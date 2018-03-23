₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,069 members, 4,150,737 topics. Date: Friday, 23 March 2018 at 07:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here (2545 Views)
JAMB Fixes July 1 For UTME For 85,000 Candidates With Issues / Centre Honours 15 Candidates With 339 UTME Score / Unilag Post Utme Screening Result Issues And Solutions (1) (2) (3) (4)
|JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by trendyvoiceBlog(m): 2:19pm
We keep in mind that pretty a number of applicants nonetheless have now not been able to test their outcomes at the JAMB portal.
We similarly learnt that a number of applicants who saw the details in their outcomes when they first checked on JAMB portal can now not get right of entry to the outcomes. Their effects have unexpectedly “disappeared”.
JAMB had in advance announced that approximately 111,981 consequences have been withheld for in addition screening to make certain they are easy from malpractice.
because of this the primary motive (might not be the only reason) why some candidates are yet to see their results or why some candidates results have “disappeared” is that their outcomes are likely the various ones withheld for reasons connected to examination malpractice.
it’s miles in all likelihood that such candidates or the centre in which they took the checks had been implicated in cases of exam malpractices.
Now, the candidates whose results are screeninghe ones withheld will need to look forward to JAMB to get performed with the screening.
We agree with that once the screening, JAMB will release and upload all results that have been not implicated in any shape of malpractice on their portal.
This need to not take multiple week. So if after one week and you continue to can not to access your result on JAMB portal, i am sorry to say this, however just take it that your end result have been cancelled.
Source: https://educluesonline.com/jamb-2018-candidates-with-pending-result-issues-get-in-here/
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by boyejo123(m): 2:55pm
my life!
that can't be,
I wasn't involved in malpractice, I prepared enough why will my result be withheld?
jamb should pls do the needful am dying slowly.
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by Frenzy007(m): 3:14pm
boyejo123:You are not alone bro i read so much for this.Guy maybe we should go to their hq to report maybe they would check their cctv to see if we cheated.
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by mikeybrainy: 3:22pm
Frenzy007:
boyejo123:
Frenzy007:guys i'm tired,i don't even know what to do.
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by freemeicid(m): 3:26pm
JAMB Cut off Marks 2018/2019 for all Nigerian Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges
https://jamb.org.ng/cut-off-marks-2018
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by Frenzy007(m): 3:27pm
mikeybrainy:Guys honestly i will just take my life if they dont release this thing.I can't stay another year at home after all my reading
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by mikeybrainy: 4:09pm
Frenzy007:i swear you no read pass me,i searched for their syllabus online,read every goddamn topic,finished all the past questions,read for at least 12 hours daily,went to the exam centre with no intention of engaging in exam malpractice,did my exam and went home.and now one idiot jamb wants to deny me the oppurtunity of going to the university this year after many sleepless nights and money spent.pls let's pick a date to storm their office and demand to know what we did wrong,cos i'm already contemplating suicide or doing anything illegal.must i be among the people that their results were withheld?
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by Frenzy007(m): 4:54pm
mikeybrainy:You are right we need to gather people
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by Chriswazo(m): 5:26pm
Frenzy007:
Don't take your life o, what of if you insist on doing it and your result gets released later with an exceptional score, who then would be blamed
2 Likes
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by Chriswazo(m): 5:26pm
mikeybrainy:
Don't contemplate suicide man
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by Frenzy007(m): 5:36pm
Chriswazo:Bro you won't understand,not everybody has good parents.
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by Chriswazo(m): 5:39pm
Frenzy007:
Hmmmm, please message me your phone number here chriswazo@yahoo.com
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by kazvid(m): 5:44pm
This jamb of a thing just tire me,i did my exam on monday 12 of march,up till nw am yet to see my result.make person help me ohhhhh
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by bobolizim(m): 6:25pm
My girlfriend has not seen her result. I just did check for her and it's still the same thing. She's begun to be worried.
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by GIDIBANKZ(m): 6:27pm
My Friend Said JAMB GAVE HIM 169.......I like for the doofus boy
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by enemyofprogress: 6:29pm
I have not sin my result, I doesn't know what I did to them, but I knows that I can't scores nothing less than 345
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by drey076(m): 6:29pm
GIDIBANKZ:Meaning
1 Like
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by loadedvibes: 6:31pm
Paper n pen trumps cbt
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by enemyofprogress: 6:31pm
bobolizim:give her belle to keep her mind occupied and busy
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by Deltayankeeboi: 6:32pm
kazvid:go and start yahoo yahoo business that is my only candid advice for you. school is a total waste of time and resources except you either want to read medicine or pharmacy if not don't bother to go to school unless you want to go, graduate and join the 30million unemployed graduates in this shithole because the probability of you joining them is a thousand times higher than you getting a good job immediately you graduate. it's not that am wishing you bad, i just gave you the same advice i would give to a friend. just so you know, the numbers keep increasing each passing year. yahoo yahoo is the only way you can make it young and big in this shithole nigeria. thank me later!
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by bobolizim(m): 6:36pm
enemyofprogress:you no get sense. Baba, go and check your jamb result .
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by Amirullaha(m): 6:36pm
Did you want to help them ni
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by akeentech(m): 6:39pm
YOU GUYS CAN JOIN THIS WHATSAPP GROUP TO COME TOGETHER TO TAKE ACTION:
JOIN THROUGH THIS LINK: https:///8L6AldbUUTYCQQeQK7u058
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by akeentech(m): 6:39pm
YOU GUYS CAN JOIN THIS WHATSAPP GROUP TO COME TOGETHER TO TAKE ACTION:
JOIN THROUGH THIS LINK: https:///8L6AldbUUTYCQQeQK7u058
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by FatherD: 6:40pm
Imagine a whole center results withheld,did they all cheat?
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by mikeybrainy: 6:41pm
Chriswazo:Right now i don't know what to do,cos i've got a lot of problems especially at home and i'm almost loosing my sanity.
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by donqx: 6:45pm
oh
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by esthy86: 6:47pm
Frenzy007:ⓞⓤⓒⓗ,ⓢⓞ ⓢⓞⓡⓡⓨ ⓓⓔⓐⓡ,ⓑⓤⓣ ⓟⓛⓢ ⓓⓞⓝ'ⓣ ⓣⓡⓨ ⓓⓐⓣ ,ⓛⓘⓕⓔ ⓘⓢ ⓑⓔⓣⓣⓔⓡ ⓦⓘⓣⓗ ⓤⓡ ⓑⓔⓢⓣ ⓢⓔⓛⓕ
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by Deltayankeeboi: 6:48pm
mikeybrainy:buy a strong healthy laptop and start yahoo yahoo business. Give it six months, you are a big boy already! street ti take over! thank me later!
|Re: JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here by redangel2017: 6:48pm
boyejo123:i dnt like comments like this.. Out of desperation the devil might use u.. Just leave it to God.. Nawa o
Osun State University: The Form / Esut 2010/2011 Admission Procedure / Pls What Is The Cut Off Mark For Accountany Of Federal Polytechic Ado Ekiti
Viewing this topic: akeentech(m), skelewu404(m), Anasko(m), SURYSuri(f), Hemaah, Momcherry(f), Angelfrost, ominiknowet(m), humblesteve(m), augster(m), okpokossss, emyemconcepts and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10