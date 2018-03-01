₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,689 members, 4,149,160 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 10:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together (9305 Views)
President Buhari Hosts Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote In Aso Rock / Haye Okoh And Bayo Omoboriowo Pictured Together / Bola Tinubu And Nana Akufo-Addo, President-Elect Of Ghana Pictured Together (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by majella4: 8:13pm
Senate President Saraki today with Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote and had a breakfast with them.According to him,he discussed ways of developing sustainable financing for healthcare across the nation with them
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/saraki-meets-bill-gates-and.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by Bluemalam: 8:15pm
Men of timber and calibre.
See how Aliko Dangote is hobnobbing with national & global powers that be, yet when he uses this advantage to excel in his business and dust his competition, haters will call him a monopolist..
Keep flying sir
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by StarUp: 8:28pm
Looks more like Saraki is trying to diversify some of his *coughs* into legal ventures.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by DrRasheed(m): 8:34pm
I dunno where bill gate got his facts that one in every three nigerian is malnourish, oga we ain't afganistans.
Nice one dangote...
Making the nation proud with your supportive suggestions to this administration.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by TheKingdom: 8:34pm
Bluemalam:
and what is this doing for you and your community? Just the illusion of inclusion abi?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by tayebest(m): 8:35pm
Mission 2030 #BillionaireMind
....so help me God!
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by handsomeyinka(m): 8:58pm
.
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by handsomeyinka(m): 8:59pm
Good one uncle aliko..i just dey remember boy alinco of papa ajasco.
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by ct2(m): 8:59pm
that all they know snapping pictures
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by Sarang: 8:59pm
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by AkuStephen: 8:59pm
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:01pm
SEEN
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by High01: 9:01pm
Gowon Yakubu shared in his facebook page list of achievements by past leaders irrespective of corruption. There was corruption in Nigeria when Awolowo built Cocoa House, TV station and the first university in Africa
There was corruption in Nigeria when IBB built Third Mainland Bridge, built Aso Rock, National Assembly Complex, turned Abuja into our Federal capital territory.
http://www.newslinknaija.com/2018/03/politics-gowon-yakubu-blast-buhari-stop.html
There was corruption in Nigeria when Obasanjo brought Gsm, banking reform, police reform, civil defense, There was corruption in Nigeria when Jonathan introduced BVN and PVC, built 12 new federal universities, revamped railway lines, made Our economy fastest growing in Africa & third in the world.
http://www.newslinknaija.com/2018/03/politics-gowon-yakubu-blast-buhari-stop.html
If anyone tell you the reason Buhari is not working is because he inherited corruption, tell them great leaders don't blame people and events for their failures. They simply accept responsibility and move on. Ask them, what has Buhari done after all the fake promise of fixing power in 6wks, reducing pump price to #45 naira, making N1 equal to a $ 1, stopping Boko Haram etc. It's a shame.
The inferno truth is, corruption started from heaven when Satan violated a privilege given him. That never stop God's works.
He waited for God to create man and brought his lawlessness and corruption into the garden of eden.
God wasn't moved. He introduced a redemption plan. The Savior was born. Sadly, Judas Iscariot was there.
Not discouraged yet, He gave us God the Holy Spirit.
If anyone tell you the reason Buhari is not working is because he inherited corruption, tell them corruption is rooted in the DNA of homo sapiens ( Latin: wise man ) because we are just mere mortal infected with a virus of good & evil.
Yet, great leaders don't blame people and events for their failures. They simply accept responsibility and move on.
#InecWillNotCountPrayerPointsButVotes. Please, strive and endeavor to collect your PVC.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by Demmama7(m): 9:02pm
Men dey with men.
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by Paradigm777: 9:02pm
Saraki, the HEAD master.
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by tonyfrenzy: 9:03pm
Ok
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by Bluemalam: 9:03pm
TheKingdom:
I feel sorry for your ignorance.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by tiswell(m): 9:05pm
Innoson Group chairman ought to be in that pic to make it complete
1 Like
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by potent5(m): 9:08pm
EKEDC Injustice In Satellite Town Lagos
It has been observed that EKEDC is enmeshed in corrupt practices in its distribution of light in Satellite Town and its neighboring settlements.
Places like Alaba Suru, Alafia, Maza Maza, Coker, Barracks, FESTAC, Kpako, Agboju, etc. are known to enjoy 15 to 18 hours of light daily. Adeshoba which is across the Badagry express road from Satellite Town enjoys up to 20 (or above) hours of light daily. But this contrasts with the case of Satellite Town which enjoys less than 5 hours of light daily or none at all .
Indeed, the only time Satellite Town can boast of up to 15 hours of light is during Christmas or long Salah celebrations or when the nearby areas have issues with their light.
This was the case during the 1st and second week of March when Adeshoba was having problems with its light. Satellite was having an average of 15 to 20 hours of light daily.
Ever since the light situation in Adeshoba reverted to the usual 15 to 20 hours of light a day, the reverse became the case for Satellite Town. They hardly enjoy up to 5 hours of light daily and at night the sound generators is out of this world.
The imbalance in the electricity distribution in the area has caused people to run away from Satellite Town as an area that does not regularly have light. People formerly living Satellite move to Adeshoba, Kpako, Agboju, Barracks, etc.
Interestingly, and despite the few hours of light enjoyed by Satellite Town residents, they pay some of the highest estimated bills in the Amuwo Odofin and nearby LGAs areas compared to Agboju, Adeshoba, Coker, Maza Maza, Barracks, etc. As a result, most residents have clamored for prepaid meters to avoid paying for electricity not supplied to them.
People have speculated and given reasons for the manner Satellite Town is being shortchanged by EKEDC and the major reason adduced is that the majority of the people living in Satellite Town are not from the Lagos state and that there are no important personalities or traditional rulers in the area.
Government through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, should investigate this matter and save residents of Satellite Town. After all, we are all one Nigeria
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:09pm
DrRasheed:So you think you know better than the worlds richest man and a successful businessman of many years abi?
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by maishai: 9:09pm
By the time mosanto is through with Nigeria, coupled with our decayed medical system, we will know what this unholy aliance is about, Go through out the developed world, every1 now wants to eat organic ("that chicken that goes about eating poo it can find, cows fed on grass, foods grown without farm chemicals")..... All this we have in abundance and nobody thanks and appraise the poor farmers in our rural areas....But very soon we shall have rice, meat , milk(all GMO) etc probably farmed by an individual making him stupendously rich and then we wonder where the diseases ravaging our world is coming from
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by Chiamakah: 9:11pm
The last picture though.
Saraki be like: Aliko Aliko omode olowo.
Dangote is like: Saaraakiiii, you know say you get money pass me now. How about all those ones wet dey under soak away.
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by Mystiquefia: 9:13pm
sooo, this chukwu-emeka bill gates never still waka enter southeast since?? upon their paper knowledge??
1 Like
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by Aboguede: 9:13pm
Do you know how much is the dangoti business school?
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by Mystiquefia: 9:17pm
tiswell:
bwehehehehehehe? innoson nor sabi Im mate?? take a look at the pics and tell me who looks like nnamdi KANU there??
1 Like
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by translux: 9:17pm
The caption should be:
Two Jardworking men and one thief
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by smithsydny(m): 9:18pm
Money bag
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by smithsydny(m): 9:19pm
Aboguede:u mean school fees? How much
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by translux: 9:19pm
Two Hard working men and one Thief.
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by Holyfield1(m): 9:20pm
Saraki is richer than the two of them combined
|Re: Saraki, Bill Gates And Aliko Dangote Pictured Together by Achillesdam500(m): 9:25pm
Holyfield1:
Northern Monarchs Meet Over Al-mustapha! / Sun Newspaper Editor, Steve Nwosu Shot By Bandits.. / Now I Accept Buhari Hates The South East
Viewing this topic: Ursadorable, PaChukwudi44, iDROID, kashman04(m), anthonykezy(m), Pororo(f), pilli(m), Agboolapmt, Ewoma45(f), Alphamos(m), Hongbenga(m), jabbo(m), idope247(m), Fanatique, UncleGb, Nodogragra4me, oloyede90(m), Diatec, Aarenaija, czaremrys(m), dollarcoolcat(m), Donjinks(m), jendordino(m), bhankie(m), chidozeze(m), EuroBoy007(m), Olaleyeabdullah(m), Turktman05(m), madameverything, Adebaba1(m), folahann(m), Benuromi and 88 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16