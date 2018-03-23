Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Frees Justice Ngwuta Of Corruption Charges (2904 Views)

FG Tenders Nine Cash-Filled Boxes Recovered From Justice Ngwuta / Justice Ngwuta’s Trial: FG Sacks Top Lawyer Over Conduct / Witness Reveals Where Justice Ngwuta Hides Money (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Justice Ngwuta was among the judicial officers whose houses were raided by the operatives of the Department of State Services in October 2016.

He was subsequently charged with various corruption offences by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.



Ruling on an application by him on Friday, the trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, dismissed the charges on the grounds.



Justice Tsoho, whose ruling was anchored on an earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal, held that the pre-conditions for instituting charges against a judicial officer were not met before charging Justice Ngwuta.



http://punchng.com/breaking-court-sets-supreme-court-justice-ngwuta-free-of-corruption-charges/amp/ The Federal High Court on Friday dismissed all the 13 counts of money laundering and passport fraud instituted by the Federal Government against a serving Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta.Justice Ngwuta was among the judicial officers whose houses were raided by the operatives of the Department of State Services in October 2016.He was subsequently charged with various corruption offences by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.Ruling on an application by him on Friday, the trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, dismissed the charges on the grounds.Justice Tsoho, whose ruling was anchored on an earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal, held that the pre-conditions for instituting charges against a judicial officer were not met before charging Justice Ngwuta. 2 Likes

Good for him.

After they have messed up his name in public and caused his suspension by the NJC. If I'm him, I will sue the FG for one billion naira for destroying my hard earned personality of integrity after many years of service at the bench. 19 Likes

Congrats, I promise Nigerians (on your behalf) that you won't do it again 3 Likes

..m

Same reason some people bang their heads on the wall every morning when they wake up. The justice system is already corrupt. How can a corrupt judge fine another corrupt judge guilty of corruption? 1 Like

Okay .

We hear

Pretty girls for sale at affordable price. 25% discount to first ten buyers.

Medicine after death

Buhari would come out and blame the judiciary for his failing anti-corruption fight.

So much noise on anti-corruption, yet no major case have they won in the courts.

I just dey laff in greek 1 Like

tins day happen oh. many thieves in higher political appointments while a service justice was about being humiliated. Buhari has not produced his common first school leaving certificate and no one smells fraud. all the thieves that stole from Nigeria and still stealing no one sue dem. na a whole justice. what a country. on no reasonable ground you charge a justice to court. thank God he was exonerated.



all the thieves that embezzled PUBLIC funds were made to return some in PRIVATE. How can someone steal something that belongs to the public and you do backdoor meeting ontop the matter. and you are fighting corruption.



book haram return girls after defiling them and we are celebrating. how can a group of rebels and armed men take control of a country and no one can say a thing about it? 1 Like

This is why law and order will always be in opposition to each other.



A criminal can find justice on technicalities in law court. A criminal can be acquitted because his lawyer was too smart to take advantage of the loopholes of the laws. Law can never bring justice but rancour.



I hope federal government up their game and appeal this ruling. This is corruption fight back big time.









By the way, Mr seun and NL moderators, what have you guys done about the irritating adverts and junks on Nairaland threads?

U can't use darkness to to fight darkness.



Most of the acused judges will be set free at last so it's their colleague judges that handle the case.

.

elgramz:

After they have messed up his name in public and caused his suspension by the NJC. If I'm him, I will sue the FG for one billion naira for destroying my hard earned personality of integrity after many years of service at the bench.

Shut up nigga... He wasn't freed because he isn't guilty. He was free because the law choose to be blind to his crime but Open same useless eyes to technicalities. Rubbish Shut up nigga... He wasn't freed because he isn't guilty. He was free because the law choose to be blind to his crime but Open same useless eyes to technicalities. Rubbish 5 Likes 1 Share

See him ugly face

OK. Something for the wailers to cheer about. I am sure FG will challenge the decision at the supreme court.

EsotericMonk:

Buhari would come out and blame the judiciary for his failing anti-corruption fight.

So much noise on anti-corruption, yet no major case have they won in the courts.

I just dey laff in greek

Mumu.... Did you bother to read the judgement Make Buhari matter frustrate ur life Mumu.... Did you bother to read the judgementMake Buhari matter frustrate ur life 2 Likes

A criminal has got away just because the government refused to follow the law in their arrest and prosecution of the case.





Justice Ngwuta was among the judicial officers whose houses were raided by the operatives of the Department of State Services in October 2016.

He was subsequently charged with various corruption offences by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Ruling on an application by him on Friday, the trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, whose ruling was anchored on an earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal, held that the pre-conditions for instituting charges against a judicial officer were not met before charging Justice Ngwuta.

Punch reports that the judgment of the of the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal delivered on December 12, 2017, and which Justice Tsoho relied on on Friday, had dismissed the corruption charges instituted against a serving judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Hyeldzira Nganjiwa.

The appeal court had dismissed the charges instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against the Federal High Court judge on the basis that a serving judge could not be investigated or prosecuted without being first disciplined by the National Judicial Council.

Justice Ngwuta, through his counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), had while arguing his client’s motion, submitted that by virtue of the said Court of Appeal’s judgment in Nganjiwa’s case and the provisions of section 158(1), Paragraph 21(cool of the Third Schedule to the Constitution, the charges instituted against his client were incompetent.

He maintained that going by the judgment of the Court of Appeal, the complaints forming the basis of the charges instituted against him ought to have been referred to the NJC and allowed the NJC to discipline him before instituting the charges.



SOURCE: he Federal High Court has dismissed all the 13 counts of money laundering and passport fraud instituted by the Federal Government against a serving Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta.Justice Ngwuta was among the judicial officers whose houses were raided by the operatives of the Department of State Services in October 2016.He was subsequently charged with various corruption offences by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.Ruling on an application by him on Friday, the trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, whose ruling was anchored on an earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal, held that the pre-conditions for instituting charges against a judicial officer were not met before charging Justice Ngwuta.Punch reports that the judgment of the of the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal delivered on December 12, 2017, and which Justice Tsoho relied on on Friday, had dismissed the corruption charges instituted against a serving judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Hyeldzira Nganjiwa.Justice Ngwuta, through his counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), had while arguing his client’s motion, submitted that by virtue of the said Court of Appeal’s judgment in Nganjiwa’s case and the provisions of section 158(1), Paragraph 21(cool of the Third Schedule to the Constitution, the charges instituted against his client were incompetent.He maintained that going by the judgment of the Court of Appeal, the complaints forming the basis of the charges instituted against him ought to have been referred to the NJC and allowed the NJC to discipline him before instituting the charges.SOURCE: https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2018/03/23/court-acquits-supreme-court-justice-ngwuta-of-corruption/

why

Blue3k:

Good for him.



Don't cry ooo



Don't cry ooo

comos:

The Federal High Court on Friday dismissed all the 13 counts of money laundering and passport fraud instituted by the Federal Government against a serving Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta.



Justice Ngwuta was among the judicial officers whose houses were raided by the operatives of the Department of State Services in October 2016.

He was subsequently charged with various corruption offences by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.



Ruling on an application by him on Friday, the trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, dismissed the charges on the grounds.



Justice Tsoho, whose ruling was anchored on an earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal, held that the pre-conditions for instituting charges against a judicial officer were not met before charging Justice Ngwuta.



http://punchng.com/breaking-court-sets-supreme-court-justice-ngwuta-free-of-corruption-charges/amp/ Buhari 0 Judiciary 1,let him keep on falling his own hand.National Assembly have also shown that he is alone out of the three arms of government. I wonder how on earth this man of a president felt that he will win that case?.those judges are corrupt only because they gave judgement against the wish of the federal government but judges like justice okon abang that every Nigerian knew that he is purely for the federal government has never been indicted even when all his judgements has shown clearly that he is anti Nigerians yet he has been promoted as one of the best judges in the judicial system in Nigeria,What a shame Buhari 0 Judiciary 1,let him keep on falling his own hand.National Assembly have also shown that he is alone out of the three arms of government. I wonder how on earth this man of a president felt that he will win that case?.those judges are corrupt only because they gave judgement against the wish of the federal government but judges like justice okon abang that every Nigerian knew that he is purely for the federal government has never been indicted even when all his judgements has shown clearly that he is anti Nigerians yet he has been promoted as one of the best judges in the judicial system in Nigeria,What a shame 1 Like

na wao

I tire for the illiterates making us a laughing stock

are they not supposed to know that he ought first to be disciplined by the NJC before going ahead to tarnish his image



and now they are not winning any corruption case because of illiteracy 2 Likes

good one

Iceberg3:







Don't cry ooo





What are u talking about? What are u talking about?

I have said it that GEJ's government is the worst corrupt one according to apc. I can swear that this foolish brainless empty headed Buhari and the apc were always singing that GEJ government is the worst yet has continue to fail to prove any charged case. It will never be well with you Buhari, for always spoiling the name of highly respected people.