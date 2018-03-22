Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Houses, 25 Cars, 93M Printing Press- Victor Oluwadamilare (14567 Views)

Here Are 12 Luxury Homes Ex-minister Owns And How Much They Cost / Buhari’s Minister Owns $43m EFCC Found In Lagos – Mike Ozekhome / Communications Minister, Adebayo Shittu Holds NITDA Officials (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Victor Oluwadamilare, Special Assistant Media to Mr. Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications, has accused his boss of greed and wickedness. Mr. Olwuadamilare made the allegations in a letter to the minister. Dated 12 March and exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, the former spokesperson’s letter said Mr. Adebayo owes him the sum of N13million in emoluments from November 2015 to the end of March 2018.



Despite Mr. Shittu ’s refusal to pay, said Oluwadamilare, the minister has been living a lush life.



According to the spokesman, Mr. Shittu, within a space of 29 months in office, now owns no fewer than 12 luxury houses in Abuja, Lagos, and Ibadan. He also claimed that a few months ago, the minister bought a brand new N93 million printing press.



Also, said Mr. Oluwadamilare, Mr. Shittu has bought over 25 luxury vehicles for himself, his family members, concubines, and cronies, despite having eight official vehicles attached to your office.



The aide equally stated that the minister has spent way beyond his legitimate earnings on his gubernatorial ambition in Oyo State, sponsored no fewer than 22 members of his family and cronies, including under-aged children, on Muslim pilgrimages in Saudi Arabia.



“Of course, everyone in Oyo State knows about your investments that run into hundreds of millions of naira in your less than three years in the office. These are currently scattered all over Oyo State,” said Mr. Oluwadamilare.



He equally stated that since Mr. Shittu’s inauguration as a minister, he has collected over N50 million in salaries, travel expenses running into several millions of naira and estacode more than $800,000.



The aide said he wrote to the minister on behalf of himself and his colleague, Mr. Tajudeen Imam, whom Mr. Shittu appointed Special Assistant (Special Duties) 25 months ago.



Mr. Oluwadamilere said he was appointed as Special Assistant (Media) through a letter (HMC/026/Vol. 11/17), dated November 23, 2015. The appointment letter stated that his “monthly emolument will be decided in line with the existing practice”.



Despite the appointment being properly documented, Mr. Oluwadamilare said the minister has refused to pay him. The refusal to pay, he added, necessitated verbal reminders after which the minister made promises to pay, but which were never kept.



“I was forced to mention the issue of non-payment of my emoluments to a number of your friends and close associates, who promised to talk to you on the imperative of paying the emoluments of your aides.



Indeed, I got several feedbacks on your promise to address the issue, but, after many months nothing happened,” he stated.



Before Mr. Shittu’s appointment as a minister said Mr. Oluwadamilare, he was planning to run for the governorship of Oyo State. In aid of the plan, Mr. Oluwadamilare said he set up a team of journalists under the name of Adebayo Shittu Media Office, using his own personal office at 36 Ososami Street, off Oke-Ado, Ibadan.



“I did not stop at that, I recruited and enlisted the support of seasoned journalists and experienced media managers, to coordinate and chart a media plan for your political ambition, ahead of your other competitors. I was the Chairman and convener, for which I spent my personal resources. Some of the members are Dele Ogunsola, Wale Adele, Bola Ogunlayi, Tawfiq Akinwale, Marouf Yusuf, Femi Popoola and Winlade Adisa,” he claimed.



Mr. Oluwadamilare said on account of Mr. Shittu’s unexpected nomination; the minister told him to liaise with members of the Adebayo Shittu Media Office to nominate one of them to be appointed as Special Assistant (Media).



The group held an emergency meeting, which ended with Mr. Oluwadamilare’s nomination.



He, therefore, wondered why, despite working conscientiously for the minister for over 27 months, he has not been paid “in line with the existing practice.”



He noted that the “existing practice” referred to in his letter of appointment and according to a subsisting Federal Government circular from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (Ref. NO.SGF.12/5.6/1.1/23) to Ministers, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and all Federal Permanent Secretaries, states that Special Assistants to Ministers should be on Grade Level 16 Step 4. The letter also states other associated allowances.



“In summary, the total emoluments due to me as a duly appointed Special Assistant amounted to N252, 300. 41 per month. This is inclusive of two Domestic Servants, who are expected to be on Level 3 step 8, according to a Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), prepared by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission,” he said.



Mr. Shittu’s failure to pay him emoluments for over two years, he said, has not only made life very uncomfortable for him and his family, but has also made me a laughing stock among his professional colleagues.



Mr. Oluwadamilare said his health has deteriorated because he cannot afford to pay his medical bills and he has been a squatter in Abuja since 2016, having lived in a hotel for many months with outstanding debts till date.



“For close to one year now, there has been an unresolved feud with my wife because of my inability to effectively fulfill my marital responsibilities and family upkeep.



My first daughter, from all indications, may not be able to enlist in the NYSC Scheme in April 2018 because of my failure to adequately fund her education.



My second daughter had lost one calendar year in the university because of my inability to pay her school fees and other incidentals as at when due. My other children of school age, have been traumatized and discouraged in their educational pursuit because of the irregularity in the payment of their school fees, with its attendant backslash,” said Mr. Oluwadamilare.



He added that the non-payment of his emoluments has left him in debt to the tune of N3million.



“The hope of working with you to properly project you and Oyo State at the Federal Executive Council that came with nostalgic feelings has been dashed. You did not only mess us up by dashing our hopes and aspirations, but you also inflicted on us injuries that are of permanent nature and of odious dimension. You bruised our psyche, you rubbished our ego, you wasted our time, you exposed us to hardship, you almost destroyed our humanity, you reduced our worth before our wives, children, and acquaintances and above all, if not for God, you almost turned us to beggars in Abuja,” lamented the aide.



Mr. Oluwadamilare recalled that only two payments, linked to the minister, have been made to him. On 6 February 2018, he said, the sum of N500,000 was transferred to his Access Bank account under the name of Ademola Lawal. The same day, he added, another N500,000 was transferred to the same account one Sa’adu A. Sadiq and Sons. He noted that he has only been paid a total of N1million out of my accumulated emoluments, leaving a balance of N13million at the rate of N500,000 per month.



“To all intents and purposes, my demand for N500,000 monthly payments may seem incongruent to the provisions of the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) and the Federal Government Circular, but it subsists when one considers the following: Your body language and subsequent reactions showed that you have a clandestine motive to deny us our entitlements, the letter written to me by your former Special Assistant (Admin), Mr .David A. Awotunde, titled: Payment of Monthly Emolument to Honourable Minister’s Aides and dated 10th June, 2016 is quite instructive,” said Mr. Oluwadamilare.



He said he disregarded the letter because of its inconsistencies. He explained that the letter indicated that he was entitled to N100,000 monthly. Mr. Oluwadamilare said he has kept quiet for long and now, he is ready to do everything to get his emoluments.



“While you have been living in sudden and extremely outrageous opulence as a public servant at the expense of your dutiful and hardworking aides, you seemingly forget your pitiable socio-economic status and experience in Oyo State before you got this job, as you have all of a sudden become insulated to common sense, justice and fairness, the mantra on which many people sheepishly believed in you in your struggling days–including myself.



It is quite bewildering that the fact that you collect your salary every month and regularly does not strike any right cord in you that your aides too deserve a better life by way of their own legitimate emoluments,” said the aide.



http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/22/buharis-communications-minister-adebayo-shittu-owns-12-luxury-homes-n93m-printing-press 9 Likes 1 Share

useless minister, religion of Islam is meant for the poor while the elite keep stealing and amassing wealth same thing goes to adeboye and oyedipo





GOD SEE CANADA USA FRANCE E.T.C HE NO GIVE ME, HE KAN CARRY ME COME THIS USELESS COUNTRY... HMMM, IN A SITUATION I STILL THANK AM useless minister, religion of Islam is meant for the poor while the elite keep stealing and amassing wealth same thing goes to adeboye and oyedipoGOD SEE CANADA USA FRANCE E.T.C HE NO GIVE ME, HE KAN CARRY ME COME THIS USELESS COUNTRY... HMMM, IN A SITUATION I STILL THANK AM 42 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria is a place where anything can happen.. Damn it! 4 Likes

There are two major features of all APC appointees and leaders: Greed of the highest proportion and Cluelessness.



Atleast, under PDP, you wont hear of principals stealing their aides emoluments but its a common place now to hear that a minister received the salaries of his aides and diverted it 34 Likes 1 Share

Politicians and greed.smh 1 Like

To even think he is a serving minister under Mr Integrity is laughable 43 Likes 2 Shares

If an incompetent minister in a ministry such as communications can acquire all these within just a space of 2years under the brain challenged president who can't even remember who he gives a directive, where his appointed IGP is,imagine what the likes of ministers in ministries like defence,works/power internal affairs,transport,finance,NDDC,Petroleum,etc,under such a grossly incompetent president have acquired.

I repeat,anyone that imagines Buhari will let go come 2019,is living in the fabled Utopia.

The 2019 elections would witness one of the greatest assaults on the national treasury,one of the most rigged in the North,and probably one of the most violent due to the uproar it would generate.

Buhari with ministers under him,for which Shittu is probably one of the least powerful,and parastatal/agency heads,will do anything it takes to keep him in power because they know that if he loses,the revelations of the kinds of malfeasance that took place under him,would make the likes of Dasuki, Diezanni,Patience Jonathan etc,look like amateurs in the act of grand scale looting. 49 Likes 3 Shares

Nightwolf1:

Nigeria is a place where anything can happen.. Damn it!

...because the snivelling, gullible crumb picking Nigeria citizens allow them...



"...We steal because Nigerians don’t stone us" Rotimi Amaechi

Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, revealed at the weekend that political office holders steal state funds because Nigerians do not stone them.



Read more at: ...because the snivelling, gullible crumb picking Nigeria citizens allow them...Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, revealed at the weekend that political office holders steal state funds because Nigerians do not stone them.Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2013/12/steal-nigerians-dont-stone-us-amaechi/ 9 Likes

Shittu is a confirm Buhari ass-licker hence no EFCC,ICPC or DSS gonna break-in on him in a Gestapo fashion.

Meanwhile the present Deputy SP case is the one steaming hot now. 15 Likes 1 Share

doctokwus:

If an incompetent minister in a ministry such as communications can acquire all these within just a space of 2years under the brain challenged president who can't even remember who he gives a directive, where his appointed IGP is,imagine what the likes of ministers in ministries like defence,works/power internal affairs,transport,finance,NDDC,Petroleum,etc,under such a grossly incompetent president have acquired.

I repeat,anyone that imagines Buhari will let go come 2019,is living in the fabled Utopia.

The 2019 elections would witness one of the greatest assaults on the national treasury,one of the most rigged in the North,and probably one of the most violent due to the uproar it would generate.

Buhari with ministers under him,for which Shittu is probably one of the least powerful,and parastatal/agency heads,will do anything it takes to keep him in power because they know that if he loses,the revelations of the kinds of malfeasance that took place under him,would make the likes of Dasuki, Diezanni,Patience Jonathan etc,look like amateurs in the act of grand scale looting. I don't think buhari will wanna rig. I don't think buhari will wanna rig. 4 Likes

doctokwus:

If an incompetent minister in a ministry such as communications can acquire all these within just a space of 2years under the brain challenged president who can't even remember who he gives a directive, where his appointed IGP is,imagine what the likes of ministers in ministries like defence,works,ibternal affairs,transport,finance,NDDC,etc,under such a grossly incompetent president are making.

I repeat,anyone that imagines Buhari will let go come 2019,is living in the fabled Utopia.

The 2019 elections would witness one of the greatest assaults on the national treasury,one of the most rigged in the North,and probably one of the most violent due to the uproar it would generate.

Buhari with ministers under him,for which Shittu is just the least powerful,and parastatal/agency heads,will do anything it takes to keep him in power because they know that if he loses,the revelations of the kinds of malfeasance that took place under him,would make the likes of Dasuki, Diezanni,Patience Jonathan etc,look like amateurs in the act of grand scale looting.

My lost and found brother you are right on the only option for APC to use in 2019 - Rigging! Trust me, they will be vehemently and violently resisted this I can assure you. Buhari is already a settled deal, back to Daura by force. My lost and found brotheryou are right on the only option for APC to use in 2019 - Rigging! Trust me, they will be vehemently and violently resisted this I can assure you. Buhari is already a settled deal, back to Daura by force. 14 Likes 1 Share

Govt of Intergreedy indeed 4 Likes

doctokwus:

If an incompetent minister in a ministry such as communications can acquire all these within just a space of 2years under the brain challenged president who can't even remember who he gives a directive, where his appointed IGP is,imagine what the likes of ministers in ministries like defence,works/power internal affairs,transport,finance,NDDC,Petroleum,etc,under such a grossly incompetent president have acquired.

I repeat,anyone that imagines Buhari will let go come 2019,is living in the fabled Utopia.

The 2019 elections would witness one of the greatest assaults on the national treasury,one of the most rigged in the North,and probably one of the most violent due to the uproar it would generate.

Buhari with ministers under him,for which Shittu is probably one of the least powerful,and parastatal/agency heads,will do anything it takes to keep him in power because they know that if he loses,the revelations of the kinds of malfeasance that took place under him,would make the likes of Dasuki, Diezanni,Patience Jonathan etc,look like amateurs in the act of grand scale looting.

Buhari is indeed brain challenged Buhari is indeed brain challenged 7 Likes

FarahAideed:

Govt of Intergreedy indeed

Even if we shout from now till eternity...nothing can change...until the citizens say enough is enough...



Are you telling me that if Labour unions, students, market women and men...march to the senate, Aso rock and in the states...those known to be corrupt won't be arrested? The helpless Nigerians deserve what they get...



"...We steal because Nigerians don’t stone us" Rotimi Amaechi

Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, revealed at the weekend that political office holders steal state funds because Nigerians do not stone them.



Read more at: Even if we shout from now till eternity...nothing can change...until the citizens say enough is enough...Are you telling me that if Labour unions, students, market women and men...march to the senate, Aso rock and in the states...those known to be corrupt won't be arrested? The helpless Nigerians deserve what they get...Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, revealed at the weekend that political office holders steal state funds because Nigerians do not stone them.Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2013/12/steal-nigerians-dont-stone-us-amaechi/ 4 Likes

tomakint:





My lost and found brother you are right on the only option for APC to use in 2019 - Rigging! Trust me, they will be vehemently and violently resisted this I can assure you. Buhari is already a settled deal, back to Daura by force. let's just hope he won't rig,cause Nigerians won't do anything, that I can assure you.



I've never seen this type of country before, where politicians dey steal like this,yet the citizens are not doing anything about it let's just hope he won't rig,cause Nigerians won't do anything, that I can assure you.I've never seen this type of country before, where politicians dey steal like this,yet the citizens are not doing anything about it 1 Like

BabaOwen:

let's just hope he won't rig,cause Nigerians won't do anything, that I can assure you.



I've never seen this type of country before, where politicians dey steal like this,yet the citizens are not doing anything about it

Exactly...



Where are the labour unions, NANS, NUPENG, market people...the citizens might want to come out but who can lead them?



Gani is long gone...



see more looting...



Pension theft: John Yusuf to refund N22.9b, jailed 6 years



Read more at: Exactly...Where are the labour unions, NANS, NUPENG, market people...the citizens might want to come out but who can lead them?Gani is long gone...see more looting...Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/john-yusuf-pension-thief-refund-n22-9b-jailed-6-years/ 2 Likes 1 Share

See gobe



Shey una see......Una see wetin i dey tell una



On the other thread, Aubameyang showed off his 5 luxury cars.....But over here, a Minister has acquired 25 exotic cars already. 2 Likes

Can you imagine the kind of wealth a low ranking minister of communication has acquired in a space of 3 years?



Imagine the wholesale looting and thievery that'll be going on in the ministry of Petroleum, Transport, power, Internal affairs, Defense etc. as we speak.



No wonder even yusuf buhari could buy a motorbike with 110 million naira. buhari is worse than the devil himself.



Goodness me! 5 Likes

There r two sides to every story

tomakint:





- Rigging! Trust me, they will be vehemently and violently resisted this I can assure you. Buhari is already a settled deal, back to Daura by force. Maybe in the South,but I doubt same in the super figure producing up northern states.

I sincerely have my fears,of that of who some of us have helped to foister,letting go of power.

You have some monstrous governors that account to no one,like the Bellos,Gandujes,Maisaris etc,ready to do anything,like arming thugs and militias and emptying their state treasuries to officially get votes for him,by rigging,bribing,intimidation or outright violence.We have a clear and upcoming danger steering us as we head towards 2019 and fair voting alone in the South and middle belt may not see the country liberated. Maybe in the South,but I doubt same in the super figure producing up northern states.I sincerely have my fears,of that of who some of us have helped to foister,letting go of power.You have some monstrous governors that account to no one,like the Bellos,Gandujes,Maisaris etc,ready to do anything,like arming thugs and militias and emptying their state treasuries to officially get votes for him,by rigging,bribing,intimidation or outright violence.We have a clear and upcoming danger steering us as we head towards 2019 and fair voting alone in the South and middle belt may not see the country liberated. 2 Likes

Nice

Why wont this clown doubling as a minister be angling for Buhari's re-election?



I cry for this nation...



Buhari is fighting corruption. His fight is limited to the likes of Ekweremmadu who are asking questions.





Adebayo Shittu is a saint of tinubic proportions.



Please see APC dictionary... 4 Likes

I don't even know what that man's work is... Virtually forgot he's a Minister. 3 Likes

h

GREEDY AFONJA SPIRIT THAT MADE HIM SOLD KWARA TO THE FULANI CALIPHATE IS STILL IN ALL YORUBA BLOOD.. I SPIT ON THEIR CONE HEAD

.

FG will sue this guy for criticising a saint just like they did to Dino for exposing Yahaya Bello. Who else believe pastor Osibanjo and saint Buhari? 4 Likes

Massive looting and pillaging of Nigeria is ongoing right under Bubu's nose. If ordinary minister of communication has amassed this much, what about Transport(Amaechi) and Work(Fashola)?



The corruption cases PDP shall handle when they take over power from APC will blow the world away. 6 Likes 1 Share

eyeview:

There are two major features of all APC appointees and leaders: Greed of the highest proportion and Cluelessness.



Atleast, under PDP, you wont hear of principals stealing their aides emoluments but its a common place now to hear that a minister received the salaries of his aides and diverted it

Lol Lol 2 Likes