Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JAMB 2018 Candidates With Pending Result Issues – Get In Here (2545 Views)

JAMB Fixes July 1 For UTME For 85,000 Candidates With Issues / Centre Honours 15 Candidates With 339 UTME Score / Unilag Post Utme Screening Result Issues And Solutions (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





We similarly learnt that a number of applicants who saw the details in their outcomes when they first checked on JAMB portal can now not get right of entry to the outcomes. Their effects have unexpectedly “disappeared”.



JAMB had in advance announced that approximately 111,981 consequences have been withheld for in addition screening to make certain they are easy from malpractice.



because of this the primary motive (might not be the only reason) why some candidates are yet to see their results or why some candidates results have “disappeared” is that their outcomes are likely the various ones withheld for reasons connected to examination malpractice.



it’s miles in all likelihood that such candidates or the centre in which they took the checks had been implicated in cases of exam malpractices.



Now, the candidates whose results are screeninghe ones withheld will need to look forward to JAMB to get performed with the screening.



We agree with that once the screening, JAMB will release and upload all results that have been not implicated in any shape of malpractice on their portal.



This need to not take multiple week. So if after one week and you continue to can not to access your result on JAMB portal, i am sorry to say this, however just take it that your end result have been cancelled.



Source: We keep in mind that pretty a number of applicants nonetheless have now not been able to test their outcomes at the JAMB portal.We similarly learnt that a number of applicants who saw the details in their outcomes when they first checked on JAMB portal can now not get right of entry to the outcomes. Their effects have unexpectedly “disappeared”.JAMB had in advance announced that approximately 111,981 consequences have been withheld for in addition screening to make certain they are easy from malpractice.because of this the primary motive (might not be the only reason) why some candidates are yet to see their results or why some candidates results have “disappeared” is that their outcomes are likely the various ones withheld for reasons connected to examination malpractice.it’s miles in all likelihood that such candidates or the centre in which they took the checks had been implicated in cases of exam malpractices.Now, the candidates whose results are screeninghe ones withheld will need to look forward to JAMB to get performed with the screening.We agree with that once the screening, JAMB will release and upload all results that have been not implicated in any shape of malpractice on their portal.This need to not take multiple week. So if after one week and you continue to can not to access your result on JAMB portal, i am sorry to say this, however just take it that your end result have been cancelled.Source: https://educluesonline.com/jamb-2018-candidates-with-pending-result-issues-get-in-here/

my life!

that can't be,

I wasn't involved in malpractice, I prepared enough why will my result be withheld?

jamb should pls do the needful am dying slowly.

boyejo123:

my life!

that can't be,

I wasn't involved in malpractice, I prepared enough why will my result be withheld?

jamb should pls do the needful am dying slowly. You are not alone bro i read so much for this.Guy maybe we should go to their hq to report maybe they would check their cctv to see if we cheated. You are not alone bro i read so much for this.Guy maybe we should go to their hq to report maybe they would check their cctv to see if we cheated.

Frenzy007:

You are not alone bro i read so much for this.Guy maybe we should go to their hq to report maybe they would check their cctv to see if we cheated. boyejo123:

my life!

that can't be,

I wasn't involved in malpractice, I prepared enough why will my result be withheld?

jamb should pls do the needful am dying slowly. Frenzy007:

You are not alone bro i read so much for this.Guy maybe we should go to their hq to report maybe they would check their cctv to see if we cheated. guys i'm tired,i don't even know what to do. guys i'm tired,i don't even know what to do.





JAMB Cut off Marks 2018/2019 for all Nigerian Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges





https://jamb.org.ng/cut-off-marks-2018 JAMB Cut off Marks 2018/2019 for all Nigerian Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges

mikeybrainy:



guys i'm tired,i don't even know what to do. Guys honestly i will just take my life if they dont release this thing.I can't stay another year at home after all my reading Guys honestly i will just take my life if they dont release this thing.I can't stay another year at home after all my reading

Frenzy007:

Guys honestly i will just take my life if they dont release this thing.I can't stay another year at home after all my reading i swear you no read pass me,i searched for their syllabus online,read every goddamn topic,finished all the past questions,read for at least 12 hours daily,went to the exam centre with no intention of engaging in exam malpractice,did my exam and went home.and now one idiot jamb wants to deny me the oppurtunity of going to the university this year after many sleepless nights and money spent.pls let's pick a date to storm their office and demand to know what we did wrong,cos i'm already contemplating suicide or doing anything illegal.must i be among the people that their results were withheld? i swear you no read pass me,i searched for their syllabus online,read every goddamn topic,finished all the past questions,read for at least 12 hours daily,went to the exam centre with no intention of engaging in exam malpractice,did my exam and went home.and now one idiot jamb wants to deny me the oppurtunity of going to the university this year after many sleepless nights and money spent.pls let's pick a date to storm their office and demand to know what we did wrong,cos i'm already contemplating suicide or doing anything illegal.must i be among the people that their results were withheld?

mikeybrainy:



i swear you no read pass me,i searched for their syllabus online,read every goddamn topic,finished all the past questions,read for at least 12 hours daily,went to the exam centre with no intention of engaging in exam malpractice,did my exam and went home.and now one idiot jamb wants to deny me the oppurtunity of going to the university this year after many sleepless nights and money spent.pls let's pick a date to storm their office and demand to know what we did wrong,cos i'm already contemplating suicide or doing anything illegal.must i be among the people that their results were withheld? You are right we need to gather people You are right we need to gather people

Frenzy007:

Guys honestly i will just take my life if they dont release this thing.I can't stay another year at home after all my reading

Don't take your life o, what of if you insist on doing it and your result gets released later with an exceptional score, who then would be blamed Don't take your life o, what of if you insist on doing it and your result gets released later with an exceptional score, who then would be blamed 2 Likes

mikeybrainy:



i swear you no read pass me,i searched for their syllabus online,read every goddamn topic,finished all the past questions,read for at least 12 hours daily,went to the exam centre with no intention of engaging in exam malpractice,did my exam and went home.and now one idiot jamb wants to deny me the oppurtunity of going to the university this year after many sleepless nights and money spent.pls let's pick a date to storm their office and demand to know what we did wrong,cos i'm already contemplating suicide or doing anything illegal.must i be among the people that their results were withheld?

Don't contemplate suicide man Don't contemplate suicide man

Chriswazo:





Don't take your life o, what of if you insist on doing it and your result gets released later with an exceptional score, who then would be blamed Bro you won't understand,not everybody has good parents. Bro you won't understand,not everybody has good parents.

Frenzy007:

Bro you won't understand,not everybody has good parents.

Hmmmm, please message me your phone number here chriswazo@yahoo.com Hmmmm, please message me your phone number here chriswazo@yahoo.com

This jamb of a thing just tire me,i did my exam on monday 12 of march,up till nw am yet to see my result.make person help me ohhhhh

My girlfriend has not seen her result. I just did check for her and it's still the same thing. She's begun to be worried.

My Friend Said JAMB GAVE HIM 169.......I like for the doofus boy

I have not sin my result, I doesn't know what I did to them, but I knows that I can't scores nothing less than 345

GIDIBANKZ:

My Friend Said JAMB GAVE HIM 169.......I like for the doofus boy Meaning Meaning 1 Like

Paper n pen trumps cbt

bobolizim:

My girlfriend has not seen her result. I just did check for her and it's still the same thing. She's begun to be worried. give her belle to keep her mind occupied and busy give her belle to keep her mind occupied and busy

kazvid:

This jamb of a thing just tire me,i did my exam on monday 12 of march,up till nw am yet to see my result.make person help me ohhhhh go and start yahoo yahoo business that is my only candid advice for you. school is a total waste of time and resources except you either want to read medicine or pharmacy if not don't bother to go to school unless you want to go, graduate and join the 30million unemployed graduates in this shithole because the probability of you joining them is a thousand times higher than you getting a good job immediately you graduate. it's not that am wishing you bad, i just gave you the same advice i would give to a friend. just so you know, the numbers keep increasing each passing year. yahoo yahoo is the only way you can make it young and big in this shithole nigeria. thank me later!

enemyofprogress:

give her belle to keep her mind occupied and busy you no get sense. Baba, go and check your jamb result . you no get sense. Baba, go and check your jamb result .

Did you want to help them ni

YOU GUYS CAN JOIN THIS WHATSAPP GROUP TO COME TOGETHER TO TAKE ACTION:



JOIN THROUGH THIS LINK: https:///8L6AldbUUTYCQQeQK7u058





JOIN THROUGH THIS LINK: YOU GUYS CAN JOIN THIS WHATSAPP GROUP TO COME TOGETHER TO TAKE ACTION:JOIN THROUGH THIS LINK: https:///8L6AldbUUTYCQQeQK7u058

Imagine a whole center results withheld,did they all cheat?

Chriswazo:





Don't contemplate suicide man Right now i don't know what to do,cos i've got a lot of problems especially at home and i'm almost loosing my sanity. Right now i don't know what to do,cos i've got a lot of problems especially at home and i'm almost loosing my sanity.

oh

Frenzy007:

Guys honestly i will just take my life if they dont release this thing.I can't stay another year at home after all my reading ⓞⓤⓒⓗ,ⓢⓞ ⓢⓞⓡⓡⓨ ⓓⓔⓐⓡ,ⓑⓤⓣ ⓟⓛⓢ ⓓⓞⓝ'ⓣ ⓣⓡⓨ ⓓⓐⓣ ,ⓛⓘⓕⓔ ⓘⓢ ⓑⓔⓣⓣⓔⓡ ⓦⓘⓣⓗ ⓤⓡ ⓑⓔⓢⓣ ⓢⓔⓛⓕ ⓞⓤⓒⓗ,ⓢⓞ ⓢⓞⓡⓡⓨ ⓓⓔⓐⓡ,ⓑⓤⓣ ⓟⓛⓢ ⓓⓞⓝ'ⓣ ⓣⓡⓨ ⓓⓐⓣ ,ⓛⓘⓕⓔ ⓘⓢ ⓑⓔⓣⓣⓔⓡ ⓦⓘⓣⓗ ⓤⓡ ⓑⓔⓢⓣ ⓢⓔⓛⓕ

mikeybrainy:



Right now i don't know what to do,cos i've got a lot of problems especially at home and i'm almost loosing my sanity. buy a strong healthy laptop and start yahoo yahoo business. Give it six months, you are a big boy already! street ti take over! thank me later!