't imagine how many Diicks she must av fcked to attain to this position becos she's damn too sexy
I know many might say she worked for it,but if u use second eye observe her u go see wetin i dey see
Her husband, Ahmed Ahmad is 72 years Old, That means 31 years older than her..
And you mean that 72 Year old can service this sexy mama properly? mscheeeew
2 Likes
Re: Meet Aishah Ahmad, The CBN Deputy Governor by Nwaohafia1(f): 2:45pm
This slay queen? she looks intelligent shaa
1 Like
