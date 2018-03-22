Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dapchi Girls: Okorocha Reacts To Release Of Schoolgirls By Boko Haram (5033 Views)

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has reacted to the return of 104 Dapchi schoolgirls.



The girls were released by Boko Haram barely 30 days after their abduction.



Okorocha pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari has displayed strong political wil, adding that how a leader responds to situations goes a long way to show his weakness or strength.



The Governor said since Buhari came on board, he has continued to show that action speaks louder than words.



His reaction was contained in a terse statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, the state capital. by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.



The statement said, “Even the way and manner the President led the nation out of recession without allowing the development to linger was a clear indication of strong leadership and that is the reason the nation or Nigerians should continue to support him to fully stabilize the polity.”



He further noted that “if the previous leadership had equally put into play, that level of needed political will or strong leadership, the lengthy story of the Chibok girls would have perhaps, been shortened”.



source

Owelle! 1 Like

Agburu ojoo, my family my family 2 Likes 1 Share

What is wrong with the clown? Why is he always disgracing his family? 25 Likes

I blame the man named okorocha for adopting an Hausa person as his own

the two bloods can't be the same 10 Likes 1 Share

nwanne kpuo ha ofuma biko. 6 Likes 1 Share



mbanu He was born in jos right? i think his parents adopted him from a hausa/fulani family then named him Rochas, his blood is not the same with igbos,mbanu 8 Likes 1 Share

Rochas get sense? 13 Likes 3 Shares

Nonsense talk 7 Likes 1 Share

Is that all?

We all know the whole thing was staged.

Back2daura 14 Likes 1 Share

mtchew.... Who takes okorocha serious 3 Likes

Ndi arabanko, ngwanu!!!!]

The only ass licker from the east. I trust imolites to reject Rocha and anything that come with rochas come 2019 4 Likes

Mad Man,all these evil men are the problem with Nigeria, they work together ,make the zombies more folish,sell foolish propaganda that a nursery 2 pupil would shake his head in disbelief to,Buhari govt has been a laughing stock to us and to the world at large, what ever they do no longer surprises me,in this govt we've seen and heard it all,worst that I saw today was the Army Commander who was told to lift a girl for camera ,and yes he found it difficult because it was all staged managed, phuck this shithole 2 Likes

Bunch of crap 2 Likes

What do we expect from a limping useless failed and incompetent occultist bastard that used his legs for rituals. 4 Likes

Pls does anyone knows the address of the mod that sent this to FP? 1 Like

Chemical reactor

ogochukwu247:



Funny Funny 1 Like





P.s: Has Owelle finished his statues?? P.s: Has Owelle finished his statues??

Hbh

This man is an insult to the word fool. I think English shld have something to show his level of stupidity. 3 Likes 1 Share





Ffk can bad mouth for the whole world Nobody can describe okoro awusa more than ffkFfk can bad mouth for the whole world 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians always reacting online..Dem be sodium and HydroChloride 1 Like

K, seen, next

those girls were kidnapped by you and ur master 1 Like

Chai 1 Like

Okorocha like Buhari - Buhari like Okorocha 1 Like

hmmm

fhranciz:

This man is an insult to the word fool. I think English shld have something to show his level of stupidity.

YOU ARE EVIL.

LOL YOU ARE EVIL.LOL

mshew