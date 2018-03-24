₦airaland Forum

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by fecta: 10:43pm On Mar 23
Portugal don equalize ooooo.
Ronaldo na beast

I haff not even finish typing before the man/beast/machine/alien scored again

21 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by helinues: 10:43pm On Mar 23
FT Poland 0 - 1 Nigeria

4 Likes

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Zanas: 10:44pm On Mar 23
Full time
Poland 0:1 Nigeria

4 Likes

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Ekaka1(m): 10:44pm On Mar 23
Ronaldo 2- Egypt 1

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by GeeString: 10:44pm On Mar 23
Ufranklin92:
Make una see musa na,just negodu




He ran past d ball as predicted. grin

37 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Walelavender(m): 10:44pm On Mar 23
FIFA ranking is overrated. Nigeria 1 Poland 0

44 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by cecymiammy(f): 10:44pm On Mar 23
And Ronaldo scored....I too love this guy

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Ekaka1(m): 10:44pm On Mar 23
fecta:
Portugal don equalize ooooo.
Ronaldo na beast

Wake up Portugal don win!

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by fecta: 10:44pm On Mar 23
We don win ooooooooooooooooooooooo

23 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Twoclans(f): 10:45pm On Mar 23
GeeString:





Take time.

Observe Joel Obi instead.

Have a pleasant weekend. wink
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Cadec007(m): 10:45pm On Mar 23
Goooaaaaaalll....... And who says CR7 isn't the king?

12 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by fecta: 10:45pm On Mar 23
Ronaldo na human being?

44 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Zanas: 10:45pm On Mar 23
C. Ronaldo has scored again oooo
Portugal 2:1 Egypt

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Rosskii: 10:45pm On Mar 23
UP EAGUS!!

5 Likes

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by PuntHunt: 10:45pm On Mar 23
Cristiano Ronaldo= Goal Machine

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by kkko(m): 10:46pm On Mar 23
Ekaka1:

Make una use una money do charity for Africa una no go hia.
na your money?
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by cecymiammy(f): 10:46pm On Mar 23
fecta:
Portugal don equalize ooooo.
Ronaldo na beast
Portugal won grin

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Emekus92(m): 10:46pm On Mar 23
cecymiammy:
And Ronaldo scored....I too love this guy
calm down babe

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by MEILYN(m): 10:46pm On Mar 23
Lol see the added time sha for Egypt game.
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Cadec007(m): 10:46pm On Mar 23
Ekaka1:
Ronaldo 2- Egypt 1
like play like play choi!
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by marcoreus(m): 10:46pm On Mar 23
jesus!!!.
cristiano is a beast ...what a player...

7 Likes

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by kkko(m): 10:47pm On Mar 23
France come on please
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by R2bees(m): 10:47pm On Mar 23
iliyande:
kiss
Bein Sport 6
thanks

1 Like

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by wallex1983(m): 10:47pm On Mar 23
Just checking in.....


Please have we won word cup?

People are dancing in the second street o
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by enemyofprogress: 10:47pm On Mar 23
So Poland beated us, na wa o
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by subcbouy: 10:47pm On Mar 23
Ewaboborisky play?

1 Like

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Ufranklin92(m): 10:47pm On Mar 23
GeeString:





He ran past d ball as predicted. grin


As predicted mehnn,no single attack by him,goal wey en suppose score,he leave ball dey run inside post,mltchewww
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by mikron(m): 10:47pm On Mar 23
Well done to the boys in green. Hahahahahs dem say we be 52nd in world ranking but we don beat the 6th ranked team in Poland I. FIFA hope u guys are watching? Who ranking help? Up up up super eaglesssssss
The land is green

12 Likes

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by fecta: 10:47pm On Mar 23
Number 6 my foot
We don beat dem

8 Likes

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by iluvpomo(m): 10:48pm On Mar 23
Result was a little fortuitous but Super Eagles played OK.
Work still needs to be done

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by GeeString: 10:48pm On Mar 23
This victory must not be underestimated.

This is a victory against a world class, full strength, world cup team, a Top 10 FIFA team boasting one of the Top 3 strikers in the world, a team that topped their qualification group & we beat them on their own turf!

Like this comment if you believe I'm finer than Joel Obi.

82 Likes 10 Shares

