|Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by ogochukwu247(f): 8:38pm
The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has reacted to the return of 104 Dapchi schoolgirls.
The girls were released by Boko Haram barely 30 days after their abduction.
Okorocha pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari has displayed strong political wil, adding that how a leader responds to situations goes a long way to show his weakness or strength.
The Governor said since Buhari came on board, he has continued to show that action speaks louder than words.
His reaction was contained in a terse statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, the state capital. by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.
The statement said, “Even the way and manner the President led the nation out of recession without allowing the development to linger was a clear indication of strong leadership and that is the reason the nation or Nigerians should continue to support him to fully stabilize the polity.”
He further noted that “if the previous leadership had equally put into play, that level of needed political will or strong leadership, the lengthy story of the Chibok girls would have perhaps, been shortened”.
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/22/dapchi-girls-okorocha-reacts-to-release-of-schoolgirls-by-boko-haram/
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by Okoroawusa: 8:52pm
Owelle!
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by okey777(m): 8:53pm
Agburu ojoo, my family my family
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by uncleiykeman: 8:53pm
What is wrong with the clown? Why is he always disgracing his family?
25 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by Homeboiy: 9:32pm
I blame the man named okorocha for adopting an Hausa person as his own
the two bloods can't be the same
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by talk2archy: 9:39pm
nwanne kpuo ha ofuma biko.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by Biglittlelois(f): 9:39pm
He was born in jos right? i think his parents adopted him from a hausa/fulani family then named him Rochas, his blood is not the same with igbos,
mbanu
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by Kennydoc(m): 9:39pm
Rochas get sense?
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by ehardetola(m): 9:39pm
Nonsense talk
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by shortgun(m): 9:40pm
Is that all?
We all know the whole thing was staged.
Back2daura
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by autonomous22: 9:41pm
mtchew.... Who takes okorocha serious
3 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by Lilimax(f): 9:41pm
Ndi arabanko, ngwanu!!!!]
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by lastmessenger: 9:41pm
The only ass licker from the east. I trust imolites to reject Rocha and anything that come with rochas come 2019
4 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by buskie13(m): 9:41pm
Mad Man,all these evil men are the problem with Nigeria, they work together ,make the zombies more folish,sell foolish propaganda that a nursery 2 pupil would shake his head in disbelief to,Buhari govt has been a laughing stock to us and to the world at large, what ever they do no longer surprises me,in this govt we've seen and heard it all,worst that I saw today was the Army Commander who was told to lift a girl for camera ,and yes he found it difficult because it was all staged managed, phuck this shithole
2 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by fowlyansh181(m): 9:42pm
Bunch of crap
2 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by LasGidiOwner: 9:42pm
What do we expect from a limping useless failed and incompetent occultist bastard that used his legs for rituals.
4 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by Paradigm777: 9:42pm
Pls does anyone knows the address of the mod that sent this to FP?
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by Sweetcollins: 9:42pm
Chemical reactor
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by sammy4life1(m): 9:42pm
ogochukwu247:
Funny
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by Sarang: 9:43pm
Hello guys!
I write short poems for orphans and vulnerable children to describe the feelings of these ones birthed and abandoned, to give them a sense of belonging in a world which they seemed forgotten. I write on their behalf. Take a quick look at the poems here: http://www.nairaland.com/4394646/orphans-cry and don't forget to leave a review if you can. You can follow the Instagram here: http://www.instagram.com/orphans_cry or Twitter, see my signature.
Together Brethren, let's make a difference in the lives of the abandoned ones!
P.s: Has Owelle finished his statues??
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by CriticMaestro: 9:45pm
Hbh
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by fhranciz(m): 9:45pm
This man is an insult to the word fool. I think English shld have something to show his level of stupidity.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by psychologist(m): 9:45pm
Nobody can describe okoro awusa more than ffk
Ffk can bad mouth for the whole world
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by Readwarn(m): 9:46pm
Nigerians always reacting online..Dem be sodium and HydroChloride
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by Ayoswit(f): 9:47pm
K, seen, next
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by ObamaOsama: 9:47pm
those girls were kidnapped by you and ur master
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by naijjaman(m): 9:48pm
Chai
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by NotBeenPaid: 9:49pm
Okorocha like Buhari - Buhari like Okorocha
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by Sphilip1(m): 9:49pm
hmmm
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by Leopantro: 9:50pm
fhranciz:
YOU ARE EVIL.
LOL
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by gmoney12: 9:50pm
mshew
|Re: Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram by fvckme(f): 9:50pm
What is he even saying?
1 Like
