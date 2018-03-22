₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,620 members, 4,148,796 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 06:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" (24166 Views)
Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer / Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) / "Mugabe Knows I Don't Wear Panties" - Zodwa Wabantu (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by GodOfAction: 4:08pm
South African pantless dancer, Zodwa Wabantu who has managed to gain the controversial status is letting the world know that beauty does not determine success.
Wabantu who is known for her unique way of performing (without panties) said via her InstaGram handle that she can not do anything about her face and thus people should learn to live with it.
'I got this far with my ugly face" she said
Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/22/i-got-this-far-despite-my-ugly-face-south-african-pantless-dancer-zobwa-wabantu-says/
Cc; Lalasticlala
4 Likes
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by soberdrunk(m): 4:12pm
You get to a certain phase in life and you have to face the truth that looking beyond the physical is important and being shallow minded will make you miss out on certain opportunities in life, sometimes you have to look back when every challenge you face seems like an impossibility and you find yourself in a place where.................... I guess what i am trying to say in a nutshell is SHE GOT A NICE ASS
Ps-See the black guy in the second picture looking at her like "EEEeeessssshhh Braaaaa!!! If handle this girl she will know that i am stronger than "Ramphooosa"!!!!
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by divinehand2003(m): 4:25pm
Ugly babe
Oya block me.....
5 Likes
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by talk2archy: 4:26pm
ugly no make sense, you wowo.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by northvietnam(m): 4:26pm
And Vjay
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by ishowdotgmail(m): 4:26pm
We understand that you've got nothing to offer us than that bushy pvssy of yours
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by lookatew: 4:26pm
Hehe
Your face is not the problem, your attitude is.
I'll still pick you over all these make-up infested slay queens with coat of many colours on their faces
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by NwaAmaikpe: 4:26pm
Who looks at a face when there's an already exposed treasure?
She shouldn't get it twisted.
A woman can get anywhere she wants to get to in life as long as she has a gully in between her thighs.
This lady is smarter by exposing it.
Even if one doesn't find her facially attractive, you won't be able to resist her manhole.
36 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by ameri9ja: 4:26pm
Ugly is in the eye if the beholder.
4 Likes
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by Franzinni: 4:26pm
I though SHREK is suppose to be green... Or is this behind the scenes?
7 Likes
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by fayvoor(m): 4:26pm
K
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by bunmioguns(m): 4:27pm
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by NOC1(m): 4:27pm
In showbiz the best way to sell yourself is to think about something crazy and hold tight to it. I don't criticize people who are hardworking, there is no law that made it mandatory for human to wear undies based on this she did not fault any law.
Why is she wearing pant on the other pics, inner mind said she was menstruating .
Na person wey go show because she will perform I de pity because you go bend tire you fit know see anything if you eventually see n.a. you go still suffer the hardness, spend money carry olosho. At the end your loss is her gain that is what made you the real much.
1 Like
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by Jackeeh(m): 4:27pm
Not ur face my dear. Not ur face. You got this far cos you don't wear panties.
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by olawamide042(m): 4:27pm
Pataless babe....
1 Like
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by seunak2016: 4:27pm
hmm...first picture though, I think she no dey wear pant
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by EsotericMonk: 4:27pm
We know you got this far cos men are like dogs, they can do anything to watch a woman shake her tail feather, moreso a pantless hoe
2 Likes
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by mjbaba: 4:28pm
Funny enough, she is finer than most of our slay queens who use makeup to scatter everywhere and think they're beauty queens
9 Likes
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by Csami(m): 4:28pm
Thank God say she sabi say she worwor!
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by DONSMITH123(m): 4:28pm
Ugly...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by chuckdee4(m): 4:29pm
Why do we keep giving irrelevant people attention
3 Likes
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by Rhaspody(m): 4:29pm
is that a RED camera in the second picture?
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by MissRaine69(f): 4:30pm
NwaAmaikpe:You are included right?
4 Likes
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by gurunlocker: 4:30pm
She looks like those Southern Africa Bush men that always trace footsteps.
2 Likes
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by ominet: 4:30pm
This baddasss gurl
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by nanakgh(m): 4:30pm
You mean in spite of it..
Quite silly to diss her face when she's making the big bucks..you with your beautiful face? Who u epp?
3 Likes
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by SamuelTurner(m): 4:30pm
she knows she ugly.
.
.
.
.
Buh who tell you say na your face them dey buy.
.
.
Nigerian slay queens should learn from this
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by hajoke2000(f): 4:32pm
misplaced
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by ct2(m): 4:33pm
woo
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by jashar(f): 4:33pm
she never jam Nigerian make up artiste... over fine go dey worry her...
but, in the end...
only 1 thing matters...
1 Like
|Re: Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" by millomaniac: 4:33pm
What!!! Wadafuck is that you are putting on underneath? Common take it off !!
Olakunle Churchill Covers The Entrepreneur Africa May Edition; To Empower Youths / Billionaire Prince Arthur Eze Receives His Brand New Private Jet (pictured) / Liz Benson Re-marries Atlast
Viewing this topic: Sunymoore(m), slydog(m), miikyphil(m), ramseythejunior3, Accurate5(m), quirus, JaeSharp(m), d4real890(m), kizboy, biggmusty(m), maneasy, Jamersirwin1971, patwilly(m), Bj5all(m), zirrah, FlourishHL(f), jaryeh(m), ZionJay(m), dsocioemmy(m), nawtyme, NeutralJUDGE(m), ibrahim286(m), Koloharuna(m), Kelvinlyzo(m), Originality007, bairon, simplex247, Xerum(m), bytes2tera, Hafsat24(f), fauziej31(f), sommyqueency(f), Jreserved(m), Oluwaseunsodiq(m), 7Alexander(m), TissuePaper, 10cubes, enobong18, Laenec, Segedinho, rexx07(m), cchioke, Domif, pitoski(m), missimelda01(f), Getterkay(m), Donald3d(m), Larrytrendy(f), Iamabimbola, faorex(m), norman1(f), Fadelex(m), sirbrw(m), spontane(m), pusskhole(m), Crixina(f), odohokechukwu(m), silent10(m), sonofoluku, MarkGud(m), Bv3rmie, Dizzyngel(f), 13ShadesOfMay(m), biztip, Obynobyl(m), cyborg123(m), 7Randall, oshosjf(m), FlamesD, Jtinaonyi(f), Greeninho, Lilusm and 128 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23