Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies (10193 Views)

5 Departments In OAU Where Bagging First Class Degree Is Almost Impossible / Most Influential Students In OAU, Mr Nairaland Top The List / "Lost My Father In 2007, Lost My Mother In 2014, Now A Doctor In 2017". Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





CC lalasticlala



https://www.wotzup.ng/hilarious-replies-study-doctor-oau/ See screenshots below… LolCC lalasticlala 1 Like

native doctor he meant,106 the exact cut off mark!!congrats 8 Likes 2 Shares







But he needs serious lashing



Me self wan study lawyer Dumb people everywhere.... Just to catch fun tho cos I know he's jokingBut he needs serious lashingMe self wan study lawyer 7 Likes 1 Share

I don't think Psalmuel has finished secondary school to start with. He wrote this UTME in Junior secondary school 1 Like

The guy is a dreamer 1 Like

The same score "Small doctor" had before he became a doctor. 29 Likes 1 Share

That score is enough for ur doctorate. Don't let anybody decieve u... Wedding MC

Me i wantu study Politician 3 Likes

The boy is ignorant, but insulting and making fun of him really doesn't solve the problem.



It's sad when you think about it. People go to school, learn nothing, then come on social media and are either insulted or insulting themselves.



Nonetheless stupid people should be mocked sometimes. 3 Likes

ehen one of my neighbor scored 135 in jamb so he came to ask me which school would take him with 135 jamb score. i told him to try sunday school that jesus is the only one that can accommodate our mistake. abeg i no try? 23 Likes 1 Share

lol

No be only doctor, na needle and syring 1 Like

Even the oau and other so called top universities in this country is dead... smh

Somebody said he can study sense. Some people are wicked ooo 4 Likes

He Wants To Study Doctor Not Medicine 1 Like

Dude was just trying to be funny. 2 Likes

Yoloba! 1 Like 1 Share

God must love dumb people as he created many of them. 1 Like

Kid is joking, would make a good comedian

Egbon psamuel 7 Likes

Yes you can, from there u become another small doctor and u start playing penalty go throwing.

And then e becomes a medical doctor one day... e also carry out a surgery on one of those who laughed at him. that is where d problem comes from..



LESSON: IT IS WRONG 2 MOCK SOMEONE BEN CARSON WAS CALLED AN EMPTY BRAIN BY IS TEACHER GUESS WE ALL KNOW THE STORY.



TEAM #I_CAN. 2 Likes

Ee'yah! the boy no even get sense enough to understand the responses he got from his Facebook fwends. Ee'yah! the boy no even get sense enough to understand the responses he got from his Facebook fwends.

Apina:

tstx:

lol Deltayankeeboi:

. BMCSlayer:

. Bfjdiehhdjdu:

.... MrRhymes101:

H benzene00:

you guys should continue,is it because the land is cheap?,seun comman start selling landi yo. you guys should continue,is it because the land is cheap?,seun comman start selling landi yo.

Yes

Yes,native doctor