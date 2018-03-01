₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by Angelanest: 10:43am
The news of suspected herders attack has prompted the visit of Kabba/Bunu LGA Administrator, Hon. Moses Olorunleke to Ighun community in the early hours of yesterday.
Hon. Moses met with the leaders and representatives of both the Ighun Community and the Fulani Settlers separately in an attempt to get to the root of the current crisis. He appealed to both sides to sheathe their swords and embrace peace. He promised that the immediate and remote causes of the crisis will be found out and justice will be delivered in the matter.
He stressed the commitment of his government to ensure that adequate security would be made available to all parts of the local government to forestall a repeat such attack.
The Administrator, who described his administration as one that is committed to securing the lives and property of the local government's citizens, promised the people of his determination to ensure that all parts of the local government are adequately protected.
While praising all the security forces that were mobilised to the area for their proactive measures in arresting the situation and curtailing it from spreading to neighboring communities, assured the people that those responsible for the dastard acts would be made to face the full wrath of the law.
Speaking on behalf of the community,Mr Cornelius Baiyemo, thanked the Administrator for his swift response to the security development, saying the action had demonstrated that he is a leader that cares for his people.
On his part, the leader of Miyetti Allah in the local government, Alh. Sheidu lauded the Administrator for his proactive leadership style, describing his visit as an example of a leader that has the interest of all and sundry at heart.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/herdsmen-crisis-hon-moses-olorunleke-visits-ighun-community-preaches-peace-and-unity.html
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by SenR(m): 10:44am
Space booked...
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by Angelanest: 10:44am
see more; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/herdsmen-crisis-hon-moses-olorunleke-visits-ighun-community-preaches-peace-and-unity.html
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by FarahAideed: 10:46am
Instead of arresting the killers the Army has been sent to protect them in an above the law kind of meeting
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by PaChukwudi44: 10:47am
soldiers are everywhere during "peace" meeting but this same soldiers are no where to be found when the fulanis attack.God will surely punish Buhari
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by izzou(m): 10:50am
What a country
I don't know if Donald Trump is on nairaland, but I hopes he sees this thread and see the reason why I need to leave this country
This country is.....
7 Likes
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by nwaanambra1: 10:59am
actually, the soldiers are there to protect the fulanis.
Anyways, kogites after this una useless governor una go learn sense!
Meanwhile, the youths of kogi should arm themselves and protect their land cause after this so-called peace meeting, thats whn the killer-herdsmen will unleash the most deadliest attack on your communities.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by Ever8054: 11:03am
the soldiers are on ground to protect the herdsman against eventual attack....
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by Hollysaint: 11:06am
are these Nigerian soldiers or Fulani soldiers?
2 Likes
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by Mogidi: 11:06am
Only there to protect the Fulanis nothing more.
3 Likes
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by BankeSmalls(f): 11:09am
For protection
3 Likes
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by itchie: 11:19am
Yahaya bello is a stupid man
3 Likes
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by GavelSlam: 11:38am
Good stuff.
The violence must stop.
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by LeOstrich: 11:44am
The Fulani has debunked all the chestbeaters in the middle-belt
When they attacked Agatu, the Tivs were making mouth that the Fulani can't try it in their land. Then they struck and the Tivi warrior myth has been debunked. When Tiv land was under attack, an Igala friend of mine was ranting that the Fulani can't try nonsense in Igala land.
Now Igala people are holding truce meetings.
Fulani carry go
6 Likes
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by LeOstrich: 11:50am
So the army is now mediating on behalf of the fulani terrorists?
3 Likes
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by Bethor: 12:01pm
LeOstrich:
Kabba is the Yoruba speaking part of Kogi State and that's where the truce meeting was held.
When they ask you people to be coming to class during lectures..you people would refuse and by the time you even manage to enter class..nah back you go sit down dey make noise...how can you understand the geography and diversity in your own country...?
Pls try and take geography and history lesson again.....
Peace..!!
9 Likes
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by Samusu(m): 12:06pm
Dino supposed de dia, na him constituency
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by Conceptman: 12:10pm
Hope the meeting will end the killings and destruction of properties
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by FrenchWay: 12:10pm
...
why should our Armed Forces descend so low as to be attending same meetings with mere Fulani civilians, sorry, militias!
If it were to be our brothers from the east, the military will adopt an operational war name.
Such hogwash! Spits on Buhari...
1 Like
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:11pm
Way to go.
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by Proffdada: 12:11pm
Waste these m*f*s before they breed
The real meetings are held in the mosques!
1 Like
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by Aldebaran(m): 12:11pm
99% of them are Fulanis
see how they packed HUMAN into TRUCK like
2 Likes
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by dynicks(m): 12:12pm
security guaranteed even when it's not needed.....
first class citizens...
1 Like
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by lizzycreations(m): 12:13pm
Peace meeting with herdsmen... Smh for 9ja
2 Likes
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by zicoraads(m): 12:14pm
izzou:You are wondering if Donald Trump is on Nairaland?
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by Afonjas: 12:14pm
The governor of Kogi made the Fulani herdsmen indigenous people of Kogi State, give them more land than they demanded and supported them, yet the Fulani slaughtered them like fouls.
Now the Kogi people have asked them to leave and the Fulani herdsmen are are talking of peace meeting
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by Iyajelili(f): 12:14pm
This is not news to me because they are first class citizens with unlimited privileges from their patron and sponsor
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by eleko1: 12:14pm
terrorist
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by dman4mdmoon(m): 12:14pm
What a mischievous headline "Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State".
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by emeejinsm: 12:15pm
B
FarahAideed:BUHARI OUT ......
|Re: Truckload Of Soldiers Present As Fulanis Hold Peace Meeting In Kogi State.Photos by calddon(m): 12:15pm
Peace rocks, y do we love violence
