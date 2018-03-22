₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by emmalezdigital: 6:30pm
Governor Nasir Ahmad El rufai condemns burning of church and police station; directs investigation into death of laborer:
Read press statement below..
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/22/gov-el-rufai-reacts-to-burning-of-church-and-police-station-in-kaduna/
cc lalasticlala
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by BankeSmalls(f): 6:31pm
We are waiting for the report of your investigation into incessant herdsmen killings on citizens of southern Kaduna.
You want to deceive yourself.
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by comshots(m): 6:36pm
This man is a bad luck to Kaduna people.Ever since he became governor it is one problem or the other.
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by yomi96(m): 6:42pm
I am in KADUNA right now and a lot of people cant wait for 2019 for vote him out. he is a stupid man with legendary bigotry,just like the dullard in Abuja.
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by Blizzy9ja: 6:53pm
Forken terrorists...Even without BH the north can never be peaceful .
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by lookatew: 7:29pm
Who is this two-faced bigot trying to deceive?
All these politicians know how to do is release.. release press statement, release 10-point agenda, even release ..tozoa, but in the end, the conditions of the man in the street remains the same(or even gets worse).
Keep deceiving yourself, mallam.
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by doctorkush(m): 7:30pm
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by BruncleZuma: 7:30pm
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by usba: 7:31pm
Good action, the issue of policing in the country must be addressed
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by Ttipsy(m): 7:31pm
OK, next
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by zlantanfan: 7:31pm
God please remember to grant the wishes of the masses on buhari.
Enough
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by AngelicBeing: 7:31pm
Yawns, I know you are lying but continue, useless Apc led state criminals
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by LotannaAnaekwe: 7:32pm
Islam and terrorism is like husband and wife.
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by CriticMaestro: 7:32pm
Secretly el rufai is saying good one, let them kill themselves.....make una hold your pvc well well
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by bigfish3k: 7:32pm
good steps
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by buchai: 7:33pm
unfortunate governor
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by ezex(m): 7:33pm
Ok
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by royalamour(m): 7:34pm
But why are Muslims this intolerant and devilish? They would kill peaceful people just because they aren't muslims.
I wonder what the Christian Dapchi girl is going through right now.
Her only crime was that she's a Christian.
What kind of mentality do these things have?
I wonder how other muslims sleep at night knowing that their religion is extremely violent.
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by Samirana360(m): 7:34pm
Nigeria is in trouble
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by bankyblue(m): 7:34pm
God will visit el rufia the way he visited Saul, but in this case rufia will never have a second chance to gain his sight
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by SamuelTurner(m): 7:34pm
Journalist: sir what do you say about this?
El rufia: We are sorry for the loss and we promise the citizen that all the culprit will be brought to book
Journalist: till when sir?
El rufia: till when you vote buhari out
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by GavelSlam: 7:35pm
Blizzy9ja:
Between you and the people you accuse who is the true terrorist or at least bigot?
They've never threatened you or wished you bad but here you are just mouthing what you were told to gain likes and shares.
If you were to sit in a quiet corner to ask yourself what any of them has ever said or done to you that was in line with an evil wish for you, it might not be surprising that you'll find nothing.
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by tomakint: 7:36pm
E
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by GavelSlam: 7:37pm
LotannaAnaekwe:
Christians burnt a cherubim and seraphim church accusing the pastor of using a worker who died in some kind of freak accident for ritual purposes.
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by talk2percy(m): 7:39pm
As if no be you send them go...wicked man
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by Bari22(m): 7:41pm
.
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by kingkakaone(m): 7:42pm
I just remembered today is Thursday and tomorrow will be Friday where naiaralanders will be forced to an oath before dy comment on some threads.
Prepare for tomorrow where your freedom of speech will be suspended for like 24 hours... Chaiii!
But every Sunday threads are free to be bashed without any oath of allegiance.
I didn't mention anybody or thread so if u are in the mood for any form of quarrel please do it with any soldier man closer to you...
Thanks
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by kalvoken: 7:42pm
g
|Re: El-rufai Reacts To Burning Of Church And Police Station In Kaduna by usba: 7:43pm
GavelSlam:
Nairaland posters, 70% of them are almost as dumber than rock salt and can hardly boast of comprehension higher than that of a child
