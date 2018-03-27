Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Anthony Joshua VS Joseph Parker: World Heavyweight Boxing Unification Match (2697 Views)

On 8 January 2018, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff was confirmed as the venue for the fight. On 14 January 2018, negotiations came to a close and the fight was officially announced to take place on 31 March in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports Box Office. In an official press release on 5 February 2018, Showtime announced they would televise the fight live in the United States.



Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua has warned Joseph Parker there will “definitely be blood” during their fight next week and hopes for a heavyweight classic like Riddick Bowe’s battles with Evander Holyfield.



The WBA ‘super’ and IBF title holder can move one belt away from becoming the undisputed champion, if he takes the WBO strap from Parker at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on March 31.



But Joshua respects the speed and power of the New Zealander, who has 18 knockouts on his 24-fight unbeaten record.

“I can’t tell you exactly how the fight will go, but we’re big, we’re strong, and the punches do hurt after a while.



“I definitely know there’ll be blood. There will definitely be blood, and the thing is – you can definitely hear the leather, cracking on people’s heads, if you’re close enough as well, and we’re both fast.



“You’ll see really good combinations that you don’t really see from heavyweights,” Joshua told Sky Sports News.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dOWtrcsnpCQ Lalasticlala Mynd44 Seun













https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StNul2LHpik Joseph parker training in London at David Haye's Gym

Joshua to win by UD 1 Like



I disagree...Its gonna be a KO against Parker.



Joshua has 100% KO records and he would repeat the feat on the D-day.





Team AJ

Aj has many flaws. He misses his target a lot, once he gets to the 4th/5th rounds,he gasses out and could easily be taken out by a strong and fast opponent who am afraid Parker is. But then ofcourse, he's got one of the heaviest punches in the heavyweight category and not forgetting his signature deadly upper cut. I think if Aj is gonna win this bout, he will have to work on his endurance which I think he has in mind as he shed a lot of weight recently and conserve energy as he gets through the middle rounds. Once he scales through this rounds, he will take Parker out. By this time Parker would not be able to absorb the rain of punches anymore 1 Like

I think otherwise, AJ gasses out because he try to knockout his opponent in the early rounds.

JP is no match for AJ, JP won't leave the ring on his feet, That I assure you I think otherwise, AJ gasses out because he try to knockout his opponent in the early rounds.JP is no match for AJ, JP won't leave the ring on his feet, That I assure you 4 Likes

May God help him

Lalasticlala please shift this to front page, lets support our own AJ

Guys lets drop our predictionsLalasticlala please shift this to front page, lets support our own AJ

Josh

omo the fight mad gan...na outside i dey with my padi them becoz the bouncer nor lets us enter....i beg tire...the fee na 5h per person and me nor get bah,na so we dey hear shout say dem don kill samuel peter ooo...chai he pain me say i nor enter....

If this fight was in Lagos maybe the Governor will declare a public holiday.



Apparently Ambode is just N400B IGR away from Yahaya Bello





Naija blood

Joshua pls remove his teeth........UP NAIJA

Joshua will finish this one in Round 5..Cant wait to see his fight with Wilder

Like for AJ

Share for JP

Josh is about to add to his winning streak at the end of the month. Undoubtedly, Parker would be literally Packed from the ring.





Parker can never take 3 of that consecutively and not go down!!!



Talkless of a right hand upper cut!!





What am I even saying.. AJ don win!

The real shii is with Deontay Wilder. That right hand power Jab ehnn....Parker can never take 3 of that consecutively and not go down!!!Talkless of a right hand upper cut!!What am I even saying.. AJ don win!The real shii is with Deontay Wilder.

O pari



AJ





Against Deontay Wilder AJ promised us BLOOD... after the match Wilder spent 3weeks in the hospital.



If I were Parker, I will write my WILL now.