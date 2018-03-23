Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / El-Rufai: "Bill Gates' Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct" (6220 Views)

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said the assessment of Mr. Bill Gate, the founder of Microsoft Corporation, about President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Policy is not correct.



Mr. Gates had faulted President Buhari’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), stating the plan does not have the ability to address the unique needs of Nigerians at present.



He added that the execution priorities of the plan do not fully reflect people’s needs, instead, it prioritizes physical capital over human capital.





Gov. El-Rufai

But the Kaduna state governor in an interview with the journalist at the statehouse after the session said it is not correct to say that the economic plan does not give primacy to human capital.



“It is not correct to say that the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan does not give primacy to human capital, it is not correct.



“The plan has enough provision for human capital, it is a Federal Government’s plan. What is needed is for states to have similar plans as well as adequate provisions for healthcare and education because the bulk of the burden for healthcare and education really rests on states government.



“The disease burden of the country is largely at the primary healthcare level and this primary healthcare system is broken completely. We need to rebuild it.



“The United Nations recommends that we should budget at least 26 percent of our total budget on education, many state governments are doing that or near that.



“Kaduna State has done averagely 35 percent in the last two years. The World Health Organisation recommends that we budget at least 16 percent of total budget on healthcare, some of our states are doing 12 and 16 percent and so on.



“Kaduna is doing 16.1 percent, we moved three percent in 2016 to 16 percent today. So, the states’ government are scaling up their investments in healthcare but we need to do more.



“This is the message of Gates and Dangote, we need to do much more at the sub-national level



“It is not the ERGP that needs adjustments, it is the budgeting that needs to be ramped up in these two key areas because these are where the problems are.



“If a child losses equality education, he is done for life. If a child doesn’t get quality healthcare in the first two years, he is destroyed for life. This is the message that we invest more at the lower level, so that we prevent this disaster from happening.”

Shebi you and Bill Gates dey the meeting together?



Why you no tell am? Na when Baba Olowo Don go, you gather reporters dey fault him advise



But you are correct to an extent sha, Mallam Rufai 47 Likes

ERGP has come stay, I don't care whatever anyone says. The little human capital we have been able to develop over the years are wasting because of lack of opportunities and development of infrastructure will solve many of that problem.

one thing about buhari is that you may talk the talk, but as long as he's the president, your opinion doesn't count 4 Likes

He would have agreed if it was against GEJ 39 Likes 3 Shares

You better wake up.....nothing is working in Nigeria, and gov Elrufia is here playing politics .Everything is not politics ,things are fast deteriorating wake up Mr gov . 19 Likes

White man made an observation and Aboki of all people is disagreeing. Aboki is many years behind a white man in brain development. So, Aboki just shut up already! 65 Likes 3 Shares

Who do you think is right Like 4 el rufai Share 4 bill gate 1 Like 31 Shares

35% on education in kaduna yet alot of almajiri still roam about, continue lieing u hear. 17 Likes

Am just angry with Gates

Advisory role to cows is a complete waste of time



Simply tell Nigerians that there is no hope for them with a cow at the helm of affairs of the country...



Get your PVC ready... 19 Likes

Many totally lack understanding.



In 1945 Germany and Japan lost the War and their infrastrcture completely destroyed by bombardment. Today they are among the largest world economies .Why ? One answer their people and the contents of their people's heads.



The other side of Human capital is the opposite of knowledge. So Knowledge is not just about having it or not having it but there is a third condition Antiknowledge. A state engendered by possessing and being possessed by all manner of religious and pseudo religious beliefs about howthe world works . Propagated by Pentecostal Christianity,Islam and others. Ideas such as Miraculous Breakthrough,Prosperity teaching and related foolishnes which stop our people fro embracing science and reality like adults. Instead we propagate foolishness like Money ritual, Stolen joystick stolen destiny and such like



In Northern Nigeria where it is said that we have the greatest population ,What propotion of the are educated skilled or able to contribute to the economy ,what propotion of the women.



The reality is it is Human Capital that makes one naation slaves of another.



The ultimate driver of wealth is the Firm ,the multinational



The Nestles,Toyotas,ABBs,Facebooks,CocaColas,General Electrics,Pfizers, Siemens, Boeings of this world are what determine which countries are rich and which aren't .Even at the most basic level of civil Engineering where is the HumanCapital.



Visit any major Engineering project , Road or Brdge building site and the person in charge is a white man in his 40s . Where are our own people.

Now we are building power plants without the knowledge of how maintain them



We cannot even set up ur own Supermarket chains . Human Capital is everything.

An ignorant superstitious people will never go very far and two of our greatest enemies in Nigeria are Islam and Christianity 22 Likes 3 Shares

It seems helrufia want to rob shoulder with a man who's more intelligent, enlightened, exposed than him, he should have told him this there n then than ranting at his back meaning he's high on water

I think El-rufai is a goat in human clothing 1 Like

Accept it.

Sorry the Whites wont behave like us here, seeing black and calling it white. 4 Likes

Foolish people way no dey hear word.



In Nigeria, patriotism is measured in the way you blindly support the president. How do we expect him to improve with this kind of attitude.



Now we have carried out shameful acts abroad...the thunder that will fire that short man is being constructed in the Sun right now. 1 Like

These government always want someone that will be licking their ass and not telling them the truth... 7 Likes

Nigeria i hail thee!



I wish above all things that we have learnt our lessons never to listen to smooth talkers.



Especially APC goons 1 Like

Midget has spoken...

What is needed is for states to have similar plans as well as adequate provisions for healthcare and education because the bulk of the burden for healthcare and education really rests on states government.



This is for the states to deal with.



Gate's suggestion was way-way off.

Says who that has turn Nigerian economy to Dubai !!!!!! Clowns The problem we blacks have especially our politiefician is that they don't accept truth . They always behave they are better than others. That's why Trump called us shitholes countries .







I never expected El Rufai or the Northern elites to say otherwise because it's in their DNA to support evil as long as you're from the North! 7 Likes









For God sake Bill gate is a human being just like everyone of us, so just because he is world number one (not any more) you expect him to know everything pertaining economic ? when did he last visited Nigeria for him to know our economy policy is not moving the way it should be ?.





PMB also has his own flaws but he can make it right come 2019







And finally









El Rufai need to have his head checked.

Northern people don't invest in Human capital. People that don't see the importance of formal education. El Rufai go and die. Short almajiri 1 Like

who gives a fûck about a midget's opinion?