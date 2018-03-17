Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ritualist Plucks Out Eyes Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Borno (Photos) (9561 Views)

According to the boy's father who narrated what happened, the boy was asked to bring water for ablution by the suspected ritualist, he kindly did as directed. He was again asked to escort the ritualist to a nearby village. He obeyed, and was taken to the bush where he was asked to wait in the bush while the suspect excuse himself to urinate.



He then came back and told the poor boy that he would slaughter him.



The boy reportedly replied him saying; " Don't slaughter me because my teacher would not leave me". He then tied the boy down and ripped out his two eyes.



The boy sustained multiple knife injuries in his stomach and his thigh. He is currently on admission at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital UMTH.



Purple Heart Foundation in collaboration of Better Jere Initiative donated the sum of 100,000 Naira to the parents to aid the boy's medical treatments.



Bad news naim full nl today

where's before n after?

Evil preys on the young and innocent. The Poor boy's misfortune is to have been born poor in the North. 9 Likes

Ok



Bad news upandan.. This country yaff tire me...Bad news upandan.. 3 Likes





Meanwhile some people are just heartless! What type of a human does that to a child?!! Meanwhile some people are just heartless! What type of a human does that to a child?!! 1 Like

God abeg o...



Evils everywhere...



God save us 5 Likes

What a pain.



It shall not b well with this ritualist in fact all of them,God will punish them one by one,they will all die a slow but painful death.kai I need to relocate to mars because i don tire 4 all these kin news joor. It shall not b well with this ritualist in fact all of them,God will punish them one by one,they will all die a slow but painful death.kai I need to relocate to mars because i don tire 4 all these kin news joor. 9 Likes

??









They should not drag the wrath of God upon them, Instead of them to be praying for peace in the state they are busy doing criminal activities.... What is Borno state turning into pls??They should not drag the wrath of God upon them, Instead of them to be praying for peace in the state they are busy doing criminal activities.... 1 Like

Bastards.May dangote trailer cripple the evildoers Bastards.May dangote trailer cripple the evildoers

HajimeSaito:

Evil preys on the young and innocent. The Poor boy's misfortune is to have been born poor in the North.



Your people in the south eats humans alive. Barbarism is not region specific Your people in the south eats humans alive. Barbarism is not region specific

This country don tire me...



Mah find money, travel out ahbeg... 1 Like





so the accommodators have extended their trade to borno



not surprised



so the accommodators have extended their trade to bornonot surprised 2 Likes

This is very bad

Ooh God send helpers for this young lad

HajimeSaito:

Evil preys on the young and innocent. The Poor boy's misfortune is to have been born poor in the North. very true, northern Nigerian is the only area ritualists operate. very true, northern Nigerian is the only area ritualists operate. 1 Like

1

Afonjas taking their handwork to borno state 1 Like

If I say this country weak me.. U guys will say am lying.... RITUALIST Don start...

Who told the boy to give water and follow the man to the bushes? This story is blur abeg





sweetval:

This country yaff tire me...

Bad news upandan..

You are free to port to the the US. By the time they use you for shooting practice on the street in broad daylight, nobody will tell you before you port back. Every part of the world has its ups and downs You are free to port to the the US. By the time they use you for shooting practice on the street in broad daylight, nobody will tell you before you port back. Every part of the world has its ups and downs

MDsambo:





Your people in the south eats humans alive. Barbarism is not region specific

This news mean rituals are not limited to any Nigerian tribe. Virtually every African tribe is into rituals, be it Hausa, igbo or Yoruba. Any tribe that thinks it is holy is fooling itself This news mean rituals are not limited to any Nigerian tribe. Virtually every African tribe is into rituals, be it Hausa, igbo or Yoruba. Any tribe that thinks it is holy is fooling itself

eleko1:

Bastards.May dangote trailer cripple the evildoers Cripple kee. More like splash their brain on tar Cripple kee. More like splash their brain on tar 1 Like 1 Share

profmsboi:

This country don tire me...



Mah find money, travel out ahbeg... BROS I BEG U, MAKE U NO LEAVE ME HERE O-i hold ur trouser for waist as we make this journey. BROS I BEG U, MAKE U NO LEAVE ME HERE O-i hold ur trouser for waist as we make this journey.

north breeding ground for stupid people

onomeabuja:



BROS I BEG U, MAKE U NO LEAVE ME HERE O-i hold ur trouser for waist as we make this journey.

My brother... no be small thing ooo...



Make guys go hustle, make money, leave this sh*t country My brother... no be small thing ooo...Make guys go hustle, make money, leave this sh*t country

Northerners, please stop this almajiri tradition....

Useless people