|Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by AutoReportNG2: 2:41pm
Apapa bridge is a major bridge in Lagos as it links people from the Island to the mainland especially those in Ajegunle, Ijora, Wharf among others. The Nigerian government is known to have a bad maintenance culture as they don't repair roads or maintain it except if they want to use it to score a cheap political point. The honourable minister of works and housing Mr. Babatunde Fashola as at 2016 visited this bridge to access the damage but it seems nothing has been done so far.
The state of Apapa-Ijora Bridge is saddening because it is a major artery to Apapa, home of Nigeria’s most utilised seaports. Because rail and water transportation have collapsed, we necessarily depend on roads to transport imported goods, including fuel, to various parts of the country from the ports. This has put more stress on the roads even as it has become a nightmare for commuters.
This is a bridge that one does not have to be an engineer to know that it is a disaster waiting to happen. Its expansion joints are broken, with columns supporting it peeling off even as the integrity of its alignment is suspect. According to a trader under the bridge, “there is always unusual vibration under the bridge when trucks travel over the expansion joints.”
AutoReportNG on his tour to Apapa saw the bad sharp of the pillars of the bridge, these are the pillars that support the bridge as they have already falling off. We noticed most of the pillars are blown off and they have started peeling, for a bridge of such magnitude then an immediate action needs to be taken as soon as possible. The bridge has been neglected for over 12 years, despite the fact that it was engulfed in a fire about six years ago, which worsened its condition. We bring you pictures from our tour, enjoy!!!
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by AutoReportNG2: 2:42pm
FERMA, Babatunde Fashola, over to you
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by Kingwizzy16(m): 2:44pm
The authority concerned should do something about this please
Oh I forgot this is shithole country where they don't avert tragedy until it happens opposition will use it as political gains and the government will blame the paste government for not doing enough about it.
God save us
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by pyrex23(m): 2:44pm
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by imhotep: 2:44pm
AutoReportNG2:does that Bridge understand Yoruba ?
cc lzaa onyeoga
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by calddon(m): 2:44pm
2nd time this info is on NL n no 1 is doing anything about it. Issorite
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by semyman: 2:45pm
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by fa4dmike(m): 2:45pm
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by Mac2016(m): 2:45pm
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by Fiducia: 2:45pm
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by Crankshaft: 2:45pm
Here we are only interested being reactive. It is only when it happens, we'd say at least we have reacted better than the past administration. We can never be proactive, we can never have Asset evaluation and inspection team. We would never see dilapidated structures except when they fail in service.
It is unfortunate that our so called government doesn't have eyes, ears or nose to perceive an encroaching disaster. If it fails in future, do nothing, just blame a political party.
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by Francuiz: 2:45pm
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by okomile(f): 2:45pm
Jokers in government
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by faithugo64(f): 2:45pm
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by buskie13(m): 2:45pm
Take the pictures during day time biko,these ones dey make eye pain person
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by Untainted007: 2:45pm
We don't have sensitive government in this country!!!!! when almost all the trucks in Nigeria are owned by Dangote and other paddy paddy of the government what else do you expect than this normal way of abusing the usage of the bridge.
Back to the topic; the bridge is not meant to carry static weights but moving vehicles from time to time. The rates to which we Nigerians abuse usage of things without putting safety first is killing.
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by Lexusgs430: 2:46pm
The day this bridge would fall..... I hope above and below, would be empty.........
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by Sixaxis: 2:46pm
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by AutoReportNG2: 2:47pm
buskie13:
Its during day time, its under the bridge, the place is dark, everywhere was just so bad
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by larrymoore(m): 2:47pm
Lagos state it is your responsibility to do something pretty fast.
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by Esomchi800(m): 2:47pm
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by akeentech(m): 2:47pm
Person wey go kuku die of fire no go die inside ocean
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by deepwater(f): 2:48pm
Only in Nigeria we see heavy loaded trailers in their hundreds staying static for days on a bridge designed for continuous movement to have a uniform displacement of loads.
Government can't do anything because the large part of it all is Dangote and the decision makers are huge stake holders in the Dangote group.
The government should enhance water transport, we have lots of ships safely afloat on the waters of onne down to Kiri Kiri, water transport of containers and cargo is what we solve this problem not giving one alhaji 10 years tax holiday for pouring cement from area B to wharf and tincan to coconut.
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by sirfemoz(m): 2:48pm
To make already bad situation worse, those trailers decided to use it as garage.
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by buskie13(m): 2:48pm
AutoReportNG2:what a country ,hope it doesn't collapse soon
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by JohnieWalker(m): 2:48pm
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by achillesfoot(m): 2:49pm
Anything worth doing is worth doing well. You are telling us about Apapa bridge, you cannot properly take pictures, what are you even showing us sef? Some people sef.
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by sammyj: 2:49pm
Jesus !!! The same bridge I pass through every day!!!!
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by b3llo(m): 2:49pm
People should be barred from using the bridge until a proper and good renovation is done.
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by Lexusgs430: 2:50pm
This bridge must be put out of commission immediately..........
|Re: Apapa Bridge; A Disaster Awaiting To Happen - Photos by Rawged: 2:51pm
Where else will their Babatunde see errors that needs correction... Only in Lagos... Lagos Minister.
