Can you possibly believe this beautiful woman right here is 46-year-old and she could still pass for a 26-year-old



In appreciation to her fans Kate shared these photos which shows an unadulterated beauty and wrote:



"God does not need our help to do anything in our lives..

He knows the end from the beginning..

He knows the whole story, we only know in bits...

Just trust, believe, depend on Him....

Good morning my dears...

Have an awesome weekend ahead..

I appreciate you all..



Source:



All this years, I av been hustling to make FTC only for this guy above me to be a stumbling block.





Meanwhile Kate henshaw is just naturally endowed with inert unfadable beauty 2 Likes

Cool, she's fine

Beautiful. She doesn't even look her age 1 Like

charming

ant he goan marry 1 Like

Damn, she so fine.

Forever young

money



is



good.



shey you don't know that jumping buses, molue, keke and okada can age somborry?

Photoshop Photoshop

Adorable

Beautiful

beautiful



Make up is wonderful



Are you sure she's the one?





See hypocrites.



The pics no even resemble Kate

but a flawless perfectly painted doll

with excessive costumes.



Team natural beauty. See hypocrites.The pics no even resemble Katebut a flawless perfectly painted dollwith excessive costumes.Team natural beauty.

fine mama



go an marry now





waiting for the bad belle dudes that will quote me today

Hahnemann:

All this years, I av been hustling to make FTC only for this guy above me to be a stumbling block.





Meanwhile Kate henshaw is just naturally endowed with inert unfadable beauty

Don't worry you will get there someday

Just plan on how much you may sell it Don't worry you will get there somedayJust plan on how much you may sell it

Agadi ekwe nka

thank God for the make up....

All I see is the power of MAKEUP and the ART of a talented MAKEUP artist. .......snap the pics with your real face make we confirm.

Two things are responsible for this:

1: young sperms from Alex Ekubo and his wayward likes.

2: make up

this woman wonder ever young is one of a kind