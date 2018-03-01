Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together (9305 Views)

Source: Senate President Saraki today with Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote and had a breakfast with them.According to him,he discussed ways of developing sustainable financing for healthcare across the nation with themSource: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/saraki-meets-bill-gates-and.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share

Men of timber and calibre.



See how Aliko Dangote is hobnobbing with national & global powers that be, yet when he uses this advantage to excel in his business and dust his competition, haters will call him a monopolist..



Keep flying sir 17 Likes 3 Shares

Looks more like Saraki is trying to diversify some of his *coughs* into legal ventures. 1 Like 2 Shares

I dunno where bill gate got his facts that one in every three nigerian is malnourish, oga we ain't afganistans.



Nice one dangote...



Making the nation proud with your supportive suggestions to this administration. 4 Likes 1 Share

Bluemalam:

Men of timber and caliber.



See how Aliko Dangote is hobnobbing with national & global powers that be, yet when he uses this advantage to excel in his business, haters will call him a monopolist. Bill Gate's philanthropic interest in Africa ought to also be commended.



Keep flying sir's!

and what is this doing for you and your community? Just the illusion of inclusion abi? and what is this doing for you and your community? Just the illusion of inclusion abi? 5 Likes 1 Share



....so help me God! Mission 2030 #BillionaireMind....so help me God!

Good one uncle aliko..i just dey remember boy alinco of papa ajasco.

that all they know snapping pictures

#InecWillNotCountPrayerPointsButVotes. Please, strive and endeavor to collect your PVC.

Men dey with men.

Saraki, the HEAD master.

Ok

TheKingdom:





and what is this doing for you and your community? Just the illusion of inclusion abi?

I feel sorry for your ignorance. I feel sorry for your ignorance. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Innoson Group chairman ought to be in that pic to make it complete 1 Like

DrRasheed:

I dunno where bill gate got his facts that one in every three nigerian is malnourish, oga we ain't afganistans.



Nice one dangote...



Making the nation proud with your supportive suggestions to this administration. So you think you know better than the worlds richest man and a successful businessman of many years abi? So you think you know better than the worlds richest man and a successful businessman of many years abi? 2 Likes

By the time mosanto is through with Nigeria, coupled with our decayed medical system, we will know what this unholy aliance is about, Go through out the developed world, every1 now wants to eat organic ("that chicken that goes about eating poo it can find, cows fed on grass, foods grown without farm chemicals")..... All this we have in abundance and nobody thanks and appraise the poor farmers in our rural areas....But very soon we shall have rice, meat , milk(all GMO) etc probably farmed by an individual making him stupendously rich and then we wonder where the diseases ravaging our world is coming from

The last picture though.

Saraki be like: Aliko Aliko omode olowo.

Dangote is like: Saaraakiiii, you know say you get money pass me now. How about all those ones wet dey under soak away.

sooo, this chukwu-emeka bill gates never still waka enter southeast since?? upon their paper knowledge?? 1 Like

Do you know how much is the dangoti business school?

tiswell:

Innoson Group chairman ought to be in that pic to make it complete



bwehehehehehehe ? innoson nor sabi Im mate?? take a look at the pics and tell me who looks like nnamdi KANU there?? bwehehehehehehe? innoson nor sabi Im mate?? take a look at the pics and tell me who looks like nnamdi KANU there?? 1 Like

The caption should be:

Two Jardworking men and one thief

Money bag

Aboguede:

Do you know how much is the dangoti business school? u mean school fees? How much u mean school fees? How much

Two Hard working men and one Thief.







Saraki is richer than the two of them combined Saraki is richer than the two of them combined