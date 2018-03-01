Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Looking Like Kim Kardashian (19886 Views)

She welcomed her son barely one year ago, and her body is banging!



Runtown's US based baby mama, Selena Leath could pass for Kim Kardashian in this throwback hot bikini photo she just shared on her Instagram. She welcomed her son barely one year ago, and her body is banging!









Runtown is running things on this beauty Gorgeous lady ..Runtown is running things on this beauty 15 Likes

I don't see it, Damilola down the street looks way better both in beauty and shape. 42 Likes 1 Share

See some thing

she make sense 1 Like

Pretty 2 Likes 1 Share







Sex Objects



My no is no! Sex ObjectsMy no is no! 2 Likes

Okwi got his boy a nice Hoe.



Cant wait to launch my Label.





Anyone with money can fu@k this one, runtown entered one chance. The way women dey trap guys with pregnancy this day ! 14 Likes

sultry





Op be careful Where is the Kim looking likeOp be careful 18 Likes

I don't agree 2 Likes

Asides hoeing, what do these so called babymams do??

this kind babe fit run somebody down o 6 Likes 1 Share

Pls which Kim? Kimberly nnwosu abi kimberley bassey 2 Likes 1 Share

Ellabae:

Pretty whats ur email? whats ur email?

Conductor say my change dey on top your body, all the times wey I do you bad..am sorry 3 Likes

Seen and noted

Who is next?

Is she a model? Why showing so much ...? 1 Like

ok



Oh Nairaland!

You are not Nairaland I fell in love with!!! MtcheewOh Nairaland!You are not Nairaland I fell in love with!!! 11 Likes 1 Share

Kim gi ni? Don't provoke me OP

These celebrities sef, do they check the health status of these girls before diving in without protection? Some of them are just "walking disease carriers", living healthy because they have the money to be treating themselves 2 Likes

She doesn't have what Kim has 1 Like

She try small @ list better than surgery 2 Likes

...

Ugly as fucckk 1 Like

TissuePaper:

Lol Lol

Shes worth to mad over

Person no need condom to enjoy dis cunts.....