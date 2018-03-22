₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,556 members, 4,148,540 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 03:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" (4765 Views)
Armed Robbers Including A Lady Who Stormed Home Of Surveyor General Arested.PICS / Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By Abia Police Including A Lady (Photos) / Teacher Arrested For Defiling A 12-Year-Old Pupil In Lagos (pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by NewshelmNg: 1:23pm
The Lagos police command has arrested a certain Seyi Olowookere, a 42-year old driver for sodomizing a 12-year-old boy. The suspect, who confessed to sodomizing 7 other individuals including adults reportedly lured the boy from a football field to his house at Alhaji Marshal Road, Surulere, Lagos.
speaking on the issue, the victim said;
“I was playing football with my friends when Mr. Seyi asked me to freestyle for him because I am a rapper. .
I rapped a few songs for him and he asked me to come with him that he will help me. When we got to his apartment, he removed his clothes and asked me to do same. And then from behind, he inserted his manhood into my anus.
He begged me to suck his breast, I said no. When he was done, he pleaded with me not to tell anyone but when I got home, I couldn’t keep it to myself. So I told my parents, who got the Police involved.”
Seyi, on his part said;
“I promised to help him when I saw him playing and singing with his friends. I asked him to follow me that I will help him. When we got to my house.
I locked the door, asked the little boy to take of his clothes and kneel down after which I inserted my manhood inside his anus from behind and the little boy wasn’t shouting. I have been doing this for a long time.
I have done it with seven people including adults. I am not a ritualist. I am a native of Uso in Ondo state. I want the police to help me in this case. I am a driver, I was married but we have separated. And I have a child.”
Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, confirming the incident stated that the case was still under investigation and that the suspect will be charged to court.
http://newshelm.ng/i-have-sodomized-7-people-including-a-12-year-old-boy-driver-confesses/
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by NwaAmaikpe: 1:27pm
God forbid,
See the handwriting of someone employed into the Police force.
The dude doesn't look like someone who likes rap music to me.
It doesn't matter though; he has a rap sheet now.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by goodmorning40: 1:39pm
these days I am scarred of anything everything human. seeing anyone offering certain gestures to anyone sends me thinking thoughts. and I think second and thord thoughts now before offering anyone certain things
uwa diegwu
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by Pierohandsome: 2:03pm
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by donstan18(m): 3:04pm
I am a native of Uso in OND____ state.
I just hate being tribalistic.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by Okundaye4(m): 3:05pm
Is that an achievement?
Iranu.
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by simonlee(m): 3:05pm
I didn't say anything o
13 Likes
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by Donopsiano(m): 3:06pm
wrapping a rapper with your wrapped anaconda.....
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by swiz123(m): 3:06pm
Trust the Nigerian police to make a suspect confess more than he actually did.
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by oluwaahmed: 3:07pm
NCAN arriving like 911. Not surprised though Na Dem accomodators dey accommodate butthole.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by dynicks(m): 3:07pm
I saw d name nd wasn't disppointed!...
they've added another tittle to their league of titles.....
I didn't mention any name ooo...
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by horpeyemmi66(m): 3:08pm
42+14=56...That's not too bad. Single sorry.
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by ZombieTAMER: 3:08pm
Seyi
Why am I not surprised?
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by xynerise(m): 3:09pm
You for just go visit prostitute na
The world is scary
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by Jhayeahsam01(m): 3:09pm
shay make we de run ni?
me wey don Gomorrah like 28 boiz n girls before the age of 18 inside my mom's okirika shop,
who I tell?
park well broo
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by Readwarn(m): 3:09pm
"... he inserted his Manhood into my anus"
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by dynicks(m): 3:09pm
AFON.....hold it right there!....plz mods don't mind him!...
he talks alot..
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by sekundosekundo: 3:09pm
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by dealslip(f): 3:09pm
I am listening, how exactly do you want the police To Help you. I suggest they help you by inserting a red hot rod into your rectum. You go about destroying people's lives but will be pleasing for yours.
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by pejuakinab: 3:09pm
This man is a hell candidate
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by sanpipita(m): 3:09pm
Aside the lil boy, did he rape another adults he sexed with cos I no understand he is confessing his previous escapades he was even married
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by tyconcepts(f): 3:10pm
I will never understand the rationale behind this madness.... Never!
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by phranklyn92(m): 3:10pm
Well I think he should be sodomized too! tit for tat
Idiat
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by conductorl6: 3:10pm
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by safemagneticlas(f): 3:10pm
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by Osasmd: 3:11pm
simonlee:We know
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by josephubah111(m): 3:13pm
raping a rapper with your rapid rudder
Donopsiano:
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by uchman48(m): 3:13pm
G
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by OnyeOGA(m): 3:13pm
e-war looming lemme pack one side and watch
#Following
lzaa imhotep
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by princeking2(m): 3:14pm
Mehn, this poo is really getting out of hand. We need stricter laws and implementation and more public sensitisation. We are not Gay and can't accommodate them.
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by babaireti: 3:14pm
I dont know if all these people knew ANUS smells and full of disease causing BACTERIAS and tiny worms and eggs
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Driver Caught In Gay Sex: "I Have Sodomized 7 People, 12-year Old Boy" by osuofia2(m): 3:14pm
WHO ELSE KNEW IT WAS GOING TO BE THE SOPHISTICATED AFONJA TRIBE BEFORE OPENING THE THREAD?
2 Likes
Couple Charged In $13 Million Nigerian Scam / Girl Beaten By Her Boyfriend For Burning Rice :-( / Sinful Rapists Have Struck Again In South Africa!
Viewing this topic: sijuwade5, muyoman01, Harvigh(m), KingSango(m), Sanchez01, IVORY2009(m), sonety2k(m), Kandaha, NGELEBUBE, EmmyMaestro(m), Libber(f), Hankonyibu, chiabahi(m), lammie21(m), valemtech(m), herveze, samfuntua, Nortel, shawnfamous(m), CandidNotes, pussywounder, IFNOTGOD(m), Momcherry(f), Bosser, queenvivian, colinraph(m), hernandex07(m), Demex40(m), Okundaye4(m), mukaish, Khd95(m), nduprincekc1, donstan18(m), jydopapa001(m), obaataaokpaewu, Achorise, Bellarod05, Oyindidi(f), omemero(m), hmabdool(m), Teniola2000, kuntash, ruggedised, Sassychik(f), comsheidu, anizy(f), johnfredoo2020, Chamber10(m), justolowo(m), Mosesjoker(m), jtbnicol, Curvinus(m), Exclusivebae(f), Delebiz(m), ify123destiny(m), eistien(m), Robi65(f), leki10(m), meryl4merit(f), gurllyann555, Flameboy26(m), aby1976(m), ElSakina, sanpipita(m), metroblogger, Sirjeff518(m), konny1(m), kcjazz(m), brutal1(m), Omoboy(m), hammiddanimmam, Sivou1, GentlemanAyo(m), UGOEZE2020(f), Vstuffs(m), AkpaMgbor(m), DivinelyBlessed, Wised(m), dynicks(m), Akby(m), cve90, Philipmems(m), lagoslandlord(m) and 169 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16