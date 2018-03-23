₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by IRIEBOY(m): 7:04am
Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said the assessment of Mr. Bill Gate, the founder of Microsoft Corporation, about President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Policy is not correct.
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/23/gov-el-rufai-says-bill-gate%E2%80%99s-opinion-buhari%E2%80%99s-economic-policy-not-correct
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by izzou(m): 7:10am
Shebi you and Bill Gates dey the meeting together?
Why you no tell am? Na when Baba Olowo Don go, you gather reporters dey fault him advise
But you are correct to an extent sha, Mallam Rufai
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by Sirjamo: 7:19am
ERGP has come stay, I don't care whatever anyone says. The little human capital we have been able to develop over the years are wasting because of lack of opportunities and development of infrastructure will solve many of that problem.
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by heendrix(m): 7:20am
ok
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by Shedrack777(m): 7:29am
one thing about buhari is that you may talk the talk, but as long as he's the president, your opinion doesn't count
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by TrueSenator(m): 7:33am
He would have agreed if it was against GEJ
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by Obinwenite(m): 7:47am
You better wake up.....nothing is working in Nigeria, and gov Elrufia is here playing politics .Everything is not politics ,things are fast deteriorating wake up Mr gov .
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by Shayetet13(m): 7:49am
White man made an observation and Aboki of all people is disagreeing. Aboki is many years behind a white man in brain development. So, Aboki just shut up already!
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by Redoil: 7:51am
Who do you think is right Like 4 el rufai Share 4 bill gate
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by luwabrooklyn(m): 7:52am
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by Dosinspector(m): 7:53am
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by Adekdammy: 7:54am
35% on education in kaduna yet alot of almajiri still roam about, continue lieing u hear.
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by ZombieTAMER: 7:57am
Am just angry with Gates
Advisory role to cows is a complete waste of time
Simply tell Nigerians that there is no hope for them with a cow at the helm of affairs of the country...
Get your PVC ready...
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by 0monnak0da: 8:05am
Many totally lack understanding.
In 1945 Germany and Japan lost the War and their infrastrcture completely destroyed by bombardment. Today they are among the largest world economies .Why ? One answer their people and the contents of their people's heads.
The other side of Human capital is the opposite of knowledge. So Knowledge is not just about having it or not having it but there is a third condition Antiknowledge. A state engendered by possessing and being possessed by all manner of religious and pseudo religious beliefs about howthe world works . Propagated by Pentecostal Christianity,Islam and others. Ideas such as Miraculous Breakthrough,Prosperity teaching and related foolishnes which stop our people fro embracing science and reality like adults. Instead we propagate foolishness like Money ritual, Stolen joystick stolen destiny and such like
In Northern Nigeria where it is said that we have the greatest population ,What propotion of the are educated skilled or able to contribute to the economy ,what propotion of the women.
The reality is it is Human Capital that makes one naation slaves of another.
The ultimate driver of wealth is the Firm ,the multinational
The Nestles,Toyotas,ABBs,Facebooks,CocaColas,General Electrics,Pfizers, Siemens, Boeings of this world are what determine which countries are rich and which aren't .Even at the most basic level of civil Engineering where is the HumanCapital.
Visit any major Engineering project , Road or Brdge building site and the person in charge is a white man in his 40s . Where are our own people.
Now we are building power plants without the knowledge of how maintain them
We cannot even set up ur own Supermarket chains . Human Capital is everything.
An ignorant superstitious people will never go very far and two of our greatest enemies in Nigeria are Islam and Christianity
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by annnikky(f): 8:08am
It seems helrufia want to rob shoulder with a man who's more intelligent, enlightened, exposed than him, he should have told him this there n then than ranting at his back meaning he's high on water
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by Elukapendragon(m): 8:10am
I think El-rufai is a goat in human clothing
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by skulgen: 8:10am
Accept it.
Sorry the Whites wont behave like us here, seeing black and calling it white.
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by BlackPeni5: 8:10am
Foolish people way no dey hear word.
In Nigeria, patriotism is measured in the way you blindly support the president. How do we expect him to improve with this kind of attitude.
Now we have carried out shameful acts abroad...the thunder that will fire that short man is being constructed in the Sun right now.
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by gurunlocker: 8:11am
These government always want someone that will be licking their ass and not telling them the truth...
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by DWJOBScom(m): 8:11am
Nigeria i hail thee!
I wish above all things that we have learnt our lessons never to listen to smooth talkers.
Especially APC goons
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by busky101(m): 8:11am
Midget has spoken...
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by deomelo: 8:11am
What is needed is for states to have similar plans as well as adequate provisions for healthcare and education because the bulk of the burden for healthcare and education really rests on states government.
This is for the states to deal with.
Gate's suggestion was way-way off.
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by Smily202(m): 8:11am
Says who that has turn Nigerian economy to Dubai !!!!!! Clowns The problem we blacks have especially our politiefician is that they don't accept truth . They always behave they are better than others. That's why Trump called us shitholes countries .
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by NotBeenPaid: 8:11am
I never expected El Rufai or the Northern elites to say otherwise because it's in their DNA to support evil as long as you're from the North!
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by fk001: 8:12am
Yesterday i was really astonished when i saw some deluded fools commending Bill gates while castigating PMB and his administration...
For God sake Bill gate is a human being just like everyone of us, so just because he is world number one (not any more) you expect him to know everything pertaining economic? when did he last visited Nigeria for him to know our economy policy is not moving the way it should be?.
PMB also has his own flaws but he can make it right come 2019
And finally
PMB till 2023
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by Firefire(m): 8:12am
izzou:
You dey mind the cow.
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by solid3(m): 8:12am
El Rufai need to have his head checked.
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by herraph: 8:12am
Northern people don't invest in Human capital. People that don't see the importance of formal education. El Rufai go and die. Short almajiri
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by fucktoto: 8:13am
who gives a fûck about a midget's opinion?
|Re: El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" by Fanatique: 8:13am
Ggfd
