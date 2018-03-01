₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 6:26pm
A Brazilian man identified as Mr. Ricardo Luis da Silva Saldanha,has been initiated into the origin of the Yoruba ancient sacred Sango religion after being consecrated for a period of 17 days. The Brazilian was initiated the Sango Koso entities in Oyo state.
According to reports, the initiation which happened last year in Oyo - was officially recognized and approved by the Alaafin of Oyo. The official initiation certificate was also signed and approved by the Alaafin of Oyo and Sango community.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/brazilian-man-undergoes-initiation-sango-shrine-oyo-state-photos.html
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by okey777(m): 6:29pm
nawa o, this one na Oyinbo kobo kobo. Modified: after many years in NL,I dedicate this FTC to all corpers all over naija, especially those passing through pains in one way or the other, God will see you through, God's blessings also go to my wonderful family.
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by sheypian(m): 6:29pm
Isssokai
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by yomi96(m): 6:45pm
good of him, imagine a Brazilian coming to Nigeria for initiation.we omoluwabi's should be proud of our cultures.
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by wakaman: 6:50pm
Ode ni e'sha.
O o gbon rara Ni!
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by PAGAN9JA(m): 6:53pm
Gaddamn tribeless oyinbo are coming here to accept our Gods and here we have full blooded Nigerians from some great tribes and great cultures and spiritual heritage who cant even respect the faith of their ancestors.
Nigeria can be such a Great Nation if we all return to the Gods of our ancestors and construct great shrines to the Gods and centres of nature worship and spirituality.
but unfortunately we chose to serve corrupt pastorpreneurshops and deadly imams. Tufiakwa!
The only time these hypocrites consult oracles is when they have evil intentions at their heart. Why cant we use our great spiritual knowledge for good.
Unfortunately the real African traditional religion is dying out with our elders in the villages while touts are being promoted.
Check out these fake new shrines in some places . they are not the real thing. They dont even have proper idols representing Gods. They just make a dirty mess and call it a shrine. In the past every tribe knew how to carve idols in their unique cultural sense to symbolize the Gods but that knowledge is almost extinct. And each feature of the carving had a unique symbolization. It was not random. Nowadays you can mostly find them only in private collections european museums.
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by GraGra247: 6:53pm
Nigerians are calling men of God and doing deliverance from this kind of thing and Oyinbo left his free country to come chook head for something wey him no sabi.
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by xynerise(m): 6:53pm
So Sango sef don dey use certificate?
Evolution of the Shrine
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by XieXie: 6:54pm
The Yoruba culture is a lot more related to the Brazilian culture.
Just like we have Akara, they have a similar snack called Akaraje or so that is similarly prepared and sold the way Akara is done here.
I sight beautiful brown roof at the background, nice scenery. But does it mean the westerners of nig never renovate their houses?
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by biggerboyc(m): 6:54pm
Ok
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by iyke926(m): 6:54pm
I hope he doesn't start exporting mined skulls to Brazil.
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 6:54pm
Certified madness
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by Bsingle(m): 6:55pm
Naija sha! Sango get certificate.
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 6:55pm
xynerise:
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by Ikwokrikwo: 6:55pm
He's now a certified skull miner.
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 6:55pm
Speechless
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:55pm
Oduduwa agbewa o
Oduduwa agbewa o
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by jared007: 6:55pm
He has invited demons to his bloodlines. His descendants may pay the price.
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by OlympianZeus(m): 6:55pm
People dey look for how to escape go places like Brazil while this one, wey na only am waka come, show with in two legs to collect Jagaban Certificate.
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by Somebodydaddy01: 6:56pm
Afon.............,,,
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by ndubest120: 6:56pm
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by GavelSlam: 6:56pm
Nice one.
We cannot be adopting the gods of other lands and not be exporting our own fables to them as well.
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by dust144(m): 6:56pm
How much did u pay because I know you're as broke as poo hole
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by lovelylad(m): 6:56pm
he was interviewed on a radio station today. And finally get initiated
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by Flyingngel(m): 6:56pm
Shall wonder ever end in this world?
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by Breezzy(m): 6:57pm
Child of the world, you have spoilt to the core you have joined bad gang YOU HAVE JOINED SECRET CULT
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by SkinnyNigga: 6:57pm
Future skull miner.. Watch out..!
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 6:57pm
Smh
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by victorazyvictor(m): 6:58pm
xynerise:Very soon na laptop dem go dey use.
|Re: Brazilian Man Initiated At A Sango Shrine In Oyo State (Photos) by mcemmy0z: 6:58pm
