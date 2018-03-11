₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by NewshelmNg: 7:38pm
During a question and answer session with Bam Bam and Cee C today,Alex gave an insight into her feelings for Leo. According to her, she would be so hurt if she gets out and realises Leo played her .According to her,she really feels he genuinely cares about her but admits she could be wrong.
According to her, if she gets out,and realises he lid to her,she would express her hurt and not keep it in.
When asked about her biggest regret in the house,she says she wishes she didn’t cry over Leo the way she did when he was evicted .She says she didn’t even realise she cried so much and rolled on the floor,until other housemates told her.
She further stated she still can”t believe the extent to which she cried until she gets out of the house and watches it herself.
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by ct2(m): 9:02pm
I will need your cry when bubahari lost 2019
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by Sarang: 9:03pm
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by joeaz58(m): 9:03pm
and Alex wept!!! bbn and nairaland.
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by Endtimesmith(m): 9:03pm
Women...very confused genders!
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:04pm
Same way Aisha won't believe the extent she'd cry when PMB is evicted from Aso Rock in 2019
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by Teewhy2: 9:04pm
It is emotions, sometimes you can't fight it when is related to someone who you really care for
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by justkaycee1(m): 9:04pm
already front page quickly.
doublewahala
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by moscobabs(m): 9:04pm
Iranu
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by Essentials1(m): 9:04pm
women and their crocodile feelings
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by kingbascee: 9:05pm
see your mouth
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by Kelvin30286063(m): 9:05pm
Okay
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by SillyeRabbit: 9:05pm
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by nairavsdollars(f): 9:05pm
Why won't u cry? U surely miss his dick
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by Shedrack777(m): 9:05pm
just 3 comments and it's on front page. who's this mod that pushed it front page?
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by YINKS89(m): 9:06pm
dis pple too like drama.
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by Lat1tude02: 9:06pm
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by Enemyofpeace: 9:06pm
That's what happens when prick sweet a woman
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by Bossontop(m): 9:07pm
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by tonyfrenzy: 9:07pm
Not over yet?
ct2:
Which of the Buharis? Don't make a big fool of yourself.
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by currentflow(m): 9:07pm
who ask u
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by Kelvin30286063(m): 9:08pm
Okay... Good for her
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by Demmama7(m): 9:08pm
Who cares
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by Elukapendragon(m): 9:12pm
Pls when will this porn movie expire?
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by Chidizman(m): 9:14pm
EPL is on Saturday.
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by jbreezy: 9:16pm
nairavsdollars:chai aproko no go kill yu...na yur room e knack am?? Cos i no c him knacking ha on my tv ooh...or na on top startimes yu dey watch yur own bbn??
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by Achillesdam500(m): 9:18pm
How does her lamentations change the fact that some unfortunate human beings scripted and acted the whole dapchi girls conspiracy
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by Ratals(m): 9:22pm
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by koolg: 9:24pm
I thought they said that the guy told her he has a gf outside and she is still talking about being played??
Did he promise to marry her or her brain just started functioning that she remembers what he told her before
Or why the threats?? Idiot
|Re: #BBNaija My Biggest Regret Was Crying When Leo Was Evicted – Alex by ellahzy(f): 9:27pm
TonyeBarcanista:
please oo
