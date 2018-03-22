₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,556 members, 4,148,540 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 03:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare (14567 Views)
Here Are 12 Luxury Homes Ex-minister Owns And How Much They Cost / Buhari’s Minister Owns $43m EFCC Found In Lagos – Mike Ozekhome / Communications Minister, Adebayo Shittu Holds NITDA Officials (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by Islie: 1:36pm
Victor Oluwadamilare, Special Assistant Media to Mr. Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications, has accused his boss of greed and wickedness. Mr. Olwuadamilare made the allegations in a letter to the minister. Dated 12 March and exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, the former spokesperson’s letter said Mr. Adebayo owes him the sum of N13million in emoluments from November 2015 to the end of March 2018.
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/22/buharis-communications-minister-adebayo-shittu-owns-12-luxury-homes-n93m-printing-press
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by LORDOFAFONJAS: 1:38pm
useless minister, religion of Islam is meant for the poor while the elite keep stealing and amassing wealth same thing goes to adeboye and oyedipo
GOD SEE CANADA USA FRANCE E.T.C HE NO GIVE ME, HE KAN CARRY ME COME THIS USELESS COUNTRY... HMMM, IN A SITUATION I STILL THANK AM
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by Nightwolf1: 1:39pm
Nigeria is a place where anything can happen.. Damn it!
4 Likes
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by eyeview: 1:45pm
There are two major features of all APC appointees and leaders: Greed of the highest proportion and Cluelessness.
Atleast, under PDP, you wont hear of principals stealing their aides emoluments but its a common place now to hear that a minister received the salaries of his aides and diverted it
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by thorpido(m): 1:47pm
Politicians and greed.smh
1 Like
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by Ratello: 1:49pm
To even think he is a serving minister under Mr Integrity is laughable
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by doctokwus: 2:00pm
If an incompetent minister in a ministry such as communications can acquire all these within just a space of 2years under the brain challenged president who can't even remember who he gives a directive, where his appointed IGP is,imagine what the likes of ministers in ministries like defence,works/power internal affairs,transport,finance,NDDC,Petroleum,etc,under such a grossly incompetent president have acquired.
I repeat,anyone that imagines Buhari will let go come 2019,is living in the fabled Utopia.
The 2019 elections would witness one of the greatest assaults on the national treasury,one of the most rigged in the North,and probably one of the most violent due to the uproar it would generate.
Buhari with ministers under him,for which Shittu is probably one of the least powerful,and parastatal/agency heads,will do anything it takes to keep him in power because they know that if he loses,the revelations of the kinds of malfeasance that took place under him,would make the likes of Dasuki, Diezanni,Patience Jonathan etc,look like amateurs in the act of grand scale looting.
49 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by Cooly100: 2:02pm
Nightwolf1:
...because the snivelling, gullible crumb picking Nigeria citizens allow them...
"...We steal because Nigerians don’t stone us" Rotimi Amaechi
Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, revealed at the weekend that political office holders steal state funds because Nigerians do not stone them.
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2013/12/steal-nigerians-dont-stone-us-amaechi/
9 Likes
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by Paperwhite(m): 2:03pm
Shittu is a confirm Buhari ass-licker hence no EFCC,ICPC or DSS gonna break-in on him in a Gestapo fashion.
Meanwhile the present Deputy SP case is the one steaming hot now.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by BabaOwen(m): 2:03pm
doctokwus:I don't think buhari will wanna rig.
4 Likes
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by tomakint: 2:04pm
doctokwus:
My lost and found brother you are right on the only option for APC to use in 2019 - Rigging! Trust me, they will be vehemently and violently resisted this I can assure you. Buhari is already a settled deal, back to Daura by force.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by FarahAideed: 2:04pm
Govt of Intergreedy indeed
4 Likes
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by FarahAideed: 2:05pm
doctokwus:
Buhari is indeed brain challenged
7 Likes
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by Cooly100: 2:07pm
FarahAideed:
Even if we shout from now till eternity...nothing can change...until the citizens say enough is enough...
Are you telling me that if Labour unions, students, market women and men...march to the senate, Aso rock and in the states...those known to be corrupt won't be arrested? The helpless Nigerians deserve what they get...
"...We steal because Nigerians don’t stone us" Rotimi Amaechi
Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, revealed at the weekend that political office holders steal state funds because Nigerians do not stone them.
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2013/12/steal-nigerians-dont-stone-us-amaechi/
4 Likes
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by BabaOwen(m): 2:11pm
tomakint:let's just hope he won't rig,cause Nigerians won't do anything, that I can assure you.
I've never seen this type of country before, where politicians dey steal like this,yet the citizens are not doing anything about it
1 Like
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by Cooly100: 2:14pm
BabaOwen:
Exactly...
Where are the labour unions, NANS, NUPENG, market people...the citizens might want to come out but who can lead them?
Gani is long gone...
see more looting...
Pension theft: John Yusuf to refund N22.9b, jailed 6 years
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/john-yusuf-pension-thief-refund-n22-9b-jailed-6-years/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by GOFRONT(m): 2:16pm
See gobe
Shey una see......Una see wetin i dey tell una
On the other thread, Aubameyang showed off his 5 luxury cars.....But over here, a Minister has acquired 25 exotic cars already.
2 Likes
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by Kestolovee95(f): 2:17pm
Can you imagine the kind of wealth a low ranking minister of communication has acquired in a space of 3 years?
Imagine the wholesale looting and thievery that'll be going on in the ministry of Petroleum, Transport, power, Internal affairs, Defense etc. as we speak.
No wonder even yusuf buhari could buy a motorbike with 110 million naira. buhari is worse than the devil himself.
Goodness me!
5 Likes
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by Okoroawusa: 2:17pm
There r two sides to every story
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by doctokwus: 2:21pm
tomakint:Maybe in the South,but I doubt same in the super figure producing up northern states.
I sincerely have my fears,of that of who some of us have helped to foister,letting go of power.
You have some monstrous governors that account to no one,like the Bellos,Gandujes,Maisaris etc,ready to do anything,like arming thugs and militias and emptying their state treasuries to officially get votes for him,by rigging,bribing,intimidation or outright violence.We have a clear and upcoming danger steering us as we head towards 2019 and fair voting alone in the South and middle belt may not see the country liberated.
2 Likes
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by buhariguy(m): 2:21pm
Nice
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by maestroferddi: 2:25pm
Why wont this clown doubling as a minister be angling for Buhari's re-election?
I cry for this nation...
Buhari is fighting corruption. His fight is limited to the likes of Ekweremmadu who are asking questions.
Adebayo Shittu is a saint of tinubic proportions.
Please see APC dictionary...
4 Likes
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by free2ryhme: 2:25pm
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by toluxa1(m): 2:25pm
I don't even know what that man's work is... Virtually forgot he's a Minister.
3 Likes
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by jieta: 2:26pm
h
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by osuofia2(m): 2:26pm
GREEDY AFONJA SPIRIT THAT MADE HIM SOLD KWARA TO THE FULANI CALIPHATE IS STILL IN ALL YORUBA BLOOD.. I SPIT ON THEIR CONE HEAD
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by Angelb4: 2:26pm
.
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by NairaMaster1(m): 2:27pm
FG will sue this guy for criticising a saint just like they did to Dino for exposing Yahaya Bello. Who else believe pastor Osibanjo and saint Buhari?
4 Likes
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by LasGidiOwner: 2:27pm
Massive looting and pillaging of Nigeria is ongoing right under Bubu's nose. If ordinary minister of communication has amassed this much, what about Transport(Amaechi) and Work(Fashola)?
The corruption cases PDP shall handle when they take over power from APC will blow the world away.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by Samodo: 2:27pm
eyeview:
Lol
2 Likes
|Re: Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare by SuperBlack: 2:27pm
Our Yam have been Eaten by a Single Goat.
2 Likes
Obasanjo Comments About Atiku; 'I Dey Laugh' / Why Is Nigeria VIP Crazy? / Dangote, Elumelu Jostle For 10 NIPP Power Plants
Viewing this topic: FrankGathers1, dinyelutochukwu, Birikiti, neyobills, hooohaaa, elabogado, emeths, mbazunu, bamidek(m), luky111, pedel, SAJA, ifashola(m), Ilumire, Tobycharles, emychukwu, olaposii, Emmem005, abulbanaat(m), Alki, Lagaritha(m), andrewegbuna, donuba61, miftpulse, Lakayyyy(m), masterchi(m), janefarms2015, bosunexx, kokosin, abhosts(m), dykedarlyn(m), ola61, mikkyjay(m), akagress, Lec25(m), joexy7(m), kudosamass(m), Shaprara, sino(m), Philistine(m), Tosin4luv(m), Mitchely, sexybaby22(f), JimohPh, CalyMan2(m), AUWAL999, KAYD007(m), Abaasit4real(m), RichardKajola(m), excell1997(m), priceaction, tibfarms, Dshow14, phaatiade, babasoty, biozy(m), onaf, MartinsOnyx, happyFrau, kennyakobo, oteneaaron(m), larylyriq11, sonofoluku, Adbash, dondaddycares(m), Elxandre(m), visi123, hybeenoni, IAMTHEHERO, tommegie52(m), yesloaded, Iamnotfearyou, happybrother, ACE1010, Nasir123(m), AbuAmmaar77, cordobablvd, slotA4(m), Elysianheritage, MarvelousMe, padre74, ffome(m), jutan, stiggymode(m), chymes0359(m), ettybaba(m), Freeze007, mazinaija, EBRAHIMJAY(m), shigo20(m), stainless91(m), Tyche(m), Doerstech(m), iamnicer, Ufranklin92(m), ajadematanle, HomeOfMe(f), phire2324(m), amadika(m), fashrola(m), Hadeya(m), damiBJ, fergusen(m), Duchman67, AzizG550(m), flamingfire24(m), bobostykah(m), jendoakino(m), Amiano(m), Electr1csh0ck(m), mhisbliss(f), danate78, Sirjamo, Luckysimo111(m), folakin(m), Praktikals(m), emmachukwu99(m), kindy51(m), Xtopher123(m), akoaki(m), frank417, chriseruba and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6