|Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by bambi2016: 8:43am
How does Kate Henshaw do this magic?
Can you possibly believe this beautiful woman right here is 46-year-old and she could still pass for a 26-year-old
In appreciation to her fans Kate shared these photos which shows an unadulterated beauty and wrote:
"God does not need our help to do anything in our lives..
He knows the end from the beginning..
He knows the whole story, we only know in bits...
Just trust, believe, depend on Him....
Good morning my dears...
Have an awesome weekend ahead..
I appreciate you all..
Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/23/kate-henshaw-appreciates-her-fans-with-a-magical-look-how-old-is-she-again/
Cc; Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by bambi2016: 10:16am
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by Hahnemann: 11:25am
All this years, I av been hustling to make FTC only for this guy above me to be a stumbling block.
Meanwhile Kate henshaw is just naturally endowed with inert unfadable beauty
2 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by dogstyle007(m): 11:25am
Cool, she's fine
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by MsFaith(f): 11:26am
Beautiful. She doesn't even look her age
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by Ojuri20: 11:26am
charming
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by MrValentineIF: 11:26am
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by IgbosAreOsus: 11:27am
ant he goan marry
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by iyke926(m): 11:27am
Damn, she so fine.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by bigblackbooty(f): 11:28am
Forever young
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by jashar(f): 11:29am
money
is
good.
shey you don't know that jumping buses, molue, keke and okada can age somborry?
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by Euouae: 11:30am
bambi2016:
Photoshop
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by labake1(f): 11:30am
.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by cystem(m): 11:31am
Adorable
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by segebase(m): 11:31am
c
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by Jessica555: 11:32am
Beautiful
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by Nelo042: 11:34am
beautiful
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by shapman: 11:35am
Damn!
Make up is wonderful
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by Sebosede(f): 11:37am
Are you sure she's the one?
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by ollaxworld: 11:37am
See hypocrites.
The pics no even resemble Kate
but a flawless perfectly painted doll
with excessive costumes.
Team natural beauty.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by binsanni(m): 11:38am
fine mama
go an marry now
waiting for the bad belle dudes that will quote me today
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by bewla(m): 11:40am
y
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by Olukat(m): 11:42am
Hahnemann:
Don't worry you will get there someday
Just plan on how much you may sell it
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by kingspeter42(m): 11:43am
Agadi ekwe nka
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by saucemanny(m): 11:43am
thank God for the make up....
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by Jtinaonyi(f): 11:44am
All I see is the power of MAKEUP and the ART of a talented MAKEUP artist. .......snap the pics with your real face make we confirm.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by FrenchWay: 11:46am
...
Two things are responsible for this:
1: young sperms from Alex Ekubo and his wayward likes.
2: make up
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 11:53am
this woman wonder ever young is one of a kind
|Re: Kate Henshaw Stuns In New Photos As She Celebrates Her Fans (Photos) by kuntash: 12:00pm
A relation of her is obviously a moderator on Nairaland or something is wrong somewhere..
