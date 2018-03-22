₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by emmalezy(m): 7:52pm
Popular Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh Has shown off her post cosmetic surgery body and she looks amazing! Recall she had cosmetic surgery at Grandville Medical in Lagos which was documented in her yet to be released reality TV show, King Tonto, produced by Linda Ikeji TV. See photos of her stunning figure below:
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/22/stunning-new-photos-of-/
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by Patrick33(m): 7:54pm
All we humble men ask is to see the ass..to know how big it has gotten...i think we all are tired of seeing her face..the men have spoken.
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by jey4all(m): 7:56pm
I love u. FTC. This week go pure for all hustlers .IJN
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by itspzpics(m): 8:27pm
Fine girl
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by Mbamifeanyi(m): 9:14pm
King Tonto...does she ve dick
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by Donald3d(m): 9:14pm
When you find out her packaging is artificial and cosmetic surgery
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by veacea: 9:14pm
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by veacea: 9:14pm
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by Incline(m): 9:15pm
See surgery hips and behind!
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by Stanleyville(m): 9:16pm
Na yo nude we want!..
We still Neva confirm weda the surgery na hit or miss!!
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by veacea: 9:16pm
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by josh123(m): 9:16pm
Which kind name be tonto self?dem for just remove the n, make we know say na toto
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by jerrybakermillz(m): 9:16pm
Is she now a transgendered cause I can't see anything that add up to her previous look?
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by Essentials1(m): 9:18pm
plastic surgery at its best
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by Sphilip1(m): 9:19pm
that gown resembles the one someone stole from my Grandma some years ago
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by mamaa88(f): 9:20pm
Tontolet what's nau,you look old
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by PortableToDynam(m): 9:22pm
Hope the gown is not for someone else, i cannur comma settle fight o
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by dangotesmummy: 9:30pm
Cute woman
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by soberdrunk(m): 9:31pm
She haff buy new hips and nyash.....
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by chloride6: 9:32pm
What happened to symmetry?
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by error4040: 9:33pm
wait!!!
Am I the only confused person here?
What is she doing with KING on her Name
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by hisMrs(f): 9:37pm
Thank God she's not denying
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by Achillesdam500(m): 9:40pm
I'm fresh out of bleeps
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by roarik(f): 9:45pm
she's beautiful....drama queen
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by millomaniac: 9:46pm
emmalezy:
Fake hips
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by alobright17(m): 9:52pm
plastic ass
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by IME1: 9:57pm
Please when last did you watch this woman in any nollywood movie?
If none recently
then why are we forced to know what she wears, hears and bears
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by talk2percy(m): 10:01pm
She has a nice figure now...figure eight
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by dominique(f): 10:02pm
What exactly does she do now? It's. been a while I saw her photos in a movie set
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Tonto Dikeh by sexybaby22(f): 10:02pm
Seun oya carry this post to the promised land.
