Governor Nasir Ahmad El rufai condemns burning of church and police station; directs investigation into death of laborer:



Read press statement below..



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/22/gov-el-rufai-reacts-to-burning-of-church-and-police-station-in-kaduna/



We are waiting for the report of your investigation into incessant herdsmen killings on citizens of southern Kaduna.



You want to deceive yourself. 7 Likes

This man is a bad luck to Kaduna people.Ever since he became governor it is one problem or the other. 7 Likes

I am in KADUNA right now and a lot of people cant wait for 2019 for vote him out. he is a stupid man with legendary bigotry,just like the dullard in Abuja. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Forken terrorists...Even without BH the north can never be peaceful . 2 Likes 1 Share

Who is this two-faced bigot trying to deceive?

All these politicians know how to do is release.. release press statement, release 10-point agenda, even release ..tozoa, but in the end, the conditions of the man in the street remains the same(or even gets worse).



Keep deceiving yourself, mallam. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Good action, the issue of policing in the country must be addressed

OK, next

God please remember to grant the wishes of the masses on buhari.



Enough 1 Like

Yawns, I know you are lying but continue, useless Apc led state criminals 1 Like

Islam and terrorism is like husband and wife.

Secretly el rufai is saying good one, let them kill themselves.....make una hold your pvc well well 1 Like 1 Share

good steps

unfortunate governor

But why are Muslims this intolerant and devilish? They would kill peaceful people just because they aren't muslims.



I wonder what the Christian Dapchi girl is going through right now.

Her only crime was that she's a Christian.



What kind of mentality do these things have?



I wonder how other muslims sleep at night knowing that their religion is extremely violent. 1 Like

Nigeria is in trouble

God will visit el rufia the way he visited Saul, but in this case rufia will never have a second chance to gain his sight

Journalist: sir what do you say about this?



El rufia: We are sorry for the loss and we promise the citizen that all the culprit will be brought to book



Journalist: till when sir?



El rufia: till when you vote buhari out

Blizzy9ja:

Forken terrorists...Even without BH the north can never be peaceful

.



Between you and the people you accuse who is the true terrorist or at least bigot?



They've never threatened you or wished you bad but here you are just mouthing what you were told to gain likes and shares.



If you were to sit in a quiet corner to ask yourself what any of them has ever said or done to you that was in line with an evil wish for you, it might not be surprising that you'll find nothing. 1 Like 1 Share

LotannaAnaekwe:

Islam and terrorism is like husband and wife.

Christians burnt a cherubim and seraphim church accusing the pastor of using a worker who died in some kind of freak accident for ritual purposes.



2 Likes

As if no be you send them go...wicked man

I just remembered today is Thursday and tomorrow will be Friday where naiaralanders will be forced to an oath before dy comment on some threads.



Prepare for tomorrow where your freedom of speech will be suspended for like 24 hours... Chaiii!



But every Sunday threads are free to be bashed without any oath of allegiance.

I didn't mention anybody or thread so if u are in the mood for any form of quarrel please do it with any soldier man closer to you...

Thanks

g