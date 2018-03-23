Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Alexx Ekubo Poses With His Convertible Chevrolet Camaro (7295 Views)

https://autojosh.com/alex-ekubo-strikes-lovely-pose-with-his-chevrolet-camaro/ The actor posted photos of himself with his customized convertible Chevrolet Camaro on Instagram. The car has scissor doors, matte gray paint, black wheels and the number plate is also customized as "ACTOR". 2 Likes

Plate no of the Chevy? Actor 7 Likes

I will argue that the nigerian entertainment industry is very prosperous and one of the biggest in Africa. Our artist are making waves both home and abroad and doing very well for themselves. I will encourage Nigerians to always consume our local content and see how much we'll improve in no distant time.

Cheers to him!



P.S. Drive safely 12 Likes 1 Share

Stunning 2 Likes

Nice car

Fin boy for sale







Nice one Alex Nwa Ujari..

Dont mind those other fine boys that are busy chasing small indomie girls,

Wasting their time, their money and their sperm.



Aldebaran:





Plate no of the Chevy? Actor Na boss make him write ? Na boss make him write ? 2 Likes

Nice Ride mehn

Chevy is class 1 Like

Aldebaran:





Plate no of the Chevy? Actor Wetin do the plate number... don't you know what "customized" means? Wetin do the plate number... don't you know what "customized" means? 12 Likes

Mine is on the way....much love man 1 Like

Cool

Nice one

Mr fresh 2 Likes

speechless....

Nice 1

badass car but savin for my challenger







Borrow pose.... He probably sucked some d**ks to buy that car...

handsome humble man with money,no wonder girls no want free the guy for instagram.girls to like better tin.

Hansome bobo

Abeg who (love-vendor).





una see Nland now..

i wrote piimp, una come change am to Lover vendor...

metcheeeeeeew....





Abeg which company piimp this ride like this...

cuz i know that him ride no dey like this b4



The colour used to be Black and the door and roof wasnt like this

Aldebaran:



Plate no of the Chevy? Actor artist artist

baba God, I don't want to be saying nice car on any car posted on nairaland, I want people to say "wow nice car(s)" to me too.. 5 Likes

suicidal door just to make this piece of crap look nice This one go just day raisejust to make this piece of crap look nice

am not hating,i have my own ride.but seriously this is a useless topic.

Hw much actors dey earn abegi 1 Like



Tommrw now dem go say him dey owe half.



Probably one of those chopping our female politicians: sexually and financially.



Even Pete Edochie cannot afford dis ...Tommrw now dem go say him dey owe half.Probably one of those chopping our female politicians: sexually and financially.Even Pete Edochie cannot afford dis

Issa sugarboy thing.



Sugar mummy hustle issa hood hustle.





NwanyiAwkaetiti:

Borrow pose.... He probably sucked some d**ks to buy that car... He probably didn't too. You can get a Camaro for btw 4-5.5m directly from the US. Alex should be able to drop such amount on a car without breaking the bank. Its an over hyped car regardless in Nigeria especially the LT and LS trims. I have one for sale for 6m at the moment