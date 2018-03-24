₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,151 members, 4,151,022 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 March 2018 at 12:09 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) (41737 Views)
Argentina Vs Nigeria: International Friendly - 2 - 4 (Full Time) / Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) / Nigeria Vs Luxembourg: International Friendly 3 - 1 (Full Time) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) ... (15) (16) (17) (18) (19) (20) (21) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by fecta: 10:43pm On Mar 23
Portugal don equalize ooooo.
Ronaldo na beast
Modified :
I haff not even finish typing before the man/beast/machine/alien scored again
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by helinues: 10:43pm On Mar 23
FT Poland 0 - 1 Nigeria
4 Likes
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Zanas: 10:44pm On Mar 23
Full time
Poland 0:1 Nigeria
4 Likes
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Ekaka1(m): 10:44pm On Mar 23
Ronaldo 2- Egypt 1
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by GeeString: 10:44pm On Mar 23
Ufranklin92:
He ran past d ball as predicted.
37 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Walelavender(m): 10:44pm On Mar 23
FIFA ranking is overrated. Nigeria 1 Poland 0
44 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by cecymiammy(f): 10:44pm On Mar 23
And Ronaldo scored....I too love this guy
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Ekaka1(m): 10:44pm On Mar 23
fecta:
Wake up Portugal don win!
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by fecta: 10:44pm On Mar 23
We don win ooooooooooooooooooooooo
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Twoclans(f): 10:45pm On Mar 23
GeeString:
Have a pleasant weekend.
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Cadec007(m): 10:45pm On Mar 23
Goooaaaaaalll....... And who says CR7 isn't the king?
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by fecta: 10:45pm On Mar 23
Ronaldo na human being?
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Zanas: 10:45pm On Mar 23
C. Ronaldo has scored again oooo
Portugal 2:1 Egypt
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Rosskii: 10:45pm On Mar 23
UP EAGUS!!
5 Likes
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by PuntHunt: 10:45pm On Mar 23
Cristiano Ronaldo= Goal Machine
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by kkko(m): 10:46pm On Mar 23
Ekaka1:na your money?
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by cecymiammy(f): 10:46pm On Mar 23
fecta:Portugal won
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Emekus92(m): 10:46pm On Mar 23
cecymiammy:calm down babe
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by MEILYN(m): 10:46pm On Mar 23
Lol see the added time sha for Egypt game.
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Cadec007(m): 10:46pm On Mar 23
Ekaka1:like play like play choi!
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by marcoreus(m): 10:46pm On Mar 23
jesus!!!.
cristiano is a beast ...what a player...
7 Likes
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by kkko(m): 10:47pm On Mar 23
France come on please
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by R2bees(m): 10:47pm On Mar 23
iliyande:thanks
1 Like
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by wallex1983(m): 10:47pm On Mar 23
Just checking in.....
Please have we won word cup?
People are dancing in the second street o
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by enemyofprogress: 10:47pm On Mar 23
So Poland beated us, na wa o
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by subcbouy: 10:47pm On Mar 23
Ewaboborisky play?
1 Like
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by Ufranklin92(m): 10:47pm On Mar 23
GeeString:
As predicted mehnn,no single attack by him,goal wey en suppose score,he leave ball dey run inside post,mltchewww
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by mikron(m): 10:47pm On Mar 23
Well done to the boys in green. Hahahahahs dem say we be 52nd in world ranking but we don beat the 6th ranked team in Poland I. FIFA hope u guys are watching? Who ranking help? Up up up super eaglesssssss
The land is green
12 Likes
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by fecta: 10:47pm On Mar 23
Number 6 my foot
We don beat dem
8 Likes
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by iluvpomo(m): 10:48pm On Mar 23
Result was a little fortuitous but Super Eagles played OK.
Work still needs to be done
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 1 (Full Time) by GeeString: 10:48pm On Mar 23
This victory must not be underestimated.
This is a victory against a world class, full strength, world cup team, a Top 10 FIFA team boasting one of the Top 3 strikers in the world, a team that topped their qualification group & we beat them on their own turf!
Like this comment if you believe I'm finer than Joel Obi.
82 Likes 10 Shares
(0) (1) (2) ... (15) (16) (17) (18) (19) (20) (21) (Reply)
Buhari To Redeem 30-year Pledge To Eaglets / Chelsea Agrees Fee With Arsenal For Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain / Why I Dumped Nigeria For Qatar — Asia’s Fastest Man, Ogunode
Viewing this topic: donbenie(m), evanstinobbc, slade31, dwebs(m), Cooladex(m), carik(m), massinola(m), damola1, Donpre(m), Yakubujr93, spbabt, Debroslink, Zanas, Showab, godwinonyilog, namdo(m), ovicky(m), polite2(m), spenser90(m), Iceberghill(m), ABUBAKARS(m), CaptainSkillz, akinsmyk(m), fokye(m), chronique(m), Gfrey6(m), GlobalhustlerNG, Adicsonbaba(m), Ikpongiton, jerrythafinisher(m), Nnaeb(m), mikron(m), mustee14, Kingspin(m), nma4god(f), osagie18(m), Sima04, sikells(m), tonyzeal(m), alkyno47, demospain(m), NewEli(m), Ebuka007, themano, Kesterkendra(m), sontoly, kerryiyke(m), LGISREAL, kakaG, Pidginwhisper, prodigyevans(m), enyi1, Adeyinka12(m), Macaulay10(m), Abdulcisse, ihedioramma, Greatidonis, fellory, phemsie(m), Infinityyyyy, olorire24, whizzler, mosedgreat(m), xmileeasy, janga(m), latino91(m), LadyHeaven(f), ysd01(m), Slamjamz22(m), emceedcent(m), RichThug(m), Csami(m), secretsuccess, CrystalTiger(m), obongitiad(m), yeldey, MrAnalyst, byrron(m), mideactive, holuwamosey(m), zoomman(m), ballerin, Pistolx(m), swagagolic01(m), Holuwahphemy(m), Agustephenogwo, castrokins(m), 9jaArea, Fkhalifa(m), Elanqy, icemann(m), Charleslewizy(m), Akjwyzepal(m), llorT, dojot(m), koolkalm(m), keji157(m) and 143 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13