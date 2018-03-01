Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigerian Implicated In Chukwuneta Anyabolu's Death In Brazil Arrested (Pics) (8331 Views)

The story has it that one Daniel from Amorka and his partner in crime Ezenwa from Nnewi conspired and duped Chukwuneta Anyabolu of goods worth millions of dollars which was supplied to Chassis by other business partners.The business partners were threatening to arrest Chassis if by 16th of March he fails to return their money or goods.Because of the threat,he started earching the whole of Brazil for the criminal duo of Daniel and Ezennwa. He was informed that Daniel was sighted in a building in town.Chassis alongside police rushed to the building,picked him up but on getting to the first floor the criminally minded and athletic built Daniel managed to free himself from their grip and jumped from the first floor and without hesitation Changa and the cop jumped after the fleeing criminal. Daniel escaped without much effort while Chassis and the cop landed badly on the hard concrete floor.While the cop landed on his feet,Changa who is in his fifties landed with his head and died instantly.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CFmi0R3YAY







It's just terrible

Nigerians keep exporting their wickedness, even duping your fellow Nigerian abroad.

We are currently at the lowest point of our lives, anything lower than this is death 2 Likes

See Nigerians ? You can't even show love for your brother in foreign land. You derive pleasure in duping him of his hard earned money .This issue of 'get rich or die trying' mentality among Nigerians is taken to another level. 9 Likes

Sad news but I don’t understand how the other Nigerian was implicated in killing him. The footballer jumped to his death. RIP though.

stephenduru:

The goods that was supplied obviously pleaded for anonymity according to Nigerian journalist. The goods that was supplied obviously pleaded for anonymity according to Nigerian journalist. 4 Likes 1 Share

One of those things you get when you're not living on home soil. I keep saying it, I don't have the balls to go through the pains of living as a foreigner outside afrika oo, especially as a poor man 1 Like

That choke hold is one of a kind, if you do anyhow, they break ya neck like chicken bone 9 Likes 1 Share



That arresting officer, maybe he is gay. These Brazilians are funny. See how they arrest person.That arresting officer, maybe he is gay.





What kind of goods?



Hope it is not cocaine you guys have refused to mention.



2 threads on the same issue yet no mention of the material in question.



Very sad, where's the brotherly love? Same country, same region....



My dad always tell me, my son be careful because ur enemy is not far from you.





RIP to the death Very sad, where's the brotherly love? Same country, same region....My dad always tell me, my son be careful because ur enemy is not far from you.RIP to the death 3 Likes

And he still get mind de patrol for area after the death of his victim

Na real wah





gaby:





The goods that was supplied obviously pleaded for anonymity according to Nigerian journalist.

COKE COKE

D names 4 Likes

systemz:





COKE

Na you dey report that one oo Na you dey report that one oo

jumobi1:

Sad news but I don’t understand how the other Nigerian was implicated in killing him. The footballer jumped to his death. RIP though.

Good question. Just hope he can afford a good lawyer. But I guess he guilty of something that's why he's running from the deceased guy Good question. Just hope he can afford a good lawyer. But I guess he guilty of something that's why he's running from the deceased guy 1 Like 1 Share

Any man that refuses to be of help to his kinsman in a foreign land is not worthy of living.... 1 Like 1 Share

QuitNotice:

One of those things you get when you're not living on home soil. I keep saying it, I don't have the balls to go through the pains of living as a foreigner outside afrika oo, especially as a poor man No mind idiots dunno g halter skelter away from home No mind idiots dunno g halter skelter away from home 1 Like





That is why Nigerians are being abused abroad. Imaging seeing foreigners behaving like this in ur countryThat is why Nigerians are being abused abroad. 1 Like

For the fact that he is Igbo, he has a hand in that murder, he should be killed by hanging.



Wait o can you imagine, Igbo cheating on fellow Igbo in a foreign land. Wakanda tribe is this? I have said it before and I will say it again, NOTHING GOOD CAN COME FROM THE IGBO TRIBE. 4 Likes

Always notoriously difficult to get THEM to pay their debts.



RIP!



GavelSlam:

What kind of goods?



Hope it is not cocaine you guys have refused to mention.



2 threads on the same issue yet no mention of the material in question.

COKE...in powdery, white form 1 Like 1 Share

GavelSlam:

What kind of goods?



Hope it is not cocaine you guys have refused to mention.



2 threads on the same issue yet no mention of the material in question. Hehehe.

My thoughts exactly Hehehe.My thoughts exactly 1 Like

ameri9ja:

These Brazilians are funny. See how they arrest person.

That arresting officer, maybe he is gay.

The arresting officer no wan hear say them shoot pikin him mama fly. Someone that jumped from a three storey building? He should just handcuff the culprit to himself.



Still wondering what kind of anonymous goods the fellow absconded with. The arresting officer no wan hear say them shoot pikin him mama fly. Someone that jumped from a three storey building? He should just handcuff the culprit to himself.Still wondering what kind of anonymous goods the fellow absconded with.