KINGSLEY IWU





Controversial Ghanaian Nudist and Actress, Christabel Ekeh has confessed her long crush for Ghanaian footballer, Michael Essien on SVTV chat show.



She made the disclosure when the SVTV Africa's host Evans Amewugah, asked her who she has a crush on.



“My crush was a footballer; He is Michael Essien.” Christbel Ekeh expressed.



Christabel, however, took back her words and explained that her crush was way back in high school



Christabel Ekeh is an actress and a model, born to a Ghanaian mother and a Nigerian father. She is popularly known for her semi-nude pictures on social media.



