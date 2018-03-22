Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh (7169 Views)

Popular Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh Has shown off her post cosmetic surgery body and she looks amazing! Recall she had cosmetic surgery at Grandville Medical in Lagos which was documented in her yet to be released reality TV show, King Tonto, produced by Linda Ikeji TV. See photos of her stunning figure below:



SOURCE

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/22/stunning-new-photos-of-/



All we humble men ask is to see the ass..to know how big it has gotten...i think we all are tired of seeing her face..the men have spoken. 5 Likes

I love u. FTC. This week go pure for all hustlers .IJN 2 Likes

Fine girl

King Tonto...does she ve dick



When you find out her packaging is artificial and cosmetic surgery



Check my signature When you find out her packaging is artificial and cosmetic surgeryCheck my signature 3 Likes 1 Share

Okay

Ok

See surgery hips and behind!





We still Neva confirm weda the surgery na hit or miss!! Na yo nude we want!..We still Neva confirm weda the surgery na hit or miss!!

Okay

Which kind name be tonto self?dem for just remove the n, make we know say na toto

Is she now a transgendered cause I can't see anything that add up to her previous look?

plastic surgery at its best

that gown resembles the one someone stole from my Grandma some years ago

Tontolet what's nau,you look old

Hope the gown is not for someone else, i cannur comma settle fight o 1 Like

Cute woman

She haff buy new hips and nyash.....

What happened to symmetry?

wait!!!

Am I the only confused person here?

What is she doing with KING on her Name



Thank God she's not denying

I'm fresh out of bleeps

she's beautiful....drama queen

Fake hips Fake hips

plastic ass

Please when last did you watch this woman in any nollywood movie?

If none recently

then why are we forced to know what she wears, hears and bears

She has a nice figure now...figure eight

What exactly does she do now? It's. been a while I saw her photos in a movie set