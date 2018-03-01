₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by Incline(m): 7:30pm On Mar 22
He was my pride and joy’: Mother remembers 26-year-old son who was fatally shot in Etobicoke
By Jamie Mauracher Reporter Global News March 21, 2018
Four days after Nnamdi Ogba was gunned down in what Toronto police are calling a random attack, his mother says she has cried all the tears she can and now she wants justice for her eldest son.
“They took away my heart… Who do they think they are taking an innocent life? I hope… my face haunts them for the rest of their lives,” Margaret Nwosu said on Tuesday as she spoke about the two suspects police say they are searching for in connection to Ogba’s death.
The 26-year-old moved to Canada from Nigeria over a decade ago and called Brampton home.
“When you come from another country to Canada, you come here for a better life,” said Nwosu, who herself moved to the country 15 years ago.
In building that life, Ogba went to Seneca College and became an electrical engineer after graduation. The eldest of five boys, his family said he was “well respected” at home and in the community.
“He didn’t talk much, Nnamdi was quiet, but he had heart. If you needed something, he was there,” his stepfather, Sylva Okezie, told Global News.
In his spare time, his family said Ogba could be found with his fiancée, who he planned to marry this year, or on the field playing soccer.
On Friday, he stopped by Sccarlettwood Court in Etobicoke to visit a teammate. Just after 11 p.m., Ogba was approached from behind by two men and shot in the back.
On Monday, Toronto police told reporters this was a random attack.
“Mr. Ogba did nothing to bring this on himself,” said homicide detective Jason Shankaran, after releasing surveillance video of two young men wanted in connection with the shooting.
Investigators said the men fired multiple rounds escaping in an SUV waiting for them nearby.
Meanwhile, Ogba’s family want to see the suspects come forward, on their own.
“Turn yourself in! Turn yourself in! You have to turn yourself in! How can you live with what you have done — destroying a family!” Nwosu yelled while also pleading with witnesses to come forward.
“Someone knows who these young men are.”
They said they hope his story will lead to both an arrest and a change.
“People are being shot at, being targeted, they are dying… I would think police and their resources would be focused there,” Okezie said, referring to Scarlettwood Court.
“I don’t even know how to go on, how to cope,” Nwosu added.
“Our lives will never be the same.”
Source: https://globalnews.ca/news/4096034/nnamdi-ogba-shooting-scarlettwood-court-toronto/
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by Solidkay(m): 7:35pm On Mar 22
RIP to the dead!!!
I pray justice is served.
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by Incline(m): 7:35pm On Mar 22
Nnamdi and his mom
May his soul rest in peace. May justice be served.
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by Incline(m): 7:54pm On Mar 22
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by Incline(m): 3:32am
Dreamwaker:
It was a random attack. He did nothing wrong. Read the article again
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by mysticwarrior(m): 6:42am
he would probably still be alive if he didn't traveled to Canada, violent death can meet someone anywhere.
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by AdolfHitlerxXx: 6:46am
Dreamwaker:
I hope it is actually "random" and not drug-related "development"....
Brazil last week...Canada this week
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by AdolfHitlerxXx: 6:48am
What was described is an obvious assassination. I beg to differ.
I can bet my 3rd testicle this is a drug transaction gone wrong
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by Asowari(m): 7:02am
but I thought Nigerian is a zoo and Canada is heaven,una neva see anything keeping running frm ur country turn by turn na so dem so go carry una do shooting practice.
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by Incline(m): 1:17pm
AdolfHitlerxXx:
AdolfHitlerxXx:It was a random shooting. He didn't know them. Basically the shooters were looking for someone to shoot dead, something about them being angry at the particular community and wanting to retaliate by killing someone there. The police released footage of the shooting this week and held a tv news conference about it some days ago. He had just left a building where his fiance lives. From what the police said, he was not involved in any drug, no criminal history, but it did look like they trailed him and they're trying to find out why and of course, find the killers
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by Incline(m): 5:04pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by NotBeenPaid: 6:55pm
His only fault was being a Nigerian - Evil befalling home and abroad.
RIP
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by handsomeyinka(m): 6:55pm
GOD BLESS THE DEAD
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by talk2percy(m): 6:55pm
Nna eh, what the fuk!!??
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by Tunasco4u(m): 6:56pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by Indestructible: 6:57pm
Dreamwaker:sharp fool
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by enquiums: 6:57pm
RIP
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by Proudlyngwa(m): 6:58pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by enuelsmith: 6:58pm
mysticwarrior:And it's possible he shld have died in Nigeria long ago
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by BruncleZuma: 6:58pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by Dollabiz: 7:00pm
Sad
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by calddon(m): 7:01pm
Such a young vibrant looking man
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by Willie2015: 7:02pm
Incline:
Walking in the wrong place at the wrong time.
One of my daily prayer point is to always be in the right place at the right time. Life sometimes ain't fair.
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by flokii: 7:02pm
Na biafran, not bothered..
They die anyhow and noone cares to ask questions. Even Fulani cows can't die anyhow the way they do.
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by eTECTIVe(m): 7:03pm
flokii:
Asowari:
mysticwarrior:
Dreamwaker:
These Ppl have one thing in common... They suffer from d same chronic Igbophobia and infinite level of stupid
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by Gangster1ms: 7:04pm
flokii:
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by EgunMogaji: 7:05pm
Dreamwaker:
Bros, this one that you're doing, is it good?
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by DBlackCeazer(m): 7:07pm
26yo?,anyways, Rip.
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by BENARI: 7:09pm
Dreamwaker:
"YOU" will die like Mosquito too. Your hate is a hate taken too far.
A mother lost a son and after reading her painful story, the only thing your heart could conceive is this nonsense?
I feel for you!
You've lost your mind.
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Random Shooting by bewla(m): 7:10pm
Incline:Never till he got justice
