Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) (5188 Views)

Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Arrive Presidential Villa Abuja(photos) / Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls Airlifted To Abuja To Meet With Buhari. Photos / Cnn's Isha Sesay Poses With Rescued 21 Chibok Girls (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below





Source: President Muhammadu Buhari today received released Dapchi School Girls in State House.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/president-buhari-receives-rescued.html?m=1

This Dapchi School Girls Kidnapping is a Scam.







The Buhari Governments are behind this approach so as to make Nigerians vote for him in 2019.



cc: Lalasticlala 6 Likes 2 Shares

Make una use people life dey play draft for this country. Wicked people 4 Likes 1 Share

Buhari in the Premiere of the Return of Dapchi girls.



Nice script acted by APC

Lovely role played by buhari

Best video graphics by Buratai

But

Poorly marketed by Lai Muhammed 2 Likes 2 Shares

Third to comment, I will make it someday 1 Like

Dapchi girls are now celebrities. From boko haram captivity to Aso rock captivity.



Buhari well done o! 1 Like 1 Share

I see one boy for there abee na my eyes the deceive me?

funny nation .... see their achievement...

Some people are playing on our intelligence. Enough of this joke. God save Nigeria. PitySome people are playing on our intelligence. Enough of this joke. God save Nigeria. 1 Like 1 Share

Nonesense 1 Like

ok

Buhari finally has an achievement for 2018

Watch how frustrated elements attack this thread. 1 Like

For how long will they continue this evil act of kidnapping girls in the North?



We know their evil aim is to siphon money but the question is why use girls.

Anyone that believes this saga is a fool 5 Likes

Politics

dAPChi..... change.

If only he has been a sincere president

Ok

If terrorists can smoothly come into a town in Borno or Yobe, where half of the Nigerian military force is invested, offload more than a hundred girls, receive applause from the citizens and drive back safely to their hideouts without any military interception, then come to think of other places in Nigeria that are less flooded with security. This is Yobe we are talking about, the same state that consumes billions in the name of security. Haba! Anybody that says all is well with this nation right now is not only a hypocrite, but a blind hypocrite. Blinded by politics and selfishness. 4 Likes

For ur mind

Only a zombie would believe this shii

this was arranged as gratitude the Boko haram boys are being released from prison.



How about the christian gal?

Should he be celebrating while she is still being held in captivity?





https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/976505976793845761

The level of foolishness in this Nigeria is really alarming.I still can't believe this man is a president,this is what you get when mediocrity is celebrated.Very petty orchestrated move. 1 Like

if anyone is closer to those children, they should kindly tell them to put iron pants and padlocked there nunu....



Bubu is a pedophile!

K. Buhari ur cows can't wait to welcome you home. 2019 get ur pvc.

8 Day to Go.....EASTER SINGLES ~ MEGA HANGOUT!



This Event is specially packaged with Love and genuine matchmaking....LIVE IN LAGOS!



After attending this event, you cant go back and remain single, GUARANTEED! Else, demand for a refund!!! GUARANTEED!!!



Games, Karaoke, Volleyball (Guys vs Ladies), real live hook-ups, matchmaking and networking, food, drinks and dance...ALL LIVE ON THE BEACH!



If you want to remain single and lonely when all you need to do is attend and be hookedup...THEN DONT BOTHER ATTEND!!!