|Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by newsynews: 5:15pm
See screenshots below… Lol
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by stephleena(f): 5:16pm
native doctor he meant,106 the exact cut off mark!!congrats
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by ishowdotgmail(m): 5:24pm
Dumb people everywhere.... Just to catch fun tho cos I know he's joking
But he needs serious lashing
Me self wan study lawyer
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by Yuneehk(f): 5:31pm
I don't think Psalmuel has finished secondary school to start with. He wrote this UTME in Junior secondary school
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by benzene00: 5:32pm
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by VonTrapp: 5:34pm
The guy is a dreamer
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by IgbosAreOsus: 5:40pm
The same score "Small doctor" had before he became a doctor.
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by MrRhymes101(m): 7:05pm
That score is enough for ur doctorate. Don't let anybody decieve u... Wedding MC
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by DaddyKross: 7:06pm
Me i wantu study Politician
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by BMCSlayer: 7:06pm
The boy is ignorant, but insulting and making fun of him really doesn't solve the problem.
It's sad when you think about it. People go to school, learn nothing, then come on social media and are either insulted or insulting themselves.
Nonetheless stupid people should be mocked sometimes.
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by Deltayankeeboi: 7:06pm
ehen one of my neighbor scored 135 in jamb so he came to ask me which school would take him with 135 jamb score. i told him to try sunday school that jesus is the only one that can accommodate our mistake. abeg i no try?
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by tstx(m): 7:06pm
lol
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by Apina(m): 7:07pm
No be only doctor, na needle and syring
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by Gangster1ms: 7:07pm
Even the oau and other so called top universities in this country is dead... smh
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by BruncleZuma: 7:07pm
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by frizzy092(m): 7:08pm
Somebody said he can study sense. Some people are wicked ooo
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by DeadRat(m): 7:09pm
He Wants To Study Doctor Not Medicine
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by MDsambo: 7:09pm
Dude was just trying to be funny.
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by emeijeh(m): 7:10pm
Yoloba!
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by krushdripper(m): 7:10pm
God must love dumb people as he created many of them.
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by TIDDOLL(m): 7:10pm
Kid is joking, would make a good comedian
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by Iseoluwani: 7:11pm
Egbon psamuel
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by holutee(m): 7:11pm
Yes you can, from there u become another small doctor and u start playing penalty go throwing.
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by Ikio(m): 7:11pm
And then e becomes a medical doctor one day... e also carry out a surgery on one of those who laughed at him. that is where d problem comes from..
LESSON: IT IS WRONG 2 MOCK SOMEONE BEN CARSON WAS CALLED AN EMPTY BRAIN BY IS TEACHER GUESS WE ALL KNOW THE STORY.
TEAM #I_CAN.
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by caniva(m): 7:11pm
Ee'yah! the boy no even get sense enough to understand the responses he got from his Facebook fwends.
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by boolet(m): 7:14pm
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by mikeybrainy: 7:14pm
Apina:
tstx:
Deltayankeeboi:
BMCSlayer:
Bfjdiehhdjdu:
MrRhymes101:
benzene00:you guys should continue,is it because the land is cheap?,seun comman start selling landi yo.
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by Slurity(m): 7:15pm
Yes
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by opyzy(m): 7:15pm
Yes,native doctor
|Re: Can I Study Doctor In OAU With 106 JAMB Score?: Guy Asks; Gets Hilarious Replies by newslifeop: 7:16pm
Lol
