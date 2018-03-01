Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos (6428 Views)

Hon. Moses met with the leaders and representatives of both the Ighun Community and the Fulani Settlers separately in an attempt to get to the root of the current crisis. He appealed to both sides to sheathe their swords and embrace peace. He promised that the immediate and remote causes of the crisis will be found out and justice will be delivered in the matter.



He stressed the commitment of his government to ensure that adequate security would be made available to all parts of the local government to forestall a repeat such attack.



The Administrator, who described his administration as one that is committed to securing the lives and property of the local government's citizens, promised the people of his determination to ensure that all parts of the local government are adequately protected.



While praising all the security forces that were mobilised to the area for their proactive measures in arresting the situation and curtailing it from spreading to neighboring communities, assured the people that those responsible for the dastard acts would be made to face the full wrath of the law.



Speaking on behalf of the community,Mr Cornelius Baiyemo, thanked the Administrator for his swift response to the security development, saying the action had demonstrated that he is a leader that cares for his people.



On his part, the leader of Miyetti Allah in the local government, Alh. Sheidu lauded the Administrator for his proactive leadership style, describing his visit as an example of a leader that has the interest of all and sundry at heart.



Space booked...

Instead of arresting the killers the Army has been sent to protect them in an above the law kind of meeting 17 Likes 2 Shares

soldiers are everywhere during "peace" meeting but this same soldiers are no where to be found when the fulanis attack.God will surely punish Buhari 15 Likes 1 Share

What a country



I don't know if Donald Trump is on nairaland, but I hopes he sees this thread and see the reason why I need to leave this country



This country is..... 7 Likes

actually, the soldiers are there to protect the fulanis.



Anyways, kogites after this una useless governor una go learn sense!





Meanwhile, the youths of kogi should arm themselves and protect their land cause after this so-called peace meeting, thats whn the killer-herdsmen will unleash the most deadliest attack on your communities. 6 Likes 1 Share

the soldiers are on ground to protect the herdsman against eventual attack.... 5 Likes 1 Share

are these Nigerian soldiers or Fulani soldiers? 2 Likes

Only there to protect the Fulanis nothing more. 3 Likes

For protection 3 Likes

Yahaya bello is a stupid man 3 Likes

Good stuff.



The violence must stop.

The Fulani has debunked all the chestbeaters in the middle-belt



When they attacked Agatu, the Tivs were making mouth that the Fulani can't try it in their land. Then they struck and the Tivi warrior myth has been debunked. When Tiv land was under attack, an Igala friend of mine was ranting that the Fulani can't try nonsense in Igala land.



Now Igala people are holding truce meetings.



Fulani carry go 6 Likes

So the army is now mediating on behalf of the fulani terrorists? 3 Likes

LeOstrich:

The Fulani has debunked all the chestbeaters in the middle-belt



When they attacked Agatu, the Tivs were making mouth that the Fulani can't try it in their land. Then they struck and the Tivi warrior myth has been debunked. When Tiv land was under attack, an Igala friend of mine was ranting that the Fulani can't try nonsense in Igala land.



Now Igala people are holding truce meetings.



Fulani carry go

Kabba is the Yoruba speaking part of Kogi State and that's where the truce meeting was held.



When they ask you people to be coming to class during lectures..you people would refuse and by the time you even manage to enter class..nah back you go sit down dey make noise...how can you understand the geography and diversity in your own country...?



Pls try and take geography and history lesson again.....



Peace..!! Kabba is the Yoruba speaking part of Kogi State and that's where the truce meeting was held.When they ask you people to be coming to class during lectures..you people would refuse and by the time you even manage to enter class..nah back you go sit down dey make noise...how can you understand the geography and diversity in your own country...?Pls try and take geography and history lesson again.....Peace..!! 9 Likes

Dino supposed de dia, na him constituency

Hope the meeting will end the killings and destruction of properties

...

why should our Armed Forces descend so low as to be attending same meetings with mere Fulani civilians, sorry, militias!



If it were to be our brothers from the east, the military will adopt an operational war name.



Such hogwash! Spits on Buhari... 1 Like

Way to go.

Waste these m*f*s before they breed

The real meetings are held in the mosques! The real meetings are held in the mosques! 1 Like





99% of them are Fulanis



see how they packed HUMAN into TRUCK like FULANI COWS 99% of them are Fulanissee how they packed HUMAN into TRUCK likeCOWS 2 Likes

security guaranteed even when it's not needed.....





first class citizens... 1 Like

Peace meeting with herdsmen... Smh for 9ja 2 Likes

izzou:

What a country



I don't know if Donald Trump is on nairaland, but I hopes he sees this thread and see the reason why I need to leave this country



This country is..... You are wondering if Donald Trump is on Nairaland? You are wondering if Donald Trump is on Nairaland?

The governor of Kogi made the Fulani herdsmen indigenous people of Kogi State, give them more land than they demanded and supported them, yet the Fulani slaughtered them like fouls.

Now the Kogi people have asked them to leave and the Fulani herdsmen are are talking of peace meeting

This is not news to me because they are first class citizens with unlimited privileges from their patron and sponsor

terrorist terrorist

What a mischievous headline "Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State".

FarahAideed:

Instead of arresting the killers the Army has been sent to protect them in an above the law kind of meeting BUHARI OUT ...... BUHARI OUT ......