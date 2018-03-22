Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Zobwa Wabantu: "My Ugly Face Got Me This Far" (24166 Views)

Wabantu who is known for her unique way of performing (without panties) said via her InstaGram handle that she can not do anything about her face and thus people should learn to live with it.



'I got this far with my ugly face" she said



Source:



phase in life and you have to face the truth that looking beyond the physical is important and being shallow minded will make you miss out on certain opportunities in life, sometimes you have to look back when every challenge you face seems like an impossibility and you find yourself in a place where.................... I guess what i am trying to say in a nutshell is SHE GOT A NICE ASS



Ugly babe





Oya block me..... 5 Likes

ugly no make sense, you wowo. 6 Likes 2 Shares

And Vjay

We understand that you've got nothing to offer us than that bushy pvssy of yours 1 Like 2 Shares

Hehe



Your face is not the problem, your attitude is.



I'll still pick you over all these make-up infested slay queens with coat of many colours on their faces 14 Likes 1 Share







Who looks at a face when there's an already exposed treasure?



She shouldn't get it twisted.

A woman can get anywhere she wants to get to in life as long as she has a gully in between her thighs.



This lady is smarter by exposing it.

Ugly is in the eye if the beholder. 4 Likes

I though SHREK is suppose to be green... Or is this behind the scenes? 7 Likes

K



Why is she wearing pant on the other pics, inner mind said she was menstruating .

Na person wey go show because she will perform I de pity because you go bend tire you fit know see anything if you eventually see n.a. you go still suffer the hardness, spend money carry olosho. At the end your loss is her gain that is what made you the real much. In showbiz the best way to sell yourself is to think about something crazy and hold tight to it. I don't criticize people who are hardworking, there is no law that made it mandatory for human to wear undies based on this she did not fault any law.Why is she wearing pant on the other pics, inner mind said she was menstruatingNa person wey go show because she will perform I de pity because you go bend tire you fit know see anything if you eventually see n.a. you go still suffer the hardness, spend money carry olosho. At the end your loss is her gain that is what made you the real much. 1 Like

Not ur face my dear. Not ur face. You got this far cos you don't wear panties.

Pataless babe.... 1 Like

hmm...first picture though, I think she no dey wear pant

We know you got this far cos men are like dogs, they can do anything to watch a woman shake her tail feather, moreso a pantless hoe 2 Likes

Funny enough, she is finer than most of our slay queens who use makeup to scatter everywhere and think they're beauty queens 9 Likes

Thank God say she sabi say she worwor!

Ugly... 1 Like 1 Share

Why do we keep giving irrelevant people attention 3 Likes

is that a RED camera in the second picture?

She looks like those Southern Africa Bush men that always trace footsteps. 2 Likes

This baddasss gurl











Quite silly to diss her face when she's making the big bucks..you with your beautiful face? Who u epp? You mean in spite of it..Quite silly to diss her face when she's making the big bucks..you with your beautiful face? Who u epp? 3 Likes

she knows she ugly.

.

.

.

.

Buh who tell you say na your face them dey buy.

.

.

Nigerian slay queens should learn from this

misplaced

woo

she never jam Nigerian make up artiste... over fine go dey worry her...



but, in the end...



only 1 thing matters... 1 Like