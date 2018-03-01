₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by sirlekzy: 10:04pm On Mar 22
The Director-General, Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Betta Edu has rescued a newborn baby who was abandoned by a teenage mother after delivery at Anderson Primary Health Center, in the creeks of Calabar South, Cross River State.
The incident took place early hours of 20th March 2018 immediately after delivery by the mother.
According to the staff on duty during the incident, Mrs Elizabeth Offiong, a Chief Community Health Officer said on her arrival at the health centre by 7.35am she met a young teenage girl at the doorpost of the facility lamenting over lower abdominal pains.
“I thought it was an infection because most teenage girls here have STIs and will usually reject condom. but when she was examined, I found out the young girl was pregnant and was passing through labour. Not quite long, she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy in our ward”, says Madam Elizabeth.
Madam Elizabeth said after giving birth the teenage girl refused to undergo series of tests as she outrightly rejected the food bought for her. She refused all our offers to treat her and rather insisted that she doesn’t want the child.
Mrs Elizabeth also stated that the teenage girl who gave her name as Mary Bassey residing at No. 5 Edem Nsa Street threatened to dump the baby in the gutter if the Government does not take ownership of the child. All effort to persuade her to receive treatment was unsuccessful as she quietly ran away and abandoned her newborn baby.
She noted that all trace to locate the residential address given by the teenage mother became unfruitful as such address and name did not exist in Bayside, Calabar South LGA.
Reacting to the incident, while on a visit to Calabar south creeks, the Director General of Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Betta Edu said she thanks God that the teenager managed to even come to the health center to deliver the child rather than delivering at home and dumping her in a bin or toilet that probably would have led to the death of the child.
She noted that her Agency and the State Government led by His Excellency, Senator ( Prof) Ben Ayade believes that every child deserves to live, and every child should be wanted and be planned for or if you don’t want to have children then take up family planning.
She said in Calabar South, the Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency is facing challenges because there are a lot of teenage girls that are pregnant and most of them are HIV positive and it calls for great concerns.
According to her,
“We stepped up health SENSITISATION in this communities and health workers have been going for house to house mobilization trying to convince them to take up family planning but the have rejected Family Planning. The culture needs to change, our chiefs need to help us, churches and prayer houses need to join in this advocacy for family planning, this young girls between 11 and 17 need to protect themselves and abstain from sex where possible so they don’t have children which are not planned for or unwanted in the society with lack of motherly care”.
Finally, she said the baby which has already been named Anderson (after the facility) will be known as “ANDERSON AYADE” because State Government will take over the support for the child till proper adoption is done.
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by Bnenzzy101: 10:35pm On Mar 22
Too bad
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by miketemi4luv(m): 10:35pm On Mar 22
Hmmmmm, very bad...
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 10:35pm On Mar 22
Poor bastard.....
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by Esomchi800(m): 10:35pm On Mar 22
hmm
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by ngwababe(f): 10:35pm On Mar 22
Hmmmmm
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by MetroBaba1(m): 10:36pm On Mar 22
sirlekzy:
I Fear That State To The Core
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by Violori222: 10:36pm On Mar 22
Available...trusted
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by Brooke60(f): 10:36pm On Mar 22
Calabar girls, double twaley
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by oshe11: 10:36pm On Mar 22
Warrey piri
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by fk001: 10:37pm On Mar 22
I don't know whether is true but one of my friend once told me that majority of people in South south and South east were born out of wedlock technically they are bastard's..... No offence thou
just need more clarification on this allegation.
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by hajoke2000(f): 10:38pm On Mar 22
such is life .....the baby someone is praying to have ....yet someone is dere abandoning hers .......
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 10:38pm On Mar 22
She will go back to start bleeping again.
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by Pat081: 10:39pm On Mar 22
Useless gal why can she ask 4 condom wen she knw dat she dnt want d sinless baby to cum to dis world
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by Iceman2017(m): 10:44pm On Mar 22
E fit be one Corper pregnant am....
Calabar girls sabi yansh corpers
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by Franzinni: 10:48pm On Mar 22
I Wana call her a Dog but I realized even dogs don't abandon thier young....
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by clems88(m): 10:49pm On Mar 22
fk001:you and that your friend are senseless
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by ezex(m): 10:51pm On Mar 22
Hmmm,not Good at all
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by thorpido(m): 10:52pm On Mar 22
So sad.I can't imagine growing up to know my parents were unknown- disappeared when I was born.
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by ezex(m): 10:52pm On Mar 22
Hmmm,not Good at all
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by clems88(m): 10:54pm On Mar 22
I'm not surprise . I see small girls and guys in calabar south shamelessly careressing themselves in public and I wonder if they have parents that caution them.
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by MissRaine69(f): 10:56pm On Mar 22
These young girls are not impregnating themselves are they?
Family planning is for all
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by Eracy007(m): 10:56pm On Mar 22
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by fk001: 10:57pm On Mar 22
clems88:
Why the insult bro
Sorry if my question offended you...
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by MissRaine69(f): 10:59pm On Mar 22
clems88:Most do but those young men are the younger version of some of the men here.
Just read some of the comments on this forum, the attitude towards women in general that’s a reflection a widespread mindset.
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by Jzbabel: 11:12pm On Mar 22
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by Hegi41: 11:14pm On Mar 22
wen d baby become celebrity tomorrow d yeye girl wee coman b claiming d mother baa. ok ooo.
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by purples25(f): 11:47pm On Mar 22
MissRaine69:
It's not the girls that are the problem, but the boys. Boys that feel they should have sex at every moment, and every as.s they want is their right. Every time a baby is abandoned, people be calling the mother as if there was no merciless man or boy that also left her, sometimes even taking it as a payback or joke to abandon a pregnant woman.
|Re: Teenage Girl Abandons Her Newborn Baby In Calabar (photos) by Quality20(m): 11:51pm On Mar 22
seems like most guys and men are evildoers spoiling and making girls/women unchaste all over societies. Well keep doing ur evils God is aware
