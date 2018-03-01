Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos (13273 Views)

The state of Apapa-Ijora Bridge is saddening because it is a major artery to Apapa, home of Nigeria’s most utilised seaports. Because rail and water transportation have collapsed, we necessarily depend on roads to transport imported goods, including fuel, to various parts of the country from the ports. This has put more stress on the roads even as it has become a nightmare for commuters.



This is a bridge that one does not have to be an engineer to know that it is a disaster waiting to happen. Its expansion joints are broken, with columns supporting it peeling off even as the integrity of its alignment is suspect. According to a trader under the bridge, “there is always unusual vibration under the bridge when trucks travel over the expansion joints.”



AutoReportNG on his tour to Apapa saw the bad sharp of the pillars of the bridge, these are the pillars that support the bridge as they have already falling off. We noticed most of the pillars are blown off and they have started peeling, for a bridge of such magnitude then an immediate action needs to be taken as soon as possible. The bridge has been neglected for over 12 years, despite the fact that it was engulfed in a fire about six years ago, which worsened its condition. We bring you pictures from our tour, enjoy!!!





The authority concerned should do something about this please













Oh I forgot this is shithole country where they don't avert tragedy until it happens opposition will use it as political gains and the government will blame the paste government for not doing enough about it.







God save us 9 Likes 1 Share

Apapa bridge is a major bridge in Lagos as it links people from the Island to the mainland especially those in Ajegunle, Ijora, Wharf among others. The Nigerian government is known to have a bad maintenance culture as they don't repair roads or maintain it except if they want to use it to score a cheap political point. The honourable minister of works and housing Mr. Babatunde Fashola as at 2016 visited this bridge to access the damage but it seems nothing has been done so far.



The state of Apapa-Ijora Bridge is saddening because it is a major artery to Apapa, home of Nigeria’s most utilised seaports. Because rail and water transportation have collapsed, we necessarily depend on roads to transport imported goods, including fuel, to various parts of the country from the ports. This has put more stress on the roads even as it has become a nightmare for commuters.



This is a bridge that one does not have to be an engineer to know that it is a disaster waiting to happen. Its expansion joints are broken, with columns supporting it peeling off even as the integrity of its alignment is suspect. According to a trader under the bridge, “there is always unusual vibration under the bridge when trucks travel over the expansion joints.”



AutoReportNG on his tour to Apapa saw the bad sharp of the pillars of the bridge, these are the pillars that support the bridge as they have already falling off. We noticed most of the pillars are blown off and they have started peeling, for a bridge of such magnitude then an immediate action needs to be taken as soon as possible. The bridge has been neglected for over 12 years, despite the fact that it was engulfed in a fire about six years ago, which worsened its condition. We bring you pictures from our tour, enjoy!!!





2nd time this info is on NL n no 1 is doing anything about it.

It is unfortunate that our so called government doesn't have eyes, ears or nose to perceive an encroaching disaster. If it fails in future, do nothing, just blame a political party.



It is unfortunate that our so called government doesn't have eyes, ears or nose to perceive an encroaching disaster. If it fails in future, do nothing, just blame a political party.

Here we are only interested being reactive. It is only when it happens, we'd say at least we have reacted better than the past administration. We can never be proactive, we can never have Asset evaluation and inspection team. We would never see dilapidated structures except when they fail in service.

Take the pictures during day time biko,these ones dey make eye pain person

We don't have sensitive government in this country!!!!! when almost all the trucks in Nigeria are owned by Dangote and other paddy paddy of the government what else do you expect than this normal way of abusing the usage of the bridge.



Back to the topic; the bridge is not meant to carry static weights but moving vehicles from time to time. The rates to which we Nigerians abuse usage of things without putting safety first is killing. 6 Likes 4 Shares

The day this bridge would fall..... I hope above and below, would be empty.........

buskie13:

Take the pictures during day time biko,these ones dey make eye pain person

Its during day time, its under the bridge, the place is dark, everywhere was just so bad

Lagos state it is your responsibility to do something pretty fast. 1 Like

Only in Nigeria we see heavy loaded trailers in their hundreds staying static for days on a bridge designed for continuous movement to have a uniform displacement of loads.



Government can't do anything because the large part of it all is Dangote and the decision makers are huge stake holders in the Dangote group.



The government should enhance water transport, we have lots of ships safely afloat on the waters of onne down to Kiri Kiri, water transport of containers and cargo is what we solve this problem not giving one alhaji 10 years tax holiday for pouring cement from area B to wharf and tincan to coconut.



Only in Nigeria we see heavy loaded trailers in their hundreds staying static for days on a bridge designed for continuous movement to have a uniform displacement of loads.

Government can't do anything because the large part of it all is Dangote and the decision makers are huge stake holders in the Dangote group.

The government should enhance water transport, we have lots of ships safely afloat on the waters of onne down to Kiri Kiri, water transport of containers and cargo is what we solve this problem not giving one alhaji 10 years tax holiday for pouring cement from area B to wharf and tincan to coconut.

To make already bad situation worse, those trailers decided to use it as garage.

AutoReportNG2:





what a country ,hope it doesn't collapse soon

Anything worth doing is worth doing well. You are telling us about Apapa bridge, you cannot properly take pictures, what are you even showing us sef? Some people sef.

The same bridge I pass through every day!!!! Jesus !!!

People should be barred from using the bridge until a proper and good renovation is done.

This bridge must be put out of commission immediately..........