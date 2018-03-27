₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by ollaxworld: 11:43am On Mar 23
On 8 January 2018, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff was confirmed as the venue for the fight. On 14 January 2018, negotiations came to a close and the fight was officially announced to take place on 31 March in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports Box Office. In an official press release on 5 February 2018, Showtime announced they would televise the fight live in the United States.
Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua has warned Joseph Parker there will “definitely be blood” during their fight next week and hopes for a heavyweight classic like Riddick Bowe’s battles with Evander Holyfield.
The WBA ‘super’ and IBF title holder can move one belt away from becoming the undisputed champion, if he takes the WBO strap from Parker at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on March 31.
But Joshua respects the speed and power of the New Zealander, who has 18 knockouts on his 24-fight unbeaten record.
“I can’t tell you exactly how the fight will go, but we’re big, we’re strong, and the punches do hurt after a while.
“I definitely know there’ll be blood. There will definitely be blood, and the thing is – you can definitely hear the leather, cracking on people’s heads, if you’re close enough as well, and we’re both fast.
“You’ll see really good combinations that you don’t really see from heavyweights,” Joshua told Sky Sports News.
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by ollaxworld: 3:08pm On Mar 23
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dOWtrcsnpCQ
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by ollaxworld: 3:42pm On Mar 23
Joseph parker training in London at David Haye's Gym
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StNul2LHpik
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by Masama: 4:59pm On Mar 23
Joshua to win by UD
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by ollaxworld: 5:05pm On Mar 23
I disagree...Its gonna be a KO against Parker.
Joshua has 100% KO records and he would repeat the feat on the D-day.
Masama:
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by Tval(m): 6:32pm On Mar 24
Team AJ
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by know: 12:09pm On Mar 25
Aj has many flaws. He misses his target a lot, once he gets to the 4th/5th rounds,he gasses out and could easily be taken out by a strong and fast opponent who am afraid Parker is. But then ofcourse, he's got one of the heaviest punches in the heavyweight category and not forgetting his signature deadly upper cut. I think if Aj is gonna win this bout, he will have to work on his endurance which I think he has in mind as he shed a lot of weight recently and conserve energy as he gets through the middle rounds. Once he scales through this rounds, he will take Parker out. By this time Parker would not be able to absorb the rain of punches anymore
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by b4bola(m): 1:41pm On Mar 25
know:
I think otherwise, AJ gasses out because he try to knockout his opponent in the early rounds.
JP is no match for AJ, JP won't leave the ring on his feet, That I assure you
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by handsomeyinka(m): 4:35pm On Mar 26
May God help him
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by Gullah: 6:58pm On Mar 26
Masama:Seconded
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by ollaxworld: 4:16pm
Guys lets drop our predictions
Lalasticlala please shift this to front page, lets support our own AJ
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by FanYogo1(f): 7:23pm
Omo Yoruba, continue to make us proud. Beat am well well like how Nigeria whipped Biafra
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by IgbosAreOsus: 7:23pm
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by IgbosAreOsus: 7:23pm
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by IgbosAreOsus: 7:23pm
Josh
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by twentyk(m): 7:25pm
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by three: 7:25pm
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by CriticMaestro: 7:25pm
Naija blood
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by Philinho(m): 7:26pm
Joshua pls remove his teeth........UP NAIJA
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by nairavsdollars(f): 7:27pm
Joshua will finish this one in Round 5..Cant wait to see his fight with Wilder
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by Flokey: 7:28pm
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by hemartins(m): 7:28pm
Josh is about to add to his winning streak at the end of the month. Undoubtedly, Parker would be literally Packed from the ring.
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by TIDDOLL(m): 7:28pm
That right hand power Jab ehnn....
Parker can never take 3 of that consecutively and not go down!!!
Talkless of a right hand upper cut!!
What am I even saying.. AJ don win!
The real shii is with Deontay Wilder.
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by abiodunalasa: 7:30pm
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by Icon79(m): 7:30pm
KPOM!
O pari
ollaxworld:
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by bjayx: 7:31pm
AJ
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by betonnaira: 7:33pm
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by abiodunalasa: 7:33pm
Against Deontay Wilder AJ promised us BLOOD... after the match Wilder spent 3weeks in the hospital.
If I were Parker, I will write my WILL now.
|Re: Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match by FanYogo1(f): 7:33pm
Viewing this topic: mrsuccessful(m), abioz(m), Bobosneh, FatherD, whisper2esi(m), Eratosthenes(m), Naviystiles, dee99, zlatan(m), ifyan(m), OneTeslim(m), stunt89(m), ChuckD1(m), famola(m), dansokoto1(m), ayosamlove(m), olusola009, anibo2(m), toyo4souls(m), ofalu047(m), Yendysthesage(m), ak22(m), Vicolan, mixta140, megapriest(m), korrej(m), ojaybaba(m), AdeyemiIG(m), Phargbemmy(m), abidex0z(m), classicoladammy, Worksunlimited, Joshcoli(m), codemarshal08(m), gazilion, doubella, francollimasso, Omoadeola(m), georgementday(m), olaeetan, perdollar(m), mixter(m), reservd(m), Cuntslayer, Specyano(m), Flokey, smartzee01, Teeklef(m), Jpmacleo, fantastic1, mastercee(m), adamsdauptmist(m), abiodunalasa, Jbleenk, damolah10(m), Emage, tescoman90, Henrybright(m), icekidmuktar(m), alobright17(m), abbasajao(m), iamolatunay(m), aji2015, spicyuzo(m), Alibaba87, Fatherherokay(m), itsene, dsoja, Sytasteme(m), Iblad0994(m), cassyrooy(m), priceaction, doctimi(m), emmyz20(m), modluk, olex88, Ty207, speed, yusfner(m), sondi, Teetom04(m), ndaman25, bekpo(m), wootten101, Joeblazeochola(m), godchildjayboy(m), Britishcoins, adioolayi(m), lateefGRDT(m), Adedrizzy(m), bjt(m), balogundayo(m), Softhands(m), Izuogu1(m), Konkoja, phlamingboy(m), mimionye(m), Missclare1(f), peripepe(m), chaliebee(m), iyke2ken(m), Firemarshall(m), yinkus204(m), princeayo123456 and 153 guest(s)
