|Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by dre11(m): 7:39pm
Leah Sheribu to mum: Pray for will of God to be done
Posted By: Duku JOEL,
http://thenationonlineng.net/leah-sheribu-mum-pray-will-god-done/
3 Likes
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by sujexy(m): 7:51pm
FTC
This is really emotional now!
1 Like
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by midolian(m): 7:53pm
If there is any word that sounds "softer" than wickedness buh best describes an act more evil than any wicked act, the word is politics..
This is why I say you cant be a complete politician and claim to have the fear of God at the same time.
Buhari "might" not be aware..but there are people playing politics with human lives in his government. The religion flavour we are getting on this issue is just to distract us from the main issue.
Nigeria is like a stranded chick in the company of starving hawks. Even with its mother around, the same looming faith staring at the chick will be the faith of its mother..
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by CharleyBright(m): 7:55pm
May the Lord Keep her.
Oya, the Buhari led govt should once again show their negotiative prowess and friendship with Boko Haram and get the girl released so they can score another political point.
After all if the Buhari FG could negotiate and free over 100 Muslim girls free of Charge, it shouldn't be difficult at all to negotiate and free just 1 Christian girl
13 Likes
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by WATCHOVER(m): 7:57pm
I see God fighting for his children. Liya don't worry you will be saved. In Jesus Name
57 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by kmcutez(f): 7:58pm
Wanting to die for a Jew. Africans and foolishness are like 5 and 6.
Whom Jesus epp?
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by hisgrace090: 8:05pm
God will make name for himself soonest.
9 Likes
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by saaron: 8:10pm
Recent Dapchi movie development has exposed liars who tried to deceive Nigerians that boko-Haram are not Muslims. Non release of Leah, a Christian has finally confirmed in empirical terms that boko-Haram is a Muslim organization.
36 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by Wisebird22(m): 8:10pm
kmcutez:may God forgive you because u dnt knw wat ur saying,anywer i dnt expect a person whose brain is --100 to say antin reasonable.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by annnikky(f): 8:13pm
kmcutez:Jesus help me oo biko and He will make a name for himslf
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by denko(m): 8:14pm
I respect your opinion I doubt you can spew this in your work place
kmcutez:
6 Likes
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by Homeboiy: 8:32pm
oh they are not even indigenes of dapchi
well she WI come back alive, cos buhari will try to score a cheap political goal by making sure she's back
3 Likes
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by ajebuter(f): 8:55pm
Leah dearest. We are praying for you..
#prayforLeah#
8 Likes
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by Sarang: 9:11pm
P.s: I feel sorry for those kids_the Dapchi Kids
1 Like
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by Jesse01(m): 9:11pm
Wisebird22:well u do know that she is right?
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by piagetskinner(m): 9:11pm
a word for you Leah
Isaiah 49:24-25
[24]Shall the prey be taken from the mighty, or the lawful captives of the just be delivered?
[25]For thus says the Lord: Even the captives of the mighty will be taken away, and the prey of the terrible will be delivered; for I will contend with him who contends with you, and I will give safety to your children and ease them.
we are praying for you
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by akeentech(m): 9:11pm
Jesus and Muhammad come from Middle east and Africans can die because of the two them. Have u seen any white man worshiping your own gods? Black people with black brain. How many whites even believe in God nowadays
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by DeadRat(m): 9:11pm
Buhari! If This Girl is Killed May You Never See 2019
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by uyplus(m): 9:12pm
And the number can't be tracked? She sends SMS daily? Wonderful! Poor script from kannywood!
2 Likes
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by akeentech(m): 9:12pm
piagetskinner:
1 Like
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by freechuks05(m): 9:13pm
kmcutez:He epp me
8 Likes
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by resurgentxtian4: 9:13pm
kmcutez:
Did you just type this? What kinda person are you? . oh God, I am distraught right now for your folly. Some of us would never accept Islam at the pain of death.
4 Likes
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by fk001: 9:13pm
She should have accepted their offer then later on she can change to whatever religion she want.
Now two things will happen
1) she will be converted to Islam willingly while in captivity and marry one of the terrorist
OR
2) she will be converted by force and be a potential suicide bomber.
But still we pray for her safe return.
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by Obudupikin: 9:14pm
I respect her strong will and conviction.
2 Likes
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by NotBeenPaid: 9:14pm
This is just a clear indication that Islam is synonymous to violence
4 Likes
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by Antartic: 9:14pm
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by talk2percy(m): 9:15pm
That is the wish and Buhari's plan to Islamize Nigeria...like play like play it will dawn on Nigerian xtians!
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by HajimeSaito(m): 9:16pm
Shame on us as Christians if we allow this brave girl to suffer untold indignities while we fold our hands and do nothing.
If that MURIC baboon can raise hell for his evil faith over a silly, petty issue like wearing hijajb in a call to bar ceremony, why aren't Christians doing even more for this brave soul?
A wicked, unfeeling and perverse generation of Christian leaders are what we have.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by Obudupikin: 9:16pm
kmcutez:
So she should deny a Jew and accept an Arab?
What's the difference?
I respect the fact that at that age she's willing to die for what she believes in. Shows that she's courageous and strong willed.
4 Likes
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by kingPhidel(m): 9:16pm
What the hell is happening in this country? What kind of religion will make one to join them by force? And held back the innocent girl because she refuse denouncing Christianity, What is this country turning into? This is beyond insurgency. If King Herod could not kill Jesus, no any born of a woman can stop Christianity.
We are beginning to understand what this movement "Boko Haram " is up to.
The gates of hell will not prevail against the church of God.
2 Likes
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by Iamdmentor1(m): 9:16pm
kmcutez:
The world
1 Like
|Re: Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" by Enemyofpeace: 9:16pm
I hate that religion with passion. The world would be a better place without it. Religion of peace my foot
2 Likes
