|“father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by Faithway10: 5:10pm
A Nigerian lady who is tired of the single life has taken to Twitter to cry out to God that she has suffered enough and needs a man.
She shared a photo of herself and wrote;
"Father pity me and send a man 2 me... I've suffered enough... "
She has now revealed she had a date with a guy she met on Twitter today.
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by ehbellsho(m): 5:13pm
check yourself n c wat's chasing men away from you. hop dis one u find turn(s) out well.
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by stephleena(f): 5:14pm
smh,this one just they find temporary dick to service her at the moment.
thank God,She "found" one..enjoy while it lasts.
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by ubunja(m): 5:15pm
how old are you and whats your virgin status??
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by Yuneehk(f): 5:23pm
And finally, Father pities her, and sends her a man... Hopefully, the suffering has ended.
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by Fadiga24(m): 5:26pm
Is your 'father' on twitter, all this attention seekers sef
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by greiboy(m): 5:33pm
So God now uses twitter ehn
Why not just say MAGA please come and locate me from wherever you are
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by IdeyFindWife: 5:48pm
Fadiga24:
I don't know for her.
You need to ask these Naija babes what they mean an brine they say they want a man. because, their definition of man now is "rich, patient mugu" who can lick up all their craziness while convincing himself it tastes like strawberry! That's why you'll Bobrisky sef paying for #godFearingMan, wahala dey!!
Even she sef, as if she nor her toasters who she dey shenk ontop say dem be "broke-boys"? Dey fit plenty sotey, she fit dey administer them like Windows Server sef!
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by NeeKlaus: 5:51pm
Father, pity me and send me money. Plenty, plenty money.
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by eleko1: 5:53pm
God Don ansa ur prayer.He send his son tosyne2much to be ur hubby
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by JONNYSPUTE(m): 6:00pm
And on nairaland,they will be forming and claiming they don't need men while in the closet, they are doing fasting and prayer.
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by IdeyFindWife: 6:03pm
Fadiga24:
I don't know for her.
You need to ask some of these chicks what they mean when they say dem dey find man sometimes. because, their definition of man now is "rich, patient mugu" who can lick up all their crazy-shyt while convincing them it tastes like #Honey! That's why you'll see Bobrisky sef praying for #godFearingMan, wahala dey!!
Even did gal now. U go later see say nor be say she nor get her toasters who she dey shenk ontop excuse say dem be "broke-boys"! Dey even fit plenty sotey, she fit dey administer them like Windows Server there sef.
Anyway, we're happy for her sha.
#emergency-preek Tinz !
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by Innobee99(m): 6:03pm
I wish other ladies can be this bold enough.
Many are lying unused.....Including u Sista
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by donstan18(m): 6:04pm
I perfectly understand her...Women just need men in their lives, they sure do, both the rich and the poor women.
If only we can debunk and forget the formings and bashing we see on media from them and observe through the lines of nature, we'll get to know that, sometimes they can't just help but to wish for the feelings of being pampered and loved by a man, hearing of sweet things, being asked of well being, having a man that will treat them like a fragile object, a man that will stare at them eyeball to eyeball and confess his love for them, having someone to complain and share problems with, being consoled, cuddled, hugged and kissed when they seems to be bothered and upset, someone they'll rest on his arm and call their own.
They sure need it, I pray she finds a good lover and never get deceived by players.
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by XhosaNostra(f): 6:04pm
Lol, I don't believe this. Maybe she's looking for a specific type of man, someone with money & class. Because how can you be without a man when even car wash guys be hollering? Abeg
See, as a woman, whether you're rich or broke, there're always options from a wide variety of men.
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by AntiBrutus: 6:09pm
What does she mean by she has suffered enough?
I'm asking because, some ladies need the marriage more than they need the man. It is a status to some [less/no ridicule from society], and poverty alleviation to some other set.
So, they end up frustrating their husbands with lack of cooperation. The husband's on their part will start transferring aggression on everyone, even on NL
If she doesn't fall into the above category, I wish her well. I also hope the guy she went on a date with, isn't that guy covering his face. That's how niggas pose with the sidechick
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by highqueen(f): 6:23pm
you went out with one of the Twitter usersthose play boys??
just like the ones on NL.
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by Fadiga24(m): 6:24pm
XhosaNostra:
She wants a man not a male
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by XhosaNostra(f): 6:26pm
Fadiga24:
Those are extinct like the dodo bird
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by flokii: 6:56pm
Oloshi..
You have your two hands and legs complete, you're not happy.
Ugly looking orangutan
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by enquiums: 6:56pm
Love is sweet
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by Teniola2000: 6:57pm
Lol
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by kolafolabi(m): 6:57pm
Nonsense of the highest order
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by NotBeenPaid: 6:57pm
Fish brain
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by Tunasco4u(m): 6:58pm
You are so much in pain
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by Dollabiz: 6:58pm
Oh
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by pejuakinab: 6:59pm
This happens where towtow yaff suffered serial one corner dance
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by Apina(m): 6:59pm
So twitter now has Gods official social media account
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by Uyi168(m): 7:00pm
..All these evening newspapers self
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by Gangster1ms: 7:00pm
Baba go just taste ur honeypot then run and ur suffering go continue we know as e dey go na.. bad sharp guy don take advantage
|Re: “father Pity Me And Send A Man To Me” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out by flokii: 7:00pm
JONNYSPUTE:
The most vocal ones among them forming mu.mu feminists upandan suck and worship di.cks #Fact
Most are just hypocrites like the activists we see doing the exact opposite of what they say.
