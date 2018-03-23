₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by autojosh: 8:46am
The actor posted photos of himself with his customized convertible Chevrolet Camaro on Instagram. The car has scissor doors, matte gray paint, black wheels and the number plate is also customized as "ACTOR".
https://autojosh.com/alex-ekubo-strikes-lovely-pose-with-his-chevrolet-camaro/
2 Likes
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by Aldebaran(m): 8:50am
Plate no of the Chevy? Actor
7 Likes
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by simonlee(m): 11:30am
I will argue that the nigerian entertainment industry is very prosperous and one of the biggest in Africa. Our artist are making waves both home and abroad and doing very well for themselves. I will encourage Nigerians to always consume our local content and see how much we'll improve in no distant time.
Cheers to him!
P.S. Drive safely
12 Likes 1 Share
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by tollytexy(m): 11:30am
Stunning
2 Likes
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by Jessica555: 11:30am
Nice car
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by sotonzBlog(m): 11:30am
Fin boy for sale
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by NwaAmaikpe: 11:30am
Nice one Alex Nwa Ujari..
Dont mind those other fine boys that are busy chasing small indomie girls,
Wasting their time, their money and their sperm.
#TeamSugarMommy.
20 Likes 4 Shares
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by tollytexy(m): 11:30am
Aldebaran:Na boss make him write ?
2 Likes
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by Chadso(m): 11:30am
Nice Ride mehn
Chevy is class
1 Like
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by simonlee(m): 11:31am
Aldebaran:Wetin do the plate number... don't you know what "customized" means?
12 Likes
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by chinedusamson(m): 11:31am
Mine is on the way....much love man
1 Like
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by lanrei(m): 11:31am
Cool
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by dogstyle007(m): 11:32am
Nice one
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by cystem(m): 11:32am
Mr fresh
2 Likes
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by Nelo042: 11:34am
speechless....
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by Mythologytips12: 11:35am
Nice 1
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by Iammehdi(m): 11:36am
badass car but savin for my challenger
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by shapman: 11:36am
If you got it, you flaunt it!
If you got it, you flaunt it!
Check out this thread, you will love our little Princess and vote her...
http://www.nairaland.com/4414176/princess-success-needs-vote
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:36am
Borrow pose.... He probably sucked some d**ks to buy that car...
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by mystery22(m): 11:37am
handsome humble man with money,no wonder girls no want free the guy for instagram.girls to like better tin.
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by binsanni(m): 11:37am
Hansome bobo
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by northvietnam(m): 11:37am
Abeg who (love-vendor).
una see Nland now..
i wrote piimp, una come change am to Lover vendor...
metcheeeeeeew....
Abeg which company piimp this ride like this...
cuz i know that him ride no dey like this b4
The colour used to be Black and the door and roof wasnt like this
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by iphanyiuma(m): 11:37am
Aldebaran:artist
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by shogotermies(m): 11:38am
baba God, I don't want to be saying nice car on any car posted on nairaland, I want people to say "wow nice car(s)" to me too..
5 Likes
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by AxceX(m): 11:39am
This one go just day raise suicidal door just to make this piece of crap look nice
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by Peterpanny: 11:39am
am not hating,i have my own ride.but seriously this is a useless topic.
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by yeyerolling: 11:40am
Hw much actors dey earn abegi
1 Like
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by FrenchWay: 11:42am
...
Tommrw now dem go say him dey owe half.
Probably one of those chopping our female politicians: sexually and financially.
Even Pete Edochie cannot afford dis
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by Watermelonman: 11:43am
Issa sugarboy thing.
Sugar mummy hustle issa hood hustle.
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by PostBusta: 11:51am
He probably didn't too. You can get a Camaro for btw 4-5.5m directly from the US. Alex should be able to drop such amount on a car without breaking the bank. Its an over hyped car regardless in Nigeria especially the LT and LS trims. I have one for sale for 6m at the moment
NwanyiAwkaetiti:
Re: Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro by GabrielYulaw(m): 11:51am
NwaAmaikpe:
Who's your current sugah mommy biko? Come and tell me. Knowing your taste you will be needing NEPA ladder to climb her and a nose mask b4 you can klss her
