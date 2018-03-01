Gaddamn tribeless oyinbo are coming here to accept our Gods and here we have full blooded Nigerians from some great tribes and great cultures and spiritual heritage who cant even respect the faith of their ancestors.



Nigeria can be such a Great Nation if we all return to the Gods of our ancestors and construct great shrines to the Gods and centres of nature worship and spirituality.



but unfortunately we chose to serve corrupt pastorpreneurshops and deadly imams. Tufiakwa!



The only time these hypocrites consult oracles is when they have evil intentions at their heart. Why cant we use our great spiritual knowledge for good.



Unfortunately the real African traditional religion is dying out with our elders in the villages while touts are being promoted.





Check out these fake new shrines in some places . they are not the real thing. They dont even have proper idols representing Gods. They just make a dirty mess and call it a shrine. In the past every tribe knew how to carve idols in their unique cultural sense to symbolize the Gods but that knowledge is almost extinct. And each feature of the carving had a unique symbolization. It was not random. Nowadays you can mostly find them only in private collections european museums. 16 Likes 4 Shares