|Christabel Ekeh: "I Have A Crush On Michael Essien" by slimjaney: 11:48am
KINGSLEY IWU
Controversial Ghanaian Nudist and Actress, Christabel Ekeh has confessed her long crush for Ghanaian footballer, Michael Essien on SVTV chat show.
She made the disclosure when the SVTV Africa's host Evans Amewugah, asked her who she has a crush on.
“My crush was a footballer; He is Michael Essien.” Christbel Ekeh expressed.
Christabel, however, took back her words and explained that her crush was way back in high school
Christabel Ekeh is an actress and a model, born to a Ghanaian mother and a Nigerian father. She is popularly known for her semi-nude pictures on social media.
SOURCE: http://www.kingsleyiwu.com.ng/2018/03/controversial-nudist-and-actress.html
|Re: Christabel Ekeh: "I Have A Crush On Michael Essien" by MistadeRegal(m): 11:54am
But... This girl is pitch black before now?...
1 Like
|Re: Christabel Ekeh: "I Have A Crush On Michael Essien" by KingsleyCEO: 12:32pm
I regret taking this space, I wish I left it for someone else to take.
|Re: Christabel Ekeh: "I Have A Crush On Michael Essien" by JailBreaker: 12:32pm
Dem!
|Re: Christabel Ekeh: "I Have A Crush On Michael Essien" by Supremex: 12:32pm
Whats with Ghana and nudist?
|Re: Christabel Ekeh: "I Have A Crush On Michael Essien" by Iyajelili(f): 12:33pm
Gold digger raise to power 50........won't you love to date Messi because Essien small o
|Re: Christabel Ekeh: "I Have A Crush On Michael Essien" by biggy26: 12:33pm
g
|Re: Christabel Ekeh: "I Have A Crush On Michael Essien" by DonDiego(m): 12:34pm
MistadeRegal:
WAS pitch black...
|Re: Christabel Ekeh: "I Have A Crush On Michael Essien" by Monaco2(m): 12:34pm
Lol so because she took some nude pics a while back, she is now a nudist U come even put the nudist b4 actress .....
|Re: Christabel Ekeh: "I Have A Crush On Michael Essien" by Mayydayy(m): 12:34pm
Op
|Re: Christabel Ekeh: "I Have A Crush On Michael Essien" by kenneth348: 12:34pm
Na desire for him money no fillings attached
|Re: Christabel Ekeh: "I Have A Crush On Michael Essien" by bsaying(m): 12:34pm
T
|Re: Christabel Ekeh: "I Have A Crush On Michael Essien" by Mechette(m): 12:34pm
I know ha
|Re: Christabel Ekeh: "I Have A Crush On Michael Essien" by AdolfHitlerxXx: 12:34pm
mmm
(0) (Reply)
