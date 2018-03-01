Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" (13837 Views)

Posted By: Duku JOEL,









Pic of Mrs Rebecca Sheribu (The mum)





Mrs Rebecca Sheribu, the mother of the Christian Dapchi Girl that was held back by Boko Haram for refusing to renounce Christianity said her daughter sent a message to her that her family should pray for the will of God to be done in her life.



According to the mother who spoke to our correspondent in Dapchi, Yobe State said she has not lost hope that her daughter would be returned to her, just as she also promised to continue praying and hoping on to God for her safe return.



The Nation recall that Leah’s mother, Mrs. Sheribu went to comma after she gathered that her daughter was held back by Boko Haram insurgents when the girls were dropped off by Boko Haram after holding them in captivity for a month.



Though Mrs. Sheribu has regained consciousness, she still looks visibly distraught and gloomy as she was surrounded by sympathizers and relatives who are keeping her company at their house in Dapchi.



“The released girls told us that the insurgents insist that my daughter must denounce her religion. But she told them she has no single knowledge of Islam and can’t be. She was then left out of the Dapchi trip on the condition that any day she accepts Islam she will be released.



“Leah, we were told was left with three other Boko Haram women there and she sends message that we should pray for the Will of Gods to be done in her life”, Mrs. Sheribu informed.



In her agony and frustration, she called on the Federal Government to reconsider a renegotiation to free her daughter from the hands of the insurgents.



“So I plead that Government and the negotiation team should revisit the terms of the agreement to enhance the release of my daughter.



“Everybody has his religion and no one should be compelled to practice a religion he or she never wishes to”.



Mr. Nathan Sharibu, the father of Leah thanked Dapchi Community for standing by him and his family for the trying time.



He described his relationship with the people of the community over the years as excellent and outstanding, adding that; for all the years I have stayed in this community, the people have accepted me as their son. I feel very much at home here with my family. I will forever be grateful to this community”.



In a similar vein, the people of Dapchi Thursday offered special prayers for the five girls that died during abduction by Boko Haram insurgents.



The people also called on the government to ensure the unconditional return of the only Christian girl held back by the insurgents.



http://thenationonlineng.net/leah-sheribu-mum-pray-will-god-done/ Leah Sheribu to mum: Pray for will of God to be done

FTC

This is really emotional now! 1 Like

If there is any word that sounds "softer" than wickedness buh best describes an act more evil than any wicked act, the word is politics..



This is why I say you cant be a complete politician and claim to have the fear of God at the same time.



Buhari "might" not be aware..but there are people playing politics with human lives in his government. The religion flavour we are getting on this issue is just to distract us from the main issue.



Nigeria is like a stranded chick in the company of starving hawks. Even with its mother around, the same looming faith staring at the chick will be the faith of its mother.. 25 Likes 3 Shares

May the Lord Keep her.

Oya, the Buhari led govt should once again show their negotiative prowess and friendship with Boko Haram and get the girl released so they can score another political point.

After all if the Buhari FG could negotiate and free over 100 Muslim girls free of Charge, it shouldn't be difficult at all to negotiate and free just 1 Christian girl 13 Likes

I see God fighting for his children. Liya don't worry you will be saved. In Jesus Name 57 Likes 7 Shares

Wanting to die for a Jew. Africans and foolishness are like 5 and 6.



Whom Jesus epp? 4 Likes 3 Shares

God will make name for himself soonest. 9 Likes

Recent Dapchi movie development has exposed liars who tried to deceive Nigerians that boko-Haram are not Muslims. Non release of Leah, a Christian has finally confirmed in empirical terms that boko-Haram is a Muslim organization. 36 Likes 6 Shares

kmcutez:

Wanting to die for a Jew. Africans and foolishness are like 5 and 6.



Whom Jesus epp? may God forgive you because u dnt knw wat ur saying,anywer i dnt expect a person whose brain is --100 to say antin reasonable. may God forgive you because u dnt knw wat ur saying,anywer i dnt expect a person whose brain is --100 to say antin reasonable. 20 Likes 1 Share

kmcutez:

Wanting to die for a Jew. Africans and foolishness are like 5 and 6.



Whom Jesus epp? Jesus help me oo biko and He will make a name for himslf Jesus help me oo biko and He will make a name for himslf 18 Likes 1 Share

kmcutez:

Wanting to die for a Jew. Africans and foolishness are like 5 and 6.



Whom Jesus epp? I respect your opinion I doubt you can spew this in your work place 6 Likes

oh they are not even indigenes of dapchi



well she WI come back alive, cos buhari will try to score a cheap political goal by making sure she's back 3 Likes

Leah dearest. We are praying for you..



#prayforLeah# 8 Likes





P.s: I feel sorry for those kids_the Dapchi Kids P.s: I feel sorry for those kids_the Dapchi Kids 1 Like

Wisebird22:

may God forgive you because u dnt knw wat ur saying,anywer i dnt expect a person whose brain is --100 to say antin reasonable. well u do know that she is right? well u do know that she is right?

a word for you Leah



Isaiah 49:24-25

[24]Shall the prey be taken from the mighty, or the lawful captives of the just be delivered?

[25]For thus says the Lord: Even the captives of the mighty will be taken away, and the prey of the terrible will be delivered; for I will contend with him who contends with you, and I will give safety to your children and ease them.



we are praying for you 29 Likes 3 Shares

Jesus and Muhammad come from Middle east and Africans can die because of the two them. Have u seen any white man worshiping your own gods? Black people with black brain. How many whites even believe in God nowadays

Buhari! If This Girl is Killed May You Never See 2019 7 Likes 1 Share

And the number can't be tracked? She sends SMS daily? Wonderful! Poor script from kannywood! 2 Likes

piagetskinner:

the lord will come to your aid 1 Like

kmcutez:

Wanting to die for a Jew. Africans and foolishness are like 5 and 6.



Whom Jesus epp? He epp me He epp me 8 Likes

kmcutez:

Wanting to die for a Jew. Africans and foolishness are like 5 and 6.



Whom Jesus epp?

Did you just type this? What kinda person are you? . oh God, I am distraught right now for your folly. Some of us would never accept Islam at the pain of death. Did you just type this? What kinda person are you?. oh God, I am distraught right now for your folly. Some of us would never accept Islam at the pain of death. 4 Likes

She should have accepted their offer then later on she can change to whatever religion she want.







Now two things will happen





1) she will be converted to Islam willingly while in captivity and marry one of the terrorist



OR



2) she will be converted by force and be a potential suicide bomber.





But still we pray for her safe return.

I respect her strong will and conviction. 2 Likes

This is just a clear indication that Islam is synonymous to violence 4 Likes



That is the wish and Buhari's plan to Islamize Nigeria...like play like play it will dawn on Nigerian xtians!

Shame on us as Christians if we allow this brave girl to suffer untold indignities while we fold our hands and do nothing.



If that MURIC baboon can raise hell for his evil faith over a silly, petty issue like wearing hijajb in a call to bar ceremony, why aren't Christians doing even more for this brave soul?



A wicked, unfeeling and perverse generation of Christian leaders are what we have. 12 Likes 1 Share

kmcutez:

Wanting to die for a Jew. Africans and foolishness are like 5 and 6.



Whom Jesus epp?

So she should deny a Jew and accept an Arab?



What's the difference?



I respect the fact that at that age she's willing to die for what she believes in. Shows that she's courageous and strong willed. So she should deny a Jew and accept an Arab?What's the difference?I respect the fact that at that age she's willing to die for what she believes in. Shows that she's courageous and strong willed. 4 Likes



We are beginning to understand what this movement "Boko Haram " is up to.

The gates of hell will not prevail against the church of God.



What the hell is happening in this country? What kind of religion will make one to join them by force? And held back the innocent girl because she refuse denouncing Christianity, What is this country turning into? This is beyond insurgency. If King Herod could not kill Jesus, no any born of a woman can stop Christianity.We are beginning to understand what this movement "Boko Haram " is up to.The gates of hell will not prevail against the church of God. 2 Likes

kmcutez:

Wanting to die for a Jew. Africans and foolishness are like 5 and 6.



Whom Jesus epp?

The world The world 1 Like