Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:09pm On Mar 22
A 7-year-old boy, Maina Bukar was kidnapped by suspected ritualist on Saturday 17/3/2018 at Ngomari Kare Kili area of Borno state. The little boy who is a Sangaya Student popularly known as Almajiri, was abducted and had his eyes plucked out by his captor.
According to the boy's father who narrated what happened, the boy was asked to bring water for ablution by the suspected ritualist, he kindly did as directed. He was again asked to escort the ritualist to a nearby village. He obeyed, and was taken to the bush where he was asked to wait in the bush while the suspect excuse himself to urinate.
He then came back and told the poor boy that he would slaughter him.
The boy reportedly replied him saying; " Don't slaughter me because my teacher would not leave me". He then tied the boy down and ripped out his two eyes.
The boy sustained multiple knife injuries in his stomach and his thigh. He is currently on admission at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital UMTH.
Purple Heart Foundation in collaboration of Better Jere Initiative donated the sum of 100,000 Naira to the parents to aid the boy's medical treatments.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/ritualist-plucks-eyes-7-year-old-boy-see-said-attack.html
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by wahles(m): 9:09pm On Mar 22
Bad news naim full nl today
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by Homeboiy: 9:18pm On Mar 22
where's before n after?
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by HajimeSaito(m): 9:31pm On Mar 22
Evil preys on the young and innocent. The Poor boy's misfortune is to have been born poor in the North.
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by sotall(m): 10:25pm On Mar 22
Ok
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by sweetval: 10:25pm On Mar 22
This country yaff tire me...
Bad news upandan..
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by Sarang: 10:25pm On Mar 22
Meanwhile some people are just heartless! What type of a human does that to a child?!!
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by ONeMAnMOPOL: 10:25pm On Mar 22
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 10:26pm On Mar 22
God abeg o...
Evils everywhere...
God save us
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by xreal: 10:26pm On Mar 22
What a pain.
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by Talktoyoulater(f): 10:26pm On Mar 22
It shall not b well with this ritualist in fact all of them,God will punish them one by one,they will all die a slow but painful death.kai I need to relocate to mars because i don tire 4 all these kin news joor.
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by fk001: 10:27pm On Mar 22
What is Borno state turning into pls??
They should not drag the wrath of God upon them, Instead of them to be praying for peace in the state they are busy doing criminal activities....
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by eleko1: 10:29pm On Mar 22
Bastards.May dangote trailer cripple the evildoers
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by MDsambo: 10:29pm On Mar 22
HajimeSaito:
Your people in the south eats humans alive. Barbarism is not region specific
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by profmsboi(m): 10:30pm On Mar 22
This country don tire me...
Mah find money, travel out ahbeg...
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by iMUMUweh(m): 10:30pm On Mar 22
so the accommodators have extended their trade to borno
not surprised
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by emeejinsm: 10:30pm On Mar 22
This is very bad
Ooh God send helpers for this young lad
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by smexy(m): 10:31pm On Mar 22
HajimeSaito:very true, northern Nigerian is the only area ritualists operate.
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by benn94(m): 10:31pm On Mar 22
1
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by benn94(m): 10:33pm On Mar 22
Afonjas taking their handwork to borno state
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by Kazal999: 10:33pm On Mar 22
If I say this country weak me.. U guys will say am lying.... RITUALIST Don start...
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by zinaunreal(m): 10:33pm On Mar 22
Who told the boy to give water and follow the man to the bushes? This story is blur abeg
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by LifeSweet: 10:35pm On Mar 22
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by achiever12: 10:37pm On Mar 22
sweetval:
You are free to port to the the US. By the time they use you for shooting practice on the street in broad daylight, nobody will tell you before you port back. Every part of the world has its ups and downs
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by achiever12: 10:41pm On Mar 22
MDsambo:
This news mean rituals are not limited to any Nigerian tribe. Virtually every African tribe is into rituals, be it Hausa, igbo or Yoruba. Any tribe that thinks it is holy is fooling itself
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by Paschy88(m): 10:43pm On Mar 22
eleko1:Cripple kee. More like splash their brain on tar
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by onomeabuja: 10:43pm On Mar 22
profmsboi:BROS I BEG U, MAKE U NO LEAVE ME HERE O-i hold ur trouser for waist as we make this journey.
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:44pm On Mar 22
north breeding ground for stupid people
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by profmsboi(m): 10:47pm On Mar 22
onomeabuja:
My brother... no be small thing ooo...
Make guys go hustle, make money, leave this sh*t country
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by Bashman02: 10:49pm On Mar 22
Northerners, please stop this almajiri tradition....
Useless people
Re: Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) by Hotzone(m): 10:51pm On Mar 22
Buhari, please, and please, die let's have PEACE, bikonu!!!!
