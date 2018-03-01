₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by zoba88: 4:56pm
President Muhammadu Buhari today received released Dapchi School Girls in State House.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/president-buhari-receives-rescued.html?m=1
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by zoba88: 4:57pm
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by johnnyn1(m): 5:13pm
This Dapchi School Girls Kidnapping is a Scam.
The Buhari Governments are behind this approach so as to make Nigerians vote for him in 2019.
cc: Lalasticlala
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by VonTrapp: 5:42pm
Make una use people life dey play draft for this country. Wicked people
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by pejuakinab: 6:41pm
Buhari in the Premiere of the Return of Dapchi girls.
Nice script acted by APC
Lovely role played by buhari
Best video graphics by Buratai
But
Poorly marketed by Lai Muhammed
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by ayoekklesia(m): 6:41pm
Third to comment, I will make it someday
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by GoldCircle: 6:41pm
Dapchi girls are now celebrities. From boko haram captivity to Aso rock captivity.
Buhari well done o!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by SeniorZato(m): 6:41pm
I see one boy for there abee na my eyes the deceive me?
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by sunnyphem(m): 6:41pm
funny nation .... see their achievement...
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by Kayceo2010: 6:41pm
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by Smooyis(m): 6:42pm
Pity Some people are playing on our intelligence. Enough of this joke. God save Nigeria.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by Adaowerri111: 6:42pm
Nonesense
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by donqx: 6:42pm
ok
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by Fadiga24(m): 6:42pm
Buhari finally has an achievement for 2018
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by maclatunji: 6:43pm
Watch how frustrated elements attack this thread.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by flokii: 6:43pm
For how long will they continue this evil act of kidnapping girls in the North?
We know their evil aim is to siphon money but the question is why use girls.
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by Yeligray(m): 6:43pm
Anyone that believes this saga is a fool
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by ONeMAnMOPOL: 6:43pm
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by Gboyee4fun(m): 6:43pm
Politics
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by princeade86(m): 6:44pm
dAPChi..... change.
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by Conceptman: 6:44pm
If only he has been a sincere president
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by yeyeboi(m): 6:44pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by bedspread: 6:45pm
If terrorists can smoothly come into a town in Borno or Yobe, where half of the Nigerian military force is invested, offload more than a hundred girls, receive applause from the citizens and drive back safely to their hideouts without any military interception, then come to think of other places in Nigeria that are less flooded with security. This is Yobe we are talking about, the same state that consumes billions in the name of security. Haba! Anybody that says all is well with this nation right now is not only a hypocrite, but a blind hypocrite. Blinded by politics and selfishness.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by Oluwaseyi456(m): 6:45pm
For ur mind
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by trustedward(m): 6:45pm
Only a zombie would believe this shii
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by Edu3Again: 6:45pm
this was arranged as gratitude the Boko haram boys are being released from prison.
How about the christian gal?
Should he be celebrating while she is still being held in captivity?
https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/976505976793845761
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by kenostika(m): 6:45pm
The level of foolishness in this Nigeria is really alarming.I still can't believe this man is a president,this is what you get when mediocrity is celebrated.Very petty orchestrated move.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by fakeprophet(m): 6:46pm
if anyone is closer to those children, they should kindly tell them to put iron pants and padlocked there nunu....
Bubu is a pedophile!
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by Ayoswit(f): 6:47pm
K. Buhari ur cows can't wait to welcome you home. 2019 get ur pvc.
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by emactutu: 6:47pm
|Re: Buhari Poses With Rescued Dapchi Schoolgirls As He Receives Them(pics) by AFONJAPIG(f): 6:49pm
stale ... buhari go and hire professional script writer, you are an illiterate must ur lies be unintelligent even my grandpa in the village can do better than you... stop disgracing urself. Nigerians did not buy this one.. try harder, one thing is certain u are going back to ur village come 2019 and will come back to Abuja on shackles to answer all the crime u committed against humanity
