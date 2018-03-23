



Can you possibly believe this beautiful woman right here is 46-year-old and she could still pass for a 26-year-old



In appreciation to her fans Kate shared these photos which shows an unadulterated beauty and wrote:



"God does not need our help to do anything in our lives..

He knows the end from the beginning..

He knows the whole story, we only know in bits...

Just trust, believe, depend on Him....

Good morning my dears...

Have an awesome weekend ahead..

I appreciate you all..



